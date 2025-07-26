Greetings Frens and Patriots,

In my last article, I decided to just ramble because there is so much going on right now that I simply don’t have the time to organize all the data into neat presentations.

And wouldn’t ya know? It felt great to rant!

And it seems many enjoyed it as well. So let the ranting continue…

Today I’m going to address a major theme that has come up frequently in comments, and that is the idea that “it’s impossible” to wake up the masses.

NOTE: this article assumes (because it’s indeed provably true) that Q is a legitimate insider, and that that’s the objective truth of our world. I’m not going to argue that point here again, because I’ve already done so in countless other articles. If you’re not already on board with that idea, then this article simply isn’t for you, and I recommend you spend your time reading something else.

We’re going to keep things as simple and practical here as possible. So without further ado, let’s get into it.

A Realistic Appraisal of the “Waking Up” Process

Firstly thing’s first: I don’t claim, nor have ever claimed, that it’s even physically possible to “wake someone up” FULLY within a short period of time.

I’ve seen plenty of “persuasion” and “hypnosis” gurus claim that, with enough training in persuasion, one can eventually get anyone to do anything on a dime… But this is NOT true.

If such claims were based in fact, then it should be theoretically possible for someone of sufficient persuasive power to turn a hardcore leftist into a full-blown MAGA Patriot within a single interaction. I don’t believe such feats of persuasion are even neurologically possible—at least, not the vast majority of the time.

My take on things is that waking people up necessarily happens by degrees, and only works for those who genuinely want to know the truth.

This means that significant portions of the population aren’t even eligible for any kind of “awakening”—that is, not until they’ve experienced enough existential dread and pain to inspire them to finally change. (Having once been an NPC myself, I’m speaking from experience here).

How to Profile the “Unreachable”, and What to Do About Them

Here I must say things that will come across as a tad harsh…

Given that we live in an environment where one could lose one’s access to banking, social media, their job, etc, for having the wrong opinions, it’s worth asking yourself who DESERVES being told the truth (and in what context).

Sure, things aren’t quite as bad as they were under Biden, but we haven’t won yet either.

UNDERSTAND: anyone who would severely and unfairly punish you for telling the truth has forfeited the right to receive the truth. It is OKAY to lie to such people if and when it’s necessary to do so for your own self-preservation.

Try to think this through: would you tell Stalin’s secret police that you don’t support Stalin? Is it better to lie and live to fight another day? Or is it better to throw your life away by putting a target on your back too soon? What if you have children who will go homeless if you tell the truth?

The liar is not the one who was forced to lie—the liar is the one who forced the lied to be told.

Get it?

I’ve had to ask similar questions for myself because I did indeed have years of my life stolen from me due to false accusations of domestic terrorism for supporting Q—but, you see, I wasn’t open about it at the time, and so my accuser didn’t have enough circumstantial evidence to go on. Had I been an open Q supporter at the time, my fate could have gone in a very different direction.

My accuser didn’t work a job, and stalked me 24/7, frequently reporting random and fictitious things about me to various authorities… I even ended up on the phone with the FBI several times because of all this (I lucked out in that he was such an obvious nutcase that it worked against him, and nothing ever really came of it).

Because of these conditions, I basically hid from the world for a long time, during which I would sparingly write under various aliases and study the truth as best I could—but without hardly anyone in the world even knowing what I was doing. I lived that way for years.

I’ve had former friends—people who knew me for decades—tell me that I deserved to have that happen to me for being a Trump supporter.

I don’t share these stories with you to complain—I’m damn proud to be able to say that I came out the other side of all that a significantly stronger and smarter man—but the point remains that YOU MUST BE SMART ABOUT HOW YOU OPERATE.

Some people are incapable of NOT behaving like the very same types who would have snitched on their own families under Stalin (or any other equivalent regime).

Sad, but true!

So with all that said, how do you profile the “unreachable” vs those who can be reached? It’s actually rather simple. Those who cannot be reached are those who:

1) Actively seek to deceive others with the intention of harming them (keeping in mind that deception for the purposes of self-defense is not at all the same thing as using deception to visit undue harm upon innocent people), or …

2) Those who let their emotions do their thinking for them (in practical terms, this refers to ALL who are helplessly at the mercy of propagandists, peer pressure, their own egoic needs, etc, to the point where they can’t be trusted to engage in adult-level thinking about complex and/or painful and/or controversial topics).

Granted, we all succumb to ‘letting our emotions do our thinking’ on a regular basis, simply due to the way the human nervous system is designed—the difference is that an “unreachable” person can’t NOT succumb to it.

This inability to NOT get stuck in the emotions is what you want to look for.

