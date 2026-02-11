The Badlands Brief is your daily drop of Badlands’ takes on the narratives dominating the info war. Read on, and join the conversation in the comments section.

FBI Reviewing Vote-Count Deficiencies Related to 2020 Election

According to court documents filed on February 10, 2026, in federal court by the Department of Justice, the FBI is actively investigating potential improprieties in Fulton County’s handling of ballots from the 2020 presidential election. The probe, detailed in search warrant affidavits authored by FBI Special Agent Hugh Evans of the Atlanta Field Office, focuses on alleged deficiencies in vote counting and record-keeping, including missing ballot images, inconsistent totals across recounts, chain-of-custody documentation issues, duplicate ballot images, and absentee ballots that lack the creases typically expected from being folded and mailed in envelopes. The affidavits explain that access to the physical ballots is required to assess whether these issues stemmed from administrative errors or intentional acts. Agent Evans emphasized that any deliberate interference with election records would constitute a violation of federal law, even if it did not alter the outcome of Georgia’s 2020 presidential race, which former President Donald Trump lost by a narrow margin. The investigation was initiated following a referral from Kurt Olsen, a Trump-appointed director of election security and integrity who had previously assisted with legal challenges to the 2020 election results. In January 2026, FBI agents executed court-authorized search warrants at the Fulton County Election Hub and Operation Center to seize relevant materials. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, appointed by Trump, was present during the execution of these warrants at the president’s request; she subsequently informed Congress in a letter that interference in U.S. elections poses a threat to national security. Many of the specific allegations cited in the affidavits—such as discrepancies between ballot images and reported vote totals raised by a redacted witness described as a chemical engineer—had previously been addressed through a manual recount ordered by Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in 2020, reviewed by the Georgia State Election Board, and litigated in post-election challenges brought by Trump and his legal team, all of which were ultimately dismissed by courts for lack of standing or merit. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt addressed media coverage of the FBI’s seizure of 2020 election materials, noting contrasts with prior reporting on claims of Russian election interference.

Ashe in America: I teared up a bit reading the unsealed search warrant for Fulton County.

It’s been quite the journey — the idea that these items would be useful for the purposes of investigation was, itself, a conspiracy theory like five minutes ago.

Now those records are in the custody of the DOJ. At least, most of them. Allegedly.

What records?

Missing ballot images from the original count and recount

Duplicate ballots in both the original count and recount

Inconsistent totals (different reported totals at different times)

Missing hashes (SHA files) used to verify the integrity of ballot images

Tabulator tape potential manipulation (e.g., inconsistency between machines’ reported votes and protective counter data)

Ballots with broken security seals and unexplained handling

The DOJ is clear: The records themselves may prove violations of federal election law.

I mean, yeah.

That’s what we’ve been saying on Badlands for literally years. Brian Lupo said yesterday that the warrant reads like a review of the Why We Vote catalog on Georgia.

He’s right.

The existence of the records is in doubt and, if they no longer have what multiple courts have ordered them to retain, but do you think that helps or hurts Fulton’s corruption defenses? For some of those, we already know they don’t have them.

Fulton’s Fourth Amendment lawsuit is dead, in my opinion. AI agrees with me. I fed a legal model Fulton’s complaint, Perdue’s testimony, and the unsealed warrant — just the documents, no commentary or framing — and AI says Fulton’s chances of winning are less than zero.

It’s not looking good for Fulton.

I don’t want to jinx it, but I’m really hoping we new episodes of Fani! where she’s being all sassy on the stand in a backwards dress.

There’s never enough Fani.

