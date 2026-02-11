Badlands Media

Badlands Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Danimal28's avatar
Danimal28
8h

Hey - Can we all understand the hurricane of narratives Trump and his merry band of Patriots has to deal with on a daily basis? I can't and I don't expect Trump to either, but he sure is driving on without them. I love Israel, but I don't trust Mossad/Netanyahu/Hamas or anything else due to NGO funding after 30+ years... Neither should Trump. Same with the EU/Ukraine.

Trump is recognizing the sovereignty of Russia and bypassing the British Empire which is just fine with me.

He is also creating a national economy without the Fed - a national banking system - like we had until McKinley was assassinated. JFK and Nixon tried the same and look what happened to them. The same playbook on Trump which is further proof he is doing what's right.

Reply
Share
LEN DOBRZYN's avatar
LEN DOBRZYN
8h

Funny!!! I woke up this A.M. and read this article. I also wanted to find out the weather forecast so I had the TV on. Low and behold ABC MORNING NEWS was on, and they were already busy trying to 'QUEER' the results of what was laid out here that our FBI is uncovering! They used terms like a former judge refused to hear the case on the 'proven lost 2020 election by Trump'. So in other words, they are busy planting the poison seeds into the minds of the people who are still asleep and/or refuse to wake up!

So prepare people - Like Ben Franklin said "A man convinced against his will, is of the same opinion still." Some people will never wake up and I pray we will not see a civil war. Our TV stations are compromised, our courts, congress etc. are compromised as well. The only solution is THE MILITARY.

People think that the Supreme Court is the final word. But long before that, the military was the true PROTECTOR of our Constitution. And when it is being perverted, and the Supreme Court is HELPING.... it is the sworn duty of the military to step in. Please Pray for our Country that we can finally round up all the TRAITORS who show only allegiance to their own bellies and hide behind PARTY LINES, and that the others will see them for what they are.

Reply
Share
7 replies
51 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Badlands Media LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture