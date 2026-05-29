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Danimal28's avatar
Danimal28
3h

Feedback from flyover MN... My colleagues that are your ages and voted for Trump 3X are flipping out about everything, especially regarding that "he is a complete tool for the Jews!"

I keep pointing out your briefs to them et al. and I think they functionally agree with stuff like your analyses, but the lack of concrete, daily 'results' is tough for them to handle. Brent Crude Prices - controlled by England which is controlling(or trying) the distribution of oil - are falling, etc.

I agree with your analyses, especially with the dynamic that Trump just gives the floor to the actors and lets them show themselves; you haven't heard much publicly from Bibi these days and all others are overreacting everywhere.

Remember who Trump is - strategic: http://www.forbes.com/sites/realspin/2016/08/19/the-day-i-went-head-to-head-with-donald-trump/#624a2a035570

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HisGloriousVictory's avatar
HisGloriousVictory
3hEdited

@Ghost “Throughout this second term, Steve Witkoff has made it clear that whenever President Trump dispatches his envoys to negotiate peace, he empowers them to act with the necessary autonomy to maneuver and flex in order to get the deal done.”

This is the precise definition of the word we read as “prophet” in the Old Testament (the original word looks like ‘nabi’ and rather than being directly translated the Greek word that it was determined most closely aligned with it, “prophètès”, was used) and which the Greek word we read as “apostle” in the New Testament were understood to mean in the cultures in which those terms were spoken. In other words, this is an ancient model that represents millennia of effective and efficient negotiations leading to treaties and alignments between nations!

Thanks Gordon!

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