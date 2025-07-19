Though storm clouds cover the sky, the sun will inevitably break through, and no mortal can stop it from doing so.

Greetings Frens,

Usually, I put a great amount of effort into writing succinct and coherent articles for you guys. (Whether I succeed or not is for the audience—not myself—to decide).

But today, I have decided I have no choice but to ramble…

Why is this?

Because there are SO MANY incredible things happening right now that I simply don’t have the time or bandwidth to put it all together into a neat presentation.

So ramble, I shall…

While many are losing their marbles over the Epstein list (understandably so, though I will say plenty about this in our article,) I have been receiving confirmation of many theories and ideas I have published over the last two years.

Among other things, the ideas put forth in my White-Pill Emporium series have coincided with that of another researcher who is using this knowledge to build the most incredible technology I have ever witnessed. Since it’s not my tech to release, I will say no more, other than to point out that the seeming “miraculous” co-incidence of such events stands as a very good indicator regarding the quality of the information we’ve been putting together, and signals an extremely positive direction for the future.

This line of thinking—where we assume “coincidences” have a deeper significance of some kind—is, of course, utterly forbidden in secular academia. According to them, there are no such things as miracles, and its “heresy” to dare suggest otherwise.

Indeed, what are “miracles” if not events that seem utterly beyond the probable, and yet happen anyways, and which bear imminently upon our lives in a meaningful way?

Sure, some “miracles” may indeed be “coincidences”, but does that apply to all of them? The only way someone could say so is if they possessed a sufficiently detailed picture of the fundamental nature to make such a determination (which, alas, no materialist could ever produce, given the logical/rational inadequacy of that paradigm).

Part of the purpose of my White Pill Emporium series is to demonstrate that physical reality itself is “negotiable” to some extent, and this is because physical reality is a BY-PRODUCT of “spiritual reality”, not the reverse.

If you really think about it, the very fact that the good guys secured the strategic high-ground in this fight between good and evil is itself a miracle. We’ve been told that the good guys “have it all”, which explains quite a lot about what we’re seeing happening in the world—but it also begs the question: how did they get into that position in the first place?

Have they re-purposed the blackmail networks to force cabal underlings into compliance with The Plan?

Author of the 5G War Manual, Boone Cutler, has an interesting take on this question. I post this here because, dovetailing with our themes here of coincidences ad miracles, I was in the middle of writing down almost identical thoughts when this popped up on my feed:

The hunted are now the hunters—and the extorters are now the extorted…

Non-Local Communication

I want to ask you guys something: how many of you have had the experience of “intuiting” something incredible about the future, and ended up being, more or less, correct?

If your answer is no, try this on for size: have you ever had a bad “gut feeling” about a person or a situation, but then ignored your intuition? What happened?

Did you ever think of a friend you hadn’t seen in years, only to hear from them that very same day (or the next)?

Here’s a mind-blowing question: do your intuitions come from you? Or are they “placed” in your mind somehow from outside? Are they whispered in your ear by beings you can’t see?

The truth is, it’s a little bit of all the above, and plenty other things not listed here.

In my estimation, God sends us messages all the time (we miss most of them because our belief systems prevent us from recognizing this communication). So do local spirits wandering around aimlessly in our vicinity. So do angels. And demons.

You know who also sends you “intuitive” messages?

Your own body. Your gut tells you certain things, as do your muscles, endocrine system, and reproductive organs…

Are you getting a sense of how rich your inner life starts to become when you contemplate this?

As a hypnotist, it is my opinion that the main purpose of the conscious mind is to decide what to focus on, whereas the subconscious mind seems to act as a “relay mechanism” for non-local communication between Self and Reality proper. I say this as someone who claims to have “received” many messages throughout my life, and sent a few of my own—and watched as reality intelligently and coherently responded.

Yes, it sounds crazy, but I assure you that the cabal doesn’t need to be convinced of anything I’m telling you. THEY know this stuff. While most people bicker about whether such things are even possible, they’ve been leveraging this knowledge for centuries to corner humanity—not just physically, but at the deepest possible subconscious level.

Nonetheless, whether you know it or not, you are an ACTIVE NODE through which the Universe and God are “processing” the stuff of existence. Many facts discovered via empirical science don’t even begin to make sense outside of this framework.

For example, Rupert Sheldrake conducted numerous studies into the question of whether people could sense when they were being stared at from behind—or if dogs can “sense” when their owners are returning home from an errand or trip—and the results came up positive. At this point, given the evidence available (such as Sheldrake’s experiments or the double-slit experiment), it’s well past time for mainstream science to update its model to include a non-local “mental” aspect to reality, through which minds are able to communicate at a distance, and also influence particles.

Considering the above: what do you think it does to reality itself when you have millions of minds believing and perceiving a certain way?

What if those millions of people never contemplated the way in which their own mind works, where thoughts come from, etc, and thus stood no chance at successfully defending themselves against the deliberate misuse of their own consciousness by propagandists, hypnotists, and other types of parasitic “spellbinders”?

