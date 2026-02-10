The Badlands Brief is your daily drop of Badlands’ takes on the narratives dominating the info war. Read on, and join the conversation in the comments section.

Court Sides With Admin on Pre-Deportation Migrant Detention

The US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit on Friday reversed two district-court orders that had required bond hearings or release for detained noncitizens, holding the government may detain certain “applicants for admission” without bond during removal proceedings under 8 U.S.C. § 1225(b)(2)(A). The ruling came in Buenrostro-Mendez v. Bondi, consolidated with Padron Covarrubias v. Vergara. After the decision, Attorney General Pam Bondi posted that Justice Department attorneys had secured a “crucial legal victory” supporting the administration’s immigration agenda. DHS Secretary Kristi Noem posted that courts had ordered releases based on claims DHS was breaking the law, and described the ruling as supporting DHS’s position.

Ashe in America: The idea that the government can’t detain criminal invaders on their way out of the country is a perversion of our laws and standards.

You cannot have full sovereignty as a state without territory and, therefore, you must have borders. That’s governed by law and, if law is broken, there must be consistent consequences.

That’s what “rule of law” means. It’s debatable if we’ve actually had that in our lifetimes, but narratively, it’s our standard. We’re entitled to demand its consistency.

A “sovereign state” exercises supreme authority over their territory — by definition…that’s what a sovereign state is — and this supreme authority is critical in America, in particular, because of our unique perspective on liberty and rights.

We have to guard against turning our nation’s liberty into licentiousness. We’ve not been great at that.

Following the Biden-era criminal invasion, every state is a border state. That means the American government has the duty — not just the right, but the duty to its people — to remove the criminal invaders and make America safe again.

All the weeping and gnashing won’t change the reality that America is a sovereign nation and there is no where criminal invaders can hide.

And now, thanks to the Fifth Circuit, once they’re found, they’ll remain detained until their one-way flight to their final destination.

Epstein Developments Spur UK Political Fallout, US Congressional Impasse

Political and legal fallout connected to the late financier Jeffrey Epstein continues on both sides of the Atlantic, with senior staff departures in the UK and stalled congressional efforts in the US due to witness silence. In the UK, Prime Minister Keir Starmer has lost senior aides, including chief of staff Morgan McSweeney and communications director Tim Allan, amid scrutiny tied to Epstein-related associations. Media reports suggest Starmer is under pressure due to questions of judgment, vetting, and institutional accountability. No charges have been reported for Starmer or his staff. In the US, Ghislaine Maxwell, who is serving a federal prison sentence following her conviction on sex-trafficking-related charges, declined to answer questions during a congressional deposition Monday, invoking her Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination. Maxwell stated that she would testify only if granted clemency or immunity. As of press time, no agreement has been reached. Congressional investigations remain ongoing.

Burning Bright: Consider how thoroughly the Epstein web has been tangled in the intervening years between its initial seeding and this latest, seemingly final attempted harvest.

Real correspondences were carefully threaded into the mix—verifiable communications whose implications take the partisan or conspiratorial mind exactly where it already wants to go, whether toward condemnation or exoneration.

Baseless allegations, fabricated emails, outright-absurd accusations were flooded in alongside them until signal drowned in noise, until the entire broth became too toxic to consume without risk of poisoning.

The Truth Community, in its early eagerness for justice to be visited on someone helped spread many of those poison pills.

The Media Protectorate, operating as always on behalf of the deeper Collectorate, added far more—orders of magnitude more—turning the storyline into an Ouroboros that consumes itself and anyone who grasps it too tightly.

On account of both—the one accidental and the other intentional—stories that once felt like harpoons became barnacles, weighing down the movement rather than propelling it forward.

Now, everything from Bitcoin’s genesis block to the Russian collusion saga to the Q drops themselves have been retroactively claimed to have emanated from Little St. James Island in the wilder fringes of the discourse.

Of course, this is patently absurd on its face, yet the absurdity was allowed to take root because the hunger for narrative justice outpaced the patience for actual justice.

And truth be told, the ‘Truth’ Community played a large role in allowing for said Narrative to be weaponized to this degree, so eager were we for ‘justice’ to be visited on … someone on the back of stories we told ourselves, allowing the Media Protectorate to add a few—or many MORE than a few—of their own to the mix.

