Badlands Media

Badlands Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jordan Merhib's avatar
Jordan Merhib
2h

The best explanation to understand why [everything] is taking so long: "Energy and capital are being pulled away from the globalist circulatory system and redirected into sovereign arteries."

Performing the sugery without killing the patient...

Thank you BB

Reply
Share
Joe Kronner's avatar
Joe Kronner
2hEdited

ASHE I love you telling of the march toward total exposure of election fraud starting with the sickening, as most of us recall, 2020 stolen Presidential Election. I have very personal loses stemming from that debacle and I cannot wait for Truth to reign.

BB I like how you layout the Taiwan portion of the disentanglement. Big things are happening in China right now and I cannot wait to see the results. We are living in Biblical Times!

For some reason while reading today's Brief it struck me as to how totally in control Trump is at all times. As I have often mentioned I consume ZERO DS Rat Bastard MSM, if keeps me very level. I used to get so worked up about all their constant lies. It struck me today that Trumps cool demeaner is all I need to confirm that I am getting all the information I need through the sources I use.

Have a great weekend!

God Wins!

God Bless!!!

Reply
Share
4 replies
18 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Badlands Media LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture