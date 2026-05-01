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Bleighv05 (believe05)'s avatar
Bleighv05 (believe05)
5h

"Do it by the book. Make it stick.

And leave the Bill of Rights alone. Anyone cheering the government’s erosion of protected rights is the enemy. It doesn’t matter which jersey the government is wearing."

“Representation”

"Voter intent is real. The People voted for the agenda, whether elections are real or not."

This brief is on fire. Thank you, Ashe, for your commentary. I very much appreciate it.

Ghost - the unprovoked violence against anyone is heinous. And to attack someone who has chosen a life of service to God is even more heinous. I am continually stunned by those who stand by and watch the violence. May the criminal be convicted and put in prison for this crime.

OPEC -- unfettered competition for oil. We could actually see something meaningful from this at the pumps then. I would love to get back to the days of $1.00 gas. I remember my dad saying he would NEVER pay more than a $1.00 for gas. He did, but he hated it. "The good ol' days".

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HisGloriousVictory's avatar
HisGloriousVictory
4hEdited

@GBPH: For what little it is worth, my opinion is not that MH thinks of his behavior as a turning of his back on Jesus or America...but rather that he has chosen to do what way too many of us who proclaim Jesus as Lord do: trust someone else to dictate what the Lord God has actually said! We saw this when the people of Israel, fresh out of Egypt, rejected God's offer to be an entire nation of priests who could show the rest of the world the benefits of serving the One True God (thus fulfilling the Abrahamic Covenant).

Christians, by and large, make the same choice. We have been identified as a kingdom of priest and a holy people of the New Covenant and gifted with the Holy Spirit as the One to lead us into all truth...and yet we defer to the professionals to "teach" us how to walk and what to say.

So I guess...after that rant - I agree with you!

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