The Badlands Brief is your daily drop of Badlands’ takes on the narratives dominating the info war. Read on, and join the conversation in the comments section.

Trump References Media Discombobulation w Signaling Successful Venezuela Model in Iran

Monday morning, President Trump posted on Truth Social: “Israel never talked me into the war with Iran, the results of Oct. 7th, added to my lifelong opinion that IRAN CAN NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON, did. I watch and read the FAKE NEWS Pundits and Polls in total disbelief. 90% of what they say are lies and made up stories, and the polls are rigged, much as the 2020 Presidential Election was rigged. Just like the results in Venezuela, which the media doesn’t like talking about, the results in Iran will be amazing - And if Iran’s new leaders (Regime Change!) are smart, Iran can have a great and prosperous future! President DJT” A few hours later he posted a follow up: “The Democrats are doing everything possible to hurt the very strong position we are in with respect to Iran. Despite World War I lasting 4 years, 3 months, and 14 days, World War II lasting 6 years and 1 day, the Korean War lasting 3 years, 1 month, and 2 days, the Vietnam War lasting 19 years, 5 months, and 29 days, and Iraq lasting 8 years, 8 months, and 28 days, they like to say that I promised 6 weeks to defeat Iran, and actually, from the Military standpoint, it was far faster than that, but I’m not going to let them rush the United States into making a Deal that is not as good as it could have been. I read the Fake News saying that I am under “pressure” to make a Deal. THIS IS NOT TRUE! I am under no pressure whatsoever, although, it will all happen, relatively quickly! Time is not my adversary, the only thing that matters is that we finally, after 47 years, straighten out the MESS that other Presidents let happen because they didn’t have the Courage or Foresight to do what had to be done with respect to Iran. We’re in it, and it will be done RIGHT, and we won’t let the Weak and Pathetic Democrats, TRAITORS ALL, who for years have been talking about the Dangers of Iran, and that something has to be done, but now, since I’m the one doing it, belittle the accomplishments of our Military and the Trump Administration. This is being perfectly executed, on the scale of Venezuela, just a bigger, more complex operation. The result will be the same. In my First Term, I built the Greatest Military our Country has ever seen, including adding Space Force. In my Second Term, I am properly and judiciously using our Military to solve problems left to us by others of far less understanding or competence. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! President DONALD J. TRUMP” CNN is reporting that there hasn’t been regime change, and that the current regime is the same as the old. “This regime is more hardline, less prone to compromise and, frankly, more nakedly tied to the IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps),” said Mona Yacoubian, director of the Middle East program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. “We’ve seen the decapitation of the reigning leader in Iran at the time, but that has not translated into dramatic change in terms of who holds the power, or their position vis-à-vis the United States.” Meanwhile, The Atlantic is reporting that Venezuela is going well.

Burning Bright: The key tell in Trump’s Monday statement isn’t his Regime Change exclamation point or his nuclear rhetoric; it’s his reference to the “results in Venezuela, which the media doesn’t like talking about,” and his assertion that “the results in Iran will be amazing.”

Meaning, they will mirror the results in Venezuela precisely because Trump has told you from the initial deployment in Iran that this Special Military Operation is following the same playbook, or the same “model” as he put it at the time.

As predicted months ago, the Sovereign Disentanglement framework I laid out back in January has now been stress-tested in real time, with Trump’s version of regime change in Caracas delivering the very results the Globalists never wanted: continuity beneath the optics, sovereign control preserved and oil flowing on terms that serve the multipolar reordering rather than the old scarcity cartel.

And as Trump says, the media is already signaling its dread that the Iranian operation is headed for the exact same codification, which I pointed out last week.

Sure, there might be new leaders in Venezuela and Iran. But in each case, we see a cascading series of Prussian Proxy Dominos, in which we find a regime that looks suspiciously like the old one once globalist interests have been surgically disentangled, paving the way toward the very “political reconciliation” the US State Department under Trump last week directly referenced on the back of their re-opening of the US Embassy in Caracas.

