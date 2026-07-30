The Badlands Brief is your daily drop of Badlands’ takes on the narratives dominating the info war. Read on, and join the conversation in the comments section.

US Launches New Strikes on Iran; Trump Says a Bunch of Crazy Shit

The US and Saudi Arabia launched coordinated airstrikes against Iran-backed militia targets in Iraq after US officials said Iran-directed forces attempted missile and drone attacks against American troops and Saudi energy infrastructure. Iraqi officials condemned the strikes as a violation of their sovereignty, while regional tensions continued to escalate. President Donald Trump said the US would hit Iran hard, telling Fox News, “we are going to beat the f*cking shit out of them” if attacks continue. He also insisted negotiations with Tehran could still proceed if Iran changes course. The comments came as Trump met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu amid renewed concerns over Iran’s nuclear program and regional military activity. The latest escalation rattled energy markets, with oil prices surging on fears of a broader regional conflict and potential disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

GhostofBasedPatrickHenry: More Trump-a-Mania, it seems.

We already covered the Saudi-Iraq situation in yesterday’s Brief. For those who missed it, according to the Iraqi government, the militias operating in Iraq are being backed by Ukraine—something they discovered after interrogating the operatives. This would align with what Saudi Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman said to Trump and his team during their meeting yesterday.

According to reports, Khalid went there to make clear that Saudi is not escalating against Iran, nor does it have any plans to do so, while asserting that it is clear that Netanyahu and the Israelis are hellbent on escalation into another open war.

President Trump has already made it clear that he has no intention of restarting the war with Iran. He has given a number of reasons, including a dwindling supply of interceptors, as well as the negative impact that the war has had on global energy costs.

So why, then, is Trump making bombastic statements to Fox News goons?

My guess is that Trump is feeding into the hubris and ego of the entire NeoCon/Zionist spectrum, which spans across religions, national borders, and even political parties. They all think they are smarter than Trump, and can trick him into doing something he doesn’t want to do. What they don’t realize is that it is Trump who has fooled them into making fatal errors.

Ask yourself this: Is Iran’s reputation in the West significantly worse than it was before all of this? What about Israel?

With the Israeli elections looming in October, a consensus has emerged among all of the political factions that war with Iran is not only inevitable, but in the best interest of Israel. The only debate now seems to be who is best qualified to lead that war effort. The irony is that in order for Netanyahu’s rivals to take shots at him, they will also have to buck President Trump in the process.

I’m sure seasoned politicians like Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid will walk the fine line between defying Trump’s endorsement of Netanyahu and outright attacking Trump for his position on the race. But the fact remains that Trump and Netanyahu have ostensibly been joined at the hip when it comes to the Iran conflict, so it will be difficult to take shots at Bibi without also putting blame on Trump for Bibi’s alleged failures in the eyes of his opponents. There’s also the stark reality that Trump has been holding Israel back as he negotiates ceasefires with Iran, seemingly disinterested in the regime change that everybody in the Zionist community seems intent on delivering.

So the race in October goes one of two ways: Either Netanyahu wins and his iconic villainy continues to degrade Israel’s reputation worldwide; or, he is defeated by his political opponents, who will have to take shots at Trump in order to effectively campaign against Netanyahu, and Israel will suddenly find itself being led by a leader who may have a negative relationship with Trump.

What happens if the winning candidate (Naftali Bennett) campaigns on the promise that he intends to stand up to Trump and tell him there will be no peace with Iran? What happens if the only winning strategy against Netanyahu is to promise to walk away from Trump and his ceasefire negotiations?

Where would Israel be left, then?

Have you noticed that there is now zero discussion of peace or de-escalation inside of Israel or in the NeoCon/Zionist camps? Do you think that is a product of President Trump’s rhetoric?

Accelerate.

Fauci Pleads the Fifth at Senate Hearing on Covid Origins

Dr. Anthony Fauci refused to answer questions Wednesday at a Senate hearing on Covid origins and the pandemic response, invoking the Fifth Amendment, saying he feared Republicans would use his testimony to prosecute him for perjury. In his opening statement, Fauci accused Senator Rand Paul of an “obvious obsession” with putting him “behind bars,” citing the senator’s calls for prosecution, “slanderous comments,” and release of Fauci’s personal journal. Under advice of counsel, Fauci said he would not answer questions despite decades of cooperating with Congress. After pleading the fifth, Sen. Paul stated: “The chairman has denied your assertion of privilege, and directed you to answer them. But you nonetheless refuse and stand on privilege, despite the existence of the pardon. The committee will have to consider after this hearing what appropriate action should be taken against you for the failure to testify after being directed to do so. It’s against the law to obstruct an investigation of congress. There will be repercussions to your refusal to testify today.” Ahead of the hearing, Paul had warned of possible perjury charges if Fauci lied. Asked Tuesday about trapping him into perjury, Paul replied: “There’s no risk to perjury if you tell the truth. … The only thing he can’t do is lie again.”

Ashe in America: As far as public humiliation rituals go, the Fauci hearing Wednesday was entertaining. It’s good when theater is entertaining.

