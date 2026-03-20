The Badlands Brief is your daily drop of Badlands’ takes on the narratives dominating the info war. Read on, and join the conversation in the comments section.

Holy Sepulchre Closes Amid Iran–Israel Escalation

The Church of the Holy Sepulchre—traditionally recognized as the site of Jesus’s crucifixion and burial—has been closed to the public, with church authorities citing security concerns ahead of Easter. The closure has been described as rare and precautionary, occurring amid heightened regional instability and security risks in Jerusalem. Iran has launched missile and drone attacks targeting Israel, including strikes that hit energy infrastructure such as an oil refinery in Haifa, where damage has been reported. Israeli defense reporting indicates the Israel Defense Forces is at times selectively not intercepting certain incoming munitions, including cluster bomblets, in order to conserve interceptor resources. Israeli officials have acknowledged sustained incoming attacks and impacts, as the conflict continues to expand across multiple fronts.

GhostofBasedPatrickHenry: This is a crazy development in the weeks leading up the Easter. Closing down the site of Jesus’s crucifixion—after all of the animus between the Jerusalem (Israeli) government and the church. The last time it closed was in 2018, and it was done in protest by the church after the Jerusalem government imposed taxes on the church that it had never before faced.

The Israeli government(s) is totally out of control, drunk on its own hubris. It is very clear that if left unchecked they have the ego to take control of the Middle East and create Greater Israel.

Many say that there is a spiritual aspect to the current conflict between The People and the Deep State. In every facet of this spiritual war, the enemy seeks to remove Jesus from peoples’ lives. (Like Ted Cruz recently saying that the term “Christ is King” is antisemitic.)

It is imperative that we plant our flag and prepare to die on this hill.

***

Ashe in America: The Church of the Holy Sepulchre is one of Christianity’s holiest sites, which typically draws up to four million visitors annually.

“At the place where Jesus was crucified, there was a garden, and in the garden a new tomb, in which no one had ever been laid.” – John 19:41

The church is said to be the site of both the crucifixion and the empty tomb, only a few dozen meters apart inside one large complex. It is almost never closed.

It’s just shut its doors due to the war – just weeks before Easter.

Good thing Jesus is alive, otherwise this would be very sad.

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Meta Backtracks: Continues Metaverse Investment, Shifts to Mixed Reality and AI

Meta is no longer shutting down Horizon Worlds in VR after previously announcing that the product would no longer be accessible after June 15. The company is pivoting its metaverse experiences to mobile, and from fully immersive virtual worlds to mixed reality experiences, but Meta will continue to fund Reality Labs for the foreseeable future. “We will keep Horizon Worlds working in VR for existing games, to support the fans who’ve reached out,” Bosworth said in a social media post. “For people who already have games they like that they’re using in Horizon Worlds, [they] will be able to download the Horizon Worlds app and use it in VR for the foreseeable future.” He also addressed alleged misinformation about the decision, “We announced, ‘hey, we’re moving away from Horizon Worlds in VR,’ and the headline is that Horizon is dead,” he said. “It’s not. And likewise, VR is not dead. We’re continuing to invest tremendously.” Reality Labs has accumulated tens of billions of dollars in losses, but Meta leadership maintains the initiative is a long-term investment.

Matthew Trump: Was there anything more mock-worthy in the social media era than Mark Zuckerberg’s attempt to stake his entire company’s future on a virtual reality avatar world that almost no one wanted to explore?

This week’s announcement of the Metaverse closing down was greeted with so much joy that I almost suspect this latest reprieve was done by Mr. Zuckerberg out of spite for his haters. Certainly few Trump supporters have any love for this man, who openly helped finance the theft of the 2020 election in swing states, but who has since bent the knee to Trump after the last election.

The way things work in tech, at some point the virtual world imagined by Mr. Zuckerberg will return in a new less repulsive form, either by his company or by someone else. Folks will marvel at the pioneering experiment that failed because it was ahead of its time. In the meantime, it was amusing to see Mr. Zuckerberg attempts to change course in a frantic effort to catch up to his rivals in the AI space.

It’s easy to dismiss him there, until one realizes the Himalaya Range of personal data at his disposal – a motherlode we have given him so freely over the years.

Israel War Debate Emerges as Flashpoint in MAGA Coalition, Trump Escalates Rhetoric

Donald Trump has publicly intensified his rhetoric around the Iran-Israel conflict, including signaling support for Israeli military action and warning of broader escalation. The war has exposed divisions within Trump-aligned political and media circles, particularly over US involvement in foreign conflicts. Reporting across outlets indicates a split between factions favoring strong US-Israel alignment and others advocating a more restrained or non-interventionist approach. The divide has played out among MAGA influencers, political operatives, and allied figures, with disagreements over foreign policy priorities and “America First” doctrine. The divide escalated this week following the resignation of counterterrorism chief Joe Kent over the US decision to attack Iran, and the recent attack on an Iranian gas field. In a press conference this week, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel “acted alone” in attacking the gas field.

Burning Bright: Donald Trump doesn’t smash through the calcified barriers of the Collective Mind alone. Sometimes, it seems he sends cognitive rangers to the outer edges of the Overton window—and follows them partway.

We’ve seen him do it before.

During Operation Midnight Hammer, Trump publicly blessed the pro-Israel optics every NeoCon, Zionist and legacy hawk demanded while making it crystal clear that he, and only he was calling the shots.

He gave the base the unmistakable scent of America First leverage while denying the forever-war machine of its desired script, which I referred to as Narrative Disarmament at the time.

A version of the same dialectic is emerging on a delay when it comes to Epic Fury.

Joe Kent—former top intelligence official—drops his performative resignation the same week the Iran theater ignites around the South Pars gas field strikes.

In it, he openly declares the U.S. entered this conflict “due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby” rather than vital American interests.

On the surface, it’s catnip for every anti-Zionist, isolationist and ‘betrayed’ voice in the extended MAGA coalition.

Politico, the WSJ and the rest of the mediascape pounce immediately, claiming that this is evidence of MAGA fracturing and Trump losing his base.

And yet… the very same day Kent deploys that narrative, Trump hardens his own public stance.

He states plainly that Israel acted on the South Pars strike “without American coordination,” while warning that further attacks on the field will cease unless Iran hits Qatar again, threatening overwhelming (and entirely hypothetical) US response on his terms—not theirs.

The second-order effects hit immediately, with Turkey’s Fidan publicly blaming Israel for the “unprecedented crisis,” and the fragile new Gulf alignments Trump has been forging show visible strain, further allowing Trump to adjust his geopolitical stance.

So, is this Trump losing control, or is it representative of him leveraging the precise deployment of known quantities whose incentives, histories and positioning he understands intimately?

This does not require us to assign Kent—or any of the orbiters who circle the stage—firmly into white hat or black hat camps. It only requires us to accept that Donald Trump knows the core makeup and incentive structures of every character who moves in his narrative gravity well, and uses them accordingly.

So yes, while some are likely cognitive rangers sent to the perimeter to plant narrative seeds that grant his own measured shifts the shielding and plausible deniability they require from the most rigid reflexes within his base, others are simply known commodities acting in interests he has pre-mapped, for better or worse.

From where I’m sitting, Trump is allowing his base to engage in the spirited—and at times ugly—debate necessary to clarify alignments on the Israel variable.

***

GhostofBasedPatrickHenry: This all feels like a coordinated situation:

Joe Kent resigns, publishing a letter that blames Israel for several historical events—allegations that have been longstanding and widespread. President Trump then makes a disparaging post toward Israel, where he blames them for attacking the oil fields, claiming that they acted alone. (Netanyahu then affirms to the press that he acted alone.)

On the Tucker podcast, Kent doesn’t attack or subvert President Trump at all. In fact, he repeatedly states that the situation is salvageable and President Trump is uniquely qualified to do it. He conveys an optimism that President Trump will do it, and he lays out exactly what he thinks that will look like. (Tell Israel to back down or lose US military support, then partner up with the Gulf Arabs to negotiate a settlement with Iran that requires Iran to sell oil in US dollars.)

Qatar and Turkey then hold a press conference where Qatar blames Israel for the war and says that the Arabs need to reconcile with Iran to bring peace to the region.

One of the claims Joe Kent made to Tucker was that negotiations with Iran were progressing and a deal was absolutely possible. That day, before the interview, the British National Security Advisor (who was at the meetings) publicly claims that Iran made an “unbelievable” offer that seemed like it would surely lead to a settlement. The next day, the Omani Foreign Minister (also at the meetings) says that Iran agreed to “zero enriched uranium stockpiling”—which nobody expected Iran to ever concede.

