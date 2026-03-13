Badlands Media

Featherjourney
2h

Disturbing to even read about the radical Zionist debate on the brutal rape of Palestinian prisoners.

Such fundamental beliefs that see others of different religions as less than human and thus exempt from justice, sanctioning brutality, is evil celebrated as righteous.

This is no different from Sharia law that treats non Muslims as sub human, permitting rape, slavery, and violence against non-muslims. This is a perversion of Islam the same way radical Zionism is a perversion of the Jewish faith. Both are perversions against God…and we label that as worship of Satan…evil in disguise behind a “religion”

Joe Kronner
2h

The true mastery of Trump 2.0 is crystalized here by BB: "Trump’s response to the trap that had been laid out for him... has been to give them the optics they desperately need while quietly executing the disentanglement they cannot afford.". Thanks for the incredible insight BB.

God Wins!

God Bless!!!

