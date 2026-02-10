Badlands Media

Badlands Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
FatChance (Gary)'s avatar
FatChance (Gary)
6h

'The Brief"

As important as coffee in the morning to start the day.

Reply
Share
Joe Kronner's avatar
Joe Kronner
5hEdited

Trump 2.0's ringing the bell for Common Sense is really paying off. Proven by Ashe's Take: "And now, thanks to the Fifth Circuit, once they’re found, they’ll remain detained until their one-way flight to their final destination.". Also, the demand for Voter ID... it is just common sense.

There is a lot of noise and whining about the DS Rat Bastard's (includes all "influencers" and troll/bots) MSM messaging around important issues like Epstein (Child Trafficking/Satanism), voter fraud, etc. We have to remember this has been habbenin all our lives. What has finally changed is that We Are The News Now. That means we don't have to sit quietly and eat their bullshit, instead we can (and do) loudly and proudly share/speak the truth. There are enough of us now that we can and do drown out their pathetic message in hours or even minutes.

We need to recognize that we now have the power to instantly expose the DS Rat Bastard MSM LIES. So rather than worrying about their obvious (to anyone with common sense) untenable lies we simply need to all share the truth to everyone we can.

The MSM has a rating (believability) lower than Congress (single digits?) so they no longer control the narrative. Sometimes I think we forget this and talk like any sane person actually gives a shit about what they say. We really are the news now, we are now on the offensive.

Still not tired of winning.

Sorry for my rant, I feel better now😊

God Wins!

God Bless!!

Reply
Share
4 replies
27 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Badlands Media LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture