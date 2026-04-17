The Badlands Brief is your daily drop of Badlands’ takes on the narratives dominating the info war. Read on, and join the conversation in the comments section.

Trump Announces 10-Day Israel–Lebanon Ceasefire Following Direct Talks

President Trump said Thursday that Israel and Lebanon have agreed to a 10-day ceasefire set to begin at 5 p.m. EST Tuesday, following “excellent conversations” with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Trump stated the agreement follows a meeting earlier this week in Washington, D.C., where Israeli and Lebanese officials met for the first time in 34 years alongside Secretary of State Marco Rubio, marking a rare step toward direct engagement between the two countries. The president said he directed Vice President JD Vance, Secretary Rubio, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan “Razin’” Caine to coordinate with both nations in efforts to secure a lasting peace agreement. “I just had excellent conversations with the Highly Respected President Joseph Aoun, of Lebanon, and Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu, of Israel. These two Leaders have agreed that in order to achieve PEACE between their Countries, they will formally begin a 10 Day CEASEFIRE at 5 P.M. EST. On Tuesday, the two Countries met for the first time in 34 years here in Washington, D.C., with our Great Secretary of State, Marco Rubio. I have directed Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Rubio, together with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Dan Razin’ Caine, to work with Israel and Lebanon to achieve a Lasting PEACE. It has been my Honor to solve 9 Wars across the World, and this will be my 10th, so let’s, GET IT DONE! President DONALD J. TRUMP” According to the Times of Israel, Washington is pursuing another meeting with Iran in Pakistan. The anonymous officials cited are optimistic about a deal.

GhostofBasedPatrickHenry:

This is President Trump running the ball down the field while everyone else bickers over what is actually happening. He certainly made it seem like we are going to Islamabad to sign a peace deal.

Meanwhile, Alan Dershowitz makes a public plea to Netanyahu to subvert Trump and continue fighting — “...even if it means confrontation with President Trump...” — and went on to assure Bibi that he and his friends would convince Trump to go along with it.

Netanyahu then released a recorded statement which outlined two conditions for Hezbollah for there to be peace: lay down your weapons and surrender.

As Trump pivots to peace, and perhaps another historic visit to the Middle East, Netanyahu is antagonizing the public with demands he knows Hezbollah will not accept. Which means he knows the war will continue.

Trump is decoupling himself from the conflict while Bibi gears up to fight alone (?).

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Sotomayor Issues Rare Apology to Kavanaugh After Personal Criticism Over Immigration Ruling

Sonia Sotomayor issued a rare public apology to Brett Kavanaugh after sharply criticizing him in a recent dissent involving an immigration case, acknowledging that her remarks crossed into personal territory rather than focusing strictly on legal reasoning. The dispute arose from a Supreme Court decision allowing the Trump administration to proceed with contested immigration enforcement actions, where Sotomayor’s dissent accused the majority—implicitly including Kavanaugh—of enabling harmful policy outcomes; her apology clarified that while she stands by her legal objections, she regretted the tone directed at her colleague. “I had a colleague in that case who wrote, you know, these are only temporary stops,” Sotomayor reportedly said. “This is from a man whose parents were professionals. And probably doesn’t really know any person who works by the hour.” The apology is notable given the Supreme Court’s tradition of maintaining institutional decorum and avoiding direct personal criticism between justices. Kavanaugh reportedly accepted the apology.

Ashe in America: In a mask slip moment, Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor revealed that the Supremes’ decorum is false decorum.

The funniest part of this story is that the super serious journalists, across the various outlets, are reporting this as some sort of revelation.

Let’s not forget that Justice Kavanaugh went through an arguably worse crucible than Justice Thomas, and the uniparty left still believes him to be a rapist. They believe he raped a woman that couldn’t recall the what, when, where, why, or how, but absolutely remembered the who. She also didn’t report her allegations until decades later when her alleged rapist was undergoing confirmation hearings, but believe all women!

Sotomayor is not an impartial arbiter of justice. She is an activist and an anti-constitutional radical, and literally no one anywhere is surprised that she holds disdain for Kavanaugh.

This story barely qualifies as news, but every network carried it. That’s why it’s interesting to me. What even is this?

The apology and acceptance non-story comes while the Supreme Court still has several major merits cases pending this term, including disputes over tariffs, independent-agency removal, Louisiana redistricting, Hawaii gun regulations, transgender sports bans, campaign-finance limits, and some preemption and immigration issues.

Good thing they made up, or people might begin to think the court is divided on partisan ideological grounds.

We wouldn’t want that.

Pentagon Taps Civilian Industry as Ukraine Markets War-Tested Tech, Signaling Rise of Global War Economy

A United States Department of Defense effort to expand weapons production is now reaching into the civilian industrial base, with outreach to automakers and manufacturers to scale up capacity for munitions, vehicles, and defense systems. Reporting indicates this reflects a structural shift toward a sustained wartime production footing, where commercial manufacturing flexibility is being repurposed for military supply chains. Volodymyr Zelenskyy is simultaneously positioning Ukraine as a global exporter of combat-tested military technology, particularly drones and robotic systems refined through battlefield use against Russia. Ukraine has begun pitching these systems to foreign buyers, effectively turning wartime innovation into a defense export strategy. Together, these developments signal the emergence of a broader “war economy” dynamic: Western nations are retooling industrial capacity for long-term geopolitical competition, while frontline states like Ukraine are monetizing rapid battlefield innovation—accelerating defense technology cycles and blurring the line between active conflict and global arms markets. The shift also reflects lessons from supply shortages earlier in the Russia–Ukraine war, where limited stockpiles and slow production exposed weaknesses in Western defense readiness, prompting governments to prioritize scalable, distributed manufacturing across both defense contractors and civilian industry. This evolving model is likely to have second-order effects across labor, technology, and capital allocation—redirecting investment toward defense-linked sectors while raising concerns about escalation, normalization of conflict-driven growth, and the durability of a permanently mobilized industrial base.

Burning Bright: Look at the surface theater still playing out across Ukraine, the intermittent flare-ups with Iran and the carefully-calibrated tensions between the US, Russia and China.

On paper, this escalation trend feeds the old fear case perfectly: proxy wars, great power rivalries and the drumbeats of inevitable war.

But the macro picture reveals something far more deliberate.

These sovereign leaders—Trump foremost among them—are being handed the precise public consent they require to rip funding and focus away from the old parasitic systems and pour it into something entirely new: a war economy reimagined for the 21st century.

This theory is manifesting in real time as the concurrent, full-throttle push by the United States and China into nuclear fusion at scale isn’t coincidence, but competitive convergence, with both powers racing toward net energy breakthroughs that would render the old fossil fuel and intermittent green paradigms obsolete overnight, while flooding the grid with clean, limitless power as rapidly-scaling AI systems devour the energy they need to scale into something that rewrites human potential, which might just tell you why they’re being demonized by all the usual suspects.

And then there’s the curious case of Ukraine’s battlefield evolution—the one Volodymyr Zelensky himself is now openly pitching to the highest bidders.

What began as a supposed human meat grinder has pivoted with startling speed toward fully autonomous systems defined by ground robotic platforms, drone swarms and unmanned vehicles that are taking over the war narrative without a single infantryman crossing the wire.

This COULD all be dystopian nightmare fuel, and I think the surface optics are designed to read that way, but I believe it’s the clearest signal yet that the conflict we’ve watched for years was never quite as ‘real’ in the kinetic sense as we were led to believe.

Rather, it served instead as the perfect narrative cover for both Ukraine and Russia—along with the surrounding theaters—to fast-track their own war economies through accelerated manufacturing, sovereign supply chains and now, technological leaps in autonomy that would have taken decades under peacetime bureaucracy without the backing of executive action and public mandate.

And the same pattern is being reflected right here at home, where the Pentagon isn’t just talking about replenishing stockpiles, but actively courting America’s automakers to convert civilian production lines into the backbone of a rebuilt arsenal for a war (or a series of them) that will never arrive.

In other words, I believe we’re getting the aftermath of a war economy without the war—at least, without the kind that consumes a generation in the trenches.

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FBI Criminal Probe Into John Brennan Moves Forward With New Witness Interviews

The FBI is preparing to question several witnesses in the criminal investigation into former CIA Director John Brennan, focusing on the 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA) and how it was developed. Investigators are expected to interview a small group of former intelligence officials involved in drafting that assessment, examining the origins of the inquiry. The probe, led by the US Attorney’s Office in Miami, has been underway for months and has already included initial witness interviews. The investigation is centered in part on Brennan’s 2023 congressional testimony about the creation of the assessment. Prosecutors previously informed Brennan he is a target of the inquiry, according to a letter from his attorney.

Ashe in America: After John Brennan is prosecuted for the 2017 ICA, can we revisit the unauthorized drone strikes and the many, many times he lied to Congress? And the criminal portfolio about which he lied?

That would be great.

Fun fact: The weaponized agencies running illegal psychological operations on the American people, much as if they were trying to overthrow a foreign nation, were most likely operating under the authority and direction of John Brennan.

Preparing to interview witnesses isn’t accountability. But it’s a necessary step towards accountability. It’s the kind of action we’d expect to see if accountability was coming.

(Clearly, I am still firmly fixed on the Grand Rico Rug.)

Accelerate.

BONUS ITEMS

Trump Pushes Clean FISA Renewal as Bipartisan Privacy Fight Intensifies

President Donald Trump is urging Congress to pass an extension of Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, calling on Republican lawmakers to unify behind what he described as a critical national security tool ahead of its looming expiration deadline. Section 702 allows US intelligence agencies—including the FBI and NSA—to conduct warrantless surveillance targeting foreign individuals abroad, but the program can also incidentally collect communications involving Americans, making it one of the most powerful and controversial post-9/11 surveillance authorities. Trump is backing what’s described as a “clean” extension—potentially around 18 months—arguing the program is essential to military and intelligence successes, including operations tied to countries like Iran and Venezuela. The push is colliding with bipartisan resistance in Congress, where civil liberties advocates and lawmakers from both parties are demanding reforms such as requiring warrants before searching Americans’ data and tightening oversight of intelligence agencies. The debate reflects a sharp reversal from Trump’s earlier criticism of FISA authorities, as the program now faces a hard deadline for renewal amid ongoing concerns about past misuse, including improper surveillance of Americans and political figures.

Hungary’s New Leader Keeps Orbán-Era Border Crackdown, Signaling Continuity on Migration

Péter Magyar, set to replace Viktor Orbán after a landslide 2026 election victory, has signaled that Hungary will maintain a strict anti-immigration stance, including keeping border barriers and rejecting broader EU migration frameworks. Despite campaigning on restoring rule of law and reengaging with the European Union, Magyar has explicitly said Hungary will not adopt the EU’s migration pact and will continue prioritizing national border enforcement, indicating continuity with one of Orbán’s most defining policies. This reflects the durability of Hungary’s immigration posture, which under Orbán centered on hard border controls, opposition to asylum quotas, and framing migration as a civilizational and security issue, positions that reshaped Hungary’s domestic politics and its relationship with Brussels. Analysts note that while Magyar represents a shift on governance, corruption, and EU relations, immigration policy appears to be one of the least changed areas, suggesting broad political consensus inside Hungary on limiting illegal migration even after Orbán’s removal from power. The result is a hybrid transition: Hungary is moving away from Orbán’s centralized political system while retaining core nationalist policies on borders, signaling that Europe may see continuity on migration pressure points even amid broader political change in Budapest.

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