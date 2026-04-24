The Badlands Brief is your daily drop of Badlands’ takes on the narratives dominating the info war. Read on, and join the conversation in the comments section.

Trump Says Iranian Regime Devolving Into Infighting, Iran Says It’s Doing Fine

Donald Trump stated that Iran’s navy lies at the bottom of the sea, its air force is demolished, its air defenses and radar are gone, and its leaders are no longer present, declaring the US has “all the time in the world” while time is not on Iran’s side. A US assessment estimates it would take six months to clear Iranian mines from the strait if needed. The shutdown has disrupted one-fifth of global oil and LNG flows, pushing Brent crude to $103 per barrel, with analysts warning of potential spikes above $120 if the stalemate persists beyond the next week or two. Tehran claims it has begun collecting tolls from passing vessels, with the first revenue transferred to its Central Bank, and refuses to resume negotiations while the US blockade remains in place.

Burning Bright: Headlines scream of fractured leadership in Tehran, of hardliners losing badly on the battlefield while moderates—whatever that word means in this hall of mirrors—gain respect.

President Trump’s own words this week capture the chaos of the whole theater perfectly: Iran “is having a very hard time figuring out who their leader is,” "the infighting is ... CRAZY,” and the US has “total control” over Hormuz, which will remain “sealed up tight” until a DEAL is struck.

Yet as the tension simmers and the Collective Mind absorbs another layer of engineered stress, political friction and perhaps a bit of creeping apathy, one must step back and ask the question that cuts through the noise:

Who is really getting squeezed here? And how?

The surface narrative insists it is Iran being cornered by Trump and the remnants of the Global Collectorate.

The old premise, the one the Invisible Enemy has subsisted on for decades demands we see the Islamic Republic as the rogue actor, the hardline theocracy that must be contained, sanctioned or broken for the rules-based order to hold.

But invert that central premise, and the picture sharpens into something far more revealing.

It is not Trump and the Collectorate putting Iran in a bind.

It is Trump and Iran—whatever form the post-knot regime ultimately takes—putting the Global Collectorate in one.

We have documented this on energy grounds: the Strait of Hormuz disruptions ripple outward, hammering importers across Europe, Asia and Australia while the United States, with its resurgence in domestic abundance absorbs the shock and redirects capital inward.

Meanwhile, the European Green Agenda lies in ruins, as NATO partners quietly beg for redirected flows they once took for granted.

On financial grounds, sanctions that once weaponized scarcity now expose their own fragility as populations from Berlin to Canberra feel the pinch and begin questioning why their sovereignty was ever outsourced to distant chokepoints and foreign entanglements in the first place.

And now, on mass psychological and geopolitical grounds, the inversion lands with even greater force.

The true Pincer is not against Iran, then. It is against the Invisible Enemy itself—the faceless matrix that has long seeded wars for harvest, that has worn the mask of our 'so-called Allies' while functioning as the primary vector for globalist entanglement.

Trump Announces Extension to Israel-Lebanon Ceasefire, While Israel Waits for Green Light in Iran

Donald Trump announced a three-week extension of the Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire following a productive Oval Office meeting with Israeli and Lebanese representatives. He stated the United States will work with Lebanon to protect itself from Hezbollah and expressed plans to host Israeli Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun. Israel is actively preparing to renew its war with Iran and is waiting for a U.S. green light to resume strikes. Defense Minister Israel Katz declared the IDF ready for both defense and offense with new targets marked, stating Israel seeks to eliminate the Khamenei dynasty, destroy Iran’s major energy and power facilities, and deliver more deadly blows to collapse the regime’s foundations. Israeli leadership anticipates possible resumption by the end of the week while intensifying intelligence efforts and restocking missiles.

GhostofBasedPatrickHenry: It looks like President Trump has succeeded in getting a pause in the Lebanese conflict, while he focuses on establishing a sustainable peace with Iran.

Israel’s pattern of attacks on Lebanese journalists—including bombing their homes—has drawn the ire of the Lebanese government, who just days ago met with Israel for the first time ever at the White House to negotiate a ceasefire and the fate of Hezbollah.

What’s funny is that after that meeting, Israeli media presented the two sides as a united front that seeks to disarm and dismantle Hezbollah—which is the more significant fighting force over the official Lebanese military.

