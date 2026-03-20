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Kelly McCulloch's avatar
Kelly McCulloch
5h

The first reading in todays’s liturgy is from the second chapter of the book of Wisdom (Wisdom of Solomon) that prophesied the persecution and death of Christ by those who felt threatened by his righteousness. That book (and others) were REMOVED from all but the Catholic bibles at the time of the reformation. Ask yourself why. Our top priority: reclaim and preserve the deposit of Christian faith. It should never be watered down, or used to rationalize immoral behavior. Thank you to Ashe and Ghost for being bold for Christ. May we all take this as our order for the day. Pray for all non-believers.

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HisGloriousVictory's avatar
HisGloriousVictory
4h

Thank you Badlands team!

@Ashe & @Ghost: In my deep dive of the letter to those who gathered as citizens of the kingdom of God in Galatia (which by the way is the actual application of the term used by Jesus as recorded in our Matthew 16:16-19 when He said "I will build a house for My "ekklēsia" and the gates of hell will not prevail."), the first letter Paul wrote, he describes this very battle...in detail!

As he wraps up the section on the contrast between our natural tendencies and the Spirit and the conflict it produces (described as a bare-knuckled battle) in our chapter 5 and verse 24 he tells them (and us): "And those who are of Christ Jesus, are those who have crucified the flesh (meaning the frailties of our nature) which produces “pathēmasin” and “epithumiais” (those aspects of humanity that result in the greatest of sufferings and the most disappointing outcomes)."

We are indeed encouraged to take up our cross daily - but the good news (literally) is that we do not have to win the battle in our own strength and goodness (as did the Judaizers) but simply by walking in the footsteps of the Holy Spirit, Who promises to take small steps!

***

PS - one of the admonitions Paul gives is: "...how is it that you turn back to the weak and elemental (speaking of basic repetitions) things, to which you desire to be enslaved all over again? You observe days and months and seasons and years! I fear for you..." (Gal.4:10-11) As Ashe noted: Jesus is alive! Also - we (those who accept Jesus' offer made to the entirety of His creation) ARE the dwelling place of God! Oh and: "...Mount Sinai in Arabia (where the Law was given) corresponds to Jerusalem, for she is in slavery with her children. But the Jerusalem above is free...!" (4:21-26)

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