While working a full-time job, raising a family, and trying to create content on a regular basis, by far the most criticism I receive for my writing is about my typos, misspellings and bad grammar. But after this, I think two other criticisms stand out.

I receive criticism for not home-schooling my children, for exposing them to public school propaganda, and I get some pushback from people wondering why I consume Hollywood entertainment.

As a member of Generation X, like many others reading this, cinema played a big part in my adolescence. I can remember the theaters where I watched each personally momentous movie. I can recall in vivid detail seeing Star Wars with my family, and the feeling of walking on clouds afterwards. I can still visualize standing in line and later sitting in each theater watching The Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi, Road Warrior, ET, Rocky III, Rambo, Top Gun, The Terminator, Ghostbusters. I can remember reading movie posters of movies I knew nothing about and deciding to see the movie based solely on the poster—Raiders of the Lost Ark, Die Hard, Back to the Future.

In some cases, I can vividly remember where I sat in each theater.

In looking back over the movie titles I just mentioned, I can see that they all have some things in common. Besides being great movies that have stood the test of time, they all include brave heroes, who in many cases risk life and limb to stand up to a corrupt and evil enemy or system in order to save humanity.

Was I being conditioned by Hollywood … in a good way?

Unlike Vivek Ramaswamy, I don’t believe most young children should be dreaming of someday writing software code or winning math contests. I believe young children should dream about being brave and selfless. They should dream about pulling a person out of a burning building, fighting off an invading army, standing up for a person who is being bullied, or scoring a 90-yard touchdown. This isn’t to say that they shouldn’t someday aspire to work at Microsoft or Google, or even that they should instead become a firefighter, police officer, soldier, or play in the NFL. This is just to say that at six years old, children should still be dreamers and not overly pragmatic.

Hollywood has really changed over the years, especially over the past decade. Instead of creating dreamers and promoting bravery and selflessness, it is now propagandizing a country. As much as I still love to sit in a theater eating popcorn while taking in an epic story, it’s now too expensive and frankly, there aren’t a lot of movies worthy of leaving the house to see.

Gone are the heroic tales, and in is the woke conditioning.

Standing up to the system has been replaced with succumbing to the system. Even when a brave hero is the protagonist of a movie, oftentimes they must be a woke version—female instead of male, black instead of white, gay instead of straight, transgender instead of, dare I say, cisgender. Boys are being taught their masculinity is toxic, while girls are taught their femininity is weak. Males and females are conditioned to exist somewhere in the middle, a very Baphomet concept.

I understand when people say Hollywood is evil, and that it is run by a bunch of Satanic pedophiles. I don’t disagree with this sentiment whatsoever. I also believe many at the top are truly evil, and many under them have the success they have because they have submitted to this evil. But this doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of decent people in the Hollywood entertainment system, or that the medium of telling a story through film is inherently evil.

Recently, Donald Trump appointed Jon Voight, Sylvester Stallone and Mel Gibson as ambassadors to Hollywood. Why would he do this unless he thought Hollywood has been and could be again an important part of what makes America America? He obviously sees the destructive force Hollywood has become, why not just burn it to the ground if there is no hope for it?

In my opinion, Trump understands that Hollywood could be used the way it was used with me and many others in their youth—to inspire and shape while entertaining.

I once saved a man from being beaten to death by five other men. I survived this ordeal almost completely unscathed, only by the grace and protection of God.

My dumb courage and need for justice was certainly influenced by the movies I watched growing up. While dozens of people stood around and refused to get involved, I voluntarily stood toe to toe with five men, and for a brief moment, I became Dirty Harry, Johnny Rambo and Rocky all rolled into one—a superhero complex, one might say, but is that really a bad thing?

In my opinion, young boys should aspire to someday be Batman, not an accountant.

The other day, my wife and I watched a show called Lioness from Paramount+. Season Two came out less than three months ago. It’s about a group of CIA operatives who are infiltrating the Mexican drug cartel to rescue a kidnapped American politician.

As we were watching the third episode, there is a scene where a dad, who is a doctor, is cooking breakfast for his daughters as we are brought into the middle of their conversation about how one of the girl’s friends identifies. The girls consider their dad transphobic and backwards for questioning how the person identifies. The dad defends himself, saying he doesn’t know anything about the person, why should he just accept how they identify. After being called transphobic, he states that a phobia is an irrational fear of something and disagreeing with someone or not feeling one has enough information to simply accept a statement isn’t fear. His wife chimes in that everyone must have the right to disagree and challenge another’s point of view. She essentially says, as a CIA agent, she fights to protect that right to question or disagree.

I almost fell off the couch. What was I witnessing?

This was the most anti-woke thing I’ve seen come out of Hollywood in years, if ever.

(Mental note, who owns Paramount?)

Afterwards, we watched an episode of a new Showtime drama called The Agency, about a CIA agent who comes in from the cold and settles back into life after living undercover for several years. This show came out less than two months ago.

Something is happening.

(I then asked myself, who owns Showtime?)

Recently, we watched another new show from Paramount+ called Landman, a show about the oil fields in Texas. Can you say, “drill, baby drill?”

It turns out that Showtime is owned by Paramount Global. Paramount Global is run by a Trump ally, Sheri Redstone, who took over for her father Sumner Redstone in 2016. Sumner died in 2020. He was also a Trump ally.

In looking into this, I discovered that Paramount Global is in the process of merging with and will eventually be controlled by Skydance Media. Skydance Media is run by David Ellison, the son of Larry Ellison, who cofounded the tech company Oracle.

Larry Ellison is a well-known and very wealthy Trump ally and financial supporter.

Some may remember during the latest Presidential campaign that when 60 Minutes did an interview with Kamala Harris, it was quickly discovered that the interview was edited to make her look better. They basically edited out as much unintelligible word-salad as they could.

