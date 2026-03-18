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Joe Kronner's avatar
Joe Kronner
1h

Amen Ashe, the Save Act is just that... an act. .

Everything of importance had been compromised by the DS Rat Bastards and must be totally fixed and not in a small way. As an example Government is FUBAR, fixing the fake elections does not fix Government.

I think BB's work to highlight how Trump is roping all the DS Rat Bastards in only to invert their Narrative to the Truth is constantly at play here in Trump 2.0.... Glorious!

Still not tired of winning.

God Wins!

Gid Bless!!!

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Bleighv05 (believe05)'s avatar
Bleighv05 (believe05)
1h

Is Joe Kent the next sacrificial lamb in the effort to expose Israel? After all, they can try to discredit his statements regarding Israel, but they can't erase them completely. The words are out there for the world to see, screenshot and keep. Good OLD Mitch calling out anti-semitism. Do they even know what anti-semitism is? Loopy Loomer declaring Gabbard is next. That is a ballsy statement. The exposure continues.

Stay tuned for the next episode in the continuing saga......

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