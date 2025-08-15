With the team at GART this week, today’s Badlands News Brief is a look back at our recent feature articles from Badlands contributors.

Before you dive in, please check out All Good, by Jessica Storm. Every item is crafted with care, free from any junk ingredients, and uses only the best quality organic oils and 100% premium grass fed tallow. No fillers and nothing extra. All Good by Jessica Storm, and don't forget to use promo code Badlands!

The Badlands News Brief will return next week! (And it’s not too late to get your GART virtual tickets!)

Trump, Putin, Alaska and the Future of Multipolarity Matthew Ehret · Aug 12 On August 15, an extremely important meeting will take place between President Trump and Vladimir Putin in the state of Alaska. What will be discussed between these two men and what arrangements have been decided are shrouded in mystery. Read full story

The Birth of America's Deep State Matthew Ehret · Aug 6 This is the third entry in the new Badlands Media ‘Founders & Foundations’ series: Part 1 focused on Alexander Hamilton, Part 2 focused on Abraham Lincoln and Part 3 covered Benjamin Franklin. Read full story

Thank you for reading!.

As always, please share far and wide, and drop your comments below to discuss with your fellow Badlanders. The opinions expressed in the Badlands News Brief are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the attitudes or positions of Badlands Media.

The Badlands News Brief is free, but you can support us by becoming a paid subscriber to this newsletter. Help our collective of citizen journalists take back the narrative. We are the news now.