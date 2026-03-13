The Badlands Brief is your daily drop of Badlands’ takes on the narratives dominating the info war. Read on, and join the conversation in the comments section.

POTUS Says US is Winning the Iran Conflict; Suggests Iranian Team Avoid World Cup “For Their Own Life and Safety”

President Trump rebuked the New York Times coverage of the Iran conflict on Thursday, posting on Truth Social: “We are totally destroying the terrorist regime of Iran, militarily, economically, and otherwise, yet, if you read the Failing New York Times, you would incorrectly think that we are not winning. Iran’s Navy is gone, their Air Force is no longer, missiles, drones and everything else are being decimated, and their leaders have been wiped from the face of the earth. We have unparalleled firepower, unlimited ammunition, and plenty of time - Watch what happens to these deranged scumbags today. They’ve been killing innocent people all over the world for 47 years, and now I, as the 47th President of the United States of America, am killing them. What a great honor it is to do so! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP” Related: The President also hyped the World Cup after suggesting the Iranian team sit the contest out: “The Iran National Soccer Team is welcome to The World Cup, but I really don’t believe it is appropriate that they be there, for their own life and safety. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP” “The United States of America looks very much forward to hosting the FIFA World Cup. Ticket sales are “through the roof!” It will be the Greatest and Safest Sporting Event in American History. All Players, Officials, and Fans will be treated like the “STARS” that they are! President DONALD J. TRUMP”

Ashe in America: President Trump was on a roll on Truth Social Thursday, attacking Gavin Newsom and Jerome Powell, and sharing a photo of himself with his parents at the military academy.

Adorable.

The president also took aim at the NYT for their reporting on the Iran conflict, and reiterated his position that we are winning. He provided several proof points for that assertion.

“Iran’s Navy is gone, their Air Force is no longer, missiles, drones and everything else are being decimated, and their leaders have been wiped from the face of the earth.”

Earlier in the day, the President told Iran that they’d be welcome at the World Cup, but that it probably wouldn’t be safe for them to attend.

“...I really don’t believe it is appropriate that they be there, for their own life and safety…”

“...It will be the Greatest and Safest Sporting Event in American History. All Players, Officials, and Fans will be treated like the “STARS” that they are…”

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be jointly hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States, marking the first time three nations have co-hosted. It begins in June and runs through July…

Is this Iran conflict still going to be going on in June?

Also, is it just me, or does the FIFA Truth on the Iranian soccer team from Thursday morning conflict with the Iranian War Truth he posted Thursday evening?

And why is “STARS” in quotations (inclusive of fans)?

The President’s Truth feed yesterday was entirely discombobulating. Accelerate.

Israeli Military Drops Charges Against Soldiers in Prison Abuse Case

Israeli military prosecutors have dropped charges against several Israeli soldiers accused of sexually assaulting a Palestinian detainee at a military detention facility during the Gaza war, according to officials and legal filings. The case involved allegations that soldiers sexually abused a male Palestinian prisoner while he was detained at the Sde Teiman facility, a site used by Israel to hold detainees captured during the war in Gaza. Israeli authorities opened an investigation after video footage of the alleged abuse surfaced, leading to the arrest of several soldiers and triggering public debate inside Israel about treatment of Palestinian detainees. According to the report, military prosecutors ultimately withdrew the charges, citing evidentiary issues after months of investigation. The case became a flashpoint in Israel, with protests and political disputes emerging over the arrests and the broader treatment of detainees captured in Gaza.

GhostofBasedPatrickHenry: What a wild timeline.

So many television characters running around lamenting “the rise of antisemitism,” blaming white Christians who love Jesus, while the self-anointed Jewish Empire continues to engage in the most abhorrent behavior imaginable; Like on the level of Sodom and Gomora.

I mean, literally, we are ostensibly dealing with rapacious sodomites who will physically riot if you tell them that they are not allowed to gangrape male prisoners.

For the sake of decency, I will refrain from posting any of the many videos leaked by the top lawyers of the IDF—who were later, after being hunted down and identified, fired and persecuted by their countrymen for betraying Israeli values—which show a large group of IDF soldiers dragging male Palestinian prisoners off into the corner of a detainment facility and then brutally gangraping them while shielding themselves from view of the security cameras using ballistic shields. Official reports state that the Palestinian man shown in the video was not only gangraped but also sodomized with objects, including a knife, resulting in serious internal damage that required surgery. All of this was captured on security camera, and documented in reports by the IDF military police who arrested the alleged rapists, as well as medical reports at the hospital.

I deeply apologize for the graphic description. To be honest, I actually watered down the language that was used in the reporting, which was far more descriptive. The reason I convey all of this to you is so you understand how horrifying this specific crime was, and know that it was heavily documented on both video and official government reports. And yet, the charges were still dropped.

When the IDF arrested the four of the soldiers involved, Israeli Settlers—led by members of the Knesset, as well as Israeli National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir—stormed the military base where the accused rapists were being held and tried to free them with excessive use of force. IDF soldiers had to physically fight back enraged Israeli citizens who tore down barriers and tried to physically force their way into the facility.

(I even included in the screen shot the response from Grok confirming that these riots were in support of the accused rapists.)

The demonstrations, which lasted for days, became known as the “Right to Rape” protests, with the underlying logic being that the Palestinians are sub-human animals.

Israeli media turned the four soldiers into celebrities, celebrating them as folk heroes. Only one of them, Meir Shitrit, was willing to appear on camera without a mask on Israel Channel 14.

The other three suspects who were arrested with Shitrit appeared in the media with their faces and identities concealed, appearing on primetime television to defend themselves and their actions. Here is a pundit speaking on a panel on Israel Channel 12 stating, “I told my friends that I don’t give a rat’s ass what they did to a guy like that,” referring to the Palestinian prisoner.

They then go on to debate whether it should be lawful for IDF soldiers to “insert sharp objects” into the rectums of detainees.

The Knesset (Israeli Congress) then held a public debate (which was broadcast online) on whether it should be lawful for men to sodomize male prisoners with objects. MK Hanoch Milwidsky of the Likud Party argued, “Shut up! If he is a Nukbha, then everything is legitimate to do!”

Bibi Netanyahu, of course, rejoiced upon hearing that the charges against the soldiers were dropped.

Again, the debate was not about whether these men actually sodomized and gangraped the Palestinian prisoner—it was widely accepted that they had—the debate was about whether it should be permissible. It is obvious now that it is permissible.

It is difficult to wrap my head around the levels of depravity and cultural rot that we are witnessing here. What’s even more astounding is watching Christians support and defend these degenerates.

PressSec Demands Retraction of ABC Report on Alleged Iranian Drone Threat

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt called on ABC News to retract prior reporting that the FBI warned of an Iranian drone attack on California in retaliation for US actions. The Brief carried the story as a “Bonus Item” on Thursday. ABC reported that the FBI had assessed that Iran had considered or aspired to conduct drone attacks in California, according to law-enforcement sources cited by the outlet, and that investigators were examining intelligence indicating Iran had explored the possibility of launching drones from ships or other platforms near the US West Coast. Leavitt said the report was inaccurate and demanded that ABC issue a correction or retraction, arguing the reporting misrepresented intelligence about potential Iranian retaliation. No Iranian attack on California has occurred, and officials said authorities continue to monitor potential threats.

Burning Bright: The trap was always to lure Trump—and by extension, the American people—into ownership of the next generational quagmire, to gift the warmongers, the financial architects of globalism, the ideological interventionists and the performative patriots the exact headlines and images they have hungered for since the early years of this century.

As for the mechanism of said trap, I believe that Trump and company essentially rug-pulled a False Flag attack that would have been BLAMED on the Iranians, and yet, which would have been planned by those who want nothing but war WITH the Iranians, a trap which is likely being disclosed to us in some unexpected ways, and which the White House’s official response to does nothing to disabuse me of my notions regarding.

This is why Marco Rubio said the American pre-emptive strike was meant to pre-empt an Israeli pre-emptive strike, in order to avoid a pre-emptive (meaning, pre-seeded) ‘response’ to said strike that would have justified a 9/11-style invasion dialectic.

And yes, that actually makes sense, if you re-read it.

It also might just be why Donald Trump, when asked directly last week if Israel had “forced his hand,” responded by saying, “I might have forced theirs.”

But I digress, as the details of the story matter less than its core themes, and hopefully, its key learnings.

As, no matter the mechanism, Trump’s response to the trap that had been laid out for him—perhaps before he even entered office for his first (public) term all those years ago—has been to give them the optics they desperately need while quietly executing the disentanglement they cannot afford.

US Opens First FBI Office in Ecuador to Target Organized Crime

The United States has established its first Federal Bureau of Investigation office in Ecuador, according to an announcement Wednesday. The new office is intended to strengthen cooperation with Ecuadorian authorities on investigations involving drug and weapons trafficking, money laundering, and the financing of terrorism. Ecuador’s interior minister, John Reimberg, said the key change is the permanent presence of FBI agents working directly with a newly formed unit within Ecuador’s national police. The move comes as Daniel Noboa, Ecuador’s president, continues a military-backed campaign against organized crime that has become a central focus of his administration. Ecuadorian authorities recently carried out a joint operation with US officials targeting drug trafficking networks operating inside the country. In a statement posted on X, the US embassy said the opening of the office marks “another strategic and operational milestone in security.” Acting Chargé d’Affaires Lawrence Petroni said the agreement and creation of a trusted FBI unit will expand the ability of US and Ecuadorian authorities to “identify, dismantle, and bring to justice those who traffic drugs, launder money, smuggle weapons, and finance terrorism.”

Ashe in America: The establishment of the FBI field office in Ecuador is part of a network that began in 1940 as part of the Special Intelligence Service (SIS), was modernized in the 1980s with the Legal Attaché office that places FBI agents inside US embassies, and was dramatically increased in the 2010s as part of the bureau’s global investigative liaison network.

The FBI coordinates with intelligence services – so, the State Department – but they do not exercise law-enforcement powers inside foreign countries. Rather, they work through host-nation authorities.

It’s a reverse-sicario. The FBI can only operate with a local agency in the country attached? I am so amused by this. We get called conspiracy theorists when we say that there is no daylight between the FBI and CIA; but apparently, the FBI has the same rules in foreign countries that the CIA has in this one.

Shout out to the new FBI operatives in Ecuador, continuing the 80+ year tradition of government overreach, both foreign and domestic.

Israeli Officials Oppose Netanyahu Pardon as War With Iran Escalates

Israel’s Justice Ministry unit responsible for reviewing clemency requests has reportedly not recommended granting a pardon to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to a report citing officials familiar with the matter. The unit’s position means that any potential pardon request would face internal opposition within the justice system. Netanyahu is currently standing trial on corruption charges, including bribery, fraud, and breach of trust, which he denies. Israeli law allows the president to grant pardons, though they typically occur after conviction rather than during an ongoing trial. Meanwhile, Netanyahu said he does not know whether Iranians will overthrow the country’s leadership, acknowledging uncertainty about internal regime change while Israel continues military operations against Iran. He also warned that Israel could target Iran’s Supreme Leader if the conflict continues to escalate. Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said only the Iranian people can ultimately bring down their government, but added that outside assistance may be necessary. Related: The Israel Defense Forces said it struck dozens of targets in Tehran, describing the operation as part of a campaign to deepen the blow against the Iranian regime. Iranian official Ali Larijani said the war will not end until Iran’s enemies are made “sorry for their grave miscalculation.”