Trump viewed this as election tampering. He sued CBS for $10 billion.

Trump critics and CBS leadership laughed off the lawsuit, calling it frivolous. Very recently, CBS has discussed settling out of court. But why? And who owns CBS?

It turns out Paramount Global also owns CBS. Paramount Global is in the process of merging with Skydance Media and doesn’t want anything to happen that would interfere with the deal going through.

Trump is suing CBS for $10 billion, yet Paramount Global, who owns CBS, is only currently worth around $8 billion. For the seven years prior to Covid, Paramount Global’s worth fluctuated between $20 and $40 billion. Three years ago, it shot up to $60 billion when it launched its streaming service, before immediately coming back down.

How do you sue a company for more than it’s worth, one might ask? What might cause someone to drop their lawsuit or settle out of court for a much lesser amount? Control over the company?

Oracle’s Larry Ellison is currently in the news as Trump rolls out Project Stargate, a plan for the US to invest $500 billion into AI infrastructure, in partnership with Oracle, OpenAI and SoftBank. At the same time, Trump suggested that either Elon Musk or Larry Ellison buy TikTok as well. I feel it’s safe to say Ellison is a big part of Trump’s plan going forward.

I’ve heard some within the truther community, or in some cases, pretending to be in the community, refer to Ellison as being a CIA stooge. Seriously, everyone within the American tech space has some past connection to DARPA and/or the CIA. This doesn’t mean they are currently working against Trump or haven’t had their strings cut. Some want to believe Trump is being bamboozled or is somehow complicit in future plans to destroy America. To them, Trump is in a constant pendulum swing between being a genius and being mentally challenged, or between being a superhero and a super villain.

It only took two days with Trump as POTUS for some to become completely unhinged. It’s reminiscent of Trump winning the election and people quickly turning on him for his cabinet picks. Some of this reaction stems from the trauma abuse we have experienced, but some of it is contrived.

Back to Paramount Global.

If Larry Ellison’s son’s company Skydance Media rings a bell, they produced the new Top Gun: Maverick movie, as well as the Mission Impossible franchise and Jack Reacher.

What’s the common theme here?

Tom Cruise.

Even though Paramount Global and Skydance are yet to merge, if you went onto Paramount+ any time in the past couple of years, it almost seems like a Tom Cruise streaming app.

Skydance has also produced television shows as well—notably Reacher and Jack Ryan. Reacher is a show about an ex-military police major who uses his skills to solve crimes. On Jack Ryan, a CIA analyst goes out into the field to save America from foreign threats.

Some may remember that the original Top Gun movie was the biggest military recruiting tool ever created. When did the movie come out? 1986. Who was POTUS at the time? Ronald Reagan.

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning, released in the summer of 2023, is one of the last movies I’ve seen at a theater. It came out six months or so after the big push for AI started in late 2022 with the release of ChatGPT.

The movie plot?

The Mission Impossible team must save the world from a powerful AI system, which, if in the wrong hands, could be used to take over the world.

I remember thinking at the time that the movie was warning us about the potential dangers of AI technology, and the production of the movie had to start well before AI became a popular talking point.

Is Tom Cruise one of the good guys? Is there a faction of Hollywood that is trying to warn us of possible dangers and opening our eyes to future events?

Are we being told America needs to be the one wielding the AI sword, and not its adversaries?

After discovering who owns Paramount and who is merging with it to take it over, I thought about the theme of the second season of Paramount’s Lioness.

The CIA military crew is rescuing an American politician from a Mexican drug kingpin, and—spoiler alert—trafficked children. The series shows how ruthless the cartel is, and the means they’ll use to stay in control—the carrot or the stick. It shows how politicians and government officials are offered large sums of money to protect the cartel, and that, if they turn down the deal, their whole family will be killed.

It’s not as simple as corrupt people taking money to do corrupt things.

I’ve come to the conclusion that Hollywood is not only being saved, but that it has already been infiltrated by Trump’s people. Just as Hollywood has been used to condition us and has used predictive programming to prepare us to accept future Deep State narratives and agendas, I believe Hollywood is now being used to prepare us for what Trump has in store.

I believe Trump will take down the Mexican drug cartel.

If the number of shows and movies being put out about intelligence agencies by Trump allies is any indication, I assume Trump isn’t looking to scatter the CIA into a thousand pieces, but rather that he intends to reform it.

I’ve referred to Trump as being Reagan 2.0. This isn’t to say Trump’s efforts are just a continuation of Reagan’s, but rather a vastly improved version—a version that doesn’t include compromising with the enemy.

Reagan took control of Hollywood during his eight years in office. He pushed for movies to be made that promoted strong American characters like Rambo. The movies during his eight years made the American military seem powerful. This not only inspired Americans, but intimidated foreign adversaries.

Just as Reagan understood the power of Hollywood, I believe Trump understands this as well.

Just because the medium of storytelling through film has been used to do evil, especially in recent years, it doesn’t mean it can’t also be used to do good, to inspire. Just because AI can be used for evil, it doesn’t mean it can’t also be used to do good. Just because the financial system has been used to enslave us doesn’t mean it can’t be used to do good. Just because the medical industry has been used to do evil since the Rockefellers took it over a hundred years ago, it doesn’t mean it can’t be transformed to do good.

The truth is that Hollywood, Big Tech, the financial system and Big Medicine can all be transformed to do good. All four have been used to control, brainwash, enslave us and make us sick, but it doesn’t mean they can’t all someday be used for good.

We must allow ourselves to envision how things could be, and should be, rather than how they have been, and currently are. Everything is being transformed. The patriots are now in control. What a glorious time to be alive.