The result is a storyline so thoroughly poisoned that even Trump’s own Department of Justice has signaled further prosecutions on these specific grounds are unlikely, at least in the traditional sense—the well is too contaminated for anything clean to be drawn from it without dragging the rescuers down as well.

In other words, is it possible the Epstein Saga is indicative of the dark underbelly of the cabal in a very real way, while not being representative of it in the way we’ve been led to believe?

Alternatively, is it possible the Epstein web DOES connect to everything we thought it did … but that the web has been so intentionally tangled in the intervening years between seeding and harvest that the germination went sour, and the bait has been turned around, rendering the entire storyline toxic for patriots to address?

How would you accomplish such a narrative inversion, if you spun the web in the first place?

What if you added a few of your own into the broth?

What if you flooded the zone, so to speak, washing the ‘files’ with so many baseless allegations, emails and accusations, while threading real correspondences into the mix whose implications take the collective mind where it already wants to go on a partisan level while disclosing no actuals in the mix?

Under this Bicameral—though hardly exhaustive—framing, it appears Trump could be telling us that the bait was turned around on us.

That we spent so many years hunting the spiders, ruminating on their implied sins that we forgot the web entirely.

From ‘The Honeypot Hoax,’ which you can read for free if you want to dive further into the Epsteinian Ouroboros.

Demands For Voter ID Heat Up

Republicans are moving forward with the SAVE America Act (H.R. 7296), legislation that would amend the National Voter Registration Act of 1993 to require documentary proof of US citizenship to register to vote in federal elections. The bill lists acceptable documentation including a US passport, a REAL ID–compliant identification indicating citizenship, or other official proof of citizenship. The bill was introduced by Rep. Chip Roy on January 30, 2026, and referred to the House Committee on House Administration. While no final House vote has yet occurred, House leadership has taken steps toward floor consideration, with Roy indicating the House will vote this week. On Monday, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries criticized the SAVE America Act and broader voter ID efforts, characterizing them as voter suppression and accusing Republicans of attempting to rig or steal elections, in an interview with Dana Bash on CNN “State of the Union.” Procedurally, the next step for the SAVE America Act is House floor consideration. If passed by the House, the measure would require Senate consideration before it could advance to the President’s desk.

Ashe in America: Congressional minority leadership has “decided” that a winning issue for their caucus is to oppose voter ID.

Mental.

83% of Americans favor requiring photo ID to vote, according to Harry Enten, CNN’s chief data analyst, including 71% of Democrats. And while Hakeem cries racism, voter ID is supported by 82% of Latinos and 76% of Black Americans.

Voter ID is not controversial. Democrat opposition to it, therefore, should be.

But here we are.

Democrats will screech about suppression, and there is a high likelihood that that will be enough for Republicans to cave and chicken out on voter ID.

Even though 83% of Americans support it.

What’s the definition of insanity?

But what about the midterms?!

Accelerate.

GOP AI Policy Split Emerges as 2028 Contenders Break From Trump

Politico is reporting that a growing divide is emerging within the Republican Party over artificial intelligence policy. The outlet cites the various positions of several prominent Republicans based on their public statements, and relies on anonymous sources to shape the reporting. The point? Several Republicans are breaking from Donald Trump’s deregulatory approach. From the report: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has made AI oversight a priority in his final year in office, supporting state-level regulation and warning that unchecked AI development could harm workers and strain energy infrastructure. Republican allies in the Florida Senate introduced an Artificial Intelligence Bill of Rights at the start of the 2026 legislative session. Sen. Josh Hawley has taken the most aggressive stance, criticizing AI as a threat to workers and social order and condemning a Trump administration executive order that seeks to preempt state AI regulation. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox has pushed for regulations focused on children and social harms while supporting AI education and workforce training. Trump has opposed most AI regulation, arguing that US companies must be free to innovate to compete globally, particularly with China. His administration issued an executive order in December seeking to block states from adopting their own AI rules. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President JD Vance have publicly aligned with Trump’s AI policy and, here, the article relies heavily on anonymous sources to report internal concerns over national security and political backlash. Politico concludes that AI policy could become a defining issue for Republicans in 2028, potentially fracturing the party’s coalition of working-class voters, social conservatives, and business-aligned interests.