In each case, then, Trump gets to claim the win, the Collective Mind gets its narrative catharsis and the real work of political reconciliation and sovereign realignment proceeds without the blood and treasure the Hegemon demanded, and with a pathway paved toward true Multipolarity, which is to say, Sovereignty that stands as the antithesis of everything the Collectorate wanted.

This is the trap, then, writ large across the geopolitical battlespace and currently being defined by the Iranian Knot.

Not for Trump. Not for the cooperative elements within the Iranian Regime that understand the new math of a permanently-shifted game board set by the Sovereign Alliance.

But for the Invisible Enemy itself—the faceless collectivist architecture that has worn nations like skin suits for generations, if not centuries, feeding on the vitality of sovereign powers while pretending to lead them.

Magyar Invites Netanyahu — Then Signals He Would Be Arrested If He Visits

Hungary’s incoming prime minister Péter Magyar has invited Benjamin Netanyahu to visit Budapest later this year, including for a ceremony marking the 70th anniversary of the 1956 Hungarian uprising. The invitation followed what officials described as a “warm” introductory call between the two leaders, signaling continuity in diplomatic relations after the ouster of longtime Hungarian leader Viktor Orbán. However, Magyar has simultaneously stated that Hungary intends to remain in (or rejoin) the International Criminal Court framework — meaning it would be legally obligated to act on the ICC’s 2024 arrest warrant for Netanyahu if he enters the country. Magyar has explicitly acknowledged that obligation, saying that if Hungary is an ICC member, any individual subject to a warrant must be detained, effectively warning that Netanyahu could be arrested despite the invitation. The apparent contradiction underscores a broader European dilemma: balancing diplomatic ties with Israel against legal commitments to international institutions. Hungary under Orbán had defied the ICC and even moved to withdraw from it, but Magyar’s position signals a reversal — placing Hungary back in alignment with ICC obligations while maintaining engagement with Israel, creating a high-stakes legal and diplomatic standoff around any potential visit.

GhostofBasedPatrickHenry: This story out of Russia is highly notable:

Russia is now exercising suspicion and hostility toward Israeli travelers, likely presuming that they are undercover Mossad. This is an escalation in the hostile relations between Israel and Russia.

But the big story is the new prime minister of Hungary, Peter Magyar, who defeated Viktor Orban in the recent election, but is ostensibly keeping nearly all of Orban’s work in place. The major deviation from Orban’s persona is Magyar’s attitude toward Netanyahu and Israel.

It is beyond savage to invite a foreign leader to visit your country, and then in the same conversation tell that same foreign leader that if they do visit they will be arrested per the warrant issued by the UN’s International Criminal Court. But that is exactly what Magyar did to Netanyahu, purportedly.

None of this is really about the persecution/prosecution of Bibi Netanyahu. This is really more about Israel and its citizens being ridiculed and ostracized from the international community. As that dynamic escalates, Israel’s tensions with Europe (and the rest of the world) will reach fever pitch.

Elections! DOJ Demands 865K Detroit Ballots, Joseph DiGenova Sworn In, ActBlue Pleads Fifth

The US Department of Justice has requested access to roughly 865,000 Detroit ballots as part of a federal review of election procedures, warning that legal action could follow if local officials do not comply. The demand, tied to federal record-retention and election oversight laws, has prompted concerns from Detroit officials about the logistical challenges and implications of turning over such a large volume of materials. The DOJ’s demand is reportedly tied to ensuring compliance with laws such as the Civil Rights Act provisions governing election records retention and access, which require jurisdictions to preserve election materials. Local election authorities have raised concerns about the scope and logistics of turning over such a large volume of ballots, including storage, chain-of-custody, and administrative burden. In a related development, the Justice Department has selected Joseph DiGenova, who previously represented President Trump in challenges to the 2020 election, to take over the criminal investigation into former CIA Director John Brennan. DiGenova’s appointment follows the removal of prosecutor Maria Medetis Long and places him in a senior advisory role to acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, overseeing the case out of the Southern District of Florida, which is U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon’s district. A former law clerk to Judge Cannon during the classified documents probe, prosecutor Chris DeLorenz, has also joined the case. Also related, the House Judiciary Committee issued a new report on Monday: “New reporting has confirmed our findings: ActBlue accepts illegal foreign donations en masse. ActBlue tried to cover this up by misleading and withholding documents from Congress. But it didn’t work.”