They can be “intelligent” in certain ways.

I have a former childhood friend who’s a hardcore leftist who, for example, is self-taught in a few different branches of physics. Impressive, isn’t he?

But this same person becomes an emotional toddler in the face of information he doesn’t like. He’s not unreachable for being stupid, but for being unable to overcome his own emotional needs for leftist narratives to be “true”.

See the distinction?

(Some people can be “reached” about some things, but not others. Everyone is a bit different).

IMPORTANT: There are MANY within the “right” who evince the same degree of emotional incontinence when it comes to the topic of Q, so don’t think it’s just the left that does this.

Remember folks, as Digital Soldiers, we want to focus our efforts on the REACHABLE. Knowing who such folks are and having a game plan makes all the difference.

A Startling Truth About the Left

As a former leftist—as someone who was hardcore groomed into leftism from a young age, but then successfully broke the programming via his own efforts—I assure you in no uncertain terms that the ENTIRE left comprises nothing but predators and prey (many are an admixture of the two).

I’m dead serious. It’s not possible to correctly understand the left until one mentally processes this fact about them.

(Yes, there are a plenty of bad influences in the conservative sphere—I’ve called out many in my day—but the fact remains that conservatism is inherently mentally healthier than liberalism. As far as I’m concerned, this is a proven scientific fact.

If you’d like to learn more about how big the disparity is and why it exists, The Evolutionary Psychology Behind Politics is the best book I’ve ever found that covers this topic.)

Here an Anon summarizes the mental health problems of the left with laser precision:

IMPORTANT NOTE: some may find the racial angle of this post “offensive”, but to be offended on account of such things misses the point. Personally, there is no doubt AT ALL in my mind that people of European descent are facing extinction—or, at least, would be were it not for the fact that God already won.

But what matters here is the observation that the left have enjoyed cultural dominance for a long time, but many of them can’t recognize that this is indeed the case. (The ones who DO recognize but pretend not to are predatory, but many of them are simply THAT brainwashed).

Objectively speaking, they haven’t faced years of domestic terrorist accusations (except where justified, such as in the case of groups like antifa); they haven’t faced accusations of genocidal intent (because that’s what using “nazi” as an insult actually means,) nor have they faced the threat of losing their livelihoods for holding left-leaning opinions. They haven’t faced total excommunication from social media or the banking sector because of their views.

All in all, the left have enjoyed an unprecedented level of being catered to by their surrounding society and its dominant institutions.

Entire mega-corporations have willingly lost countless millions or billions in profits (such as Bud Light or Jaguar), all just to signal their loyalty to extreme left. As if that’s not enough, embassies have flown the pride flag all over the planet. Drag queens have been demanding (with a straight face no less) that it’s a human rights issue that they be allowed access to children via such things as “Drag queen story hour,” and entire municipalities have allowed it to happen.

Can you imagine STILL demanding more “rights” and “representation” after all that???

Now, even some of the worst leftists still might be “reachable” if you catch them in the right moment—it’s exceedingly rare but nonetheless possible—but, as a general rule, the ONLY thing that causes someone to go from “unreachable” to “reachable” is an existential crisis of some sort.

Current events, in my opinion, appear largely designed to drive people to said point of crisis—and Q told us that such would be necessary!

Back to Q

Waking up the world to Q is not something anons alone have to do—it is a process being facilitated by military intelligence, to which we were invited to participate. It is a necessary counter-operation to the hypnosis of the mainstream media

We spent a long time just now profiling the psychology and types of people I call the unreachables, not because we wish to dwell on them—to a large extent, I recommend not investing much energy into them beyond what is necessary to learn how to mitigate the effects of their myopia on you, your life, your community, and so on. (Sometimes it’s best to “let the Wookie win,” and let people live in their delusions, if you catch my drift).

The End Game is what matters most—our role is simply to make ourselves available to counter lies whenever and wherever we can.

It’s THAT simple!

Every Anon must decide for himself when and where to engage, and what strategic considerations need to be observed relative to his own circumstances, resources, and skills.

As Digital Soldiers, we not only learn the truth—we learn how to propagate it in an environment where speaking the truth carries a non-insignificant amount of risk, and requires a strategic mindset bolstered with detailed and accurate knowledge about the battlefield.

When you’re talking about 5G warfare, the minds of the masses and the social fabric itself is the battlefield—it’s not inaccurate to classify certain types of people as human bioweapons to the extent that they act as unthinking enactors of violence against innocent people. (It sounds dehumanizing, but I promise you that the elites themselves think about it that way, and that’s one of many reasons why we need to be aware of this perspective too).

