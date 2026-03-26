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Kelly McCulloch's avatar
Kelly McCulloch
2hEdited

As a Christian, the Hezbollah protecting Christians in Lebanon story is heartening. While living at Ft. Knox KY in 1993, our next door neighbors were a Christian family on exchange from Lebanon. We bonded with them in a very lovely way even though I could only converse with the wife in limited conversational Spanish (she fluently spoke Arabic and French). As we approach Palm Sunday this weekend, I think it is worth remembering that none of us should be fighting over who killed Jesus. During the passion readings, the entire crowd (all of us in the congregation) shout “Crucify Him! crucify Him!” We, who know we are saved, also know that our sinful nature is what led to the inevitable death of Our Savior. Pray for the enlightenment of others.

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Featherjourney's avatar
Featherjourney
2h

Thank you for the good news in the opening piece, Ashe!

“John Brennan seems unable to stop it.”

Great news and equally great is the Signal to all the other traitors.

Are we ready to endure the consequences of the final rounds of DeepState panic?

Whatever it takes to fully restore our Republic!! ❤️🇺🇸 God Bless America and her true Patriots 🌟

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