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HisGloriousVictory's avatar
HisGloriousVictory
8h

@ Ghost: "Let me be clear: If there is any truth to this, and if any American is involved with this in any way—including those from the Trump administration—they should be hunted to the ends of the earth like dogs. No mercy should be extended to them. They should be treated as unlawful enemy combatants (terrorists) and face all the consequences that accompanies that distinction."

In the detailed description to John (by one of the messengers who poured out one of the seven bowls of wrath on the world as it will look and act during the last half of the 70th week of the prophecy that Gabriel brought to Daniel) we learn of the complaint of the merchants of the earth who had for some 6,000 years taken advantage of the depravity of the "Babylonian" system to gain exorbitant wealth that: among their wares were the "bodies and souls of people" which represented the long sought for fulfillment of their clients' heinous desires (see Rev.18:13-15).

They will face the "double-double" price of their depravity! I Stand with GBPH!!!

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Bleighv05 (believe05)'s avatar
Bleighv05 (believe05)
8h

"Clean house. It’s not retaliation, it’s consequence. And it's maddening that such a basic consequence — like losing security clearance after suspected treason — hasn't happened yet."

Amen and amen. Let the cleaning begin.

"Crazy that we keep hearing about how the midterms are going to be a blood bath. yet the democrats are hard up for cash. According to this article, they had to do this two years in a row. Yikes!

What happened to all the super real and not at all laundered donations?

Dismantling the institutional corruption is fun, and we’re just getting started."

What? The media isn't telling us the truth?

It is funny how the correspondents didn't find humor against them as funny as their "alleged humor" against the administration. If one is going to use humor, one must be able to take it. Don't throw sh*t into the fan if you don't want it to blow back on you.

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