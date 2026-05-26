The Badlands Brief is your daily drop of Badlands’ takes on the narratives dominating the info war. Read on, and join the conversation in the comments section.

Trump Signal Boosts the New Abraham Accords, Urges Saudis and Qataris to Sign and Extends Offer to Iran to Remake Middle East

“Negotiations with the Islamic Republic of Iran are proceeding nicely! It will only be a Great Deal for all or, no Deal at all — Back to the Battlefront and shooting, but bigger and stronger than ever before — And nobody wants that! During my discussions on Saturday with President Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, of The United Arab Emirates, Emir Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, and Minister Ali al-Thawadi, of Qatar, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir Ahmed Shah, of Pakistan, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, of Türkiye, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, of Egypt, King Abdullah II, of Jordan, and King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, of Bahrain, I stated that, after all the work done by the United States to try and pull this very complex puzzle together, it should be mandatory that all of these Countries, at a minimum, simultaneously, sign onto the Abraham Accords. Those Countries discussed are Saudi Arabia, The United Arab Emirates (already a Member!), Qatar, Pakistan, Türkiye, Egypt, Jordan, and Bahrain (already a Member!). It may be possible that one or two have a reason for not doing so, and that will be accepted, but most should be ready, willing, and able to make this Settlement with Iran a far more Historic Event than it would, otherwise, be. The Abraham Accords have proven to be, for the Countries involved (The United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco, Sudan, and Kazakhstan), a Financial, Economic, and Social BOOM, even during this time of Conflict and War, with the current Members never even suggesting leaving, or taking so much as even a pause. The reason for this is that the Abraham Accords have been great for them, and will be even better for everybody, and bring true Power, Strength, and Peace to the Middle East for the first time in 5,000 years. It will be a Document respected like no other that has ever been signed, anywhere in the World. Its level of Importance and Prestige will be unparalleled! It should start with the immediate signing by Saudi Arabia and Qatar, and everybody else should follow suit. If they don’t, they should not be part of this Deal in that it shows bad intention. In speaking to numerous of the Great Leaders mentioned above, they would be honored, as soon as our Document is signed, to have the Islamic Republic of Iran as part of the Abraham Accords. Wow, now that would be something special! This will be the most important Deal that any of these Great, but always in Conflict Countries, will ever sign. Nothing in the past, or in the future, will surpass it. Therefore, I am mandatorily requesting that all Countries immediately sign the Abraham Accords, and that, if Iran signs its Agreement with me, as President of the United States of America, it would be an Honor to have them also be part of this unparalleled World Coalition. The Middle East would be United, Powerful, and Economically Strong, like perhaps no other area, anywhere in the World! By copy of this TRUTH, I am asking my Representatives to begin, and successfully complete, the process of signing these Countries into the already Historic Abraham Accords. Thank you for your attention to this matter! DONALD J. TRUMP

PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA”

Burning Bright: “Peace, at the end of the day, should not be extreme, but foundational.

Trump is primed to be the ultimate problem-solver, and the ultimate problem to solve from the perspective of any sovereign leader is the key threat to sovereignty in all its forms: war and all the suffering it causes, and the control it ultimately affords the winning side, as humanity loses.

I believe that Actual solutions to all of the past, present and future crises are in place, from an impending economic collapse and transition to a potential two-state treaty in the Middle East, regions of responsibility forming around the world while the Warmongers and their ilk are chased from the shadows, and then purged in the light, first Narratively, and eventually … quite Actually, I think.

What we’re watching is the War of Stories that is provoking the public mandate for those solutions to be actualized.

And if you have to break a few Bidens, the Uniparty Establishment and the largest decentralized criminal cabal in human history on the way to doing so … all the better.

So, while I don’t think there’s been a moment in the modern Info War wherein the difference between Actual & Narrative has been more difficult or more important to suss out than it is right now, ultimately, I believe that, while there’s undoubtedly ratcheting tension within the Collective Mind along all Layers of awareness, even seeping down into the Anon and Truth Community world, it is still possible to come away with a reading of this period of escalation and acceleration with a positive Macro Mindset.

So long as you know that we are playing an Infinite Game, and that Peace is the Infinite Player on all timelines.