GhostofBasedPatrickHenry: I’ve long viewed this anticipated guidance as akin to Groundhog’s Day. If the groundhog sees his shadow, we will have 4 more years of Prime Minister Netanyahu—which means 4 more years of warmongering and empire-building. And the groundhog did, indeed, see his shadow.

Netanyahu wants war and empire-building, regardless of this guidance/ruling. But the charges hanging over his head are like Damocles’ Sword, ever threatening his throne and his ability to establish Greater Israel.

Were it not for the charges, Bibi could probably bide his time and advance his agenda with more subtlety and political calculation. But because there is an election in October, and a real chance that he will be ousted from office and finally face those charges in criminal court, Bibi has no choice but to plow forward into the Greater Israel agenda, regardless of how the optics damage Israel’s reputation or stoke the rise of antisemitism around the world. Bibi does not have the time or luxury to consider such things.

If he is able to expand the official borders of Israel—or defeat Iran in a kinetic war—then that will surely secure his victory in the October election, and stave off the threat of imprisonment for at least another few years.

The problem is that Bibi is not currently winning this war, and President Trump is signaling that the US is heading for the off-ramp.

Haaretz, the oldest newspaper in Israel (and opposes Netanyahu), is reporting that nearly a dozen smart missiles (each containing dozens of smaller bombs with independent guidance systems) penetrated the Iron Dome and struck central Israel last night. And that was just one of many salvos that hit Israel throughout the night.

It seems that Israel’s defense systems have failed, and they are now vulnerable and taking a beating.

Meanwhile, the IDF claims that it has struck multiple sites in Tehran, but it is being reported that Steve Witkoff has reached out to Iran (presumably on Israel’s behalf) and requested a ceasefire, and Iran has refused. If that is true, then it would suggest that Israel is the side taking the bigger beating and the side that is less eager to continue the fight.

Both Bibi Netanyahu and Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar have publicly confessed that the Iranian population has neither mobilized nor expressed a desire to overthrow their government, while suggesting that external force from outside parties may be necessary to complete their regime change mission. This means making more demands of the Israeli public to re-enlist in the IDF for yet another campaign in another country, or demanding that American soldiers do it for them.

President Trump has put Bibi in quite the pickle. Bibi cannot afford to deescalate and lose the momentum of the moment, but he also doesn’t appear to have the resources to escalate in a way that will achieve his goal of regime change. A strategic defeat of Israel by Iran will surely mean a loss in the upcoming election for Bibi, but calls for expanded military service from a population that is exhausted from 2-1/2 years of war will also be unpopular.

That leaves Bibi in a desperate position.

Will he turn to unconventional weapons? (nukes)

Will he turn to false flags in the US to drum up support for American boots on the ground?

Trump has put Bibi in check, and it appears that we are just a few short moves away from checkmate.

BONUS ITEM

DC National Guard Activates 260th Special Purpose Brigade to Strengthen Security in Washington

The District of Columbia National Guard has activated the 260th Special Purpose Brigade, creating the Army’s only brigade dedicated to coordinating military support to civil authorities and protecting critical infrastructure in the nation’s capital. The brigade was formed following Executive Order 14339 and a directive from the Department of War calling for a trained, equipped National Guard unit to support public safety and integrate with federal and local security partners. Brig. Gen. Craig Maceri said the brigade provides a command structure to manage a wide range of missions while ensuring rapid coordination with federal and local agencies during major events, emergencies, and security operations. One of its primary partners will be the US Marshals Service, which regularly works alongside the Guard in the capital. The unit carries the lineage of the 260th Military Police Command, a DC National Guard brigade that coordinated military police operations until its inactivation in 2011. The brigade’s new patch incorporates elements from the Flag of Washington, DC, including three red stars and two red bars from George Washington’s coat of arms, with an upright sword symbolizing its role in protecting all who live, work, and visit the capital. The brigade reflects the unique structure of the DC National Guard, which reports directly to the President of the United States.