Trump and Netanyahu Posture Ahead of Wednesday Meeting on Iran

Ahead of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to Washington to meet President Donald Trump, key differences and alignments are emerging on multiple fronts. Trump stated that Netanyahu “wants a good deal” with Iran on its nuclear program and described ongoing Oman-mediated talks—following a brief 2025 Israel-Iran war and U.S. strikes on Iranian sites—as “very different” from past negotiations, expressing optimism that Iran “wants to make a deal very badly” while warning of potential tough military action, including additional carrier deployments, if diplomacy fails; he noted any agreement would address nuclear facilities, and possibly missiles. In contrast, Trump explicitly opposed recent Israeli moves toward greater control in the West Bank, declaring “I am against annexation” and emphasizing other priorities, despite the Israeli Security Cabinet’s approval of measures—praised by Likud Energy Minister Eli Cohen as establishing “de facto sovereignty” that rules out a Palestinian state—including shifting building authority in Hebron, facilitating settler land purchases, repealing restrictions on non-Muslim real estate transactions, and expanding Israeli enforcement into Palestinian-controlled areas, actions that violate Oslo Accords and have drawn U.S. concern over regional stability. Additionally, an Israeli source indicated Netanyahu will inform Trump that Phase 2 of the October 2025 U.S.-brokered Gaza ceasefire—requiring Hamas disarmament and Israeli troop withdrawal— “is not moving” due to Hamas’s refusal to relinquish weapons, with Israel arguing a renewed military operation is needed to enforce demilitarization in line with Trump’s Gaza vision, amid ongoing incidents and IDF strikes on suspected violators.

GhostofBasedPatrickHenry: Mr Bibi goes to Washington.

For the seventh time in the past 12 months.

That is roughly one trip every 7 weeks.

This will mark at least the third time that Bibi has made the trip in order to shill for war with Iran.

A few days before departing, his security cabinet announced new measures (implemented via executive power, not legislation) that will effectively grant the Israeli government sovereignty over the West Bank (Palestine) once its intended effect has played out.

The measures allow for the Israeli public to purchase tracts of land in Palestine and then register those properties with the Israeli government— rather than the Palestinian Authority. This registration would place the land under the authority and jurisdiction of the Jewish State, in the eyes of Netanyahu's Security Cabinet.

As you would expect, the Muslim leadership throughout the Middle East is enraged by this development. Even President Trump told Barak Ravid during an interview with him yesterday morning that he opposes annexation.

"I am against annexation.”

“We have enough things to think about now. We don’t need to be dealing with the West Bank,” he adds.

Perhaps this is why Netanyahu plans to meet with Rubio in the morning before meeting with Trump. Bibi wants to gameplan how to deal with him.

As President Trump clearly recognizes, the move is designed to be a provocation. Hamas is calling for kinetic escalation from the region against Israel—which is exactly what Netanyahu wants.

Speaking of Hamas, a report newly released by the Israeli government claims that Netanyahu knew about Hamas's plan to invade southern Israel as far back as early 2018, which means Bibi knew about the plan when he decided to step in and give Hamas tens of millions of dollars per month after the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank decided to cut off Hamas financially.

Netanyahu knew they were planning the attack, and didn't want to squander the opportunity to start a war, so he appealed to Qatar and said that there would be a humanitarian crisis if cash wasn't sent to Gaza. Qatar gave Netanyahu the money, and Netanyahu had his people walk it into Gaza and give it to prominent families with known ties to Hamas.

If all of this is true, then that means that Netanyahu knowingly funded October 7th.

On top of that, he intends to tell President Trump that the Board of Peace's Phase Two Plan to take control of Gaza will not happen, and that the US needs to immediately start a war with Iran.

Good Luck.

(I will be covering Netanyahu's visit today on Badlands Media.)

Dueling Epstein Narratives Flood the Zone from Opposite Directions

In early February 2026, the Department of Justice released millions of additional pages of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein’s federal investigations, including previously redacted materials, prompting widespread political scrutiny. Among the disclosures was a 2019 FBI interview with former Palm Beach police chief Michael Reiter, detailing a 2006 phone call from Donald Trump in which he stated that “everyone” in New York and Palm Beach knew Epstein was engaging in illegal activities with teenage girls, praised the police for “stopping him,” described Ghislaine Maxwell as “evil” and his “operative,” and claimed he had left Epstein’s presence upon seeing teenagers and subsequently banned him from Mar-a-Lago. On February 10, 2026, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick testified before a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee, where he faced bipartisan questioning over his own ties to Epstein revealed in the documents. Lutnick acknowledged visiting Epstein’s private island with his family, having lunch with him after Epstein’s 2008 conviction for soliciting a minor, and other post-2005 interactions, while insisting the relationship was minimal, that he “barely had anything to do” with Epstein, and that he had nothing to hide. Democratic senators, including Chris Van Hollen, Chris Coons, and Jeff Merkley, pressed Lutnick on discrepancies with his prior claims of cutting ties earlier and accused him of lacking transparency, with some issuing calls for resignation; Republican leaders emphasized the need for those named to provide answers, but largely avoided direct confrontation on the issue. The White House and House Speaker Mike Johnson continued to express support for Lutnick, dismissing resignation demands as absurd. Additional congressional actions included Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna publicly naming individuals from the unredacted files and Maxwell’s legal team indicating her willingness to testify if granted clemency by President Trump.

Burning Bright: Every time we try to disengage from the Epsteinian Ouroboros, its gravitational pull sucks us back in!

Which may well be the point.

No doubt you’ve all noticed the Media Protectorate going into attack mode on the back of the files, pointing the knives at Donald Trump and some of his key allies in the White House—most notably Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick—while rhetorically sacrificing some of their own overseas.

The question is, are they doing so because they know the files are actually that damning to all involved, and are flooding the zone in an attempt to obfuscate, or do we need to take Trump more seriously when he uses that now-infamous ‘hoax’ word when applied to the Op?

This is a nuanced conversation, and while I believe the Epstein Operation was ‘real,’ if we’re being honest, we truly don’t know which of the files are legitimate, which are fabrications—many are simply anonymous claims—and what the context is regarding the vast majority of them.

That said, the use of strange vocabulary, coded language most of us are familiar with and the sheer degree of Epstein’s connections to powerful individuals keeps the whole web spinning faster and faster, and now on new layers of the Collective Mind who dismissed it all when the digs were fresh.

Either Trump has set the enemy up for a Narrative and Actual trap for the ages, or they tried and FAILED to set one up for him.

To wit, while I’m sorry to keep linking these in here of late, I genuinely think they’re relevant, and I find that many are either going down these dark paths for the first time, or else revisiting old digs in light of new relevance masquerading as revelations.

On that note, my most-read feature of 2025 laid out the prospect that Donald Trump was comfortable alternatively signal boosting and dismissing the Epstein Narrative not because there’s nothing to it, but because he’s completely immune to its effects.

And yes, I did it with the Batman analogue.

If the cape fits ...

“Bruce Wayne does not join the League of Shadows because he believes in their mission. He joins because he needs to learn everything they know—their techniques, their networks, their pressure points, their psychology—so that when the moment comes, he can turn their own strength against them, even if he doesn’t know it at the time.

Ra’s al Ghul believes he has recruited a successor. He never realizes he has trained the architect of his own destruction.

That is what I believe Epstein and those like him sensed, even back in 2011.

That is what the dark priests in the gaudy global temple have only just begun to recognize on a long delay … and too late, for most of them.

To wit, the latest document dump contains an email from Epstein himself referring to Trump as ‘the dog that didn’t bark.’

The reference is to Sherlock Holmes—to the curious incident where the absence of an expected reaction is the clue that solves the case.

The hound in the night did nothing because it recognized the intruder as its master.

Epstein had dangled every temptation. He had invited Trump into the temple. He had paraded the bait. And Trump came to the parties, smiled for the photographs, flew on the plane exactly once (and never to the island), and then… nothing. No bite. No bark. No compromise. He banned Epstein from Mar-a-Lago the moment the creep crossed the line with a young girl. He cut him off completely.

