US Airstrikes on Iran Expand; Tehran Calls Regime Change ‘Mission Impossible’

The United States and Israel launched coordinated air and missile strikes against Iran on Friday, targeting military leadership, missile systems, and nuclear-related infrastructure, US officials confirmed. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in the attacks. US officials said more than 1,000 targets have been struck since the campaign began. President Donald Trump said the operation aims to halt Iran’s nuclear and long-range missile capabilities and could last several weeks. He has said he remains open to talks with Iranian officials, while also indicating military pressure would continue. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said the US does not intend to deploy ground troops but did not rule it out if necessary. He described the campaign as focused on military objectives rather than governance change. Former national security adviser John Bolton warned that the strategy could lead to “turmoil and bloodshed” and urged clearer post-strike planning. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said attempts at regime change through external force would be “mission impossible,” adding that Iran is interested in de-escalation but that there is currently no direct communication with Washington. Iran has launched retaliatory missile and drone attacks against US and allied positions in the region as the conflict continues. Related: With the war drums pounding, The Atlantic is eyeing Cuba as next.

Burning Bright: Donald Trump’s Kobayashi Maru isn’t breaking him.

It’s breaking the Forever War narrative.

And the NeoCon mascots are already screaming about it.

24 hours ago, I dropped my initial framing on what we’re watching unfold in Iran.

Operation Epic Fury launched with the full cinematic weight the Collective Mind has been primed to expect: precision strikes, retaliatory missiles, Trump addressing the Iranian people directly, all befitting the surface-level optics of a fresh Regime Change Op that could—should, according to every script the Invisible Enemy has run for decades—spiral into another Middle East quagmire.

The hawks cheered. The warmongers salivated. The media deployed the exact headlines they always do when the System of Systems smells blood and endless contracts.

And yet... the pivot is already beginning.

Because, as I argued yesterday, this is the Venezuela Model, and the NYT just handed us the confirmation on a silver platter.

In an exclusive, Trump told them—repeatedly—he’s following the template he used in Venezuela.

Not the one the Globalists hoped for with Maria Corina Machado and her NGO-backed regime change fantasy.

The actual one: the appearance of decisive action against the top figurehead, while the majority of the governing structure remains intact, stabilized, pragmatic and suddenly open to the deals that sovereignty and America First demand.

In Venezuela, the operation removed the visible lightning rod in the form of Maduro, cut off the cartel pipelines feeding the actual Globalist proxies, installed continuity with a sovereign-aligned hand at the wheel and moved straight into energy cooperation and stability narratives.

No endless occupation. No boots on the ground.

Just Sovereign Disentanglement (a term I invented on the back of it,) wearing the mask of the very thing the enemy had spent years demanding.

Now apply that to Iran.

The surface story gives the NeoCon Establishment exactly what they’ve been drooling over since forever: American strikes, regime pressure, the optics [of] a new Forever War that should put the last one to shame.

(The one Donald Trump pulled us out of.)

John Bolton and his ilk should be popping champagne.

Except ... they’re not.

Instead, Bolton—the walking, talking mascot of the entire NeoCon Collective—is sounding the alarm instead of sounding the victory horn.

In addition to the “turmoil” and “bloodshed” that should have him in ecstacy, Bolton is worried about the lack of consultation with opposition on the ground along with Trump’s lack of strategic thinking when it comes to truly cutting off the head of the Iranian snake.

In other words, he isn’t upset Trump supposedly started a war with Iran.

He’s upset Trump doesn’t seem like he’s actually following through with the sort of full-scale regime change the NeoCons had in mind.

If they were actually getting the Forever War they ordered, Bolton wouldn’t be writing op-eds about how this could all go wrong. He’d be on every Sunday show crowing about how Trump finally saw the light.

Put differently, I believe Bolton and his ilk are catching on to the fact that Donald Trump invited them onto a complex, some might say impossible Iranian rug ... and that it’s already halfway out from under them.

Hillary Clinton Storms Out of Congressional Hearing. Bill Clinton Gets Lost in His Own Thoughts

Testimony from former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was released Monday as part of ongoing congressional inquiries tied to the late financier Jeffrey Epstein. Bill Clinton said that former President Donald Trump once told him he had “some great times” with Epstein. He also claimed to have severed ties with Epstein and denied knowledge of Epstein’s criminal conduct at the time of their association. The day before the former President’s testimony, his wife Hillary Clinton stormed out of her hearing after learning that one of the congressmen had posted a photo of her on social media during her testimony. Clinton answered questions related to her awareness of Epstein, PizzaGate, and more. The committee released the videos as part of its broader review of individuals connected to Epstein, whose 2019 death in federal custody was ruled a suicide by medical examiners. The release coincides with broader congressional debate over executive privilege and compliance with subpoenas, including discussions involving former President Trump and the authority of the US House of Representatives to compel testimony. Further hearings and document disclosures are expected.

Ashe in America: Shout out to Blue Eyes who made supercuts of the testimony of Bill and Hill. We played and discussed them on Monday’s Culture of Change. The full segment of Billary’s testimony begins around the 50 min mark. Abbey’s supercuts are linked above in the summary above, but here for convenience: Bill & Hill.

The weirdest part of this for me was when Hillary was about to be asked about the existence of a video called ‘frazzledrip’ in a folder called ‘insurance’ on Anthony Weiner’s laptop and, before the congresswoman could get the question out, Clinton’s attorneys flipped all the way out. Watch:

I stand by my reaction – the response was outsized for the stimulus. Not definitive, but eyebrow raising. And I have to admit that I never thought Hillary would ever be asked directly about any of this, so the fact that she was asked the question at all is sort of astounding.

I also have to give credit where it’s due.

The questions about pizzagate and frazzledrip were brought by Patriot Barbie Lauren Boebert, my congresswoman, whose representation I am entitled to criticize — and do, liberally. But Boebert asked the main questions on the minds of many Americans and, judging by the reactions of Clinton’s attorneys, she was over the target. It took courage, and it’s a better performance than she’s put up in a while. Golf clap, Lauren.

As I said on last night’s show, my biggest concern is that these political puppets really do believe that the process is the punishment, so the humiliation ritual is going to be seen as enough of “justice” – LOL – for the people in the seats of power.

Hard no.

The Golden Age depends on the Justice Phase.

A Justice Phase, by definition, must include justice — not merely its pursuit.

Accept nothing less.

Strait of Hormuz Disruptions Raise Energy Supply Concerns Amid Iran Conflict

Escalating hostilities involving Iran have disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil transit route. The Strait of Hormuz connects the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea, and approximately 20% of the world’s oil supply passes through the Strait of Hormuz. Recent attacks and electronic interference in the region have led shipping companies to suspend or reduce transits through the waterway. Saudi oil facilities have been pulled into the broader regional conflict following traditional and drone attacks on oil infrastructure in Saudi Arabia. Oil prices and tanker costs rose in response to the disruption risks in the Strait of Hormuz. Energy analysts say prolonged disruption of shipping through the strait could significantly affect global energy markets. US naval forces are operating in the region to safeguard maritime traffic and global commerce.

GhostofBasedPatrickHenry: Some interesting developments coming out of the Gulf States. Saudi Aramco oil refineries have been attacked, including the largest oil refinery in the world, and yet Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister appeared on CNN to clarify that Iran did not conduct these attacks, adding that Saudi Arabia is well aware of this.

Meanwhile, Tucker Carlson claims that both Qatar and Saudi Arabia have arrested Mossad agents that were planning on committing false flag bombings in those countries and blaming it on Iran.

To what extent these claims are true remains to be seen. The Gulf State monarchies are notoriously private and would not necessarily announce something like this to the public, at least not immediately.

So we will have to see how accurate Tucker’s reporting is, but it wouldn’t make much sense for him to make up something that could potentially damage the very places he is defending in the clip.

What is clear is that there is a concerted effort right now to destroy the security architecture in the Middle East that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salmon has spent years establishing.

In a very short time we have gone from the Middle East being a harbinger of the Golden Age to the potential spoiler of it.

Immigration Enforcement Faces Scrutiny as Probes, Policy Rulings and Deaths Draw Attention

A Minnesota prosecutor has launched an investigation into the conduct of federal immigration agents, including a top US Border Patrol official, tied to enforcement actions earlier this year. Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said her office has created a portal for the public to submit evidence and will probe the “potentially unlawful behavior” of Border Patrol agents, including Gregory Bovino, and pursue charges where appropriate. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) responded by saying enforcement is a federal responsibility and that state prosecutors lack authority to charge federal officers. In a separate immigration incident, a nearly blind refugee from Myanmar, who was released by US Border Patrol after a misdemeanor plea deal, was found dead in Buffalo, New York, five days after his release. Border Patrol said agents dropped the man, Nurul Amin Shah Alam, at a coffee shop near his last known address after determining he could not be deported. The circumstances surrounding his death are under investigation. A Reuters/Ipsos poll found a majority of Americans support deporting unauthorized immigrants but disapprove of aggressive enforcement tactics. Federal immigration operations continue to provoke debate, legal challenges, and investigations as cases involving deaths, enforcement authority, and agency conduct proceed in courts and local jurisdictions.

