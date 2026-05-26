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Kelly McCulloch's avatar
Kelly McCulloch
1hEdited

I woke up this morning to see that four of my favorite podcasters had posted videos related to tick-borne fear porn. As a public service announcement, I would like to use my comment to say 1. This is EXTREMELY rare. 2. You can’t have Alpha-Gal syndrome if you don’t have actual symptoms (an intolerance/allergic reaction that occurs about 6 HOURS after consumption of animal products from mammals that nurse their young). 3. Only a small percentage of people who test positive will actually develop the syndrome. 4. Even if you get the syndrome, it is not likely permanent (though you would continue to test positive forever). 5. You can still eat eggs and the flesh of animals that do not nurse their young. 5. Desensitivity measures are/will be available but do not fall prey to the hawking of serums and potions that are advertised in the wake of this campaign. 6. You must have had a tick that has actually attached and embedded for more than 30 minutes. The above is from comprehensive research by Dr. Ken Berry, MD.

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Featherjourney's avatar
Featherjourney
44m

Trump’s moves on the MiddleEast chessboard have been a marvel to behold. Looks like we may finally be getting to the end moves that have the Zionists in Checkmate!! ♟️

Checkmate in the ME brings us to our own Western Hemisphere.

“Oh Canada” 🍁 Cuba. México. Greenland…

May the Light of the Great Awakening shine from pole to pole and sea to shining sea.

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