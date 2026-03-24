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Bleighv05 (believe05)'s avatar
Bleighv05 (believe05)
11h

Good morning: Another day watching the globalist empire die another death.

Hidden safes in hidden rooms

Oil and gas

Israel wanting what isn't their's

Germany is fascinating. I have been watching this country slowly-ish kill itself. The ground support is for a party that hasn't been invited to the party. Can anyone say Revolution? I do pray that the people of Germany are able to find their freedom once again.

A long time ago I had a dream of watching the events unfold on earth from a heavenly amphitheater seat. (It looks like what we see portrayed as outer space). I feel like this is actually where I am now. Looking at events unfold from theater seating.

Get the popcorn! God wins!

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Joe Kronner's avatar
Joe Kronner
10hEdited

What an amazing time to be alive!

GBPH you had me at: "...Trump-a-Mania continues.":-)

I am someone who prayerfully believes that we have won the war. Since Trump 2.0 began all of the required take downs and changes have been happening in a more obvious way every day. Before Trump 2.0 I was confident that the required take downs and changes were going to happen but I was most concerned about how disruptive and chaotic it was going to be. But what BB has highlighted in the Iran/Inverted Kobayashi Maru scenario is that Trump 2.0 is using the DS Rat Bastard's centuries old playbook to bring about the " Good Reset". I could not see it before Trump 2.0 but like everything else once Trump shows you that the emperor has no clothes it become obvious everywhere. The real beauty is that it opens Normievilles eyes too!

Glorious!

God Wins!

God Bless!!!

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