The greater our comprehension of the battlefield—the psychology of other human beings, the “psychological buttons” that are constantly being pressed in them, and so on—the more effectively we may act.

This knowledge not only helps us discern who could be reachable, but, additionally, it helps us understand what steps said folks need to take from where they currently stand. (Again, this is largely an individual matter, hence why I’m speaking in broad generalities here).

The journey from total nescience to being a scholar of something as detailed (and largely obfuscated) as the Q operation is a long one. It takes years. But as long as enough people are going in that GENERAL direction, then that’s all that really matters.

An empire of lies must be dismantled a lie or two at a time, and the effect is cumulative.

Anyways, you can tell who the “reachables” are because they have three habits that act in concert with each other:

1) They demonstrate genuine moral consistency during times when it would be more convenient not to, and …

2) They’re willing to put effort into understanding ideas, even when said ideas aren’t necessarily palatable to them. (Note that I didn’t merely say “open-minded,” for it’s easy to be “open-minded” to all sorts of things… the real test is whether someone maintains a rational degree of open-mindedness in the face of something they don’t like or want to believe), and …

3) When they don’t possess requisite information to form an opinion—or when it’s pointed out to them that they don’t possess said information—they’re willing to withhold comment.

If you find someone who evinces these three habits, then there’s a high likelihood that you can offer them true-but-controversial information and get them to at least consider or look at it. Such behaviors and habits strongly indicate healthy executive function in the brain, which means that they can press the “pause” button on their automatic, emotional reactions long enough to form better thoughts and decisions.

(Whenever someone proves incapable of reason, don’t sweat it. Just walk away and keep focused on things that are healthy and productive).

It Happens One Drip at a Time

I think of the Great Awakening as akin to the bursting of a dam.

First, it takes a LONG time for the initial crack to form, after which it takes another long period of time for the second crack to form… and then, after another long while, another crack forms. Eventually, a “critical threshold” is passed, and then the dam rapidly bursts.

To onlookers from far away, the bursting of the dam may appear both sudden and unexpected. One would had to have seen the dam up close to realize that cracks were forming, and that its bursting was neither sudden nor a surprise to anyone who understood what was really going on.

There’s a saying that goes, “you can fool all the people some of the time, and some of the people all the time, but you can’t fool all the people all the time”.

This is undoubtedly true, for no healthy human would EVER accept being played for a fool forever.

The “dam” we face is not made of concrete but, rather, it’s made of self-evidently incorrect ideas that serve to CURTAIL freedom and justice, and prevent mankind from reaching its potential. And every “reachable” person who is ready to question their programming represents a vector through which a crack can be put in this “mass psychological” dam.

Every time someone intelligently reconsiders what they’ve been taught by the mainstream, this helps us all destabilize the mass brainwashing that has enslaved us. It’s not necessary to bring people “all the way” to being a full-blooded Q patriot—we merely need to expose the lies and hypocrisy of the MSM wherever the opportunity presents itself, whilst generally nudging people in the right direction.

Eventually, everyone who is ready to recognize the Q operation for what it is will get there, just as surely as everyone who has what it takes to learn calculus and puts in the effort will get there too.

Back to our metaphor… When you’re chiseling cracks in a dam, it can look like you’ve putting in long hours and dripping buckets of sweat for nothing… until the moment the threshold gets crossed, and then comes the flood.

Likewise, to bring about the Great Awakening requires that many of us spend years learning how to discern the truth and tell others about it, seemingly to no avail. But just like the solidity of a cracked dam is ultimately an illusion—one which will give way, sooner or later, to collapse—the same goes for the mass hypnosis of the mainstream.

First there’s a crack… then another… then another… and then comes the flood…

Likewise, first a few people start noticing the lies of the MSM and cabal system… perhaps they only recognize a couple lies in the beginning, but the process has already begun… sooner or later, the noticing increases and starts to spread to others… past a certain point, the Great Awakening is inevitable.

I put it to you, dear Frens and Patriots, that the idea that you’re “not doing enough” is itself a negative psyop—such a criticism simply doesn’t apply to a single soul willing to put effort into learning the truth and countering MSM lies when and where they can.

Remember, you waking up is their biggest fear…

With all the above said, I hope this little rant of mine has given you a more robust framework for how to help this Great Awakening along.

Personally, there isn’t a shred of doubt in my mind that God notices every single one of us who puts in REAL effort to learn and share the truth. In my estimation, it is an inherently loving act to pursue the truth for its own sake.

Two things this world sorely needs are more love and more useful intel, and if you’ve been taking your role as Digital Soldier seriously, then that means you worked very hard by now to help the world to have a little more of both.

Once again, I tip my hat to you fine Anons!

American Hypnotist, signing off, for now…

