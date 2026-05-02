Badlands Blitz Episode 15

Badlanders!

Welcome to the FIFTEENTH episode of The Blitz, which is intended to serve as a weekly recap and dissection of the work we do Monday through Friday in the Badlands Brief.

On this episode, Burning Bright and GhostofBasedPatrickHenry use the current debate between the Trump Administration and Congress regarding the Iran War to try to define when a war is and is not happening at the same time.

But the real meat of the discussion comes in tying the Actual and Narrative threads together between the Middle East, South America and the Global Cartel we believe is being dismantled in plain sight on kinetic, financial and energy grounds.

There is a plan, all right, and it seems to be coming together quite splendidly.

As always, while all Badlands content will continue to be free, including The Blitz, the only way we’re able to pay ourselves for the time is due to those of you who choose to support it directly.

So, if you like the work this Substack team does on a daily basis and the step-up in said work for 2026, consider upgrading to a Paid Subscription to this newsletter (cancel at any time.)

Otherwise, stay Positive, stay Based and most importantly … stay Bright!