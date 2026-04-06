The Badlands Brief is your daily drop of Badlands’ takes on the narratives dominating the info war. Read on, and join the conversation in the comments section.

Happy Easter! Christ has risen!

Kanye Returns after Five Year Hiatus with Good Friday and Easter Sunday Concerts; Sets New Records in Ticket Sales

Rapper Kanye West, also known as Ye, performed a sold-out concert at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles before roughly 70,000 fans, marking his first major U.S. show in about five years. The performance came months after the release of a song titled “Heil Hitler” and weeks after he issued a public apology for antisemitic remarks. Lauryn Hill joined West on stage during the show, their first live collaboration. The Los Angeles concert generated about $18 million on Friday night, according to Bloomberg, and $33 million over the two nights. West is scheduled to headline all three nights of the Wireless Festival in London in July as part of a European tour. The booking has drawn criticism due to his past antisemitic statements. Pepsi and Diageo have withdrawn sponsorship from the festival following the backlash. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the decision to book West was “deeply concerning.”

GhostofBasedPatrickHenry: It’s been five years since Kanye West has given a live performance, and Ye decided to mount his comeback on Easter weekend, holding two shows—one on Friday and one on Sunday—on arguably the two most important days on the Christian calendar: The day Christ died; and the day He was resurrected.

The internet is abuzz over Ye’s stage design—a giant half-sphere lit up toappear that it was spinning—but also his decision to play one of his first ever hit songs, “Jesus Walks,” on Good Friday.

The song was featured on Kanye’s debut album that was released in 2004—just two weeks after Donald Trump debuted the first episode of The Apprentice—and became one of Kanye’s earliest hits. The lyrics in the song highlight how Hollywood despises Jesus to the point where if you even speak of Him, your music will be censored from the radio and the industry will destroy your career.

This is, of course, very true that Hollywood and the entire Deep State Establishment hates Jesus Christ and has made every effort to erase Him from American culture. Just look at what they did to Mel Gibson when he made The Passion of The Christ—which was also released in 2004.

As many of you know, Mel and Kanye will always hold a place in the pantheon of modern heroes because, in spite of the Satanic cabal that controls American culture and is destroying American society, they both created iconic works of art that glorified God and spread His Word to tens of millions of new eyes and ears that may have never otherwise heard it. (Kanye release Jesus is King in 2019, which became the most commercially successful gospel album of all time.)

Many will rebuke this love for Kanye, refusing to extend him grace, given his questionable public behavior and statements, at times. Ironically, those who rebuke him the most tend to identify as Christians, and often as Christian Zionists.

The reality is that Kanye has demonstrated immense courage in his decision to stand alone against Satan in Hollywood, willing to lose hundreds of millions of dollars (maybe billions) in net worth and having his reputation smeared as a hate-mongering antisemite.

For those who don’t remember: what provoked Kanye into going “Defcon Three” on “the Jews” was the intense backlash he suffered after appearing in October 2022 at Paris Fashion Week alongside Candace Owens in shirts that read “White Lives Matter.”

All Kanye was doing was bringing attention to the very real psychological warfare operation(s) being conducted right now to eradicate white people from existence in North America and Europe. Kanye was also asserting that all lives matter equally, and one identity group shouldn’t be elevated over another.

As Kanye tells it, he suffered personal anguish at the hands of a network of “Jewish Hollywood lawyers,” some of whom worked directly for Kanye, who all purportedly threatened Kanye’s business interests over the White Lives Matter stunt, and then called for his cancellation when he declared “Defcon Three against the Jews.”

Given Kanye’s many public scandals over the past several years, many assumed that his influence had waned and that he no longer had the clout to shape the cultural zeitgeist, especially around Hollywood; But he just sold out two back-to-back shows in LA, making $33 million in the process. The $18 million he grossed during the first night is said to be the highest revenue ever generated from a single performer’s concert. (Simply put, Kanye has still got it.)

Kanye has recently clarified that he is not a Nazi, and offered reconciliation with the Jewish People. But he will always been remembered as the force of personality that broke the seal on the Israel Question, forcing the many issues surrounding our “greatest ally” into center stage of the Zeitgeist.

Whatever demons Kanye continues to battle within himself, God has used him as a vessel to spread the gospel to young people and challenge the status quo regarding Israel.

Jesus is King. Christ Has Risen. Happy Easter!

“Open the F***in’ Strait,” Trump threatens Iran and Praises Allah in Easter Sunday Post; Says Deal Could Be Coming Monday

The United States and Iran are weighing a proposed framework for an immediate ceasefire as tensions escalate over the Strait of Hormuz and threats of expanded military action. U.S. President Donald Trump said Sunday that the United States would begin targeting Iranian power plants and bridges starting Tuesday evening if Iran does not reopen the strategic waterway, setting a deadline of 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time after extending a prior ultimatum. At the same time, a proposal assembled by Pakistan has been shared with both Washington and Tehran outlining a two-phase plan to end hostilities. The framework calls for an immediate ceasefire and reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, followed by negotiations on a broader agreement covering longer-term issues. The initial phase would be formalized through a memorandum of understanding, with further talks expected to produce a comprehensive settlement. Despite ongoing diplomatic efforts, Iran has not yet agreed to the proposal, leaving the outcome uncertain as the U.S. deadline approaches.

GhostofBasedPatrickHenry:

Trump is out here praising Allah and dropping F bombs on Easter, while promoting his peace ultimatum deadline like a pay-per-view fight night, and people still think this war is real as presented to us.



Total discombobulation.

It was a rather goofy weekend. On Saturday, a number of US military aircraft were shot down in or around Iranian airspace, and then a big rescue operation was conducted to save the pilots of an F-15. I have to say, of all the potentially fake narratives out there, this one feels like one of the fakest. All of the various planes and helicopters were purported shot down within hours of each other.

What made it feel especially fake was when Trump followed it up with some of the most cartoonish TrumpaMania rhetoric that we have yet seen—only to immediately tell Fox News in the same breath that JD Vance and the Iranians were close to a deal, and we could have it in place as soon as Monday.

Remarkable.

And people are still treating this “war” as if it is happening exactly as we are being told?

Trump Leveraging Iran War Against EU and NATO

Tensions within NATO have intensified following disagreements over the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran, with President Donald Trump criticizing European allies for refusing to support the military campaign. The conflict began on February 28, 2026, when U.S. and Israeli forces launched strikes against Iran, an action that has since strained relations across the transatlantic alliance and raised concerns among European governments about the legality of the war. Trump has expressed frustration with NATO members’ reluctance to contribute, including declining to deploy naval forces to the Strait of Hormuz, and has questioned whether the United States should remain committed to the alliance. The dispute has triggered what officials and analysts describe as a significant crisis for NATO, with divisions among member states raising concerns about the alliance’s cohesion and future role. NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte is expected to meet with Trump in Washington in an effort to ease tensions, as European leaders weigh the implications of continued U.S. pressure and uncertainty over Washington’s long-term commitment. Although Trump has raised the possibility of withdrawing from NATO, U.S. law requires congressional approval for such a move, limiting the president’s ability to act unilaterally.

Burning Bright: This week, as they scrambled to simultaneously react to and circumvent Trump’s undefeated Discombobulator, so-called leaders of so-called sovereign nations that make up the EU and NATO blocs were forced into primetime addresses urging fuel conservation and warning of harder months ahead while refusing the very commitments Trump suggests as their baseline obligations to the very alliance they presume to represent.

NATO’s cohesion, once the iron spine of the postwar order now strains visibly as the US signals it will retake Hormuz on its own timeline, leaving allies to secure their own lifelines or pivot to American energy exports at premium rates.

Meanwhile, Russia and China operate from positions of strategic depth and industrial leverage, while the United States, for all the surface volatility retains the reserves, the production capacity and the renewed mass psychological mandate to accelerate the very domestic renaissance—drilling, nuclear revival and fusion acceleration—Trump has been promising for a decade (and putting into quiet motion beneath the surface,) while the Collectorate convulses, locked into a suddenly violent perpetual present with no credible off-ramp from the engineered nightmare and no remaining on-ramp to the collectivist future that was foretold, and that the Sovereign Alliance has ripped out from under them.

This is the Sovereign Disentanglement template writ large across the battlespace: chokepoints turned into pressure valves, proxy architectures exposed as sand-built illusions and the Globalist Hegemon handed exactly the disruption it long craved—only to watch it boomerang into the very public mandate for the multipolar realignment it can no longer contain, and that will come to define the Golden Age.

The only question that remains, as this on-again, off-again, real-but-also-fake, basically-over-but-only-just-begun war narrative continues its deliberate simmering, is how long Donald Trump intends to boil the Globalist Frog before the true sea change breaks across the reawakening sovereign spirit worldwide.

The Collective Mind is registering the contrast now—the illusion of control versus raw power dynamics, frantic subsidies versus resource realism, globalist chains versus decentralized strength.

The pivot, when it comes, will not be gradual.

It will be sharp, total, and, with the benefit of slow-dawning hindsight, completely inevitable.

(I went into significantly more autistic detail on this inversion in my latest long-form, ‘A Naked Empire of Paper Tigers,’ if you want to get totally retarded.)

