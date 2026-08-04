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DJL's avatar
DJL
5h

“The time has come to tell all of these people to “fuck off,” then ride our horses out of town”

FUCK OFF. ALL THE WAY. don’t waste our time fucking off half way.

Thank you, Ghost!!

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Gerald Therrien's avatar
Gerald Therrien
4h

Perhaps the question should not be whether Matt Cole leaked classified information, but whether that information was true! As Alexander Hamilton argued, it’s not that we must defend the freedom of the press, but that we must defend our freedom to tell the truth!

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