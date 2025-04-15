There are truths, there are lies, and there are partial truths.

Often, we believe lies to be the truth and truths to be lies, but more often, we believe partial truths to be the complete truth. If a partial truth seems to give us the answers we feel we need, we stop searching for answers. Disseminating partial truths to the public can be an effective way of keeping curious minds from finding the full truth.

Sometimes context is necessary, and if it is left out, the story seems much different. If I said a man shot and killed another man in his home, this sounds like cold blooded murder. But if I added context and said the man killed the now deceased because he broke into his house and was holding a knife to his wife’s throat, all of a sudden, the story has new meaning.

This context doesn’t change the reality of a man killing another man in his home, but the added context exposes the partial truth as being completely lacking in allowing one to understand the complete story. With context, the deceased man goes from being a victim of senseless violence to being deserving of his instant death sentence. The man who pulled the trigger goes from cold blooded killer to hero.

The media makes a living off of pushing half-truths.

On my journey to understand the truth, sometimes I’ve found myself settling for half-truths. Some explorations have led directly to full truths. Some rabbit holes have led me to half-truths, which I thought were full truths and therefore quit searching for more information. Sometimes I’ve discovered what I believed to be a full truth was in fact a half-truth, and through further investigation, I’ve come to what I believe to be a closer version to the truth.

I think it’s safe to say we have all been manipulated into believing versions of the truth. Some audiences are presented straight lies, while others are presented half-truths. I believe 80% of Americans will accept anything they are told if it comes from a man with nice hair sitting behind a newsroom desk, or a person wearing a white lab coat and a stethoscope around their neck.

20% of Americans are more likely to question what they are told, and for them, half-truths are created. The half-truths may be true, but they lack details and context that give the full story.

Finding the truth is like peeling an onion—the dry outer layer is much different than the layers inside.

I’m going to give an example that may appear to be pretty random, but which shows how the more one peels back the layers, the further one gets from the original truth they once believed.

When Rodney King was beaten by LAPD officers in 1991, I was appalled. How could people be so violent, cruel and racist? These cops had given their oath to protect and serve, and they appeared to be trying to kill a man. I could respect the idea that these cops were driven to this by pressures from the job, and that Rodney King was intoxicated, speeding and resisting arrest, but based on these cops’ actions, they probably shouldn’t be cops any longer.

Never did I ask the question, who was recording this beating, and why did they happen to have a camcorder ready to go? Remember, this was before cameras on cell phones. In hindsight, it seems rather odd that someone happened to capture this famous footage so perfectly from the balcony of his apartment during the night. It’s not impossible, but rather unlikely that this situation happened as organically as has been portrayed to us.

A year later, four cops tried in court for the beating of Rodney King were acquitted by a jury. This sparked mass riots in the Los Angeles area. Violence, destruction and looting broke out. A white truckdriver was famously dragged out of his truck and beaten. Inner city Korean convenience store owners protected their stores with rifles from the rooftops. A race riot was occurring. Any support the black community received following the King beating was now completely gone.

What if I suggested the Deep State Cabal playbook to keep Americans divided by race requires man-made, manipulated race riots to occur every thirty years or so?

‘Where’s your proof, you conspiracy nutjob?’

In 2020, we had the George Floyd incident. Very Rodney King-like, resulting in a similar reaction. BLM protests ensued leading to violence, destruction and looting. Being so close to present time, and with so many people now questioning everything they see, many people reading this believe the Floyd killing was completely staged, or at least, that there’s something not right about it.

As mentioned, about 30 years earlier in 1991, we had the Rodney King beating that led to the LA Riots in 1992.

In 1965, there were race riots in the Watts neighborhood of Los Angeles.

In 1935, there were the Harlem race riots in New York City.

As one can see, there seems to be a pattern here. There seems to be an understanding, whether right or wrong, that if America went more than 30 years without an incident that creates racial division, racism could possibly start to disappear. Therefore, a race riot seems to appear every 30 years or so to fan the flames of racism.

The early 1990’s was an important time to push for racial division. Under President Bill Clinton, the prison system was becoming privatized. This meant that private companies would start to run America’s prison system for a profit. The only problem was that crime was really starting to drop. The people who benefitted from prisons being full needed the trend to change course. Politicians like President Clinton and Senator Joe Biden came up with the Crime Bill of 1994, which increased sentenced for non-violent criminals … aka drug dealers.

Care to guess what else happened in 1994?

OJ Simpson allegedly killed his ex-wife and a man he believed to be her lover. America watched the white Ford Bronco on its slow-speed police chase through the LA freeways. (Factoid, more pizzas were delivered on that day than any other day in American history.) Americans were glued to their TVs. 24-hour coverage was given to the incident and ensuing trial, and Americans couldn’t get enough. It was like mind control; check that, it literally WAS mind control.

Many in the black community stood in support of Simpson, believing he was innocent; most in the white community believed he was guilty. When a jury consisting of one white juror found OJ to be innocent of the charges against him, riots didn’t occur, but a deep-seated anger set in.

If we go back about five years from OJ’s murder trial to the late 1980s, we can see a drastic change in rap music. In the late 1980s, a shift occurred; rappers rapping about positivity, unity and ending violence shifted to rapping about shooting cops and selling drugs. Gangster rap was born. What may have seemed like an organic change was in fact spurred on by the FBI and CIA. As I mentioned earlier, crime rates were down, and they needed to fill the newly privatized prison system.

The FBI and CIA were now running record labels. If you were a hip-hop artist and you weren’t rapping about committing crimes and killing cops, there was no place in the rap genre for you. Gangster rap was designed to influence young black men to pursue a life of crime.

By the mid-1990s, the stage had been set to fill the private prisons. Kickbacks came to the politicians who helped pass the new crime bills. But to lock up people for drug related charges, they needed drugs to sell.

In steps the CIA. The CIA smuggled drugs in from South and Central America to sell on the South-Central streets of Los Angeles. Rick Ross, an aspiring young tennis player who couldn’t even read, became fabulously rich selling drugs in LA.

What a racket (no pun intended); the CIA traded guns in Central America for drugs, then transported those drugs to America to be sold on the city streets. The drug trade in turn filled the US private prisons.

No one can accuse the CIA of not being good at their job.

Create racial division, sell guns and drugs to promote foreign wars and unrest, promoting a hood mentality in the inner cities, all while filling up the prison cells and being compensated for it.

Who would have thought that what I now believe to be a staged camcorder recording of a black man being beaten by LA cops would unravel to the levels I have just described. What if this isn’t an isolated event? What if there were other times that groups have been used as scapegoats. Not that they aren’t willing participants, but just that their control and power isn’t what we have been led to believe. They have puppet masters pulling their strings. A group above them operating in the shadows, behind the curtain. Kind of like the Wizard of Oz.

Growing up as a kid, I watched all the Italian Mafia movies. Godfather, Godfather Part II, and later movies like Goodfellas and Casino. In my mind, I believed that the Italian Mafia was in charge of organized crime in America.

Why did I believe this? Because I was led to believe this by Hollywood.

Much more recently, I discovered that the Jewish Mafia was actually above the Italian Mafia. Sitting at the top of the Jewish Mafia was Meyer Lansky. Under Lansky, Mickey Cohen ran Hollywood, and Bugsy Siegel ran Las Vegas. That was until Bugsy’s good friend Meyer found out Bugsy’s girlfriend was skimming money and had him killed.

Peeling the layers back, I discovered the book The Godfather was published by a Jewish man. The movie was produced by a Jewish man. The movie’s executive who signed off on the movie was also a Jewish man. Jewish gangster Mickey Cohen’s men even staged the shooting of the movie producer’s car to make it seem that the Mafia didn’t want the movie made. Let me just say, if the Mafia didn’t really want the movie made, the movie wouldn’t have been made, or the movies that came later, and the movie’s producer certainly wouldn’t have survived the shotgun attack unscathed.

The truth is that if The Godfather was successful in its maker’s goal; it allowed the Jewish Mafia to disappear into the shadows. After The Godfather was released, the Italian Mafia became synonymous with organized crime. The Italian Godfathers were viewed as the top of organized crime, not the Jewish Mafia who is really above them, or the CIA who is above even the Jewish Mafia in the pecking order.

This isn’t to say that the Italian Mafia isn’t real, or that they aren’t really criminals, just that their power, their standing in organized crime is greatly exaggerated. The CIA couldn’t allow the American public to know that their guy, Meyer Lansky, was in charge of running their drugs out of the Golden Triangle during the Vietnam War. The Godfather was published in 1969, and the movie was released in 1972 in the heat of the Vietnam War.

Just a coincidence?

Around the time I first understood that the Jewish Mafia was propping up the Italian Mafia to the public, I couldn’t help but notice how much power and influence this mafia have in general.

The heads of most movie studios are Jewish, the CEOs of media companies are overly represented by Jews. The same can be said for the CEOs of large American corporations in all sectors. Jews are overrepresented in DC as well. How is it that a group of people that represents only 2% of the American population can be so overly represented in positions of power and influence?

For a few months, I was happy to just settle on the idea that Jews ran the world, that Israel ran the world. How else can one explain their overrepresentation in positions of power and influence? How else can you explain why Israel seems to be in the middle of every conflict and the US seems to side with and protect them at all times?

But what if the Jews and Israel are just a scapegoat?

Just like the drug dealers in South Central LA …

I’m not saying some aren’t willing participants, but what if there is a group above them, as the Jewish Mafia is above the Italian Mafia. If the world was focused on the Jews and Israel, the people who are actually above them and who really control Israel could exist and operate in the shadows.

In my peeling back of the onion in other research, I’ve come to the conclusion that the City of London actually sits atop the organized crime syndicate. The City of London is where the Cabal exists. The City of London controls the US, they control Israel, they control Iran and China as well. They sit at the top of the Deep State.

The Cabal consists of Jews and non-Jews alike. But I believe the Cabal uses Jews as their scapegoat. The Cabal consists of Jews who masquerade as Jews, but who are really Satanists. The Cabal also consists of fake Christians, and fake Muslims, and atheists who are also Satanists. The one thing that binds the Cabal together is in fact their worship of Satan.

When I hear people blaming the Jews or Israel for everything bad in the world, I think they’ve missed this. Above the CIA and Mossad is the British MI6. Above Tel Aviv and DC is the City of London. This isn’t to say there aren’t criminals that run the US and Israel, but that in reality, these criminals are merely middle management who take orders from their puppet masters, The City of London.

While the public is focused on the war in Ukraine and the conflict in Israel, and the threats of China and Iran, the real war is being fought between President Trump and the City of London, between Trump and Europe. While the world is focused on Russia, China and Iran, Trump is dismantling the power of the City of London.

Have you ever wondered why Russia is always the enemy? It’s because they have stood up to the City of London for hundreds of years.

During the American Revolutionary War, Russia rebuffed England’s demand to ally with them against the Americans. During the American Civil War, when England tried to help the American South, Russian ships blocked American ports, keeping the British from getting involved.

This is why the City of London unleashed communism on Russia, to gain control of this rebellious nation.

During WWII, 450k English people lost their lives, while the Soviet Union lost 24 million, 50 times more. Russian lives were worthless to the Cabal, as they sacrificed millions to achieve their goal. Overthrowing Russia through the Bolshevik Revolution gave the City of London control of this centuries-old thorn in their side, which they controlled until the early 1990s.

Since early on in Trump’s first presidency, he has been fighting a silent war against the City of London. He has replaced the LIBOR system with the SOFR system, taking control of the American banking system away from the City of London and giving it to the American Federal Reserve.

In Trump’s second term, he is onshoring manufacturing, moving it out of Communist China, which is run by the City of London, and moving it to America.

Remember when the Soviet Union fell in the early 1990s, and at the time Japan was considered the biggest economic competition to the US? Well, as soon as the Soviet Union fell, Japan went into a 30-year economic funk and China became an economic juggernaut. Do you see? The City of London pivoted from controlling the Soviet Union to Communist China.

While one might be focused on Israel, or Iran or China, the real enemy, the enemy in charge occupies just one square mile of London, England.

While many within MAGA are demanding to see middle management hanging from the gallows, Trump is focused on taking down their puppet masters, the ones in charge.

Tariffs aren’t just about creating fair trade; they’re about removing the Globalist power that stems from the City of London.

So, the next time you think about Israel, or Iran or China, think of them as the manager from the movie Office Space, the one who goes from cubical to cubical with his mug of coffee, telling people he needs them to come in on Saturday to work. Understand that his is the face you know, but that he isn’t the one making the decisions.

Think of DOGE as the two “Bobs” who are brought in to improve efficiency. They interview employees, asking them what it is they do, while discovering many within the company literally do nothing, or are redundant, resulting in mass layoffs, resulting in the whole company living in fear.

Sound familiar?

Understand that behind the scenes, the real work is being done. Much of what we see is just a smoke screen, the front of the curtain. Many of us don’t even know who the real enemies are. Those in charge are currently being flushed out.

We want the people we recognize to pay, while Trump is going after their superiors. While we see an ant in our kitchen and think to step on it, Trump is laying out poison, so they might bring it back to the rest of the colony.

