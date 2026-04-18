Badlands Blitz Episode 13

Badlanders!

Welcome to the THIRTEENTH episode of The Blitz, which is intended to serve as a weekly recap and dissection of the work we do Monday through Friday in the Badlands Brief.

On this episode, Burning Bright and GhostofBasedPatrickHenry spend the entire hour dishing on President Trump’s Friday morning blitzkrieg of the Info War battlespace, all of which remains relevant today, even if the global mindscape and all players have yet to accept the fact that the ending to the ‘war’ with Iran was decided before it was fought.

As always, while all Badlands content will continue to be free, including The Blitz, the only way we’re able to pay ourselves for the time is due to those of you who choose to support it directly.

So, if you like the work this Substack team does on a daily basis and the step-up in said work for 2026, consider upgrading to a Paid Subscription to this newsletter (cancel at any time.)

Otherwise, stay Positive, stay Based and most importantly … stay Bright!