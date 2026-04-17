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Gary's avatar
Gary
7h

I've seen Sotomayor's apology framed as the "gracious" side of the court quietly exposing how the other side is mean and petty. Give me a break ...

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Bleighv05 (believe05)'s avatar
Bleighv05 (believe05)
7h

The Sotomayor story makes me think of the question -- What are we not supposed to be seeing? What are they distracting us from? Otherwise - who cares?

Israel and Lebanon - I read Bibi's "conditions" and think he is a boy proving he can pee the farthest. Just compromise and end it. Too many people are dying for no reason at all.

And so it goes....and so it goes.

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