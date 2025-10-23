Badlands Media

Oaf
13h

Here are a couple of 'stacks detailing the immediate, as in right-now-today, influence of organized labour in U.S. bureaucracy--city, county, state, federal. Tear these rotten unions out by the roots: https://eko.substack.com/p/the-humanitarian-mask https://eko.substack.com/p/the-union-shield

ALtab
12h

Most labor unions (at least in the fully industrialized world) long achieved the goals of the original union founders….a safe work environment. This was critical at the time where the oligarchs didn’t care about the safe work environment and scores of workers perished. There are still areas in the world where this applies, but, as you’ve aptly pointed out, the union apparatus has morphed into virtually every other single ‘organization’ established ‘for the people,’ from these unions to planned parenthood, all child-assist/protection, etc. All to further the goals of the cabal using their most effective tools…the intelligence agencies.

I’d argue that Obama was created and developed for his role. I remember, that when first elected, he wasn’t a polished speaker, barely able to grasp the ‘wizardry’ of the teleprompter…. ‘… he would essentially function as yet another hollow, albeit well-spoken, vessel for the political establishment.’. Indeed, he was created to do exactly that for his masters.

Thank you, Ryan for adding the layers of truth and intent behind the ‘do good’ organizations that are actually doing the exact opposite.

