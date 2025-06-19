I recall vividly the sentiment on the American right during that tumultuous summer in the year of our Lord 2020.

Social and ethnic tensions were high after the untimely death of George Floyd, the gender hysteria was approaching its zenith, the pandemic was in full swing, and the typical partisan polarization was particularly palpable in the run-up to one of the most consequential elections in our nation’s history.

It was a highly reactionary time; there were riots, lootings, shootings, and all manner of tantrums in the streets and on college campuses across the country. It was during this time (and the years preceding) that the concept of “safe spaces” resurfaced in the liberal vernacular.

The term first gained prominence in the mid-1960s within the LGBTQ+ community and the feminist movement. These groups used the term to describe places, like gay and lesbian bars, where people could gather without fear of harassment or judgment. The idea then expanded into educational institutions and other social settings, where it was used (largely by white, middle-class social justice crusaders) to refer to spaces for marginalized groups to feel supported and free from judgment.

“Safe spaces” reemerged in a big way between 2016 and 2020. It seemed that some new, mutant strain of liberalism had emerged and was working tirelessly to undo the civil rights victories of previous decades. Naturally, libertarians, portions of the right and center—and even some of the anti-establishment left—lambasted the idea of a need for safe spaces. Some saw the move as a regression back to the days of segregation; others simply saw it as childish, evidence of a mass form of arrested development.

When prominent conservative personalities like Ben Shapiro or Charlie Kirk would show up on college campuses, they would be greeted with howls of execration and calls for the university to cancel their events so that they may become safe spaces—not for an ethnic or sexual minority, but for anyone who disagreed with the speaker’s opinions.

Shapiro had at least five major speaking engagements canceled by universities between 2017 and 2019, and Kirk had several as well.

The idea soon became a meme on the right and center; countless influencers and pundits slammed liberals as cowardly and weak, poking fun and churning out low-effort, boilerplate memes.

Exhibit A:

But the partisan ribbing eventually turned to genuine and understandable outrage when the need for “safe spaces” metastasized into calls for political censorship, both on campus and online.

Conservative students and speakers reported challenges such as event cancellations, disruptions, and self-censorship due to social pressures or administrative actions.

For example, a survey by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) found that 62% of college students believed shouting down speakers was acceptable to some degree, with conservative students reporting higher rates of self-censorship (73% for strong Republicans vs. 52% for strong Democrats).

To the average observer, somebody who does not have the time nor inclination to trace the obscured and labyrinthine mechanics of deep politics, it seemed like this was all naturally occurring, the organic result of a culture war. But behind it was an agenda, one that did not care about protecting people from “hate speech,” but was instead attempting to drum up public support for government-sponsored censorship.

Government-sponsored censorship refers to actions taken by a government to suppress or restrict the dissemination of information, ideas, or opinions. This can include direct censorship through laws or regulations, as well as indirect methods like pressuring private entities to censor content.

To the liberals of yesteryear, the idea of censorship was repugnant, but after years of partisan strife and psychological manipulation, the liberals of today had been convinced to beg for government censorship against their perceived enemies: MAGA conservatives.

It is important to note going forward that the so-called “deep state”—the unelected interagency blob that’s been running the show in this country for decades—is not a purely pro-Democrat or liberal-sympathetic entity; it exists in both parties and cares not which cause brings sufficient public support for its machinations, as you will soon see.

So for a time, the right-wingers were the underdogs, fighting the just fight to keep the spirit of free speech alive, or so it seemed.

But were they genuinely advocating for free speech, or were they primarily supporting the beliefs and ideas that aligned with their own?

Ben Shapiro was at the forefront of the culture war around “safe spaces.” Listen to his wisdom in this short clip:

Admittedly, I’m not the biggest Shapiro fan—nor am I of any commentator who shares virtually the same foreign policy outlook as Joe Biden and John McCain—but I do tend to agree with everything he said in this video. Please keep the sentiments expressed in mind and apply the same reasoning to the next clip.

Remember, the “blob” does not care how it achieves its goals; if it can’t adopt censorship frameworks with a Democrat-heavy federal government, it will try again with a Republican-heavy government.

Here we have one of Shapiro’s biggest amplifiers, Eyal Yakoby.

Yakoby is a recent University of Pennsylvania graduate who gained prominence as a vocal advocate against antisemitism on college campuses. He delivered a speech during a House press conference before the presidents of the University of Pennsylvania, Harvard, and MIT testified before Congress. This event was facilitated by House Speaker Mike Johnson, whom Yakoby praised for showing "moral clarity" on the issue of antisemitism.