Now the Lebanese Prime Minister is accusing Israel of war crimes, citing the pattern of the IDF’s targeting of Lebanese journalists.

President Trump’s best friend and ambassador to Turkey/Syria, Tom Barrack, said in a Fox News interview yesterday that Hezbollah cannot be annihilated through military force, given its deep integration into Lebanese society over the past several decades.

Israel has formally acknowledged what it calls the “Advanced Defense Zone,” which is a zone on the Lebanese side of the Israel-Lebanon border where the IDF says nobody is allowed. Any violators, it warns, will be shot.

At the same time, Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has called for Israel to formally expand its border to include all of Palestine and parts of Lebanon and Syria. His justification is that the current borders do not offer topography that is easy to defend. So for the sake of security, entire villages will need to be erased from the map and thousands of people driven from their homeland. It is also being reported that Israel has already destroyed over 62,000 structures, including apartments and single-family homes.

Meanwhile, President Trump is beginning to rug the Zionists, as he declares that no nuclear weapons will be used. (Mark Levin and others have been calling for Trump to nuke Iran.)

Trump also reiterated that nobody will be pressuring him to put a timeline on his peace negotiations with Iran, despite Israeli media’s reporting that the Trump admin had told their counterparts in Tel Aviv that the deadline was Sunday.

There was also this clip that I found interesting. Many will listen to this and go in assuming that it is evidence of Trump’s status as an Israeli puppet.

When I listen to that, I hear President Trump feeding into the hubris of the Netanyahu regime.

At multiple times, Trump specifically says, “Israel will have to defend itself.”

It sounds, to me, that Israel is preparing to fight these wars alone, without US aid, and Trump is egging them on to continue fighting while he negotiates long-lasting peace deals with those same entities Israel seeks to destroy.

The net effect being that Israel will be fighting Iran by itself, and the rest of the world seems to realize that is going to go very poorly for the IDF, which failed to annihilate Hamas in Gaza, and now thinks it’s going to go slay the far more formidable dragon—Hezbollah—potentially without US assistance, which it had when fighting Hamas.

The question I have is which will break first: the IDF or the public support in Israel for Netanyahu?

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Kalshi Bans Insider Trading

Kalshi suspended three political candidates and issued its first-ever insider trading bans for betting on their own 2026 primary races. The candidates are Mark Moran, an Independent running in the Virginia U.S. Senate Democratic primary; Matt Klein, a Democrat in a Minnesota primary race; and Zeke Enriquez, a Republican in a Texas primary race. All three had wagered on their own election outcomes on the Kalshi prediction market platform, which allows trading on politics, elections, sports, and current events. Kalshi flagged the candidates under newly implemented safeguards that block political candidates from trading on their own races. Moran stated on X that he bet on himself deliberately to get caught and draw attention to Kalshi, which he called destructive to young men, and vowed to impose a 25% vice tax on the platform as senator to reduce the national debt. Kalshi’s head of enforcement said any trade by a candidate who can influence a market outcome violates rules regardless of size, described the cases as political insider trading, and confirmed the matters were not referred to the CFTC or DOJ. The actions come amid growing scrutiny of prediction markets like Kalshi and Polymarket, with lawmakers warning that large stakes on elections could incentivize interference or undermine the electoral process.

Ashe in America: Even with the insider trading occurring inside the predictive gambling markets, it's possible the results are more reliable and legitimate than the outcomes of US elections.

They're certainly more auditable.

For Kalshi, weighting the predictions has been a problem from the jump. Political predictions can swing 30% points in a day as PACs flood the site. It's not an indicator of anything except where the money is...

That being said, the reported outcomes from the predictive site can sway the minds of voters.

Elections are fake at every level. But voter intent is real.

Because voter intent is real, Americans should be livid about fake elections.

Maybe the manipulation of the predictive betting markets will help us get them there.

Druzhba Pipline at the Center of European Pincer?

