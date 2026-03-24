The Badlands Brief is your daily drop of Badlands’ takes on the narratives dominating the info war. Read on, and join the conversation in the comments section.

Up to 1.9 Million Pages of Records Found in Secured Room at FBI Headquarters

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has identified as many as 1.9 million pages of records in response to a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit, materials reportedly stored inside a secret room at FBI headquarters. According to a filing by the US Department of Justice, the documents are housed in a Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility (SCIF), where multiple safes contain between roughly 950,000 and 1.9 million pages. The FBI stated the records must be digitized and reviewed before determining what is responsive to the FOIA request, a process expected to take 10 to 12 months, with classification review likely required due to the nature of the storage. The filing indicates the materials include legacy records tied largely to two closed investigations, along with more recent files connected to active probes and prior Special Counsel matters. Officials noted many of the legacy records fall under the authority of the Department of Justice Office of Inspector General and must be reviewed in consultation with that office before any release. Other documents may require coordination with additional federal agencies. The August 2025 lawsuit stems from a June FOIA request that the FBI failed to fulfill, prompting litigation. The case also seeks internal FBI communications involving Director Kash Patel and former Deputy Director Dan Bongino regarding the discovery of the records, along with directives on how the materials were handled.

Ashe in America: How many secret rooms are there at the FBI? Apparently there is a SCIF with a bunch of safes that hold all the secrets, but no one thought to check the safes in the secret SCIF before fulfilling FOIAs. Whoops. Okay, sure.

The key takeaway of this story is that the FBI bought themselves another year of obstruction. Can you imagine telling the government that you’re totally going to comply with their lawful, statute-driven demands, but you need another year to redact all the stuff you don’t want them to see?

You’d go to prison.

That doesn’t happen to government, though. They get the additional time and keep their secrets and maybe in 65 years we’ll get the truth posted up in a reading room somewhere – long after accountability is possible.

“For too long, a small group in our nation’s capital has reaped the rewards of government while the people have borne the cost.”

When does that change?

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Trump and Iran Trade Stories About Whether or Not Peace Talks Are Occurring

President Donald Trump said the United States is engaged in talks with Iran to end the ongoing conflict, citing recent “productive” discussions and delaying planned strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure for five days. Iran immediately denied that any negotiations are taking place, with officials calling the claims false and accusing Washington of attempting to influence markets. Despite the conflicting accounts, military operations continue, and the war has significantly disrupted global oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz. Markets reacted to Trump’s comments, with oil prices dropping and stocks rising on expectations of potential de-escalation, while regional actors pursue indirect diplomatic efforts.

GhostofBasedPatrickHenry: ...Trump-a-Mania continues.

As President Trump announced that he is delaying the strikes he promised against Iran’s power plants, while negotiations resume, when asked about opening the Strait of Hormuz, he says maybe he and the Ayatollah will control it together. Then the Iranian government posts a picture of a child’s toy steering wheel with Trump’s quote and some emojis.

...Strange war...

As a result, everyone is now discombobulated. And yet some analysts are starting to see the very dynamic that @realBurningBright called out a long time ago:

So even the Associate Editor at the Financial Times can see that this is not a typical war, and that maybe there is a pattern to how Trump deals with all of these alleged “hostile” nations.

Gas Prices Hit Psychological Threshold for Changing Consumer Behavior

US gasoline prices are approaching a “psychological threshold” (around $4 per gallon) at which consumer driving demand historically begins to decline. Fuel prices have been on the rise since the beginning of the joint military conflict with Iran, which has increased supply risk in energy markets. US oil executives are engaging with the Trump administration, advocating for policies favorable to domestic production and energy stability. US Energy Secretary Chris Wright has called for increased domestic oil production to offset global supply disruptions. Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed major energy companies to use increased revenues from higher oil prices to pay down debt. Higher oil prices tied to the geopolitical conflict are increasing revenues for the nation, while placing upward pressure on consumer fuel costs globally. Analysts note that sustained high prices could reduce US fuel demand and alter consumer behavior, particularly if prices remain elevated.

Burning Bright: We are already approaching the mass psychological threshold on energy prices that shifts collective behavior, as gasoline and diesel have seen one of the sharpest monthly surges in decades, pushing the national average within just a few cents of the critical $4 barrier.

In the short term, the release valve is being presented as a straightforward return to Donald Trump’s core campaign promise.

‘Drill, Baby, Drill’ is back in full force, and Energy Secretary Chris Wright has been in Houston at CERAWeek urging oil and gas leaders to increase production immediately, while the White House has held direct meetings with executives and diplomats to coordinate higher domestic output amid the Iran tensions.

Either way, the Collective Mind is being primed to embrace this as the necessary response, handing him fresh political capital to expand production.

But that mandate is only the first stage.

To wit, the true logical direction on the back of the cutting of the Iranian Knot is sovereign energy independence and the rapid acceleration of nuclear power that will anchor the Age of Abundance.

The dynamics emerging and being amplified in the Strait of Hormuz are not designed to trap us in more foreign dependence, then, but to break it.

