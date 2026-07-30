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Kelly McCulloch's avatar
Kelly McCulloch
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Here is a totally real poll that was conducted July 25–27, 2026 (fielded just before/during Netanyahu’s visit to Washington, D.C.). A sample of 1,559 U.S. adult citizens were asked if Netanyahu should be arrested if he enters our country.

49% of Americans said the U.S. should arrest him (based on the ICC warrant for alleged war crimes in Gaza), 27% said no, and 23% were unsure. Strong partisan split: 68% of Democrats vs. 24% of Republicans supported arrest.

This poll was conducted on YouGov and funded by The Economist. It was widely cited in the US, Israel and Lebanon. Seems like Our Boy Yoo-hoo might be finding his narrative exit?

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