So long as you know the enemy’s aims, and learn their moves.

And the great thing about learning how the enemy’s magic system works is that doing so allows one to reverse engineer it.”

I wrote that in November 2023 (READ) one month removed from the October 7 Narrative that will stand not just as a global inflection point, but as the core ‘split’ that fully separated the wheat from the chaff in the MAGA movement, and even in the so-called Truth Community.

In that piece, I argued that Donald Trump’s Impossible Task was peace itself, and that the prime Kobayashi Maru through which he would codify his skill and his mandate to bring it about was the Forever War Gordian Knot that has been made of the Middle East, with the existential conflict between Israel and Iran at its heart.

Now, as a deal that I believe has already been agreed to by the appropriate parties (as Trump is now actively signaling) nears public disclosure, where do we stand?

Trump is calling for a Macro Region of Responsibility in the Middle East, which INCLUDES the very Regime he’s supposedly fighting against, the MAGA wheat (Congress, Zionists, NATO Warmongers and Faux-MAGA Grifters) has been separated from the chaff, and the public appetite for war has been exhausted.

The Peacemakers are taking the board.

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Carney Warns Alberta Not to Pull a Brexit, Which He Witness Firsthand in England

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is warning Alberta separatists not to repeat what he calls the “dangerous bluff” of Brexit — invoking his firsthand experience as governor of the Bank of England during the UK’s 2016 vote to leave the European Union. Carney said Alberta voters should be wary of arguments that separation is merely a negotiating tactic with Ottawa. Drawing a direct comparison to Brexit, he argued many Britons were told they could vote for a “soft” exit and negotiate later, only to face years of political and economic fallout afterward. The warning comes after Danielle Smith announced Alberta will hold an October referendum asking whether the province should begin the legal process toward a future binding independence vote. Critics immediately pointed out the irony: Carney was one of the most prominent establishment voices warning Britain against Brexit in 2016, and pro-Brexit conservatives accused him at the time of running “Project Fear.” Alberta conservatives are now making the same argument — that federal elites are trying to scare voters away from asserting provincial leverage and sovereignty.

Ashe in America: Oh, Canada!

Our northern neighbors declaring independence from the crown is an effort I can get behind. Literally, my biggest issue with Canada is that they swear allegiance to Britain and, therefore, exist as a global regime proxy on America’s northern border.

The fact that Carney is warning against a Canexit is just delicious. Carney is the crown’s man, and he was vehemently anti-Brexit back in the day. He’s still vehemently opposed to the crown losing any sort of power – white knuckling the status quo in the midst of awakening.

I supported the truckers.

I supported the Alberta separatists.

And I very much support Canexit.

A Canadian Declaration of Independence in America’s 250th year seems like some sort of proof. I am not optimistic it will happen, but dare to dream!

Trump Suggests Working With Iran to “Destroy” Nuclear Dust

Trump says Iran’s enriched uranium — which he has repeatedly dubbed “nuclear dust” — must either be surrendered or destroyed as part of an emerging framework tied to ceasefire and Strait of Hormuz negotiations. In a Truth Social post Monday, Trump said the material would either be “turned over to the United States” for destruction or “destroyed in place” in coordination with Iran and under international observation. “The Enriched Uranium (Nuclear Dust!) will either be immediately turned over to the United States to be brought home and destroyed or, preferably, in conjunction and coordination with the Islamic Republic of Iran, destroyed in place or, at another acceptable location, with the Atomic Energy Commission, or its equivalent, being witness to this process and event. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DJT” The comments come amid reports that US negotiators are exploring multiple disposal scenarios for Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile, including transfer to third countries such as Russia, Turkey, China, or Pakistan, or supervised dilution and destruction inside Iran itself. Iran, meanwhile, continues to publicly insist it has a right to civilian nuclear technology, even as officials signal willingness to reassure the international community that Tehran is not pursuing a nuclear weapon.

GhostofBasedPatrickHenry:

Now President Trump is bucking all the demands of Israel and her diaspora, which has been emphatic in insisting that we put boots on the ground to personally extract the nuclear dust from Iran. Instead, Trump is suggesting that maybe we can just count on Iran destroying the dust and then presumably restoring relations and moving on as great allies. (The Venezuela Model)

If this is actually how this situation ends up being resolved, it would be highly subversive of the Zionist regime. Could we even be certain that the US and Iran were ever actually at war?

Israel has now made it clear that no matter what the US does, Israel will plow forward with its wars against Hezbollah/Lebanon and Iran.

President Trump’s exposure operation against these subversive elements within our government will have been a tremendous success. The Arabs and the Persians will be able to make peace, joined by the Pakistanis and the Turks, forming a coalition that will be capable of challenging Israel and keeping its aspiring hegemony in check.

The real enemy is not abroad, it is inside our own government. President Trump has done a fantastic job isolating and exposing these criminal traitors, and incentivizing the world to unite against them. And he has achieved all of this by playing the heel.

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Spencer Pratt is Upending LA Politics

The former reality TV figure and 2026 Los Angeles mayoral candidate is using power washers and stencils to blast clean slogans into filthy city sidewalks: “IMAGINE IF THE STREETS WERE THIS CLEAN” and “SPENCER PRATT FOR MAYOR.” Modernity News is framing the tactic as a guerrilla campaign ad against Karen Bass: the dirtier the street, the stronger the contrast. The stunt lands because Pratt’s campaign is already running on homelessness, street disorder, fire-response anger, and anti-bureaucracy messaging. Recent coverage shows he has become a real factor in the race, with polling and fundraising momentum placing him in serious contention for a runoff against Bass. The LA elite is reacting accordingly. Drew Carey blasted Pratt as a “serial scammer,” while critics have attacked his residency, hotel spending, and MAGA-adjacent support. But the more they sneer, the more Pratt’s outsider campaign benefits from the core visual argument: if the city were clean, the ad wouldn’t work.

Ashe in America: I like the framing that this is a “guerilla campaign tactic,” but it’s also just a smart use of resources. I imagine Bass is going for traditional – expensive – campaign media, and Pratt keeps hijacking the energy and going viral with AI videos and low budget stunts, like pressure washing sidewalks.

For those of us not in LA, it’s highly entertaining. That’s not surprising – Pratt is an entertainer running to be mayor of a city of entertainers, wannabe entertainers, and entertainment industry players.

Over the weekend, Newsweek reported that he is dominating in fundraising:

The most recent polling cited by the New York Times has Pratt within three points of Bass but, notably, that poll is from a private research firm with no sponsor cited. We refer to this firm’s work as “inbred polling” here in Colorado. Maybe they’re better in California…

Regardless, Pratt is approaching the campaign as an entertainer, and he seems to really know his audience.

This fake election cycle is wild. Seeing what captures attention is a bit depressing in its reflection of the American people and their collective mind.

But, again, it’s entertaining.

And isn’t that all we can really ask of our fake elections?

Fallout Between Israel and Ukraine Continues as Ukraine Gives State Honors to WW2 Nazi Collaborator

Tensions between Israel and Ukraine are flaring again after the Ukrainian government held a state reburial ceremony honoring Andriy Melnyk, a leader of the wartime Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN) who collaborated with Nazi Germany during World War II. According to multiple reports, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and senior officials attended the ceremony in Kyiv, where Melnyk was described as a national hero whose remains were repatriated from Luxembourg. Israel’s Foreign Ministry condemned the event, saying there is “no place for ignoring historical truth and the memory of the victims murdered by the Nazis and their collaborators.” Yad Vashem also criticized the honors, warning that celebrating leaders tied to movements that collaborated with Nazi Germany undermines Holocaust remembrance. The controversy touches a longstanding fault line in Ukraine. Figures such as Andriy Melnyk and Stepan Bandera are viewed by many Ukrainians as anti-Soviet independence fighters, while critics — including Israeli and Polish officials — point to documented collaboration between factions of the OUN and Nazi Germany, including involvement in atrocities against Jews and Poles. This is not a new dispute. Israel and Poland jointly condemned state-sponsored glorification of Bandera and Melnyk as early as 2020, and Ukrainian officials at the time pushed back by calling it an internal Ukrainian matter.

GhostofBasedPatrickHenry:

The History of Russia is perhaps the most tragic and complicated in all of world history. Ukraine—which means “borderlands” in Russian—is a big reason for the tragedy and complexity.

