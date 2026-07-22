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HisGloriousVictory's avatar
HisGloriousVictory
5h

To play off of BB's confession/query: I have written hundreds of thousands of words on the eschatological disclosures found in the Bible that were written under inspiration between 2 and 3 thousand years ago...so why not write a few more?

Though the timing of the realizations of the promised climax of this particular phase of God's plan - Who as the Creator of all that was, is, or ever will be, not only put these events in motion but has declared His intent to see them through - is never definitively stated, the environment as regards the governments and economics of mankind's machinations are described in detail. And what was described is precisely what the Briefs continue to report.

My point: Jesus warned us (both those who heard Him directly and the generations that would follow) of the propensity of hierarchies to propagate greed, self-interest, and debauchery. (Colloquially we refer to it as "power corrupts...") And yet they persist for the sole reason that mankind stubbornly refuses to recognize from "whence comes our help"!

Be aware (or "beware" if you prefer) of the wolves in sheep's clothing...you will know them by their fruits. The hardest part of that warning: fruit takes time to manifest itself!!

I am praying that the fruits of honesty, integrity, and trustworthiness would be manifest!

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Gary's avatar
Gary
5h

The real impact of releasing the Biden transcripts may not be primarily to expose him as to remove the shielding he provided for the shadow administration that used him.

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