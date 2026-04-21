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HisGloriousVictory's avatar
HisGloriousVictory
2h

Maybe a bit off-topic...but then again!

Lots of talk about End Times ("eschatology" = the study of last things). Jesus stated that only the Father knew the day and the hour of His return - though the Revelation about Jesus' final tasks before His return that the Father shared with John (re-read Rev.1:1-3 slowly) informs us that though the day and hour are not shared - certain events will act as markers (see, for example, Rev.9:13-15 and Rev.10:5-7 and please remember "angel" should be seen as messenger) describing how close (or far away) we are to the Appointed Time of which Daniel and John were made aware.

For me the key is to read all of the "famous" passages in context with one another before constructing a theory that favors any one particular passage!

The question worth asking: "Who are the alive and remaining ones that meet Jesus and the armies of heaven at His return?"

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Bleighv05 (believe05)'s avatar
Bleighv05 (believe05)
1h

I am hopeful to see something actually happen with the election fraud. My fear is that many will say - so what? Will the exposure actually accomplish anything then? I want it to. I want to see justice. Assuming all bad actors are incarcerated, or whatever happens to them, what will be the "new system"?

I'm not dooming here, but trying to understand future actions.

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