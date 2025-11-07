Badlands Media

Badlands Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mart's avatar
Mart
36m

Matt ftw, please support my boy Matt!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
🇫🇷 Trumpist de La Fayette 🇺🇸's avatar
🇫🇷 Trumpist de La Fayette 🇺🇸
1h

🇺🇲🤬🇺🇲

BOMBSHELL:

J6 pipe bomb suspect identified — “She’s one of us!”

🤬🇺🇲🤬

Source:

https://wltreport.com/2025/11/06/bombshell-j6-pipe-bomb-suspect-identified-shes-one/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Badlands Media LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture