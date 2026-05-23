Badlands Blitz Episode 18

Badlanders!

Welcome to the 18th episode of The Blitz, which is intended to serve as a weekly recap and dissection of the work we do Monday through Friday in the Badlands Brief. Apologies for the delay in getting this episode out, we had a miscommunication.

On this episode, GhostofBasedPatrickHenry and Ashe in America discuss the commutation of Tina Peters’ sentence, as well as the coming ban on antisemitism and other speech laws.

We also hit on geopolitics and expectations for the golden age.

You’re welcome!

As always, while all Badlands content will continue to be free, including The Blitz, the only way we’re able to pay ourselves for the time is due to those of you who choose to support it directly.

So, if you like the work this Substack team does on a daily basis and the step-up in said work for 2026, consider upgrading to a Paid Subscription to this newsletter (cancel at any time.)

Otherwise, stay Positive, stay Based and most importantly … stay Bright!