Ashe in America: A little over a year ago, the House Judiciary released their report on ActBlue fraud, and I want to recall your attention this bit:

“This staff report is not the end of our investigation. We’re also asking for transcribed interviews with current ActBlue employees—including the ones responsible for ActBlue’s fraud-prevention operation—and reviewing suspicious activity reports (SARs) of fraud on ActBlue.”

As I said a year ago, “the relaxation of fraud prevention measures by Democrats during the primaries and before the general presidential election is like a Hunter Biden suspicious activity report – alarming and illegal but buried and forgotten.”

Now we learn that those same employees took the Fifth to avoid self incrimination 146 times.

Brian and I have been talking about smurfing on Why We Vote for years.

In my opinion, Smurfing was birthed by Obama. As I shared repeatedly in the Brief, The New York Times debunked Obama’s small donor claims in 2008.

The debunk was carried by all the major outlets to publish pieces about “Obama’s Small Donor Myth.” But in 2012, the story was different:

Oh, hey! It helped Romney in 2012, too! Bipartisan fraud is easier to sell as shifting societal behavior.

In the 2011-2012 communications campaign, they even had a new study correcting the old study from 2008 while ignoring the 2008 scandal entirely.

“Nearly half of the donors to Obama’s reelection campaign in 2011 gave $200 or less, more than double the proportion seen in 2007, according to the analysis from the Campaign Finance Institute, which tracks money in politics.”

Funny, in 2012, that scandal was being litigated. In 2013, it was decided:

“President Obama’s 2008 campaign was fined $375,000 by the Federal Election Commission for campaign reporting violations — one of the largest fees ever levied against a presidential campaign, POLITICO has learned.”

Don’t forget that ActBlue launched in 2004 as a new endeavor to harness the power of grassroots small donors. And boy did they harness that power —through a meeting of the minds to engage in a highly coordinated portfolio of crime. The Federal Statutes ActBlue and WinRed potentially violated (h/t: Peter Bernegger) include:

18 U.S.C. § 1956 – Money Laundering 18 U.S.C. § 1957 – Monetary Transactions in Property Derived from Unlawful Activity 18 U.S.C. § 1001 – False Statements to Federal Agencies 52 U.S.C. § 30122 – Contributions in the Name of Another 18 U.S.C. § 1343 – Wire Fraud 18 U.S.C. § 1341 – Mail Fraud 18 U.S.C. § 371 – Conspiracy to Defraud the United States 18 U.S.C. § 1028 – Identity Theft 18 U.S.C. § 1030 – Computer Fraud and Abuse Act 15 U.S.C. § 6801–6809 – Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act 31 U.S.C. 5311 et seq - Bank Secrecy Act (12 CFR 21.11, 12 CFR 21.21) 52 U.S.C. § 30122 – Contributions in the Name of Another (FECA) 18 U.S.C. § 1028 – Identity Fraud and Document Fraud

No wonder they refused to answer questions. If the campaign finance apparatus was set up to, and did, launder money in the name of democracy, their lawyers were wise to advise their clients to keep their mouths shut.

Add these up together, and recall from yesterday that the Grand RICO includes the 2020 election…

Joe DiGenova should be busy.

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EU Defense Spending a “Magnet” For Criminals, Anti-Fraud Chief Warns

The head of the EU’s anti-fraud body, European Anti-Fraud Office, has warned that rapidly increasing military and defense spending across Europe is becoming a “magnet” for criminal activity. The concern centers on the scale and speed of new funding tied to rearmament efforts, particularly in response to the war in Ukraine, which officials say creates vulnerabilities for fraud, corruption, and misuse of funds. Investigators are already monitoring defense-related contracts and procurement pipelines for signs of organized crime infiltration and financial abuse. The warning reflects broader concerns within EU institutions that emergency-style spending — often fast-tracked with reduced oversight — can weaken safeguards designed to prevent corruption. Officials stress that while strengthening defense capabilities remains a priority, maintaining transparency and accountability is critical to prevent exploitation. The anti-fraud office has indicated it is increasing scrutiny and coordination with member states to track suspicious activity and ensure that defense funds are not diverted or misused.