The American Moon Flyby

NASA has released the first images of Earth captured during its Artemis II mission, showing the planet from lunar distance as part of its return to crewed deep-space exploration. Artemis II is the first crewed mission to travel around the Moon since the Apollo program and is designed as a flyby rather than a landing. The mission carries four astronauts who will test spacecraft systems during a journey around the Moon before returning to Earth. NASA and its partners have made mission tracking tools available to the public, allowing users to follow the spacecraft’s trajectory and receive updates in near real time. The mission also includes new onboard technologies, including a redesigned space toilet intended for long-duration spaceflight. Officials say Artemis II is a critical step toward future lunar landing missions under NASA’s Artemis program.

Ashe in America: The toilet on the Artemis allegedly broke again over the weekend. The toilet earned a feature on Space.com on Sunday.

“As the four astronauts of NASA’s Artemis 2 mission to the moon close in on their historic lunar flyby — the first by a human crew in more than 53 years — an unusual star has risen aboard their Orion moon ship. But it’s not an astronaut — it’s the space toilet. That moon loo has been part of the Artemis 2 conversation since day one of the mission, when its urine function went offline and was fixed by mission specialist Christina Koch, with guidance from Mission Control.”

Setting aside that the space toilet is not a “moon loo” – that is, it is not a loo on the moon but on the way to moon, allegedly – is it strange that the toilet is stealing all the thunder of the “historic lunar flyby”?

Also, why aren’t they landing and walking? I would think landing and walking on the moon would be a priority for this narrative. We were all hoping for a wellness check on the camera man they left behind in 1969.

I picture him like Number One from Umbrella Academy.

I hope he’s okay. Maybe he can wave as they fly by.

Given the toilet situation, maybe we will see them do a pit stop. I wonder if he’d let them use his (actual) moon loo or if he’s still pissed off.

Exciting news to share with you today… Scientists recently discovered a little-known nutrient that dramatically reduces joint pain, fights inflammation and improves your joint, heart and brain health... in as little as 7 days… The best part? Unlike Ibuprofen and painkillers, this food has no side effects. In fact, just the opposite: it ALSO protects your heart and helps prevent memory loss... Learn more here⇒ getkrill.com/badlands

Sponsored

Trump Says US Sent Weapons to Iranian Protesters; Stolen by Kurds

President Donald Trump said the United States attempted to send weapons to anti-government protesters in Iran earlier in 2026, marking what appears to be the first public acknowledgment of such involvement. Trump said the weapons were routed through Kurdish intermediaries but largely failed to reach the intended recipients, adding that he believes Kurdish groups may have kept them instead. The effort ultimately did not succeed in delivering arms to protesters. The demonstrations in Iran, which were driven by economic conditions, lasted for weeks and prompted unrest across the country. Trump’s comments provide new details about U.S. actions during the period of protests.

GhostofBasedPatrickHenry: So the Zionist/NeoCon Deep State sent guns intended for operatives in Iran to overthrow their government, and the Kurds—who have demonstrated loyalty to Trump and his Muslim allies in the Middle East—intercepted them and kept them from reaching the operatives?

Sounds like the Sovereign Alliance is succeeding in subverting Deep State plans. It also feels like this is further evidence that ops are being run against Israel and the Anti-Iran NeoCon crowd.

Ballistics Analysis on Charlie Kirk Assassination Inconclusive

A forensic analysis of bullet evidence in the case involving the suspected killer of Charlie Kirk produced inconclusive results, meaning investigators were unable to definitively match or exclude the suspect based on ballistic testing, according to PBS NewsHour. Experts cited in the report said such outcomes are common in forensic investigations and do not amount to clearing a suspect. Separately, political developments in Idaho include legislative activity addressing state governance issues, as reported by the Idaho Statesman. Lawmakers and stakeholders are engaged in ongoing debates surrounding the measures under consideration. Historical forensic findings continue to be referenced in public discourse, including the official autopsy of Martin Luther King Jr., which determined he died from a single gunshot wound. The documented findings have been revisited in subsequent analyses of his assassination.

Ashe in America: “Robinson’s lawyers wrote in a March 27 court filing that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was ‘unable to identify the bullet recovered at autopsy to the rifle allegedly tied to Mr. Robinson.’

The ballistics on the bullet fragment found during Charlie Kirk’s autopsy were “inconclusive,” which led to reports late last week and over the weekend that “the bullet didn’t match Tyler Robinson’s gun!”

Fact checkers immediately clarified that “inconclusive” was a non-determinative finding either way, but that was lost in the noise.

Saturday was the anniversary of the death of Martin Luther King, Jr. and in preparing that segment for my America 250 update, I was struck by something that stopped me in my tracks:

The bullet that killed Martin Luther King, Jr. was allegedly a .30-06.

Chris Paul noticed it, too, commenting on my post, “Is Charlie Kirk the ‘conservative’ Martin Luther King Jr in 30 years? Seems like a reboot.”

