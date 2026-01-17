Badlands Blitz Episode 2

Badlanders!

Welcome to the SECOND episode of The Blitz, which is intended to serve as a weekly recap and dissection of the work we do Monday through Friday in the Badlands Brief.

In the Blitz debut of our own Ashe in America, we dive into the original intentions behind the recent changes made around these parts, how our vision for the Brief and the Blitz might evolve and how all of you fit into it.

After that, we both endorse and criticize the idea of Info War Victory Laps, take a couple of our own when it comes to Venezuelan Proxy Princesses and high-stakes US court cases, and dish on how we feel the Info War has evolved and, yes, Devolved in places, and what we can do about it.

The Blitz is intended to get CLOSE to being a 60-minute show, but we’ll give ourselves a bit of a buffer as we solidify our vision for what it will be while taking your feedback into consideration, as we also dip into the comments section to see what you beautiful savages have been saying all week.