Listen to his speech, especially at the 3:00 mark:

… Since October 7th, American Jews have been under attack. Penn, once renowned for groundbreaking discoveries like the mRNA vaccine is now a chilling landscape of hatred and hostility… has devolved into and arena where Jewish students tiptoe through their days; uncertain and unsafe. During COVID, strict guidelines governed everything from class attendance to graduation walks, yet now, when students and faculty defy policies to intimidate Jewish students, where is the same resolute enforcement? As a student, despite what my university says, I do not feel safe, let me be clear; I do not feel safe.

Please take a moment to compare and contrast those two clips.

In this speech, Yakoby literally calls for COVID-grade guidelines and enforcement to protect Jewish students.

And what are they being protected from?

Hearing a dissenting opinion about the conduct of the foreign nation of Israel.

In the speech, Yakoby cites “attacks” on Jewish students, which sounds bad, right? Nobody should ever be attacked on campus, and there are laws and rules in place to discourage physical “attacks” on students, but that’s not what he’s talking about here; I’ll elaborate.

The ADL reported 1,200 “antisemitic incidents” on U.S. college campuses between October 7, 2023, and September 24, 2024, including assaults, vandalism, harassment, and hate speech. Of these incidents, the vast majority fell under the categories of "harassment" and "hate speech."

Dialing in even further, you find that these “antisemetic incidents” of “harassment” and “hate speech” are largely just instances of a difference of opinion. If anyone criticizes the government of Israel in front of a pro-Israel American Jew—if they simply demonstrate sympathy for the starved in Gaza or those bombed in Raffa—those instances can be and are reported as harassment and hate speech.

Maybe I’m deranged, but I find myself just as unmoved and unwilling to scrap free expression by Yakoby’s repeated assertions of “I do not feel safe” as I was with the young liberals squealing about fascism, harassing conservatives on campus, and screaming hateful slurs at speakers and students.

The people who want to erode your freedoms do not care if you acquiesce for a left-wing cause or a right-wing cause, as long as the needle is moved.

Okay, so maybe American Jews and Israeli-American students are so uniquely endangered, oppressed and downtrodden in this country that our freedoms should be scrapped to make them feel safe.

Should this also apply to comedy?

Surely the anti-cancel culture “manosphere”-adjacent comedians will still be allowed to crack the odd edgy joke, right? After all, some of the best comedy tends to touch on taboo topics, but apparently even making jokes about Israel or Jews should be forbidden.

Dave Portnoy, another conservative social media personality and founder of the popular and financially successful media company Barstool Sports has been a leader in the effort to destigmatize humor in the age of political correctness, but apparently in Portnoy’s mind there is one type of humor that goes too far.

On June 4th, Portnoy went on one of the various Barstool podcasts and had what can only be described as one of the most loony, unhinged meltdowns I’ve ever witnessed on a podcast—all over his perception that cracking jokes about American Jews, no matter how light-hearted, is going to get them killed in the street.

Despite Portnoy’s passion, I did not come away from that intellectual, highbrow, refined cerebral exchange thinking that Jews are so exclusively endangered that all jokes at their expense should be self-censored and socially proscribed.

You’re allowed to make jokes about gays, trans people, Blacks, Hispanics, the homeless, drug addicts, the mentally challenged, amputees, and dead Gazans; the only group that is so hopelessly downcast, mistreated and deserving of sympathy are American Jews, specifically Zionist Jews—if they do not support Israel, then they are “self-hating” Jews and worthy of ridicule.

It’s not my intention here to rag on Jews or Israel, though it certainly can seem that way when criticizing the overblown, amorphous and often recklessly employed term “antisemitism,” a term that has long been seen as actually causing antisemitism to proliferate: after all, the harder you try to police the discourse around a topic, the more charged that topic will become. It’s just as true of COVID or conspiracy theories as it is for antisemitism.

When you really cut to the core of this, it’s about getting people on board with the idea that “hate speech” is such a danger to our society that we must consider adopting legal frameworks to limit speech.

The concept of “protecting people from hate speech” is the foundation of every censorship framework that the interagency, international blob has advocated for over the course of the last decade, and it’s the exact same pretext used to justify the EU’s highly repressive “Digital Services Act.”

The reasoning remains the same, but it seems that some snowflakes are more precious than others.

In the years preceding October 7th, many self-proclaimed “free speech” champions emerged on the right, spouting all kinds of platitudes about the First Amendment. Among them were individuals like Bari Weiss and Dave Rubin, as well as popular Con INC. outlets like the Daily Wire and the Babylon Bee.

These people and publications billed themselves as “opposed to cancel culture,” advocated for freedom of thought, and rallied against the policing of public discourse, especially when conservatives were fired from their jobs for expressing their beliefs.

Here are three quick examples.

Christopher Rufo, one of the more influential right-wing personalities, tweeted on December 20th, 2021, in response to the firing of Tony Kinnett, a teacher from Indianapolis who posted a video about critical race theory being taught in public schools:

“Outrageous: this brave teacher stood against critical race theory indoctrination in his school district—and they fired him.”

Rufo's tweet highlights how ridiculous it is that a school would terminate someone for holding a particular viewpoint on a contentious issue that happens to be shared by half of the nation.

Similarly, Tim Pierce quoted Ben Shapiro in a piece for the Daily Wire in February of 2021 titled, “Shapiro: Gina Carano Firing Part Of A Movement To ‘Expel’ Half Of America:”

Disney fired Carano on Wednesday over an image the actress posted to her Instagram depicting a Jewish woman running from Nazi guards with the caption: Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors…even by children. “Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views?” Shapiro highlighted the incident on his podcast, “The Ben Shapiro Show,” on Thursday as an example of the cancel culture that is infecting leading institutions in the U.S. He said that Carano’s firing “is indicative of where we are in the culture, and it is a terrible moment for American culture.” “Social movements have consequences, and we are now in the middle of a mass social movement to expel half of the American population from the body politic,” Shapiro added.

In 2021, journalist Bari Weiss wrote an Op-ed in Commentary Magazine titled, We Got Here Because of Cowardice. We Get Out With Courage, where she railed on about the dangers of creating a climate in the country where certain views can get you fired and destroy your reputation:

“…So the tools themselves are not just replaced, but repudiated. And in so doing, persuasion—the purpose of argument—is replaced with public shaming. Moral complexity is replaced with moral certainty. Facts are replaced with feelings. Ideas are replaced with identity. Forgiveness is replaced with punishment. Debate is replaced with de-platforming. Diversity is replaced with homogeneity of thought. Inclusion, with exclusion… …As Douglas Murray has put it: ‘The problem is not that the sacrificial victim is selected. The problem is that the people who destroy his reputation are permitted to do so by the complicity, silence and slinking away of everybody else.’”

I think you see the pattern here.

Although I'm not a huge fan of Douglas Murray, I agree with the last line that Bari Weiss included in her opinion piece: if individuals don't defend the rights of others, especially those they disagree with, then forceful conformity will eventually find its way to you as well.

I completely agree with Rufo, Shapiro and Weiss—at least in these instances. I believe people should be allowed to hold opinions no matter how unpalatable they may be, that the 1st Amendment is the most important right in the Bill of Rights, and that it’s dangerous when employers try to force a set of beliefs on their employees through threat of firing.

The big difference, however, is that I didn’t suddenly stop believing this after October 7th, 2023.

Again, I’m only highlighting these examples to show you how outraged these people were, specifically over the calls for safe spaces on campus and the firing of Americans for expressing their beliefs.

Here is a brief list of individuals who faced job termination due to their dissenting views on Israel's military actions in Gaza:

Maura Finkelstein, a tenured Jewish professor at Pennsylvania's Muhlenberg College, lost her job due to her inflammatory remarks about "Zionists."

A report asserted that she,

“was the subject of a campaign of thousands of anonymous, bot-generated emails sent every minute for over 24 hours to the school’s administrators—as well as local news outlets and politicians.”

Hesen Jabr, a nurse at NYU Langone Health, was fired for comparing the ethnic cleansing of Gaza by Israel to the ethnic cleansing of European Jews by the Nazi party.

Nikki Noor Aytoglu, a dental hygienist, faced termination following her social media posts that labeled Jews as "conniving" and suggested Israel's involvement in 9/11.

After these Americans were fired, none of the right-wing free speech advocates warned of cancel culture's dangers, as they had when the PC police came for people and ideas they agreed with.

The advocacy group StopAntisemitism was the primary moving factor in pressuring the employers to fire the individuals mentioned above, often doxxing them via StopAntisemitism’s X account.

Chaya Raichik (Libs of TikTok), perhaps one of the most blatant of right-wing hypocrites, has consistently amplified StopAntisemitism’s posts about the firings, including Abulhawa’s, with comments like “Consequences for hate are necessary.”

