In the great American mythos, labor unions are typically depicted as bulwarks of the working class—gruff, principled warriors wrestling with corporate titans and shielding families from the cold winds of corporate greed.

Beneath the veneer of clichés exists a complex network in which the AFL-CIO, America's largest labor federation, and its international arm, the Solidarity Center, function as covert agents of the US foreign policy establishment, using taxpayer funds to promote political and geopolitical objectives.

In this piece, we’ll discuss how this relationship originated from Cold War covert operations and has since been integrated into the modern “democracy promotion” agenda—a term that NATO and friends of Anglo-American imperialism use to justify the warping of foreign nations into “open societies.”

This agenda remains unchanged, employing the same deceptive language of control that we have referenced numerous times in previous posts.

For example:

Democracy promotion = conforming a nation to the will of the international foreign policy establishment by installing NATO-approved leaders, flooding the country with American corporate franchises, disseminating establishment propaganda, altering a country’s legal system via “rule of law programs,” and wrangling a country’s workforce into supporting Western-sponsored causes by manipulating the labor unions.

On this Substack, we’ve thoroughly discussed the idea that a “deep government”—a network of unelected career bureaucrats within agencies like the CIA, State Department, DoD, and NED—wields influence through ostensibly independent actors and what we’ve called the “plausible deniability network”.

This year, we’ve covered how this network exerts its influence over both political parties in the United States, how it exerts influence over the university system, how it exerts influence over the legal system, how they run the international drug trade, how they police the flow of information, how they utilize NGOs for plausible deniability, how it exerts influence over activist networks, and now we’re going to dig into how this same rogue apparatus exerts its influence over the labor unions.

You’re likely familiar with the concept of “pressure from above and pressure from below”.

It’s a strategy that’s been employed by both establishment and anti-establishment forces throughout history to affect societal change. The “pressure from above” comes from the elite, who will appear to support and sympathize outwardly with the plight of the downtrodden, who represent the “pressure from below.”

The labor unions—much like the activist networks mentioned in my article The (Government Sponsored) Revolution Will Be Televised—are the “pressure from below.”

When a cause is seen as being championed by the working class and then taken up by a constellation of individuals among the ruling class, you have created the perfect situation to convince the masses that their voices are making a difference, even if it only looks that way on the outside.

The cooperation of the labor unions and the activist network are critical to maintaining this facade.

Barack Obama’s 2008 campaign was the perfect example of this deception.

Obama was depicted as an agent of “hope” and “change,” receiving substantial support from U.S. labor unions and leftist activist groups. When he won, it duped the lower class into thinking they had achieved some kind of social victory; this belief persisted despite the fact that he would essentially function as yet another hollow, albeit well-spoken, vessel for the political establishment.

The tone may have changed, but the empire carried on unimpeded.

The Deep Government’s Grip on Labor: A History of Exploitation for Political Gain

The exploitation of labor for political ends began well before the AFL-CIO even existed.

The practice traces back to the closing days of World War II, when the U.S. Office of Strategic Services (OSS), the CIA’s precursor, began collaborating with American unions to counter emerging communist influences in Europe.

For those who are unfamiliar with it’s history, the AFL-CIO is the product of a merger between The American Labor Federation (AFL) and the Congress of Industrial Organizations (CIO) that took place in December of 1955; but the story of how this institution became a tool of covert American statecraft goes back a little further.

As Allied forces liberated Western Europe, AFL leader Matthew Woll and CIO president Philip Murray both viewed organized labor as a frontline in the ideological battle. Woll, a staunch anti-communist, and Murray, a pragmatic strategist, understood that labor’s collective strength could be leveraged to advance Western imperialism and to counter Soviet influence in Europe.

(It is worth mentioning that Woll held key positions in two British intelligence fronts, the American Labor Committee to Aid British Labor and the League for Human Rights. Historian and author Thomas E. Mahl suggests in his work Desperate Deception that Woll may have been a British intelligence contact.)

The AFL's Free Trade Union Committee (FTUC), formed in 1944, would target communist-led unions in France and Italy, funneling resources to splinter pro-communist groups and providing intelligence to the U.S. diplomats.

This was no ad hoc effort; the State Department, under Secretary of State Edward Stettinius, explicitly coordinated with unions to ensure post-war labor movements aligned with American free-market ideals, preventing Soviet-style worker councils from taking root.

For the State Department and the nascent CIA, workers’ rights were secondary; the name of the game was to corral the workforce into an ideological box and then utilize its weight. This meant that any outside attempt to organize labor must be crushed.

By 1945, the AFL had successfully sabotaged the World Federation of Trade Unions (WFTU)—a short-lived attempt at a global labor inion including Soviet affiliates—by withdrawing and denouncing it as a communist front.

This episode set a pattern: U.S. agencies would use unions to fracture international solidarity, prioritizing anti-communism (eventually rebranded post-Cold War as “democracy promotion”) over workers’ rights. The DoD, though focused on military reconstruction, indirectly supported this through the nefarious and notorious Marshall Plan’s labor provisions that conditioned aid to anti-leftist union reforms in recipient countries.

In the wake of World War II, the anti-communist hardliners in the American Federation of Labor (AFL) and the more progressive Congress of Industrial Organizations (CIO) finally merged to form the AFL-CIO as we know it today. Recognizing unions’ credibility among workers, the CIA forged a secret partnership with the AFL-CIO, earning it the nickname “AFL-CIA”.

According to an article in Jacobin:

“When the Cold War came into focus and the CIA was created, some interventionists in the government recognized the work that the AFL had already been doing in Europe. They realized that if the CIA wanted to influence foreign labor movements, it would be hard for them to do it themselves. But if they could go through the AFL — if they had union leaders from the United States participating in the interventions — they would have more success, because workers in other countries would be more likely to trust fellow union members.”

By 1949, the CIA funneled millions through the FTUC to split European labor federations along Cold War lines, funding non-communist rivals like France’s Force Ouvrière and Italy’s non-CGIL unions.

This wasn’t mere financial aid; it was operational sabotage.

In Italy, AFL-CIO operatives, backed by CIA cash, orchestrated strikes and propaganda to undermine the communist-leaning CGIL, helping Christian Democrats retain power in 1948 elections.

The State Department amplified this through diplomatic cables directing ambassadors to collaborate with union envoys, while the DoD provided cover via NATO-linked training programs that inculcated pro-Western ideologies in foreign labor leaders.

Next, Latin America would be in the crosshairs.

The 1962 founding of the American Institute for Free Labor Development (AIFLD), an AFL-CIO entity, was bankrolled by none other than USAID and the CIA, training over 25,000 Latin American unionists in “anti-communist” tactics at Virginia camps.

AIFLD graduates led strikes that paralyzed leftist governments, such as Guyana’s Cheddi Jagan in 1962–63, where CIA-funded AFL-CIO actions triggered a three-month general strike, paving the way for U.S.-backed regime change.

In Brazil’s 1964 coup, AIFLD alumni in the metalworkers’ union provided intelligence to the CIA and DoD, justifying military intervention against President João Goulart.

The AFL-CIO’s documented role in covert U.S. statecraft in Guatemala, Honduras, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, and Chile involved tactics such as propaganda dissemination, splitting unions, training anticommunist leaders, and directly supporting regime change operations.

Regarding the Chilean coup, Tim Shorrock wrote a very telling piece for The Nation back in 2003:

That September 11, in 1973, was the day Chilean President Salvador Allende was overthrown in a bloody military coup that ended a brief experiment in democratic socialism and took the lives of Allende and thousands of Chilean workers, students and political activists. Today, many trade unionists remain haunted by the knowledge that their own federation, the AFL-CIO, played a key role in the US campaign, led by the Nixon Administration and the Central Intelligence Agency, to destabilize Chile in the years before the coup. From 1971 to 1973, the AFL-CIO’s American Institute for Free Labor Development (AIFLD), one of four US-government-funded labor institutes created during the cold war, channeled millions of dollars to right-wing unions and political parties opposed to Allende’s socialist agenda. That aid helped finance the revolt by Chile’s professional class and fanned the flames of social unrest that provided the pretext for Gen. Augusto Pinochet’s violent crackdown and the justification for his seventeen-year dictatorship.

Scandals in the 1960s—exposed by Ramparts magazine and a 1967 New York Times series—revealed CIA funds flowing through unions like the UAW to European operations, prompting congressional hearings.

Yet, rather than reform, the deep state pivoted.