That’s where my head went, too. And it gets weirder. Another commenter called “Fred” shared this analysis of King’s autopsy:

“The autopsy determined that a single bullet entered the right side of Dr. King’s face, roughly an inch to the right of and half an inch below his mouth.1 The projectile fractured his jaw, exited the lower part of the face, and reentered the body through the neck. From there it severed multiple vital arteries, fractured the spine in several places, and came to rest beneath the skin on the left side of the back. The bullet traveled in a downward and rearward direction.”

Sounds similar to the findings of the Kirk case, but get this:

“The bullet recovered from Dr. King’s body was a deformed .30-06 caliber rifle slug, designated as exhibit Q64 in subsequent investigations. It was found lodged just beneath the skin near the left shoulder blade, consistent with a trajectory spanning several inches through the body. A Remington 760 Gamemaster rifle, designated Q2, was recovered near the crime scene and identified as the suspected murder weapon.

Matching the bullet to the rifle proved far more difficult than investigators hoped. When the House Select Committee on Assassinations later convened a firearms panel, the experts found that the bullet’s class characteristics matched the rifle. Both shared six grooves and six lands with a right twist. But individual identifying characteristics were a different story. The panel concluded it was “unable positively to identify or eliminate the Q64 bullet as having been fired from the Q2 rifle.”

Weird, right?

“Matching the bullet to the rifle proved far more difficult than investigators hoped,” for both assassinations of prominent liberty activists at transformational moments of populism in America.

Also in both: “The committee found no evidence that any US government agency participated in the assassination.”

Sure.

Badlands Media hits the road four times a year for a three-day patriot-packed event with our hosts and the Badlands community. Be part of something real on April 9-12 in Nashville, TN.

To get your Badlands fix, get your GART Virtual Pass today!

Satellite Company to Indefinitely Withhold Iran War Images

Planet Labs said it will indefinitely withhold satellite imagery of Iran and surrounding conflict areas after a request from the U.S. government, the company told customers. The California-based firm said the government had asked satellite imagery providers to impose an indefinite restriction on such images. The move expands on a prior policy in which the company delayed release of Middle East imagery by 14 days. Planet Labs said the new restriction applies retroactively to images dating back to March 9 and will remain in place until the conflict ends. The company said the measures are intended to prevent adversaries from using satellite imagery for military purposes against the United States and its allies. The conflict began on February 28 following U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran, with Tehran responding by launching strikes on Israel and U.S. bases in Gulf states.

GhostofBasedPatrickHenry: From either a narrative or literal perspective, think about who would benefit the most from this development. Not Israel—who I assume will use any real “battle damage” to claim victimhood and garner public sympathy for a longer war.

Blocking the OSINT fags from satellite imagery would prevent them from learning that Iran hasn’t taken any of the damage Trump claims they have, if we are indulging the theory that Trump and Iran are actually working together.

It’s therefore possible that Israel and Iran are engaged in an actual conflict and Trump is merely pretending/exaggerating US involvement for narrative purposes. The idea/goal being to wear down the IDF while it is being stretched thin across multiple fronts, while also wearing down the Israeli public’s appetite for warmongering/empire building—which could lead to the collapse of the Jewish supremacy political movement. The outcome being a secular state detached from Zionism and the Jewish identity, which I think is necessary for Israel to survive and become a productive nation state.

What if the 4th Psyop Group is running an info op against even Mossad and IDF, and even they think that the US military is fighting an earnest war against Iran?

What would that require? Manipulated intel? Manipulated satellite imagery? Iranian officials providing affirmation of US/Trump claims?

Meanwhile, Mossad/IDF continues providing “critical” intelligence to the US—as we have been told they have been doing for years—and they continue to think that they are in control and manipulating Trump.

Could this also explain Trump’s recent cartoonish rhetoric? It seems like he is laying it on thick and perhaps trying to fool somebody into taking his genius for granted.

PS - President Trump has adopted the “Little Brother/Big Brother” metaphor I’ve been using to describe the US relationship with Israel. Sometimes, when the Little Brother gets too cocky from living under the protection of the Big Brother, it’s time for the Little Brother to get his ass whooped to remind him of his place in this world.

BONUS ITEM

Kanye West and his Gospel Choir performing on CBS’s Late Night Show in October 2019; part of the Jesus is King tour.

Please share the Brief far and wide! Want to join the conversation? Jump in the comments and let us know your thoughts. And if you like the Substack, you should check out our shows — streaming now on Badlands Media!

The opinions expressed in the Badlands Brief are those of the tagged authors and do not necessarily reflect the attitudes or positions of Badlands Media.

The Brief is free, but you can support us by becoming a paid subscriber to help our collective of citizen journalists take back the narrative.