Epstein was not stupid.

By 2011, I believe he was already beginning to suspect that the man everyone assumed was just another vain billionaire was something far more dangerous: an infiltrator who had walked through the darkness without being touched by it, who had studied the League of Shadows from the inside, and who had left before they realized what he had taken with him.

They thought they had him surrounded.

They never understood that he had them surrounded.

Trump did not get trapped in their shadow war.

They got trapped in his.

The light is coming now. The temple is falling. And when the dust finally settles, the architects of the darkness will look up from the rubble and see the same figure still standing—the one who walked through their hell not to join them, but to end them.

Gotham has its knight.

And the reckoning is no longer coming.

It is here, even if the specific form it will take is beyond our ability to project.

It was never about Jeffrey Epstein.

It was never about Little St. James.

It was about the whole temple.”

A ‘Hoax’ doesn’t have to be fake for the stories told about it to be made up of fiction.

The Media Protectorate is playing an inversion game.

Donald Trump saw it coming some time ago.

Did you?

(If you want to go further down this particular thought path, check out ‘The Temple Trap.’)

Trump Announces Massive Recissions to Climate Policy, Disrupting the Green Globalist Dream

The Trump administration is preparing to rescind the Environmental Protection Agency’s 2009 endangerment finding, a landmark scientific and legal determination that greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide endanger public health and welfare, providing the foundational basis under the Clean Air Act for regulating emissions from vehicles, power plants, oil-and-gas facilities, and other sources. The final rule, to be issued on Thursday following a White House ceremony with President Trump and EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin, follows a proposed rescission announced the previous July and an executive order issued on Inauguration Day directing a review of the finding’s legality. Administration officials, including Zeldin, have described the move as the largest act of deregulation in U.S. history, projecting over $1 trillion in regulatory cost savings—primarily through reduced vehicle compliance expenses averaging more than $2,400 per light-duty car, SUV, or truck—and emphasizing benefits for energy affordability, fossil fuel production, economic growth, and national security. The rescission initially targets motor vehicle emissions standards, eliminating requirements to measure, report, certify, and comply with greenhouse gas limits, while paving the way for potential future rollbacks of power plant and stationary-source rules. Environmental groups, including Earthjustice and the Environmental Defense Fund, have strongly condemned the action as a major assault on federal climate policy, warning of increased pollution, thousands of premature deaths, higher health and fuel costs, and accelerated climate impacts, and have pledged immediate court challenges based on settled science and Supreme Court precedent upholding the finding. Democratic-led states have signaled opposition and potential independent emissions standards, while the fossil fuel industry has welcomed the relief from regulatory burdens. Legal experts anticipate prolonged litigation, during which some rules may remain unenforced, as the administration frames the rollback as essential for lowering energy prices amid broader efforts to support coal plants and re-industrialization.

Ashe in America: Today in Glimmers of a Golden Age, let’s talk about the LARGEST environmental deregulation in history!

This is exciting because environmentalism is the cult of Gaia, and it’s also scientifically retarded.

As we’ve talked about a bunch in these briefs, environmentalism has nothing to do with the environment.

“Windmills are beaching whales. Plastic bags replaced paper bags to save trees, but then became the nation’s number one pollutant. Hydroelectric power destroys river ecosystems by adjusting river flows based on human demand. Environmentalists’ solutions always end in worse environmental outcomes — but not before taxpayers have shelled out hundreds of millions of dollars. It’s never about the environment. It’s about money, power, and control.”

I wrote that in the November 27, 2024 Brief.

It’s at least “billions” now. The rest holds.

And here’s the exciting bit: Now those scammy mandates and impossible bogies are going away.

The Trump administration is moving to rescind the 2009 Endangerment Finding issued by the EPA — which detonates the legal foundation of federal climate regulation that has crushed US industry for over a decade.

This is huge.

Enabled by Massachusetts v. EPA, this bureaucratic nightmare unlocked sweeping carbon mandates across energy, manufacturing, transportation, and logistics. Reversing it slams the brakes on regulatory overreach and gives American producers much-needed relief.

End the mandates, and the compliance costs that have been baked into power prices, fuel, freight, and production (for going on two decades) should vanish.

That translates into real reductions in input costs for producers and, ostensibly, reductions in prices for consumers down stream of that change.

This is a structural reset on climate communism.

Like I said, it’s huge.

Make America Prosperous and Industrious Again!

Ex-Iranian Commander Claims Saudis Have Nukes

In an exclusive interview with RT aired on Monday, former Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander Hussein Kanani claimed that Saudi Arabia currently possesses a nuclear bomb and related capabilities, asserting that the United States is fully aware of this development, and that both Israel and the US have been informed. Kanani’s accusations come amid escalating US-Iran tensions, including US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities in June, anti-government protests in Iran during December and January that Tehran blamed on US and Israeli instigation, and recent US military deployments led by the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier group. President Donald Trump has demanded that Iran restrict uranium enrichment and its ballistic missile program, prompting Iran to announce missile upgrades and a shift toward an offensive military doctrine. Kanani warned that Iran could respond to US aggression by targeting Israel with missiles or closing the Strait of Hormuz—potentially disrupting global oil flows, including to China and Russia—as a pressure tactic, while describing Washington’s strategy as “playing a game of chicken.” Iran maintains its nuclear program is peaceful, has enriched uranium to 60% purity since the US withdrew from the 2015 deal and reimposed sanctions, and recently concluded indirect talks in Oman, with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stressing the need for calm dialogue without threats; the US responded by announcing new sanctions.

GhostofBasedPatrickHenry: This story feels like a trap—a narrative pincer set by the Muslims against Israel.

Think about it:

Israel has nuclear weapons. We know this thanks to JFK and his efforts to shut down their illegal program— which likely, in part, got him killed.

Iran has diminished credibility among the public in the West. Saudi Arabia, on the other hand, has cultivated a reputation as a reliable partner and ally, especially between Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and President Trump.

Nobody in the West is actually worried about Saudi Arabia possessing nuclear weapons, especially with MBS in charge. He has demonstrated himself to be a benevolent strongman who isn't afraid to bring the hammer down on his corrupt cousins, while showing the clout and grit necessary to drag Saudi culture out of the clutches of radical Islam and toward the Golden Age. In fact, Saudi possessing nuclear weapons may actually make the region safer, if they are under the control of a benevolent strongman like MBS.

There is no real evidence to support the claim that Saudi Arabia possesses nuclear weapons. More importantly, there's absolutely no reason for Iran to be bringing this up in the public zeitgeist at this particular moment in time. Remember: it was Saudi Arabia who stood up for Iran and argued against any kinetic action against them.

Why would Iran intentionally besmirch the one party that has been advocating for its interests?

Unless...

What if this is narrative bait? Targeted at Israel?

What if Iran is chumming the waters in anticipation that the psychopaths in Netanyahu's Security Cabinet will take the bait and publicly attack Saudi Arabia, and demand verification and necessary action to strip Saudi of said weapons?

Remember: Saudi Arabia has signed all of the necessary international treaties to possess and/or refine nuclear materials.

Israel has not.

And yet, Israel allegedly possesses hundreds of nuclear warheads.

If Israel does take the bait—and history suggests that they will; their hubris is too strong— could this have a boomerang effect, and backfire on them?

Colombian President Claims He Evaded Assassination Attempt

Colombian President Gustavo Petro announced that he had evaded an assassination attempt when intelligence revealed a plot to fire on his helicopter, forcing an abrupt route change. During a government meeting broadcast live on the presidential administration’s YouTube channel, Petro stated that he had “avoided being killed” and described how the aircraft—carrying him along with his children—was rerouted to fly for four hours over the open sea before landing at an unplanned location. The report, originating from Buenos Aires and published by TASS on February 10, 2026, provided no additional details on the alleged perpetrators, investigation status, or specific threats involved.

GhostofBasedPatrickHenry: "I didn't land where I was supposed to because there were fears that the helicopter, in which my children were also located, would be fired upon," he said at a government meeting broadcast on the presidential administration's YouTube channel.

According to Petro, he "avoided being killed." "We flew for four hours over the open sea and arrived where we didn't plan to," he said.

Our guy, Petro, has been on a heater lately.

Just last week, after meeting with President Trump at the White House, he held a press conference where he announced that he had proposed to Trump an international joint operation to go after the most powerful cartel bosses at the very top of organized crime— bankers, financiers, corporate executives, etc.

Then they tried to assassinate him.

At this same press conference where he disclosed the assassination attempt, he also called out a Colombian billionaire banker named Luis Carlos Sarmiento, telling him that he can "go F yourself" if he was going to stand in the way of a pipeline project with Venezuela that Petro had discussed with Trump.

Sarmiento is worth roughly $10 billion.

No wonder they want to kill this guy. He is just about the most flippantly defiant world leader since... well, since Nicolas Maduro.

Assuming this assassination attempt story is real, who could blame Petro for having this attitude?

As we learned in Davos during the recent World Economic Forum conference, the concept of ‘international law’ is a fairy tale. The world is actually ruled by strength and the concept of ‘might makes right,’ meaning the strong make the rules and do what they want, while the weak suffer their will. What that means is that if the world is going to be saved, we will need an alliance of strong, sovereign-minded men who are not afraid to put their lives or well-beings at risk.

Benevolent strongmen will become the patchwork of the Sovereign Alliance, and the foundation for the Golden Age.

BONUS ITEM

Trump’s Geopolitical Approach has Globalists Reeling

U.S. relations with key allies face renewed strains amid provocative statements and actions from President Donald Trump. Trump threatened to block the early 2026 opening of the $4.6 billion Gordie Howe International Bridge linking Windsor, Ontario, and Detroit, Michigan, posting on social media that the project featured “virtually no US content,” accusing Canada of unfairly benefiting while offering “Absolutely NOTHING” in return, and tying the issue to Canadian trade plans with China, which he warned could trigger 100% tariffs, a potential ban on ice hockey in Canada, and elimination of the Stanley Cup; Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney described a positive conversation with Trump, emphasized Canada’s full funding of construction, shared ownership with Michigan, and involvement of both countries’ steel and workers as a model of cooperation, while local officials and former lawmakers highlighted the project’s origins during Trump’s first term. Separately, the aftermath of Trump’s retracted threats to acquire Greenland has deepened transatlantic rifts, with European officials reporting a shift to viewing the U.S. as a rival, citing incidents such as Trump’s dismissal of NATO allies’ Afghanistan sacrifices, the U.S. embassy in Denmark removing flags honoring fallen Danish soldiers (sparking protests), U.S. agents providing Olympics security in Italy (drawing boos for Vice President JD Vance), and the U.S. ambassador to Poland criticizing a lawmaker over Trump’s Nobel nomination (prompting a rebuke from Prime Minister Donald Tusk); this has fueled anti-American sentiment—with unfavorable U.S. views exceeding 60% in several nations, peaking at 84% in Denmark—and prompting Europe to pursue “de-risking” through diversified ties and defense rethinking, even as some leaders like German Chancellor Friedrich Merz plan Washington visits to maintain dialogue. Compounding these external pressures, Europe’s incumbent leaders are grappling with severe domestic unpopularity: U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer faces resignation calls over a scandal involving Epstein-linked former ambassador Peter Mandelson and holds record-low approval, French President Emmanuel Macron registers just 16% approval amid far-right gains, and Merz remains deeply unpopular, driving far-right parties to lead or near-lead polls in Germany, the U.K., France, and Italy over inflation, economic stagnation, and immigration backlash.