The AFL-CIO’s Lane Kirkland era (1979–1995) deepened the ties between labor and intelligence: unions backed Reagan’s counterinsurgency in Central America, training Salvadoran death-squad affiliates via AIFLD.

Additionally, the DoD’s role grew, using unions in Asia and Africa for “hearts and minds” work in Vietnam-era operations. The Asian-American Free Labor Institute (AAFLI), another AFL-CIO arm, received DoD contracts to counter communist unions in the Philippines and Indonesia, even collaborating with death squads against the left-leaning KMU federation.

State Department cables from the era show explicit coordination, with ambassadors tasking union reps to gather intel on leftist organizers.

The Solidarity Center: From Cold War “Anti-Communism” to Modern “Democracy Promotion”

In 1983, a very familiar institution would enter the equation: the National Endowment for Democracy (NED).

I don’t think I’ve written a piece in the last half a year that didn’t mention NED and the NED network.

Suffice it to say, NED is the CIA’s chief grantmaking body, funding various CIA-adjacent cut-outs, including: the International Republican Institute (IRI), National Democratic Institute (NDI), Center for International Private Enterprise (CIPE), and the AFL-CIO’s Solidarity Center (formed in 1997 from AIFLD and similar institutes).

NED’s mandate?

“Democracy promotion”—code for regime destabilization, a term employed regularly to justify NATO skullduggery around the planet in the post Cold War era.

To make it really simple, the Solidarity Center = NED/CIA influence over labor unions.

The AFL-CIO established the Solidarity Center in 1997. The Solidarity Center was created through the consolidation of four labor institutes: the American Institute for Free Labor Development, the Asian-American Free Labor Institute, the African-American Labor Institute, and the Free Trade Union Institute.

The Solidarity Center’s in-country staffers, with their backgrounds in union organizing, act as conduits between American unions and their foreign counterparts while serving as the AFL-CIO’s eyes and ears on the ground in other nations.

There is a clear contradiction between the Solidarity Center’s assertion that it is advancing the interests of foreign workers and the fact that three-quarters of its funding comes from the corporately dominated U.S. government. This can be explained by the fact that the US government wants to have influence over things it can’t completely repress because it recognizes the potential strength of trade unions.

Unions can also be effective tools for overthrowing undesirable governments.

The Solidarity Center, receiving $30–50 million annually from NED and USAID, targets “strategic” nations—those critical to U.S. interests, whether due to resources, geography, or ideological resistance to Western hegemony. These funds, sourced from U.S. taxpayers, are funneled into programs that train labor activists, fund strikes, and shape union leadership to align with Washington’s objectives.

The playbook, refined during the Cold War, has been globalized and digitized, adapting to the 21st-century landscape of hybrid warfare and information control.

Below are a few case studies showcasing the effectiveness of the Solidarity Center:

Ukraine (2014–Present):

The 2014 Maidan uprising in Ukraine serves as a textbook example of labor unions as geopolitical pawns. The Solidarity Center, through NED grants exceeding $500,000, supported pro-Western labor groups that amplified strikes and protests against the Yanukovych government.

These actions dovetailed with State Department and DoD objectives to pull Ukraine into NATO’s orbit. Ukrainian unions, trained in “nonviolent resistance” tactics derived from Gene Sharp’s manuals, became foot soldiers in a U.S.-orchestrated regime change operation.

Post-Maidan, the Solidarity Center continued funding to reshape Ukraine’s labor laws, aligning them with EU standards—less about worker protections and more about integrating Ukraine into Western economic structures.

Hong Kong (2019–2020):

During the Hong Kong protests, the Solidarity Center quietly funneled NED grants to pro-democracy unions, notably the Hong Kong Confederation of Trade Unions (HKCTU). These funds, part of a broader $2 million NED package for Hong Kong, supported labor-led strikes that paralyzed the city and fueled anti-China narratives.

Declassified State Department cables reveal coordination with U.S. consulate officials, who saw unions as credible voices to amplify “pro-democracy” sentiment. The goal wasn’t worker empowerment, but destabilizing Beijing’s control, aligning with DoD’s Indo-Pacific strategy to counter China.

Myanmar (2021–Present):

Following the 2021 military coup in Myanmar, the Solidarity Center ramped up support for anti-junta labor groups, channeling USAID and NED funds to unions opposing the military regime.

While framed as support for democratic resistance, the real aim was to weaken a government perceived as too close to China. Training programs in “labor organizing” doubled as intelligence-gathering operations, with union leaders feeding information to U.S. diplomats.

This mirrors Cold War tactics, where labor activists were unwitting—or witting—assets for CIA operations.

Africa’s Resource Wars:

In mineral-rich nations like the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Zambia, the Solidarity Center has partnered with local unions to push “worker rights” campaigns that align with U.S. resource interests.

NED grants, often exceeding $1 million per country, fund training programs that steer unions toward pro-Western policies, undermining Chinese-backed labor federations. The DoD’s AFRICOM, under the guise of “stability operations,” coordinates with these efforts, ensuring unions pressure governments to favor U.S. mining contracts over Chinese ones.

Mechanisms of Control

In the 21st century, the Solidarity Center’s role as a geopolitical instrument has evolved beyond Cold War tactics, embracing the tools of the digital age and the coercive power of conditional funding.

While the AFL-CIO’s international arm still cloaks its work in the rhetoric of workers’ rights, its operations now rely on sophisticated surveillance and financial strings to manipulate labor movements worldwide. These mechanisms, rooted in the same “deep government” playbook of the CIA, State Department, and NED, ensure that unions in strategic nations serve Washington’s agenda, often at the expense of the workers they claim to represent.

Digital Surveillance: Unions as Data Nodes

The Solidarity Center has adapted to the era of hybrid warfare, where information is as critical as boots on the ground. In countries targeted for “democracy promotion,” Solidarity Center staffers and their local union partners are integrated into a digital ecosystem designed to monitor and influence labor movements.

Through encrypted communication platforms, social media monitoring, and data-sharing agreements with U.S. agencies, the Center collects real-time intelligence on labor unrest, political dissent, and even military activities.

Leaked and declassified State Department cables from the 2010s reveal that union organizers in places like Venezuela and Ukraine were tasked with reporting on local conditions—strikes, protests, and opposition leaders—via secure apps linked to U.S. embassies.

This data, often gathered under the guise of “worker engagement,” feeds directly into CIA and DoD analyses, shaping interventions from sanctions to regime change.

Conditional Funding: The Strings That Bind

The Solidarity Center’s $30–50 million annual budget from NED and USAID comes with a catch: compliance with U.S. foreign policy objectives.

Grant agreements, often shrouded in bureaucratic legalese, explicitly or implicitly require recipient unions to align with Washington’s goals—whether it’s supporting NATO-friendly governments, undermining Chinese influence, or destabilizing “uncooperative” regimes.

Non-compliance risks funding cuts, leaving local unions financially stranded and vulnerable to repression. When unions deviate—say, by prioritizing local wage demands over geopolitical stances—their funding mysteriously dries up.

Union leaders, trained in NED-funded workshops, are incentivized to focus on “worker rights” issues that align with U.S. corporate agendas, sidelining demands for nationalization or fair wages.

The AFL-CIO’s Solidarity Center, draped in the noble garb of workers’ rights, stands exposed as a linchpin in the U.S. foreign policy establishment’s global chess game.

From the Cold War’s anti-communist crusades to today’s “democracy promotion” schemes, labor unions have been weaponized not to uplift workers, but to bend nations to Washington’s will.

The evidence—declassified cables, NED budgets, and decades of covert operations—lays bare a truth the establishment hopes to obscure: unions, meant to be the voice of the working class, too often amplify the interests of the deep government and the corporatocracy.

This masquerade thrives because it hides behind the myth of labor’s purity. But myths crumble under scrutiny.

Workers, both here and abroad, deserve unions that fight for their wages, not Washington’s quiet wars.

The first step is unmasking the Solidarity Center and its NED puppet masters, recognizing their role in a system that prioritizes geopolitics over people.

Only by confronting this reality can labor reclaim its soul, forging a movement that actually serves the downtrodden, not the deep government.

Sources:

Badlands Media articles and features represent the opinions of the contributing authors and do not necessarily represent the views of Badlands Media itself.

If you enjoyed this contribution to Badlands Media, please consider checking out more of Ryan’s work for free at the Post-Liberal.

More from Ryan DeLarme

Badlands Media will always put out our content for free, but you can support us by becoming a paid subscriber to this newsletter. Help our collective of citizen journalists take back the narrative from the MSM. We are the news now.