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Kelly McCulloch's avatar
Kelly McCulloch
5h

Ghost already has a fairly immaculate record with regard to his prognostication, but I suggest that we might bookmark his predicted sequence of events in the wake of Hezbollah being ousted from Israeli-occupied Lebanon. Something tells me we will enjoy watching this unfold very closely to what is presented in today’s brief by our very own “Savant de Trumpamania.”

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HisGloriousVictory's avatar
HisGloriousVictory
5h

It is easy to forget the amazing reality that is our ability to connect and share our insights from such a wide and diverse field of passionate patriots.

Thanks to the Badlands team for bringing the topics - and to one and all for sharing your expertise!

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