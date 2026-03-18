The Badlands Brief is your daily drop of Badlands’ takes on the narratives dominating the info war. Read on, and join the conversation in the comments section.

Trump Calls SAVE Act ‘Most Important & Consequential’ Legislation

President Donald Trump has urged Congress to pass the SAVE Act, describing it as “one of the most IMPORTANT & CONSEQUENTIAL pieces of legislation in the history of Congress, and America itself.” In a Truth Social post, he said the bill is essential to prevent “NO MORE RIGGED ELECTIONS” by requiring proof of U.S. citizenship and government-issued photo ID for federal elections, while also banning unrestricted mail-in voting practices that he noted make the United States “the only Country in the World” that allows them. Trump explicitly tied the legislation to other priorities, stating it would address “Voter I.D., Proof of Citizenship, No Rigged Mail-In Voting … No Men in Women’s Sports, No Transgender MUTILIZATION of our Children” while calling these issues “90% to 99% ISSUES ALL!” He warned that “only sick, demented, or deranged people in the House or Senate could vote against THE SAVE AMERICA ACT,” adding that he would not endorse any lawmaker who opposes it and that doing so would result in “a guaranteed loss” in their future campaigns. As sponsor of the bill, Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) rebutted Democratic objections during Senate debate. He directly addressed claims by Sen. Dick Durbin that the measure would require expensive passports costing $186 and weeks of delay, or create burdens for married women needing extra documentation. Lee explained that the SAVE Act includes built-in accommodations, such as free sworn attestations for voters who lack traditional paperwork (for example, if documents were lost in a fire, or “their dog ate it”), along with state verification using existing records and reciprocity agreements between states. He stressed that the process “will not cost them a dime” and “no one will be excluded.”

Ashe in America: It’s going to be terrible if we lose the midterms and lose the Congres and won’t be able to get legislation passed.

Except, we can’t get legislation passed now, and the Congress is actively fighting against the most important and consequential piece of legislation ever to exist in the history of the Congress and America itself, according to the President.

Keeping the status quo of elections services only the appearance of legitimacy. The SAVE America Act is a good piece of legislation, but the body called upon to negotiate and pass it is illegitimate and invested in its demise.

President Trump knows that better than anyone. Maybe that’s why he keeps attaching the gender stuff to his posts about it.

It’s like the President of the United States is saying, ‘if we pass the SAVE America Act, then we’ll finally know who has the wee wees and who has the hoo has’ – which I can hear Chris Paul saying in my head as I write this.

If President Trump was engaging in a serious effort to change the hearts and minds of Senators and convince them to vote for the most important and consequential piece of legislation in the history of the Congress and America itself, would he conflate the matter with gender ‘mutilization?’

Combine this with the video game bombing videos in the run up to NDAA authorization, and it seems like something else is going on.

It seems like President Trump is revealing the apex parody of governance: The United States Congress.

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Counterterrorism Chief Joe Kent Resigns Over Iran War

Joe Kent, director of the National Counterterrorism Center and a top aide to Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, resigned as the first senior official in the Trump administration over the ongoing U.S. war in Iran. I n a strongly worded resignation letter, Kent stated he could not support the conflict in good conscience, declaring that “Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation” and that the war was started due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby. Kent accused high-ranking Israeli officials and influential American media of running a misinformation campaign that undermined Trump’s “America First” foreign policy, comparing the tactics to those used to draw the U.S. into the Iraq War. The combat veteran, who deployed to combat 11 times and lost his wife Shannon in a previous conflict, urged Trump to return to the non-interventionist approach from his 2016, 2020 and 2024 campaigns and first term. President Trump called Kent “a nice guy” but “weak on security.” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt rejected the claims as “insulting and laughable,” while Trumpworld figures described Kent as a suspected leaker and “crazed egomaniac.” Administration officials are bracing for further fallout, including a planned interview with Tucker Carlson.

GhostofBasedPatrickHenry: Like the death of Larijani in Iran, this is another unexpected and strange announcement.

Joe Kent became a nationally recognized figure after appearing on Steve Bannon's War Room countless times throughout the Biden administration.

In the hours following Kent's resignation, Director of National Intelligence chief Tulsi Gabbard broke her long silence on the Iran War.

Steve Bannon defended Joe Kent, citing his deployment history in the Middle East, calling for an investigation into the claims he makes in his resignation letter that Israel controls US foreign policy.

Kent's wife, who was also serving in the Middle East, was killed during an attack in Syria.

Kent lays the blame for her death at the feet of the CIA.

Bannon's social media liaison posted this:

General Flynn responded:

It's hard to know what to make of all of this, but what we have learned over the years is that plotlines like this one don’t just fizzle out.

We are already seeing the Uniparty figures all participating in a communist struggle session against Joe Kent, and it appears that Tulsi Gabbard may be their next target.

Why does it appear that all Israel dissidents in the administration are being hunted down and removed from office?

“Not Our War”: Allies Shun Trump’s Iran Coalition as Oil Attacks Intensify

NATO allies have flatly refused President Trump’s calls for an international coalition to secure the Strait of Hormuz, with multiple European nations declaring the conflict “not our war.” French President Emmanuel Macron stated France is “not party to the conflict” and “will never take part in operations” to reopen the strait. Germany’s Defense Minister Boris Pistorius questioned the point of sending European frigates when the powerful U.S. Navy is already involved, while Spain, Italy, and Greece also declined. Trump criticized the reluctance as a “one-way street,” but insisted the United States no longer needs or desires NATO assistance, claiming recent military successes have set Iran back by up to a decade. The situation is being described as a classic “Kobayashi Maru” no-win scenario for the Trump administration by some in the Alt. Media: retreating risks a Suez Crisis-style geopolitical defeat, while continuing the campaign threatens prolonged energy market chaos and higher global inflation.

Burning Bright: The Alt. Media is now picking up on my positioning of the Middle East as Donald Trump's Impossible Task, even going so far as to mimic my exact framing of the Kobayashi Maru I have employed stretching back to 2023.

But they're not quite there.

Because the Iranian Knot is not Donald Trump’s Kobayashi Maru.

It is the no-win scenario he has deliberately engineered for the Globalist Enemy that has long disguised itself as our so-called Allies.

And with every passing week, the fallout from that engineered knot is making this reality increasingly impossible to ignore for anyone paying even modest attention to the unfolding theater.

I have been mapping this strategic inversion since the first unmistakable signals emerged in 2023, in which I argued that this was never about Trump being trapped into an impossible task. It was always about Trump setting the impossible task — placing the entire architecture of the rules-based international order, the neoconservative war machine, the energy cartels and the scarcity engineers into a pincer movement from which there is no clean or face-saving exit.

Now, as the dust continues to settle across the Strait of Hormuz and its surrounding theaters, the Alternative Media is finally beginning to pick up on the pattern — or perhaps drafting off the signal that has been broadcasting from these parts for years.

According to the headlines, the 'Allies' are openly shunning any Trump-led coalition even as Europe and NATO, the very entities that spent decades weaponizing energy chokepoints against American interests now find themselves twisting in the very winds they helped generate.

Meanwhile, Trump calmly states that the conflict will end 'soon,' that oil prices will drop dramatically and that American interests never actually required their support in the first place.

This is not the picture of a man falling ass-backwards into victory after victory through sheer luck, and it seems the Alt. Media and even large segments of the Truth Community are grasping that fact even later than the Enemy MSM.

The political commentators who once scoffed at the prospect are now being forced to admit that every apparent gamble somehow strengthens Trump's underlying economic and strategic position rather than weakening it.

The method to the madness is no longer hidden beneath layers of narrative noise. It is beginning to surface.

And that method rests on a foundational truth I have been outlining since the earliest pieces on this subject: the complete inversion of the Axis and Allies paradigm.

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Comer Subpoenas Pam Bondi Over Epstein Files

House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chair James Comer (R-Ky.) formally subpoenaed Attorney General Pam Bondi on Tuesday, requiring her to appear for a deposition on April 14 regarding the Department of Justice’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein investigation and its compliance with the Epstein Files Transparency Act. The subpoena follows an earlier committee vote prompted by Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.), who raised concerns that the DOJ had not turned over all required records related to the convicted sex offender. Lawmakers have highlighted more than 65,000 missing documents, over 2,000 unreleased videos, and problematic redactions that in some cases appear to shield Epstein’s associates while exposing victim identities. The subpoena passed with full bipartisan support from every Democrat on the panel plus several Republicans. Top Democrat Rep. Robert Garcia accused Bondi of leading a “White House cover-up” of the full Epstein files. The Justice Department called the subpoena “completely unnecessary,” stating that lawmakers have already been invited to review unredacted files in person at the DOJ, and that Bondi has made herself available for multiple briefings, calls, and meetings with Congress on the transparency law. Subpoenas are compulsory, but enforcement ultimately rests with the Justice Department if they are ignored.

Ashe in America: Speaking of Congress being performative, the Epstein files fell out of the public conversation due to the war, so Comer and Bondi are dramatically bringing it back.

Comer launched a cycle of critical punditry against the administration with a subpoena to Attorney General Pam Bondi on Tuesday. The announcement was followed by House legislators dramatizing their pursuit of justice on the internet.

But according to the DOJ,

“This subpoena is completely unnecessary. Lawmakers have been invited to view the unredacted files for themselves at the Department of Justice, and the Attorney General has always made herself available to speak directly with members of Congress. She continues to have calls and meetings with members of Congress on the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which is why the Department offered to brief the committee tomorrow. As always, we look forward to continuing to provide policymakers with the facts.”

Bondi offered to brief the committee on Wednesday, so, on Tuesday, they made a public spectacle and pounded tables.

Legacy media’s reporting reveals that the “missing files” claims are tied to sexual assault allegations against President Trump – meaning, Comer’s newsmaking political stunt is giving unipartisan lawmakers a new set of narrative cycles to engage in public character assassinations.

And before the midterms!

As we discussed yesterday, Republicans are concerned that talking about election fraud is going to impact their electability in November … But, apparently, another round of Epstein file hearings is needed for transparency and justice and, most importantly, soundbites for campaign ads.

Congress costs Americans $16.7M to $21.7M per day when in session.

As discussed in my previous take, they can’t even pass the SAVE America Act.

But we’re paying for their campaign ads?

Money well spent.

Top Security Chief Killed in Iran

Iranian state media confirmed the death of Ali Larijani, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council and one of Tehran’s highest-ranking officials, who was killed along with his son, a deputy, and bodyguards in U.S.-Israeli airstrikes at his daughter’s home. Israel separately announced the elimination of Gholamreza Soleimani, longtime commander of the Basij militia, in the same wave of strikes. The losses mark another major blow to Iranian leadership. In retaliation, Iran has escalated into what it calls a “new phase of oil war,” launching drone swarms and attacks on energy infrastructure including the Shah oil and gas field in the UAE, Iraq’s Majnoon field, and targets in Saudi Arabia. Iranian officials continue to assert control over the Strait of Hormuz, warning that the security situation in the critical waterway has permanently changed.

GhostofBasedPatrickHenry: This is a very notable development, mostly because Ali Larijani was the Iranian official responsible for implementing a form of "Devolution" (Continuity of Government) back in August 2025, after the 12-Day War.

Due to this COG protocol, it doesn't seem likely that a "decapitation strike" would be possible, since authority has already been devolved down to the lower-level commanders.

Iran wasn't quick to affirm the IDF's claims that Larijani was even killed. According to many reports, they even denied it, initially.

Here is what the IDF posted:

After some time, somebody took control of Larijani's X account and posted this:

Is this all definitive proof of Larijani's demise? Not exactly. But what would be the reason for Iran to lie about this?

Unless, of course, it was to protect Larijani by moving him into hiding.

The ZeroHedge article notes that Russia is pushing Iran to stay in the fight, signaling that it sees the continuation of the Iran conflict as either a negotiating chip, or perhaps an earnest effort to conduct a proxy war against Israel, which has been attacking Russian allies in the Middle East in the aftermath of the October 7th attack.

China is also purportedly trying to keep Iran in the fight, as both China and Russia feed intelligence information to Iran to keep it competitive.

If this is all true, then it contradicts the presumption that Russia and China want stabilization in the Persian Gulf. But to what end?

My guess is that they have a vested interest in prevent a strategic defeat for Iran, as it would reflect poorly on the coalition of alliances that China and Russia have been building worldwide. This political network—which we call "The Sovereign Alliance"— is dependent on power projection in order to challenge the Unipolar Hegemony,

Simply put, if China and Russia can't protect Iran and keep it sovereign, then what chance do smaller countries with lesser military capabilities have?

Why would they join the Sovereign Alliance?

And then there is the question of Israel.

Given everything that has developed over the past several years, do Xi and Putin view Israel as a growing threat? Not only to the region, but also to the global trade and logistics?

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization has invested billions in the North-South Transportation Corridor, and Iran is the critical central node in connecting Asia to Moscow.

If Iran's infrastructure is destroyed, can the NSTC continue to operate effectively?

BONUS ITEM

Venezuela Defeats Team USA 3-2 to Win First World Baseball Classic Title

Venezuela defeated Team USA 3-2 in the final of the 2026 World Baseball Classic on Tuesday night at LoanDepot Park in Miami, claiming their first-ever championship in the tournament. The game was played in front of a heavily pro-Venezuela crowd, energized by the large Venezuelan immigrant community in South Florida, which created an electric atmosphere throughout the contest. Venezuela built a 2-0 lead in the third inning on a sacrifice fly by Maikel Garcia that scored Salvador Pérez, followed immediately by a solo home run from Wilyer Abreu. Team USA tied the game in the eighth when Bobby Witt Jr. drew a leadoff walk and Bryce Harper crushed a two-run homer. In the ninth, Luis Arráez walked, Javier Sanoja stole second as a pinch runner, and Eugenio Suárez delivered the go-ahead RBI double to make it 3-2. Closer Daniel Palencia then retired the side in order, striking out Roman Anthony with a 99.7 mph fastball to seal the victory. The win caps a strong tournament run for Venezuela, which advanced after a pool-stage loss to the Dominican Republic by beating Japan and Italy. For Team USA, it marks the third straight appearance in the WBC final and a second consecutive loss after falling to Japan in 2023. Venezuela manager Omar López praised the team’s unity amid the country’s political tensions, saying they played “together with no color, political colors or ideology.”

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