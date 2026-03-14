Badlands Blitz Episode 10

Badlanders!

Welcome to the TENTH episode of The Blitz, which is intended to serve as a weekly recap and dissection of the work we do Monday through Friday in the Badlands Brief.

On this episode, Burning Bright and Ashe in America leave micro topics to the side and have a fiery, but mostly peaceful conversation wherein we lay out the prime sifting currently defining the Truth Community and the Info War as a whole circa 2026.

Can one trust Trump implicitly while questioning his public moves?

If the News is Fake and the War is Real, are Truthers actually looping back around to becoming Normies again?

And, what do people get wrong when it comes to remembering the Founding Fathers?

All the little things.

I think you’ll enjoy this one … even if you feel a little friction in the process.

As always, while all Badlands content will continue to be free, including The Blitz, the only way we’re able to pay ourselves for the time is due to those of you who choose to support it directly.

So, if you like the work this Substack team does on a daily basis and the step-up in said work for 2026, consider upgrading to a Paid Subscription to this newsletter (cancel at any time.)

Otherwise, stay Positive, stay Based and most importantly … stay Bright!