Fauci pled the fifth the whole time, but we got new information into the record anyway. For example, Bill Gates had Q clearance during the pandemic:

In related news, people are freaking out because Trump said Presidential Pardons are very powerful, and that Fauci can’t be touched aside from the Autopen angle. Watch:

I don’t understand what all the drama is about. The Autopen scandal needs to be resolved as part of the justice phase, but for it to be dealt with, the validity of at least one of the pardons needs to be challenged. Fauci is the perfect choice, because there is broad support to prosecute that criminally arrogant gnome. Consider the trends on X following the hearing:

That’s what was trending in NEWS.

New revelations about the depth of Fauci’s corruption continued to drop Wednesday. Natalie Winters reported, “Anthony Fauci quietly joined a stealth mRNA vaccine startup in 2023. Then the Biden administration awarded it more than $28 million to develop vaccines for viruses with pandemic potential. Now Eli Lilly is buying it for up to $1.55 billion.”

The portfolio of crime is thick.

Rand Paul says he’s going after Fauci for Contempt of Congress — the charge that put Steve Bannon and Peter Navarro behind bars:

Don’t hate on it too quickly. Fauci could sit in jail while the Autopen scandal is resolved and then go to prison after for the portfolio. His case might make its way to SCOTUS, and that’s excellent entertainment; if we do this right, Jackson will have to recuse in the case that will ultimately remove her.

Just make sure Fauci ends up in Gen Pop while he waits.

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Globalists Speculate China May Be Quietly Stabilizing the Global Energy Market

China’s sharp reduction in crude oil imports during the Iran conflict may have helped prevent a far more severe global energy crisis, according to analysis published by The Atlantic. As the world’s largest oil importer, China’s unexpected demand drop freed millions of barrels per day for other countries, helping keep oil prices well below the $150–$200 per barrel levels many analysts had feared after disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz. The exact reason for China’s import cuts remains debated. Analysts point to a combination of large strategic oil stockpiles, lower refinery activity, growing electric vehicle adoption, and years of investment in alternative energy that reduced dependence on imported crude. Beijing has released little official data, leaving outside observers uncertain how long the strategy can continue. Some analysts caution that this may only be temporary. If China resumes normal purchasing while Middle East disruptions persist, global oil markets could tighten rapidly and prices could rise significantly.

Burning Bright: Now this is a fascinating bit of rudderless analysis by some of the key nodes within the Globalist media, in that it seems to represent an earnest attempt to reconcile a seemingly-irreconcilable set of facts without considering the possibility that’s staring them in the face because doing so would upend their entire worldview.

The Atlantic has penned an Op Ed that doesn’t so much speculate as openly admit that one of the only ways global energy (meaning oil) prices have not reached catastrophic levels (as literally every single financial, energy and geopolitical armchair quarterback predicted at the outset of Donald Trump’s Iran War) is if China has been providing something of a shadow lifeline to the rest of the global economy in plain sight.

The argument is simple: essentially, IF China had continued to import oil at the same rate it had pre-March throughout the crisis, oil prices would likely be twice as high (on the low end) as they are now.

Instead, China seems to have been able to largely withstand the oil shock while reducing the burden on the rest of the world by essentially practicing energy austerity on an unprecedented scale, which is, well, unheard of in the modern age.

So, what could be going on here?

The Atlantic speculates (not unreasonably,) that China is using its own blunting of a global energy crisis as its latest means of soft power projection. And yet, China hasn’t taken credit for this.

They move from that logical deduction to further speculate that China might not want the rest of the world to know that the eastern empire actually needs their economies to remain relatively stable so that its exports might continue largely unabated.

This logical progression is entirely ... fine. And expected.

But it ignores the fact that Trump, in reducing tariffs and sanctions on Russian oil (bound for India and ... CHINA) during the height of the conflict mirrored Xi Jinping’s silent move, which was a move of no move.

The article also speculates in a seeming aside that the only other possibility for China being able to survive such a dearth of energy imports would be if Russia was supplying them under the table ... which is not only possible, but in this writer’s estimation, HIGHLY probable.

My friends, what we have here is the closing of a Sovereign Alliance loop, wherein we now have de facto confirmation that all three pillars of said Alliance have been helping each other withstand the shock that SHOULD have come from Trump’s Iran War ... a war China and Russia both publicly oppose and yet, one that they CLEARLY had foreknowledge would occur.

And the greatest bit of irony?

The coordination of the Sovereign Alliance is the only thing keeping the global (and globalist) economy from shattering overnight as the disentanglement I’ve been writing about for years continues.

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German Industry Bleeding Jobs, Losing 15,000 a Month, as BMW Announces Layoffs

Germany’s industrial sector is shedding roughly 15,000 jobs per month, according to the Federation of German Industries (BDI), which says the country’s manufacturers are facing a competitiveness crisis driven by high energy costs, weak investment, geopolitical pressures, and increased competition from China. Business leaders are urging policies aimed at restoring industrial competitiveness and encouraging investment. BMW announced it will eliminate several thousand jobs in Germany by the end of 2027 through a voluntary redundancy program, with the company’s global workforce expected to shrink by about 8,000 positions. The cuts will primarily affect administrative and development roles, while production workers are excluded. The move adds to a broader restructuring across Germany’s auto industry. Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, and other manufacturers have also announced major cost-cutting measures as the sector contends with declining demand, weaker sales in China, the transition to electric vehicles, elevated energy costs, and international trade pressures.

GhostofBasedPatrickHenry: We must first establish that Germany is the backbone of the European economy. It has the largest manufacturing base, which makes up roughly 28% of its GDP. Germany was once Europe’s powerhouse for production, and German engineering has been legendary for centuries. In fact, many of the great American inventions of the Industrial Revolution were developed by first-generation German immigrants.

One of the names that is synonymous with German engineering in the modern zeitgeist is auto manufacturing BMW. It’s been reported that they plan to roll out an employee buyout program this week to incentivize their office personnel to resign, while factory workers will reportedly not be given this package. Overall, they allegedly plan to fire 8,000 of their global workforce (5% of their total workforce) with the majority of those layoffs being in Germany.

Three weeks ago it was reported that in the Q2 of 2026, Germany experienced the highest number of corporate bankruptcies in 21 years. Four days ago it was reported by Germany’s main industry association, the Federation of German Industries (BDI), that Germany’s industrial sector is now losing 15,000 jobs every month.

Business Insider reported this week that German industry leaders are blaming the energy shock price for their collapsing economy, a trend that began in 2018, and hit its apex in 2023.

We all know what is driving this problem, and it’s not the Iran War. It’s the fact that Europe has cucked itself into eliminating all serious energy production from its shores, and is now completely dependent on Russia to keep its lights on. Russia—the same country that Europe seems hellbent on destroying.

Is this stupidity, or narcissistic sociopathy? Yes, we can blame the elites, of course. But at some point, the people of any nation must take accountability for the society that they have allowed to incubate—and that includes the United States. We can’t just blame everything on the elites, even if they are satanic pedophiles who deserve to face righteous justice.

At some point, we all have to look in the mirror and accept that we have allowed ourselves to become domesticated by these pedophiles.

NY School District Pauses Plans to Put Rebranded Sex Robots in Classrooms on Indian Reservation

Salamanca City Central School District, a small rural district on the Seneca Nation of Indians reservation near the Pennsylvania border, has paused plans to deploy a stationary AI-powered humanoid robot in classrooms after backlash. The district’s board approved a nearly $60,000 purchase from Realbotix for the robot — called “Sally” — intended to support high school robotics and technology students. Sally can move her arms and hands but has nonworking legs. Parents, teachers, and state officials raised concerns about student data privacy and Realbotix’s ties to a sister company that makes hyper-realistic sex dolls. State Education Commissioner Betty Rosa also noted a discrepancy: the district said the robot wouldn’t deliver instruction, but a board presentation called it a “tutoring platform.” The pilot remains on hold while the district works out enhanced data-privacy agreements with the state.

Ashe in America: The makers of Sally want to assure you that Sally is NOT a sex robot. She is a professional educator. This is Sally:

The look on that dude’s face betrays the rebrand. I think Sally might live a double life in Las Vegas (like so many do).

“The Las Vegas-based company was a natural fit because its robots are already programmed with WozEd, a curriculum from Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak that the district uses.”

Imagine the conversation of them trying to pull this off:

Parents: “That’s a sex robot. Why are you putting it in the classroom?”

District: “It’s not a sex robot. The sex robot can bend her legs in three places. We disabled the legs in this one. Also, we updated the software to include globalist education curriculum.”

Parents: “It’s still a sex robot. Get it out of the classroom.”

District: “The kids need better access to technology, though.”

Parents: “Buy computers.”

How did this project get to the point of needing to be paused? How did it get beyond the first pitch? And so close to Amish country?

Anyway, it’s on pause, so Sally is stuck in Vegas for the time being, still hoping for a better life, and the heterosexual men and boys of the Seneca Nation are ostensibly nursing disappointment.

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Chad Becomes Latest Nation to Exit the International Criminal Court

Chad announced Monday it is withdrawing from the International Criminal Court, accusing the Hague-based body of ineffectiveness and bias against African countries. The government submitted a formal letter to the United Nations to start the process, which takes at least one year under the Rome Statute. Chad is the latest in a growing wave of exits. Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso all began withdrawing last year. Venezuela announced last Friday that it was formally withdrawing as well, accusing the court of “geographical bias” that disproportionately targets countries in Africa and Latin America. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said earlier this month the United States is launching a campaign to dismantle the ICC’s threat to national sovereignty. A February 2025 executive order signed by President Trump imposed sanctions on the court over its investigations of Israel. The State Department’s Bureau of African Affairs welcomed Chad’s move Monday on X, calling on more of the 125 member states to withdraw and “reclaim their sovereignty from this flawed institution.”

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