The modern-day nation of Ukraine is enormous; the largest country in Europe. Historically, Ukraine proper was far smaller, localized around Kiev. The regions in the East and South belonged to the Russian Empire. The regions in the West belonged to the Austro-Hungarian (Hapsburg) Empire and the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth.

Historically speaking, these territories represent some of the most ethnically and culturally diverse populations found anywhere in the world. They are situated on the largest open plain in the world, known as The Steppe, between the Carpathian Mountains in Central Europe and the Ural Mountains at the Russia-Kazakhstan border. They have been conquered by every great empire, kingdom, khanganate, and caliphate to ever ride on horseback across Eurasia. In fact, this plain is where all horses on earth originate. It’s easy to understand why God chose this vast open space to place such creatures.

Every major religion—including Judaism and countless forms of paganism—has at one point or another gained a foothold here. Every culture from Vikings, to Greeks, to Mongols, to Muslims, and Cossacks (among countless others) have had their turn ruling these lands and spreading their proverbial seed. And unlike the Middle East, here it was common for multiple empires to proliferate and coexist simultaneously. Mostly because Ukraine is the breadbasket of Europe, and the resources could easily sustain all that life.

What this means is that modern-day Ukraine will never be the homogenous ethno-state that Andrey Melnik and Stepan Bandera aspired to create when they formed the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN) in 1929. Melnik and Bandera were both born Austro-Hungarian (German/Cossack) citizens in the western regions of modern-day Ukraine. The OUN’s predecessor was the Ukrainian Military Organization (UVO) was founded in 1920 and operated in secret out of Prague, engaging in terrorism to advance their political interests.

Their counterpart would have been the Jewish militants that emerged from the eastern and southern regions of Ukraine—from the Russian Pale of Jewish Settlement. These militants became known as the Bolsheviks.

Though the OUN immediately allied with the Nazis in the 1930’s and began running pogroms for them against their Jewish brethren in the East, the Bolsheviks and the UVO/OUN did have common ground: they were both hyper-violent terrorist organizations, and they both harbored a historic hatred for Russians, blaming Russia for their respective cultures’ subjugation.

Perhaps this explains how the Banderite culture of violent insurgency became adopted by Jewish-Ukrainian militants, despite Bandera and Melnik’s collaboration with the Third Reich. (Truth be told, I think there were thousands of Jewish Nazis in the Third Reich, as well. All of which were Zionists.)

What we are witnessing now is the hyper-radicalization of two cultures (Israel/Ukraine) with a shared ancestry and history—both fueled by their historical connection to the lands they currently inhabit. One is more secular and the other is more esoteric, but both seem possessed by a conviction that they are fulfilling some kind of prophecy or destiny. That’s what makes both such dangerous animals.

BONUS ITEM

IRGC-Linked Terror Suspect Accused of Plotting to Assassinate Ivanka Trump

An Iraqi national with alleged ties to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has been accused of plotting to assassinate Ivanka Trump in retaliation for President Trump ordering the 2020 drone strike that killed Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani. According to reports, recently arrested terror suspect Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood Al-Saadi, 32, pledged to kill Ivanka Trump and allegedly obtained a blueprint of her Florida home. Sources told The New York Post the plot was intended to “burn down the house of Trump” in revenge for Soleimani’s death in Baghdad. Al-Saadi reportedly posted a map of the area surrounding Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner’s Florida residence alongside a threat claiming neither “palaces nor the Secret Service” would protect Americans, adding that operatives were in a “stage of surveillance and analysis.” Federal prosecutors allege Al-Saadi was involved in at least 18 attacks and attempted attacks targeting US and Jewish sites across Europe and North America. Sources identified Al-Saadi as a senior operative connected to both Iran’s IRGC and Kata’ib Hizballah. Analysts and former Iraqi officials said he was closely tied to Soleimani and later to IRGC Quds Force commander Esmail Qaani. Investigators also allege he trained with the IRGC in Tehran before using a travel agency business to coordinate with terror cells internationally. Al-Saadi was arrested in Turkey on May 15 and extradited to the United States, where federal charges accuse him of coordinating attacks tied to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

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