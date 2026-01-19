Badlands Media

🇫🇷 TRUMPist de La Fayette 🇺🇸
Hello from France 🇫🇷!

I just share a comment and very interesting links Wild Bill brought us last Friday.

It's a MUST READ for all of us !

Thanks to Wild Bill

Dr. Jan Halper-Hayes talks about Maduro's networks:

https://badlands.substack.com/p/badlands-brief-b38/comment/200777954

(and following comments!)

Joe Kronner
Welcome back from your weekend break. I am enjoying these Takes more and more each day!

Your new format goes right to the heart of my belief that We A re the News now. Not giving air to any of the DS Rat Bastard's MSM LIES is just what the doctor ordered as they say. My strong belief is that the minority has been emboldened by the LIES of the MSM to shout their thoughtless and ridiculous slogans without any backlash. Positions like "Defund the Police" are so ignorant and I was shocked the 1st time I heard one of my children chant the phrase. It is so obviously wrong yet because the MSM loudly pushed it they mindlessly joined in the refrain. Any sane open discussion about Truth would quickly lay such nonsense to rest.

With open and honest debate I am certain Truth always win.

Keep it coming.

God Wins!

God Bless!!!

