With the team at GART this week, today’s Badlands News Brief is a look back at our recent feature articles from Badlands contributors.

Before you dive in, 10% Off my Shroom Vibe With Promo Code “Badlands”!

My Shroom Vibe microdosing blend, made from organically grown psilocybin mushrooms with third-party testing for purity, rapidly eases depression and anxiety while boosting creativity, focus, and memory through enhanced neuroplasticity. Its high-potency, science-backed extracts ensure superior absorption and sustained mood elevation without crashes. Unlike generic options, it delivers authentic, profound wellness shifts users rave about. Choose My Shroom Vibe to unlock joy, vitality, and resilience today. Promo code BADLANDS gets you 10% off your order.

The Badlands News Brief will return next week! (And it’s not too late to get your GART virtual tickets!)

Combating the Transhumanist Religion Matthew Ehret · Nov 1 In part one of this series, you were introduced to the ‘above ground’ and ‘below ground’ movements that have been carefully sculpted to quite literally, induce as many humans as possible to participate in the willful self-destruction of industrial civilization. Read full story

The Venezuelan Squeeze Ryan DeLarme · Oct 30 It's crucial to understand that the information presented here is not necessarily intended as an attack on the Trump administration specifically, but on the broader Western foreign policy establishment—including politicians, corporations, and tax-exempt organizations that profit from and perpetuate NATO-style globalism, or what is often referred to on t… Read full story

On Ted Kaczynski and False Prophets Matthew Ehret · Oct 25 In my last writing for Badlands Media, you were introduced to the figure of Theodor Kaczynski (aka: The Unabomber,) and the common axioms he shared with the leading oligarchists running the World Economic Forum and Great Reset today. Read full story

A More Perfect (Labor) Union Ryan DeLarme · Oct 23 In the great American mythos, labor unions are typically depicted as bulwarks of the working class—gruff, principled warriors wrestling with corporate titans and shielding families from the cold winds of corporate greed. Read full story

The Rising Scourge of Eco-Terrorism Matthew Ehret · Oct 21 In the 2022 Hollywood film How to Blow Up a Pipeline, several young, anxiety ridden eco-activists conspire together to literally blow up pipelines in Texas to save civilization. Read full story

Thank you for reading!.

As always, please share far and wide, and drop your comments below to discuss with your fellow Badlanders. The opinions expressed in the Badlands News Brief are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the attitudes or positions of Badlands Media.

The Badlands News Brief is free, but you can support us by becoming a paid subscriber to this newsletter. Help our collective of citizen journalists take back the narrative. We are the news now.