Aliwister
1h

Nice rant, if that’s all you want to call it!?! My saying to impatient people having trouble discerning between chaos and confusion is, “WWG1WGA because NCSWIC”—-God Bless you and yours!!!

Richard Henry Lee
6m

I love your honesty and your presentation. I object to one statement, "but the fact remains that conservatism is inherently mentally healthier than liberalism." Liberal is not leftist. To me, Leftist is an ideology, liberal is a part of emotional nature. Conservatives like to conserve what works. They are far more easily convinced by the Neocons of the world that endless wars in the middle east are the best way to conserve our own way of life. I am probably a "Trumper". At the same time, I'm not so hot on keeping things the way they were. I find myself wanting to fix what is broken. My heroes in the administration are RFK Jr, a lifetime Democrat, who is tearing apart our very bloated and dysfunctional "health care" system; Tulsi Gabbart, another lifetime democrat, who wants to rip apart the corruption in the spy agencies; and, of course, Trump, a third lifetime Democrat, whose very communication style is to rip apart everything his words touch, then let his army of superheroes build something new. My point is that we need both the conservative character and the liberal character, both keeping what works and fixing what's broken. The "Leftist" playbook is no more dysfunctional to our society than the "neocon" playbook. They are a tag-team operation.

