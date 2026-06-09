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Kelly McCulloch's avatar
Kelly McCulloch
5hEdited

When you hear the names Dominion, Smartmatic, Premier, Sequoia, Obama, Holder, Chavez, Venezuela, Delaware, and Palm Beach all entangled within the same article, it ibecomes an incantation that can’t help but evoke the magical shell game that was implemented in order to obscure the shit out of elections. And it is only ONE of the myriad of tricks that have been used, cycle after cycle.

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HisGloriousVictory's avatar
HisGloriousVictory
5hEdited

(Pardon the length)

What if it were possible to win this battle without relying on deception?

What if God Almighty has demonstrated an art of war founded on truth?

God Almighty is Infinite. And though it may be difficult to grasp, His Eternal plan for Mankind is timebound…so when this age is finished, when the final battle is over: then comes the New – the More for which we were Made!

"Then I saw a new heaven and a new earth; for the first heaven and the first earth passed away…"(Rev.21:1)

The paradigms of God are not those of the typical person; and they are the opposite of Mankind’s adversary; as we are told:

"Seek the LORD while He may be found; call upon Him while He is near. Let the wicked forsake his way and the unrighteous man his thoughts; and let him return to the LORD, and He will have compassion on him; and to our God, for He will abundantly pardon."

“For My thoughts are not your thoughts, nor are your ways My ways,” declares the LORD. “For the heavens are higher than the earth, so are My ways higher than your ways and My thoughts than your thoughts.” (Isa.55:6-9)

And:

“So will My word be, which goes forth from My mouth; It will not return empty, without accomplishing what I desire and without succeeding in the matter for which I sent it.” (Isa.55:11)

Even Q quoted the following over a dozen times:

We are reminded of the nature of our enemy…

"Finally be strong in the Lord and in the strength of His might. Put on the full armor of God, so that you will be able to stand firm against the schemes of the devil (“slanderer, false accuser” – our enemy is a deceiver) For our struggle is not against flesh and blood but against the rulers (the word is “archē” and it was used in secular writing to indicate the beginning of a new regime), against the authorities, against the rulers of this order of darkness, against the spiritual wickedness in the heavenly places." (Eph.6:10-12)

…and how we are to defeat him:

"Therefore, take up the full armor of God, so that you will be able to resist in the evil day, and having done everything, to stand firm. Stand firm therefore, HAVING GIRDED YOUR LOINS WITH TRUTH (Isa.11:5), and HAVING PUT ON THE BREASTPLATE OF RIGHTEOUSNESS (Isa.59:17), and having shod YOUR FEET WITH THE PREPARATION OF THE GOSPEL OF PEACE (Isa.52:7); in addition to all, taking up the shield of faith with which you will be able to extinguish all the flaming arrows of the evil one. And take THE HELMET OF SALVATION (Isa.59:17), and the dagger (“machaira”) of the Spirit, which is the word of God." (Eph.6:13-17)

TL;DR: What if not all war is deception? Neither Joseph nor Daniel relied on it and look what they accomplished by relying on God's Truth!

PS - I will drop a fuller support of this idea later this week on my substack.

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