Ukraine says it has completed repairs to the southern branch of the Druzhba pipeline, damaged by a Russian strike in January, and announced it is ready to resume pumping Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia just days after Péter Magyar’s landslide election victory over Viktor Orbán. President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed the pipeline can resume operation, while the timing is expected to unlock a long-delayed €90 billion EU aid package to Ukraine that Orbán had vetoed. New Hungarian leader Magyar stated his government will not block the loan, but will refuse to contribute to it, will not support Ukraine’s EU membership, will reject the EU Migration Pact, and will strengthen Hungary’s borders. Separately, Russia announced it will halt Kazakh crude oil shipments to Germany through the northern branch of the Druzhba pipeline starting May 1, citing technical issues. The move affects the PCK Schwedt refinery, which supplies most fuel, jet fuel, and heating oil to Berlin, where Kazakh oil previously covered about 17% of needs with volumes reaching nearly 60,000 barrels per day in the first quarter of 2026. Germany’s Economy Ministry stated the suspension does not jeopardize overall petroleum product supply security, as northern pipeline sections and increased deliveries via Poland’s Gdansk port can cover shortfalls even if Schwedt operates at reduced capacity.

GhostofBasedPatrickHenry: There is some interesting tug-of-war happening here.

It started with the ‘defeat’ of Viktor Orban, whose ardent support for Israel was beginning to conflict with his ostensible pro-Russia position, as tensions between Israel and Russia escalate amid the Iran War.

Instead, we get Peter Magyar, who aside from a few key issues appears to be largely aligned with Orban’s policy platform. He won’t support Ukraine’s ascension to the EU, and he vows to maintain Orban’s policy that Hungary not contribute directly to defend Ukraine.

One place where Magyar and Orban differ is in their view of the EU.

While Orba was prepared to leave the bloc, Magyar strongly supports and values Hungary EU membership.

This dynamic, among others, has led many to believe that Magyar is an infiltrating snake—and that may very well be true—but it is also just as likely that Magyar is serving a role similar to that of President Jolani in Syria; a role seemingly designed to fulfill a narrative catharsis/resolution in the Syrian Civil War conflict, while also allowing Trump to justify lifting all sanctions and normalizing relations with Syria.

Isn’t it odd that so shortly after Magyar was declared the winner of the election, the Ukraine government suddenly finished its repairs on the Druzbha Pipeline?

The kicker here is that after Zelensky announced the completion of the pipeline repairs, Putin announced technical difficulties on the Russian side, meaning no energy access for Germany and much of the EU.

Is Putin targeting Magyar because he is a Deep State puppet sent to replace Orban?

Or, is Magyar an earnest continuation of the Orban political arc, and the pipeline delay by the Russians is merely a ploy against the higher powers in the EU?

Time will tell, but it appears that the energy crisis in Europe will continue to worsen, as the continent is forced to re-evaluate its political priorities.

Trump Admin Reclassifies Medical Marijuana

The Trump administration reclassified state-licensed medical marijuana from Schedule I to Schedule III under federal drug policy. \The move does not legalize marijuana at the federal level but eases restrictions on the substance, which had been in the most restrictive category since the 1937 Marijuana Tax Act. Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche stated the rescheduling allows research on the safety and efficacy of medical marijuana, ultimately providing patients with better care and doctors with more reliable information. He credited President Trump’s decisive leadership and referenced a December 2025 executive order that removed federal hurdles to medical marijuana and CBD research while directing the expedited rescheduling process. Blanche announced plans for a new expedited hearing with set deadlines to fully reschedule marijuana in the near future. The change legitimizes medical marijuana programs operating in 40 states and allows tax deductions for state-licensed companies. It also sets up a system for state-licensed producers to register with the DEA. The reclassification follows years of stalled efforts under the prior administration and aligns with Trump’s campaign promises to improve American healthcare through this reform.

Ashe in America: On the heels of greenlighting psychedelic research, President Trump has reduced reclassified Marijuana to ease regulations and enable mainstream financial and tax changes for THC-based businesses.

40 states have Marijuana programs, and the scheduling change means tax deductions and financial access for businesses in those industries.

Prediction: States with Marijuana are going to re-regulate. Colorado has had legal weed for over a decade, and the regulations and taxations on the consumers, producers, and retailers have increased every year.

This never should have been a federal matter. Thursday's action is a strong indicator of our trajectory on both healthcare reform and literal liberty.

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