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Gary
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"... 𝑖𝘵 𝘢𝑝𝘱𝑒𝘢𝑟𝘴 𝘵ℎ𝘢𝑡 𝑡𝘩𝑒 𝑒𝘯𝑒𝘳𝑔𝘺 𝘤𝑟𝘪𝑠𝘪𝑠 𝑖𝘯 𝘌𝑢𝘳𝑜𝘱𝑒 𝑤𝘪𝑙𝘭 𝘤𝑜𝘯𝑡𝘪𝑛𝘶𝑒 𝑡𝘰 𝘸𝑜𝘳𝑠𝘦𝑛 ..." - unless they increase their purchases of US oil, of course. Could Putin be assisting Trump in the long-view plan to make 𝑠𝘰𝑣𝘦𝑟𝘦𝑖𝘨𝑛𝘵𝑦 great again? Time will tell, to be sure.

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