Indeed, what are spells?

And why did Q ask us to “what is a spell?” (from post 128).

Spellcasting = Reality Manipulation

Spellcasting is about changing reality by changing minds. Ultimately, that’s what it boils down to. The rest is just details.

For it to work most effectively, the minds targeted for change either need to consciously want said change or be unaware that said change is being facilitated if it is not consciously desired. Once people figure out that they’re being manipulated in a way that they don’t want, this alone can often break the spell.

The core lesson of my Self-Defense Against Cultural Hypnosis course (two years in the making now…) is that the manipulation you recognize is the manipulation that stopped working on you.

Why do they call it Holly-wood?

Because Holly sticks were used by ancient Celtics/Druids as “magic wands” to cast spells. It’s another way of saying “wizard staff”.

I’m not going to go into the history of the Druids right now, but there is a very interesting tie-in to the Trump family, who are likely descended from Druid/Celtic royalty. My current working theory says that not all “illuminati” families—or branches thereof—are party to the evil cabal of the present day. I think it’s highly likely that the Trump and Kennedy families are among those who “splintered off” at some point back in history, and have likely been actively fighting the cabal for a while.

Consider just how powerful of a spell-caster one must be to successfully undermine the spells of the cabal that, until recently, have held the minds of the masses captive to a near complete degree.

Newcomers to the truth movement may not realize just how far we’ve come as a society in the past decade. When I started “truthing” in earnest (around 2013), nobody could so much as mentally process the concept of a “deep state”. The word “Illuminati” was fresh in most people’s vocabulary.

Nowadays, you can see the spells breaking, if you know where to look—there is a massively growing popular awareness that the Deep State exists and must be defeated. Trump’s ability to keep people on their toes and play effectively against all the propaganda out there strongly suggests that he is VERY knowledgeable about spell casting in his own right—if he’s from a positive elite bloodline like I suspect, then it’s very easy to explain where he would likely have picked up said knowledge.

Before Trump and Q showed up, conspiracy topics were very safely marginalized to various corners of society from which they posed no threat to the cabal’s power. Indeed, they thought they had their endgame in the bag, hence why “they never thought she would lose”. The pre-Trump and Q days of the internet saw much less censorship because “truthers” posed significantly less of a threat than after Trump and Q arrived.

This tells you something VERY important…

It tells you that the Q drops and Trump presidency were the “missing ingredient” needed to transform the truth movement into something that poses a real threat to the mainstream.

Many people complain that “Q only revealed stuff other people already said”, and though that’s not factually accurate, that complaint misses the point entirely: prior to Q, there was NO unifying means for truthers to coordinate their “truthing” beyond their tiny little siloes, most of which have always been EASY for bad actors to thwart, hijack, etc.

Q changed the landscape…

Because Q knows how to cast spells better than the cabal can.

Now, having said all that, I’d like to move onto other things…

Double Infiltration

Most people in the “conspiracy space” are on board with the idea that the cabal infiltrated our society and uses misdirection, disinformation, and coordinated propaganda to fool those over whom they want to take advantage (namely, us!). This being a reasonable premise to many, why do they then turn around and reject the notion that a counter-infiltration would be used to undo said cabal?

Obviously, infiltration requires ACTING—aka “putting on a show”—and thus, the same applies to counter-infiltration as well.

There’s nothing far-fetched about the following ideas:

1) It’s probably the case that the single best way to deal with system-wide infiltration by an enemy is to infiltrate the enemy back.

2) Both infiltration and counter-infiltration necessitate tricking your enemy into living in a false reality.

3) In order to trick your enemy into living a lie, you must put on a show.

4) If it can be demonstrated that the enemy has infiltrated your legal system to the point where DA’s openly side with violent criminals over law abiding citizens in almost every city… then it is also likely the case that a military response is the only way to rectify the situation.

5) If the legal threshold for “being under occupation” is well and truly satisfied, then said military response need not be “announced,” nor executed in any traditional manner.

6) A counterinsurgency into the enemy’s enterprise via the military is a highly likely scenario given all the above.

7) If it were necessary to use “backchannels” to alert the public to the true situation at hand, then you can bet your bottom dollar that a disclosure plan of some sort is part and parcel of the counterinsurgency.

Indeed, how would we know if these ideas hold any water?

One way to know would be if an insider from within the Trump administration were to post thousands of cryptic messages designed to prove that such things are happening.

And how would you prove such things?

By coordinating messages and events in the public sphere to meaningfully correspond with said cryptic posts…

I’m sorry folks, but how is ANY of the above far-fetched, in light of the existence of the dozens of Q proofs out there?

The chances of all those proofs and events lining up by sheer bloody accident are zero.

Smoking Out the Enemy

Keeping in mind that we’re watching a movie designed to fool the enemy while, at the same time, revealing their existence to the hapless masses, what OTHER interpretations might we make of the recent “rug pull” regarding the Epstein files? Logical thinking, folks!

If there is a plan to mass arrest many on the Epstein list, it would be counterproductive to release it prior to arrest...

And if there is a plan to confuse the enemy and lull them into false comfort, it would probably involve playing "chicken" with the release of damning information...

And if there is a plan to expose fake "conservative influencers" misleading the MAGA crowd, then setting them up with "binders full of info" and then rug-pulling them by claiming there's no list after all would be a great tactic to do that...

And if there IS a list but they want to create optics to the opposite effect, then one indicator would be if the DOJ's memo claiming "there's no list" were missing an official signature...

And if there is a plan to weed out infiltrators, an effective strategy might include faking a feud between the two most famous people popularly associated with the idea of restoring of America and fighting the Deep State…

I reckon this phase of the operation is vital for exposing fake influencers within conservatism and MAGA. This is one of the objectives I believe is being pursued via recent events.

Alienating His Base?

While in the middle of writing the above, I just learned that Trump posted that people who “fall for the Epstein hoax” are no longer desired as supporters—I’m not 100% sure what the optical objective behind statement that might be, though I’m certain that this is leading up to an exposure of fake conservative influencers.

Sometimes, to expose the ugly underbelly of politics and media, it’s helpful to stir up the hornet’s nest in order to get people talking.

I truly don’t think most appreciate just how “fake” much of the conservative media really is, nor the extent to which people need to metaphorically get “shaken up” enough to recognize it. From where I’m standing, it’s not clear what the specific aim would be for appearing to alienate his base, but Trump has proven countless times that he’s the kind of guy who is willing to piss people off in order to get things done.

I can understand how the average voter may feel very upset with Trump right now, but it puzzles me when anons mistake the theater of it all for “reality”. Anger is a very powerful emotion, and for Trump to intentionally anger the public is almost certainly a tactic intended to keep peoples’ eyeballs off of the other fights taking place within the 5G war.

Here’s a social media post that I feel spells it out quite well. I have no idea who posted it, but it raises some very good points along these lines (please excuse the shoddy screenshot—I’m posting it here as I found it, so that it’s clear to readers that this quote belongs to someone else, not me):

IMPORTANT POINT: I do not share this person’s conclusion that people flipping out about Epstein right now generally “don’t actually care about the kids”. No doubt, there are many who fit that description—but, on the whole, I think it’s just that most folks have no idea what’s going on, and the trauma of all of this is starting to break them.

I feel a lot of sympathy for people currently suffering through all of this, but it also needs to be said that a little more awareness about the optics war could have prevented much of thec onfusion and pain that people are currently experiencing.

Many of the same people currently experiencing a political existential crisis right now are the same folks who have angrily dismissed people like myself countless times for introducing them to the 40,000 ft view provided to us (via the most clever puzzle in all military history) by Q.

(Rest assured, there are plenty of occasions from my own life where I too caused myself extreme levels of unnecessary pain because I was ignorant. The point is, the universe will never spare any of us from the suffering we incur upon ourselves as a consequence of rejecting knowledge.)

I wish all the panicans out there nothing but the best, but I will NOT be joining them in their suffering. The 40,000 ft view is there to be seen by anyone who looks for it.

End Rant

Having said all the above, I want to return to our earlier conversation about perception and reality.

Earlier I asked what you think happens when you have millions of people all believing the same lies—a situation that mainstream media is specifically designed to implement.

The answer to this question is that reality “manifests” what people believe… but only up to a point.

You see, the reason for this is because reality has a built-in referee. Yes, God gets to have the final say—how could it be any other way?

The cabal may have the numbers, the resources, the global surveillance apparatus at their disposal… but what they don’t have is God’s favor. They vehemently hate God and wish to take His place!

(Read Shadow Men by Anthony Napoleon for more about the underlying psychology of the cabal).

In practical terms, what does this mean for you and me?

It means that, by seeking to do the right thing—by harmonizing ourselves as best we can with what we earnestly believe to be God’s Will—we tap into a reservoir of “spiritual power” (for lack of a better term) that is simply not available to the demonic and the pathologically selfish.

Yes, that’s quite a claim to make, but I stand by it 100%.

You may feel that your role in this Great Awakening is insignificant. You may feel that our enemies are simply too powerful, and that little-old-you could even disappear from the scene altogether and it wouldn’t make a difference.

Let me tell you—that is absolute bollocks!

Merely by learning, growing, and communicating with others, you are playing an integral role in the unfolding of this Awakening. NO effort, provided it was done in good faith and according to the highest standards of logic you can muster, is ever wasted.

Each one of us is more valuable and important than can even be put into words, and the Great Awakening will surely make this clear to everyone, sooner or later.

So with that, I hope you enjoyed my rant.

May God bless you and bring you comfort and support through these trying times. It is because of folks like yourselves—folks who go out of their way to learn and speak the truth—that mankind ever had a fighting chance in the first place.

My hat goes off to you all.

American Hypnotist, signing off, for now…