This is the same person who was doxxed by Taylor Lorenz and then went on a media tour warning of the dangers of doxxing, saying, “Every time I have to give my name for something, my heart skips a beat. It’s unnerving.”

Now, you might think the speech employed by these individuals is reprehensible and repellent. I’m not trying to argue that it isn’t; I’m not even trying to say that their employers shouldn’t have the right to fire them—the only thing I care about here is how easily people will abandon their ethics and stance on an issue when the tables are turned.

I’ll say it again: The people who want to erode your freedoms do not care if you acquiesce for a left-wing cause or a right-wing cause, as long as the needle is moved.

If you DO think that what was said by these now-fired individuals who espoused anti-Semitic sentiment was going too far and agree that they should have been fired or censored, consider what has been said about the Palestinian civilians in Gaza.

The man in the video above believes that all Palestinians should be killed indiscriminately. It is yet undetermined if a campaign was launched to doxx this man and have him fired from his job.

Florida State Senator Randy Fine posted a series of tweets claiming there were no innocent Palestinian civilians, calling them “demons that live on Earth” who “deserve death,” and demanding that “Gaza must be destroyed.”

Do you see?

Again, this is not about picking sides in the Middle East—that situation is far too complex and so far out of my wheelhouse I don’t even pretend to have a valid opinion on it—this is about our freedoms here at home. If the interagency blob has detected a chink in the conservative armor, a weak spot that they can exploit to further their objective (censorship laws), then exploit it they will, and that is exactly what I’ve been observing with Republican-sponsored legislation to limit speech.

True Colors Shown Brightly

As with all major events that precipitate intense military action, the wake of the October 7th attacks saw a surge of traumatic and hysterical social media posts, followed by a deluge of atrocity-stoked revenge porn designed to drum up support for what everyone knew would happen next: another bombing campaign in Gaza—with considerable collateral damage—in a long line of bombing campaigns with considerable collateral damage (Operation Summer Rains-2006, Operation Autumn Clouds-2006, Operation Cast Lead-2008-2009, Operation Pillar of Defense-2012, Operation Protective Edge-2014, Operation Guardian of the Walls-2021, Operation Breaking Dawn-2022.)

Another thing you commonly see after a major tragedy, especially acts of terrorism (::cough:: September 11th), is the scuttling of politicians like cockroaches to capitalize on the fear and anger of the people, essentially exploiting the tragedy to make themselves more popular or to push for a certain kind of legislation.

In the instance of October 7th, many Conservative politicians began to advocate for censorship. Just like liberal pundits and Democrat politicians during Trump 1.0, they began to use that same tired invocation that ‘free speech had gone too far.’ The arguments mirror each other perfectly: ‘We must censor these ideas because they could incite violence’ or ‘because they could be dangerous for minority groups.’

It’s the EXACT same reasoning, urging the public to accept the exact same solution: the trampling of free speech.

Prominent conservatives (pundits and politicians alike) clamored to see who could make the most unabashedly pro-Israel statements on social media, and to prove the strength of their loyalty, began to call for unprecedented censorship frameworks to be adopted for the sole purpose of eliminating all Israel critics from the public discourse.

The first politician to suggest such hypocritical measures was Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who, at the time, was still (rather unsuccessfully) competing against Donald Trump for the Republican nomination.

Within days of the attack, DeSantis forced the deactivation of the National Students for Justice in Palestine’s University of South Florida chapter.

From Reuters:

Florida’s university system, working with Governor Ron DeSantis, ordered colleges on Tuesday to shut down a pro-Palestinian student organization, marking the first U.S. state to outlaw the group whose national leadership backed Hamas' attack on Israel.

The group in question didn’t make these claims, but their national chapter did say that they supported the actions taken by HAMAS, and that those actions were justified, citing decades of brutality from the Israeli government and military.

You might find that stance reprehensible and one-sided; I certainly do, but that doesn’t change the fact that it is still protected speech, whether or not you or I like it. You have just as much right to say, “I hope that the IDF murders every last man, woman and child in Gaza,” as many have intimated, including Nikki Haley and Lindsey Graham.

Repellent speech is still free speech.

Speaking of Nikki Haley, she was right there, neck and neck with DeSantis, duking it out over who is more fervently devoted to this foreign country.

The last paragraph is key. People who seek to erode your freedoms, particularly the 1st amendment, will always preface their true intentions by saying things like, ‘College campuses are allowed free speech, BUT…’ and what always comes after the ‘but’ is the true intention; in Nikki Haley’s case, that intention is to take a law designed to minimize the parameters of free expression and ‘give it teeth.’