A few hours after purportedly agreeing to these terms, Tehran was bombed, and the war began.

Fast-forward to the current situation; Israel took it upon themselves to attack an enormous gas oilfield in between Qatar and Iran in the Persian Gulf. Trump then took to Truth Social to blame Israel. The following day, Netanyahu confirmed to the press that Israel acted alone in the attack, and that he would be complying with President Trump’s request to refrain from additional attacks.

But we all know that’s never going to happen.

Here is Netanyahu, in the same press conference, saying that a ground invasion will happen.

However, somebody online figured out that this video may actually be AI. Watch this:

The original video can be seen here, on the official YouTube channel of the Israel Press Office. The artifact can be seen at time stamp 10:17.

So it would seem that the Sovereign Alliance is maneuvering to posture against Israel, presumably using their collective bargaining powers to negotiate a deal that would lead to long-term peace.

It would also seem that the Israeli government is perhaps putting out AI videos of Netanyahu. Why?

I have a hard time believing Netanyahu is dead, mostly because there appears to be a number of ruthless politicians in Israel— both surrounding Netanyahu, but also across the Israeli political spectrum. I can’t imagine all of them could be convinced to play along with a cover-up, unless some kind of offer was made to them that would satisfy their ambition and stave off a power struggle.

If this video is fake, my guess is that Mossad is trying to bait and/or confuse the truth movement into discrediting itself.



I think Netanyahu is going to lead Israel into a situation where they will be surrounded by the Sovereign Alliance, narratively but perhaps also physically, if they follow through with the ground invasion. Between now and then, I suspect we will see President Trump create distance between himself and Netanyahu.

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Comey Subpoenaed in Federal Conspiracy Probe Linked to Trump Investigations

James Comey was subpoenaed in a federal investigation examining alleged conspiracy-related matters tied to prior Trump-era probes. The subpoena is part of a broader Justice Department inquiry reviewing actions taken during earlier investigations involving Donald Trump. Investigators are seeking documents and testimony related to decision-making, coordination, and potential misconduct in those prior cases. The probe is described as ongoing, with no charges announced at this stage. The development marks a significant escalation in efforts to scrutinize the origins and conduct of past federal investigations involving Trump.

Ashe in America: James Comey was indicted on federal charges of lying to Congress in 2020, but then the judge found that Prosecutor Lindsey Halligan’s appointment was unlawful under the interim-US attorney statute. That meant all actions flowing from that so-called defective appointment – including the Comey indictment – had to be set aside.

So, the case was dismissed.

The Justice Department appealed the ruling, so we’ll see what happens.

Side note: The Halligan thing could impact entire portfolios of government legal work being tossed out from the previous administration. Think of the autopen!

What if Halligan’s example ultimately, effectively erases the Biden Administration? The blast radius of such a scandal would be a mandate-creating experience for the American people.

Accelerate.

BONUS ITEM

US-Japan Announce Energy and Nuclear Projects Following Trump-Takaichi Meeting

Donald Trump met with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi at the White House for a bilateral summit focused on energy, security, and economic cooperation Thursday. The two countries are advancing a major nuclear energy initiative, including plans for small modular reactor (SMR) development in the United States, with project estimates around $40 billion. Japan pledged tens of billions in U.S. energy sector investment as part of a broader economic agreement, including nuclear, natural gas, and infrastructure projects. The agreement also includes cooperation on critical minerals and rare earth supply chains, aimed at reducing reliance on China and stabilizing inputs for energy and technology production. The leaders discussed energy security tied to global instability, including oil supply concerns linked to the Strait of Hormuz and broader regional conflict. Sanae Takaichi reiterated Japan’s limitations on military involvement due to its pacifist constitution, while affirming continued economic and strategic cooperation with the United States.

“Restore Britain” Platform Draws Attention For Hardline Policy Proposals

A group called “Restore Britain” is circulating a platform that includes mass deportations of migrants, expanded law-and-order measures, and sweeping cultural policy changes. Reported proposals include deporting large numbers of migrants, restricting practices deemed incompatible with British law, and pursuing significantly tougher criminal penalties. Some reported positions include extreme punitive measures, which would face significant legal and constitutional barriers under UK law, including human rights protections. The platform has generated attention for pushing beyond traditionally accepted policy boundaries in British politics, particularly on immigration and criminal justice.

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