Featherjourney
13h

BB: “This is the Hegelian Nightmare in its purest form: existential threats woven into the fabric of the Story”

The Democrat playbook, forming a narrative of Oligarchy vs Democracy, framing the billionaire class in scandal (via Epstein files). Trump was right! This is a democrat HOAX, used for distraction against the factories being built, jobs created, the economy freed from the environmental regulations…

All of which makes me realize we are living in a version of Ayn Rand’s Atlas Shrugged! The version of our times is, as BB has been pointing out for years, a narrative war between Truth and lies.

The precipice Q referred to is the ultimate battle between the ability (through common sense and reason) to discern Truth through the fog of democrat-fabricated illusions.

As Barbara Boyd put it: ‘the democrat narrative is their midterm weapon’

HisGloriousVictory
13h

Thank you Badlands Brief team!

***Warning: following comment is not directed at any article, author, or commenter - I appreciate the opportunity to provide it nonetheless***

PS - I have been finding myself pondering on our (humanity at large) propensity to surrender our true freedoms for the promise, the fabled hope, the enticing doctrines of safety, security, and self-realization which are being offered by those who have neither the capability or even the conscious desire to actually deliver. While at the very same moment (as Paul noted in his introduction to the letter he wrote to those in Rome) willfully ignoring the one and only Person who has not only promised but (by His very act of creating us in His Image and Likeness and giving us the ability and freedom to decide for ourselves) proven that He can actually deliver what we desire by trusting Him.

Those "ponderings" have encouraged me to follow the example given by Daniel and Jeremiah and, yes, even Jesus Himself: to intercede for us all that we might have eyes to see, ears to hear, and hearts that understand!