First, somebody should explain to Nikki Haley that one can be both a Jew or “Semite” and an anti-Zionist at the same time. This once again highlights the amorphous and dubious nature of the term “antisemitism” and how its inappropriate and excessive application can actually diminish examples of genuine antisemitism.

Second, weren’t Haley and DeSantis just railing against the idea of placing specific minorities on a pedestal just months prior when it was the liberals doing the same with BIPOC and LGBTQ+?

To be clear, I do not really have a dog in this fight insofar as it applies to which group of fanatical religious psychopaths controls a plot of land in the Middle East, and I’m not trying to persuade you in either direction. What I do care about is free speech in America and the blatant hypocrisy from individuals who are, for better or worse, ‘thought leaders’ on the right. The same individuals who were screamed off of college campuses are now advocating for the exact same thing they had previously slammed liberals over.

This is where it gets dangerous.

In May of 2024, the Antisemitism Awareness Act (AAA) passed the U.S. House with a 320-91 vote. The act aimed to codify the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism into federal civil rights law, directing the Department of Education to use it when investigating antisemitic discrimination on college campuses.

Here’s the IHRA working definition of “antisemitism:”

“Antisemitism is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of antisemitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities.”

It is important to note that what does and does not constitute “hatred” is a rather gray area, typically determined by whichever political party is in power at the time, evidenced by the many-year-long endeavor to get a variety of political speech deemed “hate speech.”

Everything from saying that COVID originated in a lab (billed as anti-Asian hate speech, despite it being a U.S.-funded lab) to suggesting that children should not be allowed to undergo gender-affirming care was labeled “hate speech.”

The IHRA definition’s examples are seen as overly broad or vaguely worded; the ambiguity will inevitably lead to inconsistent enforcement, where political biases determine what qualifies as anti-Semitic, and could very well end up stoking anti-Semitic sentiment, undermining the bill’s purported intent.

It’s worth noting that some of the bill’s biggest supporters were born and bred from the interagency blob, or “deep state”, political spooks like Elissa Slotkin (CIA analyst turned Democrat politician), Seth Moulton (both a CIA stooge and a Young Global Leader at the World Economic Forum), and Robert Mendez (regular fixture in Brussels and at the annual Military-Industrial Complex functionary gathering, the Munich Security Conference).

But it’s not just the proverbial “deep state” that is having a deleterious effect on the First Amendment.

Trump’s Executive Order 14188 (January 29, 2025) expands measures to address antisemitism, including monitoring and potentially deporting non-citizens (e.g., international students) who engage in speech deemed antisemitic, often based on the IHRA definition of antisemitism, which includes many legitimate criticisms of Israel.

Conclusion

One of the most destructive mistakes after 9/11 was allowing politicians to convince us that we had to relinquish longstanding rights to be safe; this is what led to such gross government excesses as the Patriot Act and the mass, warrantless spying on Americans by the intelligence community.

Yesterday, if you were opposed to the war in Afghanistan, then you were considered pro-terrorist; if you were against the massacre in Libya, you were pro-Ghaddafi; if you were against the U.S. sending billions to Ukraine to fight the Russians, then you were pro-Putin; and now, today, if you are critical of the actions taken by Israel, then you are not only pro-HAMAS, but you are anti-Semitic as well. It’s the same pseudo-moral psychological manipulation framework at play here, and conservatives fall for it every time.

The same age-old playbook is being used, with "antisemitism" replacing "terrorism" as the cudgel to justify censorship.

The hypocrisy of conservative figures like Ben Shapiro, Bari Weiss, and Dave Rubin—who once decried "safe spaces" and cancel culture, but now cheer or tacitly support the silencing of Israel critics—reveals a troubling truth: their commitment to free speech was always conditional, tethered to tribal loyalties rather than principle.

The interagency blob, ever opportunistic, exploits this weakness, advancing censorship frameworks like the Antisemitism Awareness Act and Executive Order 14188 that threaten to criminalize dissent under vague definitions of "hate speech."

This is not about picking sides in the Middle East or denying the reality of antisemitism; it’s about recognizing that the erosion of free speech, whether driven by left-wing or right-wing causes, serves the same end: control. If we allow fear—whether of "hate speech" or "terrorism"—to dictate which voices are silenced, we surrender the very foundation of a free society.

True defenders of the First Amendment must reject this selective outrage and defend all speech, no matter how repugnant, because once the precedent is set, the blob will not hesitate to turn it against us all. The choice is ours: stand for principle or fall for the same tired manipulation that has cost us so much before.

