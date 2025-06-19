Badlands Media

E. Grogan
5h

I'm really exhausted by all these "victims" of racism, etc. Every race at some time was probably criticized, made fun of, hated, etc. I've seen bigotry towards blacks, Native Americans, Asians/Chinese and now whites. That means all 4 races have experienced bigotry. There will probably always be those who hate someone just because of the color of their skin, or their religious beliefs, or because they are from the South, or are from the wrong country. (I've seen lots of French people dissed and I've had many friends from France and I've found them to be very polite, nice folks.) We need to not take the bigotry personally and not let it get to us. I'm 70 y.o. and I've never seen people so ultra-sensitive about what others say until the last 5 or 10 yrs. because the deep state critters use racism against us to divide us. IMO the human race needs to get over itself, ignore the racism from idiots and get on with our lives. I'm of Irish descent and my Irish dad was born in1920. Because he was born into a family that was very poor with a dad who died when he was 2 y.o., he was forced to go to work age 6 to support the family. I remember him telling me that he saw "No Irish need apply" on stores and businesses where he might have sought employment but couldn't because he was Irish. My dad didn't let them bother him, he kept at it and somehow found work; when he grew up, started his own very successful business, was a mustang admiral in the Navy and became a top advisor to a past president. He never let the bigotry get him down and there was still quite a lot of anti-Irish folks around until well after he became an adult. That's what can be accomplished when we don't let others bigotry get to us. Just my 2 cents.

Susan Daniels
4h

Great article. Every one of us has at some point been a victim of a form of bigotry. So what? Too many people wake up every day and can't wait to be offended by someone or something. Turn the page and get on with your life.