GhostofBasedPatrickHenry: From RT:

“The billions of euros slated by the EU for the build up of weapons factories and procurement of military hardware are a “magnet for the criminals,” according to a senior anti-fraud official.

The EU’s defense industry has issues with “manipulation with public tenders, blown-up prices, clientelism [and] corruption,” European Anti-Fraud Office’s (OLAF) Director-General Petr Klement said as quoted by The Financial Times on Monday.”

It’s becoming more and more clear why President Trump has maintained the Ukraine War—to whatever extent it was actually occurring—despite campaigning on his track record of peacemaking.

Trump forced the Europeans to begin purchasing any weapons they procured from the US, rather than sending it as “aid.” This forced European governments to reallocate funding, and the Woke/DEI programs were the first to go. (They are still sliding into bankruptcy, due to their decaying economies.)

I hadn’t even considered the criminality that will likely occur in the dissemination of those funds, which is funny, because I was just discussing Ukrainian oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky last night on The Book of Trump while covering the larger topic of the Azov Battalion.

Kolomoisky was the richest man in Ukraine, building his wealth during the 90’s after the collapse of the Soviet Union. Working with a few partners, he created PrivatBank and the umbrella company, Privat Group, which on paper owned thousands of companies mostly in energy and raw materials. (Most of these companies ended up being fake, part of a money laundering scheme.)

Kolomoisky was a vocal public leader of the Maidan Coup in 2014, and was appointed as Governor of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. He used his wealth to create the Donbass Battalion, and pumped money and other resources into the Azov Battalion, which had already formed, as well as other volunteer militias.

Kolomoisky was ultimately dismissed from his position as governor. A few years later, he recruited a comedy actor from the television production company he owned to run for president of Ukraine. Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Zelensky ended up imprisoning Kolomoisky for corruption and revoking his citizenship. He is still awaiting trial.

Imagine how many other malevolent Ukrainian oligarchs are out there, who would jump at the opportunity to exploit these weapons deals for personal gain? Would that make every weapon a potential honeypot?

Kash Patel Sues The Atlantic for Defamation

Kash Patel is seeking to compel testimony from The Atlantic and one of its journalists as part of an ongoing legal dispute, according to a report by CNN detailing the lawsuit. Patel’s legal team argues that communications and reporting tied to the outlet are central to his claims, and they are attempting to obtain materials and testimony they believe could support his case. The lawsuit raises questions about the scope of discovery and whether journalists can be required to disclose sources or internal reporting processes. The Atlantic and its reporter are pushing back, citing protections for press freedom and reporter privilege, arguing that forcing disclosure would undermine the ability of journalists to gather news and protect confidential sources.

Ashe in America: The First Amendment is a hill to die on. That being said, defamation is a legal domain in our society, and if speech crosses into harm, it’s reviewable. For a public official, defamation requires actual malice.

If the defamatory rhetoric is known to be false and shared anyway, maliciously, to cause harm, then the press protections reach their limits. President Trump won $15M from ABC in 2024 and $16M from CBS in 2025 from defamation cases — President Trump, the most public and most defamed person in history.

The Atlantic’s story is salacious. The truth is an absolute defense against defamation — but you have to be able to prove the truth.

Patel’s lawsuit appears poised to pierce a Smith-Mundtian shield for the fake news.

BONUS ITEMS

The Holy Land Bets on Gay Tourism

Israel is promoting a major LGBTQ festival in Tel Aviv, expected to draw large international crowds and reinforce the city’s reputation as a global hub for LGBTQ culture and tourism. The event comes amid ongoing war and scrutiny, with critics saying it projects a positive image during conflict, while supporters argue it reflects normal cultural life continuing despite geopolitical tensions.

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