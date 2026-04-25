Badlands Blitz Episode 14

Badlanders!

Welcome to the FOURTEENTH episode of The Blitz, which is intended to serve as a weekly recap and dissection of the work we do Monday through Friday in the Badlands Brief.

On this episode, Burning Bright and Ashe in America dive into the biggest news of the week, and it’s all white pills from our perspective, beginning with the massive indictment against the SPLC and dovetailing into the unraveling of the Russiagate Hoax. We also spend some time on what the ‘TACO Tuesday’ crowd gets wrong about Donald Trump, and why there might be much more to Trump’s overtures toward Spirit Airlines than meets the eye.

(Ashe loves when I pick the goofiest thumnails.)

As always, while all Badlands content will continue to be free, including The Blitz, the only way we’re able to pay ourselves for the time is due to those of you who choose to support it directly.

So, if you like the work this Substack team does on a daily basis and the step-up in said work for 2026, consider upgrading to a Paid Subscription to this newsletter (cancel at any time.)

Otherwise, stay Positive, stay Based and most importantly … stay Bright!