Burning Bright: The Media Protectorate just dropped another calculated Narrative in Politico, framing an internal “tech fight” inside the Republican Party as an existential threat to the MAGA core and Donald Trump’s mandate.

They cast figures like Josh Hawley and Ron DeSantis as defenders of workers, families and core American values standing against the dangers of unchecked AI, ostensibly framing Trump as diametrically opposed to said values.

The funny thing is, they are rightly framing Trump as, at his core, an accelerator.

And on that point, I firmly agree.

I just think it’s a good thing.

In terms of the Actuals, Trump’s recent executive orders on nuclear energy, AI development and even supersonic flight all point to a consistent accelerationist stance.

By preempting a patchwork of state regulations on AI, he’s creating a unified national framework that lets American companies move faster, while his concurrent nuclear push will power the massive data centers AI requires while bringing manufacturing and energy independence home.

And yet, a vocal segment inside the MAGA coalition is pushing back, gilding their opposition in legitimate conservative concerns: protecting workers from automation, guarding family values against digital overreach and preserving human dignity in the face of rapid change.

These are real issues worth debating. But in practice, this resistance risks slowing the exact momentum we need to break free of globalist constraints, as Trump has strongly argued not just rhetorically, but actually in the form of the Executive Orders he blitzed across the administrative battlespace in 2025.

The Politico piece itself gives away the game.

The authors quote at length from critics who oppose Trump’s accelerationist moves, treating them as authentic voices of populist conservatism. But when it comes to heavyweights like JD Vance and Marco Rubio, the writers admit they don’t know where those two will ultimately land.

That contrast is revealing. The Protectorate knows exactly which “MAGA” voices are useful to their Narrative, but they’re uncertain about the real power centers in the core of the administration.

This tells us two things:

First, that Trump’s second term isn’t the monolithic, perfectly-aligned machine some in the Truth Community imagine—or fear.

Second, that the Globalist system is just as uncertain about the true alliances and endgame as we are.

As a result, they’re not so much guiding Narratives as deploying them into the fog of the Info War, hoping to create hesitation and division at a moment when the public mandate for bold action is finally within reach.

BONUS ITEM

International Round-Up: Vance in Armenia; Energy Chief Plans Venezuela Trip; Saudi PIF Strategy

US Vice President JD Vance arrived in Armenia, becoming the first sitting US vice president or president to visit the country, according to AP News. The visit follows a US-facilitated agreement and peace deal between Armenia and Azerbaijan, including an August 2025 White House summit and a transit-corridor accord aimed at advancing regional peace. US Energy Secretary Chris Wright told Politico he will soon travel to Venezuela to meet with the country’s leaders and discuss the future of its state-run oil sector, in an exclusive interview with Politico. The planned visit comes as the administration seeks to reshape ties with Venezuela and address oil production and management issues at PDVSA. Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund is expected to unveil a new 2026–2030 strategy this week, sources told Reuters. The plan is set to focus on industry, minerals, artificial intelligence, and tourism, while scaling back some expensive mega-projects, including “The Line,” as part of adjustments to the kingdom’s investment priorities.

Israeli Property Manager Arrested After Possible Biolab Found in Las Vegas

Authorities arrested Ori Solomon, an Israeli national who managed a Las Vegas short-term rental property where officials discovered what they described as a possible unlicensed biological laboratory, according to The Washington Times citing court records. Solomon faces Nevada state felony charges related to hazardous waste disposal and a federal firearms charge alleging unlawful possession as a non-immigrant visa holder. He has not been charged with operating a biolab or handling biological agents. Investigators seized laboratory equipment and more than 1,000 samples of unknown liquids. Solomon was released pending trial. The investigation is examining links to Chinese nationals, according to the reports, including the property owner, who has been connected in reporting to a prior illegal biolab case in Reedley, California. Solomon holds Israeli and French passports and was in the US on an E-2 visa, a non-immigrant US visa for foreign investors and key employees from countries that have a qualifying treaty with the United States.

