Iran Negotiations Continue as US Military Deployments Continue in the Region

The United States and Iran concluded a round of indirect nuclear negotiations in Geneva on Thursday without reaching an agreement, with both sides planning further technical talks in Vienna next week, according to multiple reports. Iran’s Foreign Ministry delegation and US negotiators met under Omani mediation to discuss Iran’s nuclear program and sanctions issues; Oman’s foreign minister said the talks showed progress but no breakthrough deal was achieved. Iran reportedly rejected key US demands related to its nuclear program and continued enrichment, while Iranian officials described this round of negotiations as unusually long and intense. Related: The United States has deployed significant military assets, including two aircraft carrier strike groups and over 100 fighter jets, in the Middle East amid diplomatic efforts. Separate reports indicate US combat aircraft, including F-22 fighters, have been observed in Israel, movements documented via satellite imagery. The US State Department recently ordered the departure of nonessential diplomatic staff from Lebanon citing security concerns linked to the broader Iran-related tensions. In Washington, House Democratic leaders announced plans for a war powers resolution to limit presidential authority to initiate military action against Iran without Congressional approval. Meanwhile, Reuters is citing anonymous US intelligence sources familiar with assessments to dispute President Trump’s claim that Iran is close to developing missiles capable of reaching the US.

Jon Herold: Trump is the President of peace.

He had no new wars in his first term. He ended 8 wars so far this term. He campaigned on no foreign wars and outside of some discombobulating he has lived up to it.

Right now there is a coordinated effort to take this all away from him and paint him as a Warhawk.

Fake news and anonymously sourced stories outlining Trump’s supposed aggression.

“Former” CIA agents with “insider intel” saying we’re going to strike Iran any day now.

Congress lining up votes on war powers resolution to “end hostilities” that haven’t happened yet.

These are all PSYOPs designed to delegitimize Trump.

Don’t fall for it.

***

GhostofBasedPatrickHenry: Honestly, I think this whole “Iran War” psyop ends with Trump announcing a major economic trade deal, and that deal becomes the symbolic hallmark of world peace.

Fani Funds, Omar Outrage, and Clinton Clashes with Congress

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is back in headlines after reports confirmed the Biden Justice Department awarded approximately $18 million in federal grants to her office during the period she was prosecuting former President Donald Trump in Georgia. The funds were distributed through DOJ grant programs related to violence reduction and victim services. Public records do not show that the grants were specifically earmarked for the Trump prosecution. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) made headlines after a guest she invited to President Trump’s 2026 State of the Union address was arrested by US Capitol Police following the event. Omar publicly stated the detention was tied to immigration enforcement concerns. President Trump criticized Omar and Rep. Rashida Tlaib in a Truth Social post referencing disruptions and protest-related conduct surrounding the address. “When you watch Low IQ Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, as they screamed uncontrollably last night at the very elegant State of the Union, such an important and beautiful event, they had the bulging, bloodshot eyes of crazy people, LUNATICS, mentally deranged and sick who, frankly, look like they should be institutionalized. When people can behave like that, and knowing that they are Crooked and Corrupt Politicians, so bad for our Country, we should send them back from where they came — as fast as possible. They can only damage the United States of America, they can do nothing to help it. They should actually get on a boat with Trump Deranged Robert De Niro, another sick and demented person with, I believe, an extremely Low IQ, who has absolutely no idea what he is doing or saying — some of which is seriously CRIMINAL! When I watched him break down in tears last night, much like a child would do, I realized that he may be even sicker than Crazy Rosie O’Donnell, who is right now in Ireland trying to figure out how to come back into our beautiful United States. The only difference between De Niro and Rosie is that she is probably somewhat smarter than him, which isn’t saying much. The good news is that America is now Bigger, Better, Richer, and Stronger than ever before, and it’s driving them absolutely crazy! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP” Hillary Clinton testified behind closed doors Thursday, before the House Oversight Committee as part of its investigation into Jeffrey Epstein’s network. Clinton stated she had no knowledge of Epstein’s criminal activities and did not recall having a relationship with him. Former President Bill Clinton is scheduled to testify Friday in the ongoing congressional inquiry.

Ashe in America: Remember when Nick Shirly published his videos on Somali fraud in Minnesota, and the Somalis started freestyling on the solution? The government was reporting that the centers were closed while the Somalis were trucking in kids to make the situation appear legit.

I wonder if that’s what happened with Fani.

I’m speculating, but it seems the regime had a good thing going. They had a friendly jurisdiction keen to pursue frivolous claims, keep the narrative going, and make the process the punishment. It was all going so well until Fani decided to hire her boyfriend, abandon discretion, and point a national spotlight on the operation.

Then there are the Clintons, unable to quash their subpoena, testifying before Congress about Epstein. Hillary’s testimony yesterday was closed door but, allegedly, she was questioned “repetitively” about Pizzagate and UFOs. No details on her answers were reported.

Hilariously, Hillary claimed to have no idea about Epstein’s criminal portfolio.

And we can’t forget Ilhan! Smack dab in the middle of the Somali scandal in her state, Ilhan is now claiming her SOTU guest was manhandled after being arrested during the president’s speech.

Hopium: Clinton-Willis ‘28

(Sorry, the foreigner is ineligible).

World Economic Forum CEO Børge Brende Resigns Amid Epstein Connections

Børge Brende, president and CEO of the World Economic Forum, stepped down Thursday after scrutiny over his past interactions with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Documents and releases tied to the “Epstein files” showed Brende had dined with Epstein multiple times and exchanged communications in 2018–2019, though he said he was unaware of Epstein’s criminal history. An internal review found no further concerns beyond what was already disclosed, but Brende said he resigned so the Forum could continue its work “without distractions.” Alois Zwinggi will serve as interim CEO while a permanent successor is sought.

GhostofBasedPatrickHenry: This all began three weeks ago, when Borge Brende requested an internal investigation into himself, following the release of the Epstein Files.

Now he is resigning from the WEF.

It’s hard to make sense of these developments across Europe, except to note that they continue to unfold and certainly imply that these elites were guilty of something. What, exactly, remains to be seen. But it seems to be significant enough that they are quitting their jobs, getting arrested, and attempting suicide.

Let’s see what happens.

Arctic Frost, Voter Rolls, Collective Bargaining, & the Big Beautiful Ballroom

The FBI subpoenaed the phone records of Kash Patel and Susie Wiles (now FBI Director and White House Chief of Staff, respectively) as part of the Arctic Frost investigation when they were private citizens. Those records were found in files labeled “Prohibited,” according to Reuters citing statements from Director Patel on Wednesday. Congressional oversight disclosures indicate hundreds of Trump-aligned individuals and groups, including sitting members of Congress, were targeted with subpoenas and data requests under Arctic Frost, drawing scrutiny over the investigation’s scope and methods. In the courts, the US Department of Justice filed federal lawsuits Thursday against Utah, Oklahoma, Kentucky, West Virginia, and New Jersey for failing to provide complete voter registration lists as required under federal voting laws, bringing the current total to 29 states plus the District of Columbia. Attorney General Pam Bondi and the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division stated these actions reflect enforcement of the National Voter Registration Act (NVRA) and Help America Vote Act (HAVA) to ensure accurate and transparent voter rolls. A three-judge panel of the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit vacated the lower court’s preliminary injunction that had blocked implementation of Executive Order 14251, which excludes certain federal agencies from collective bargaining requirements under federal labor law. The order directs that agencies with primary functions related to intelligence, counterintelligence, investigative, or national security work may be excluded from collective bargaining obligations under the Federal Service Labor-Management Relations Statute. The Ninth Circuit panel held the unions challenging the order were unlikely to succeed on the merits of their claim that the order constituted retaliation violating the First Amendment, and therefore the injunction was wrongly imposed. A federal judge declined to issue a preliminary injunction to stop construction of President Trump’s privately funded ballroom at the White House, allowing work to continue while litigation proceeds. The lawsuit challenging the project was brought by preservationists and other opponents who argued the construction violated historic preservation standards. From President Trump on Truth Social: “Great news for America, and our wonderful White House! The Judge on the case of what will be the most beautiful Ballroom anywhere in the World, has just thrown out, and completely erased, the effort to stop its construction. As everyone knows, not one dollar of Taxpayer money is being spent, but rather, all money necessary to build this magnificent building is being put up by Patriot Donors and Contributors. The Ballroom construction, which is anticipated to also handle future Inaugurations and large State Visits, is ahead of schedule, and under budget. It will stand long into the future as a symbol to the Greatness of America! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP”

Ashe in America: It annoys me that politicians and bureaucrats are only authentically angry when it’s about themselves. That being said, Arctic Frost is looking more and more like a reckoning.

The FBI secretly pulling phone records for Kash Patel, Susie Wiles, and hundreds of other Trump allies, is hard to spin as anything other than political targeting – weaponization of government.

It’s abuse of power.

The media will try to spin accountability for that abuse of power as an outrageous abuse of power. But accountability is necessary if our nation is to heal. Thankfully, the targets of that abuse of power are now responsible for remedying it. You could say the hunted have become the hunters.

Accountability is required for the harm that was done to all of us, not just the politicians.

Accountability for stolen elections is at the top of that list – that harm was to all of us, individually and as a nation. Adding the latest filings to the list, the administration is now suing 29 states over their voter rolls.

Fake voters are not the full problem, and remedying them is not the full solution, but the machine doesn’t work without fake voters. Why do you think states are fighting so hard against transparency?

A couple other attacks on the President’s agenda were thwarted this week: Collective bargaining in national security agencies is dead, and the big beautiful ballroom is very much alive.

BONUS ITEM

UK Probes Whether Epstein Was Using Royal Air Force Bases For Trafficking

The UK’s Ministry of Defense has launched a review of military flight records after revelations that convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s private jet may have landed at Royal Air Force (RAF) bases, including RAF Northolt and RAF Marham, raising questions about whether those sites were used in connection with his criminal activities. Defense Secretary John Healey ordered officials to search more than two decades of MoD records for evidence of Epstein using RAF facilities to traffic women into the UK, with police already examining related flight logs and airport movements.

