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Oaf's avatar
Oaf
5hEdited

Cream the evil and fatally corrupt rinos. Cream the evil & fatally corrupt communist democrats in the USA. Mobilize Operation EPIC CREAMERY. Engage the discombobulation device!

DJT is ONE MAN who has invested a significant portion of his remaining time on earth to flush these creeps into the open field. Now we all know more than we've ever known before. U.S. government bureaucracy is absolutely evil, absolutely corrupt.

DJT is ONE MAN who has done, and is doing what he can do. He has invested a LOT of his time and money to chop thru the swamp's camouflage. The evil ones are as naked as they've ever been to the public eye. What happens next is up to We The People of The United States of America.

U.S. Border patrol officer J.J. Carrell presents evidence of U.S. government supported child-prostitution and enslavement of MILLIONS of men, women, boys and girls. All for the pleasure and profit of the evil ones DJT's laser-beam has revealed. The creeps out in Los Angeles who stole the vote from Spencer Pratt are ringleaders in human trafficking. Listen to what Officer Carrell says: https://rumble.com/v7aidhy-the-silent-slaughter-how-human-trafficking-devours-innocence.html

At this point, it may be that J.J. Carrell is part of an operation to create dissension within dissension. The whole government is evil now. The only two things remaining untouched are The Declaration of Independence and The Constitution of The United States of America.

I reckon if DJT was a wanna-be demagogue he would have called for a million man insurrection by now. He ain't playing for power. He is offering We The People a chance to take out the evil garbage-people who have taken over the reins of government power. We need to get back to basics. Unionized communist-led bureaucracy is the enemy still in hiding.

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HisGloriousVictory's avatar
HisGloriousVictory
7h

@GhostofBasedPatrickHenry - "Israel is known for being a highly progressive society. In fact, Tel Aviv is considered the “gayest city in the world” for its attitudes regarding LGTBQ lifestyles."

I am on Book Six of Josephus' "Wars of the Jews" - Titus is about to fully enter Jerusalem. In Book 4 section 9 subsection 10 he describes the behaviors of one of the two hedonistic armies that would literally force the Romans to destroy the city and temple in 70 AD.

A partial quote (again this occurred within the city and the temple grounds):

"And thus did they roil themselves up and down the city, as in a brothel house and defile it entirely with their impure actions; nay, while their faces looked like the faces of women, they killed with their right hands; and when their gait was effeminate, they presently attacked men, and became warriors and drew their swords from under their finely dyed cloaks and ran everybody through whom they alighted upon."

So it seems, the rejection of their Messiah and their insistence on the perpetuity of the divine rights to conquer the whole inhabited earth did then and continues still to manifest itself in a vehement contradiction of values!

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