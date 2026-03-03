Badlands Media

Discussion about this post

Kelly McCulloch
2hEdited

Bannon: “Is there no coordination in this?” That is the question of the day. Television media, social media influencers, heads of state, politicians are all talking nonsense. Nobody can really get a logical thought out into the ether. They all seem a bit discombobulated. Nobody gets away with “the weave,” except DJT. “Strings have been cut.”

Jimmy RickyBobby
2hEdited

The Iranian “war” has reminded me of the power of the 72 hour rule…. My favorite teaching from badlands. Not a period of scrambling to rationalize our intellectual positions, but a humble patience awaiting the truth that leads us forward!