Ashe in America: This is escalating as states try to pursue offense against the administration. As I’ve repeatedly mentioned, Colorado is tip of the spear on this – our AG is running for Governor is near or beyond 55 lawsuits against the administration.

He brings those cases as the attorney general but cites them as campaign accomplishments. Apparently there’s not a Hatch Act at the state level.

Using the People’s resources to investigate federal agents for doing their job is a gratuitous and wasteful political stunt. The People of Minnesota should remove that prosecutor. Right now “the People of Minnesota” are being presented publicly as wanting the criminal invasion, resistant to ending fraud, and open to rebellion and insurrection on behalf of fraudsters stealing from them.

Crazy…

Sharing a cautionary tale for our northern countrymen suffering from either (1) a Somali sort of Stockholm Syndrome or (2) a discombobulating brain freeze, Monday was the anniversary of the first Reconstruction Act following the Civil War:

“Be it enacted . . .That said rebel States shall be divided into military districts and made subject to the military authority of the United States as hereinafter prescribed, and for that purpose Virginia shall constitute the first district; North Carolina and South Carolina the second district; Georgia, Alabama, and Florida the third district; Mississippi and Arkansas the fourth district; and Louisiana and Texas the fifth district.”

It’s important to remember the precedents.

Minnesota is playing with fire. So is Colorado.

Transformational times…

Accelerate.

US Secretary of State Rubio Says Planned Israeli Action Prompted US Strikes on Iran

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Monday that the United States decided to launch military strikes against Iran after determining that Israel was planning its own attack on Iranian targets that would trigger Iranian retaliation against American forces. “We knew that there ​was going to be an Israeli action, ​we knew that that would precipitate an attack against American forces, and we knew that if we ​didn’t preemptively go after them before they ​launched those attacks, we would suffer higher casualties,” Rubio said. Rubio made the comments before a closed-door briefing to Congress on the US and Israeli military operation against Iran. House Speaker Mike Johnson and other Republican lawmakers also said in congressional briefings that Israel was prepared to attack Iran “with or without American support,” and that US involvement reflected planning to protect US forces from anticipated Iranian retaliation. Rubio also discussed US military objectives, including degrading Iran’s ballistic missile and naval capabilities, though he said the United States was not currently postured for ground forces in Iran.

GhostofBasedPatrickHenry:

Well, I guess Marco just said the quiet part out loud.

And with that statement, the debate over whether Israel controls the US government is effectively over. It is very possible that this situation is a “turn the submarine into the path of the torpedo before it can fully arm itself,” moment, with President Trump and his Sovereign Alliance friends fully in control of the broad strokes.

Here is retired IDF general (and Israeli politician) Benny Gantz confirming the possibility that we will see a ground invasion of Iran by either Israel or the US.

That confirms my longstanding theory from last year that Netanyahu’s desire to control Syria was about establishing “David’s Corridor,” which would act as a land bridge between Israel and the Euphrates River – once you cross the river, you are in Kurdistan, and the Kurds can help get soldiers and equipment into Iran.

From April 10, 2025.

Breaking late last night: President Trump is now asking the Kurds to help with the war effort.

Reminder that a ground invasion is the one thing that Erik Prince said we should never do.

With Putin speaking to every Muslim leader in the past 24 hours, one must wonder what the Russians have planned.

P.S. From Bannon:

BONUS ITEM

Supreme Court Appears Skeptical of Federal Gun Ban for Drug Users

The Supreme Court of the United States heard arguments Monday in a case challenging the federal law that bars unlawful users of controlled substances from possessing firearms, with several justices expressing skepticism about the statute’s breadth. The case concerns a federal statute that prohibits anyone who is an “unlawful user” of a controlled substance from possessing a firearm. The challenge arises after lower courts questioned whether the statute is consistent with the Second Amendment under the framework established in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen, which requires firearm regulations to align with the nation’s historical tradition of gun regulation. During oral argument, multiple justices asked whether historical analogues exist that would justify broadly disarming individuals based solely on current drug use. The federal government defended the statute, arguing that individuals actively using illegal drugs may pose heightened safety risks comparable to historically disarmed groups.