This calibrated crisis is creating the conditions for a clean disentanglement from Middle Eastern energy leverage once the immediate theater resolves, on both Actual and Narrative grounds.

As added signal, the unusual stress among American oil executives is perhaps the clearest indicator that something larger is underway.

These are men who should be celebrating $100+ oil and expanding margins. Instead, many appear cautious and focused on longer-term volatility in their comments in Houston.

Why?

Because they might be starting to recognize the real endgame: the Hormuz situation is forcing a permanent sovereign disentanglement of foreign energy flows, so what looks like a short-term windfall for them is actually paving the way for a multipolar realignment where America no longer remains vulnerable to single chokepoints, a pattern that will be mirrored by foreign adversaries and allies alike, which means oil conglomerate profit margins could eventually get squeezed on the global front.

But, as always, the strongest Sovereign Signal is buried in the noise, as one of the biggest beneficiaries of the current worldwide energy price surge has been the Russian Federation.

I wrote about Trump’s sanctions relief on trapped Russian energy last week, and now, this week, Putin is instructing his energy companies to use the extra profits from the Iran crisis to pay down domestic bank loans, calling it the mature and wise decision.

That’s right. Trump’s supposed Iran War is delivering billions in additional revenue to Moscow while Europe and Ukraine watch their supposed American partner inadvertently strengthen the very power they have tried desperately to weaken.

Ever the pragmatist, that Putin. Or was it Trump?

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Israeli Minister Calls For the Annexation of Southern Lebanon

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich called for Israel to annex parts of southern Lebanon, saying the territory should be permanently held as a security measure amid ongoing fighting with Hezbollah. His remarks come as cross-border violence intensifies, though the Israeli government has not formally adopted annexation as policy. The proposal is likely to draw international opposition, as annexation of territory by force is widely considered illegal under international law, and risks further escalating tensions in an already volatile regional conflict.

GhostofBasedPatrickHenry: Just as President Trump is stepping off the rug and exiting the stage, the Israelis are hitting their stride and escalating to the next phase.

Here is Netanyahu confirming that while the US negotiates with Iran, Israeli will continue to bomb it and Lebanon.

Now Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich is calling to extend the northern border of Israel to the Litani River in Lebanon. That would mean that all of the highlighted area would become part of [Greater] Israel.

The IDF has bombed seven bridges that cross the Litani River, cutting off access from Beirut and central Lebanon.

This has led in Lebanon to one of the most consequential news narratives since the War of Terror psyop began decades ago:

What they can’t have is the two largest demographics in the world—Christians and Muslims—unite against a common threat.

P.S. Listen to the current state of analysis on CNN.

Is CNN becoming more based than Fox News? (Not much of an achievement, to be honest.)

“Far-Right” AfD Party Makes Gains in Germany, Establishment Closes Ranks

Germany’s Alternative for Germany (AfD) party has posted gains in recent state elections, particularly in eastern regions. Even so, AfD remains excluded from governing coalitions as mainstream parties continue to enforce a longstanding refusal to cooperate with it. Domestic intelligence authorities have classified AfD as “right-wing extremists,” and mainstream German parties have maintained a “firewall” policy with regards to AfD, refusing to form coalitions or governing alliances with the party, despite its growing popularity. Despite the firewall, the party continues to increase its vote share.

Ashe in America: Yesterday was the anniversary of Benito Mussolini founding the Fascist Party in Italy. “Fascism should more properly be called corporatism, since it is the marriage of government and corporate power,” he once said.

How is that different from the global world order we have now? (It’s not.)

Labeling your opposition as radical is effective… until it isn’t. This AfD story reminds me of Joe Biden’s “red sermon” where he single-handedly increased MAGA credibility by raging against the dying of the light, or whatever.

That was hilarious, the memes were great, and MAGA’s share of the vote increased in the wake of that speech.

We’ve been hearing that AfD is a radical far right party for years. And yet, every time Germany holds elections, we hear that AfD is increasing their share. Whether it’s true or not is irrelevant. Elections are fake all over the world. The story we’re being told is that the attacks on AfD are not effectively neutralizing their popularity — just like MAGA.

“Far right” is the globalists’ pejorative for nationalists – and nationalism is more popular than ever, around the world, as the little people wake up to the fact that the globalists are exploiting all of us for the benefit of the few.

Accelerate.

BONUS ITEM

Is the US Considering Regime Change in Cuba?

A Russian oil tanker, the Anatoly Kolodkin, is approaching the Caribbean carrying crude oil to Cuba – as the US Navy increases efforts to restrict fuel shipments to the island. Cuba is facing a deepening economic crisis marked by widespread blackouts, shortages, and migration, while its government has acknowledged ongoing discussions with the United States over potential reforms. About 10% of Cuba’s population has left the country since COVID-19, according to The Atlantic, officials familiar with internal planning say the US is considering legal and strategic measures that could escalate pressure on Cuban leadership, including possible indictments and broader contingency plans. Anonymous officials told the outlet that regime change in Cuba is “lined up.”

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The opinions expressed in the Badlands Brief are those of the tagged authors and do not necessarily reflect the attitudes or positions of Badlands Media.

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