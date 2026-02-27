Badlands Media

Badlands Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
GregoryPravda's avatar
GregoryPravda
5h

The confirmation of just how far gone USA really was in terms of infiltration and subversion of the republic at all levels is stunning.

If this plan had not existed, we really were all cooked. The globalists were just draining the tax payers dry before they wiped the world of the "American experiment" of the People being the sovereign. I really wish the populace deeply understood this reality. Even back in 2015, 2008, 2001? the USA was totally lost to the people. Globalists were just coasting us all into oblivion.

The debt of gratitude we owe the military on this intervention, this plan, and Trump for continuing to deal with NON-STOP RIDICULOUS AGGRAVATION and far worse, assassination attempts, cannot be said often enough. They really were going to kill as many of us as possible with the CV jab, and then AI and robotics were released at the same window to displace most of our service sector. We would have been DECIMATED as a nation... Agenda 2030 was all but sealed and their horrid dystopian future movies would have been realized.

This isn't news to most of us here but for some reason this brief more than others makes obvious just how far gone it really was.

Thank you God for not abandoning us and please help us serve Your will more faithfully for all time.

Reply
Share
4 replies
Gary's avatar
Gary
6h

I absolutely agree with Jon and Ghost regarding the Iran situation. This is how Trump negotiates, and Iran needs to take him seriously - he plays hardball - but accusing him of wanting to start a war is ludicrous.

Reply
Share
1 reply
44 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Badlands Media LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture