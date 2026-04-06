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J Debra Grube's avatar
J Debra Grube
6h

I do not listen to mainstream media news or music so I want you to know Ghost of Patrick - I did not know this about Kanye West. I knew none of this. Thank you for enlightening me the last I knew that he was married to Kim. And honestly never heard of the white lives matter stunt, which is brilliant with two people of color wearing white lives matter shirts. I think that’s fabulous and you would have thought no one would’ve been offended.

Oh my how the mighty have fallen. But really, they haven’t seen anything yet. Wait till Jesus comes back.!! 😜

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HisGloriousVictory's avatar
HisGloriousVictory
6h

Thank you Badlands Team and commenters!

What we believe matters; in Whom we believe matters more!

[And He took him outside and said, "Now look toward the heavens, and count the stars if you are able to count them." And He said to him, "So shall your descendants be." Then he believed (agreed with, supported, confirmed) in the LORD; and He accounted it (his belief) to him as rightness." (Gen.15:5-6)]

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