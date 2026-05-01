The Badlands Brief is your daily drop of Badlands’ takes on the narratives dominating the info war. Read on, and join the conversation in the comments section.

US Charges Mexican Officials in Expanding Cartel Corruption Case

Federal prosecutors in New York have charged multiple Mexican officials – including a sitting governor – with conspiring alongside the Sinaloa Cartel to traffic narcotics into the United States. According to the US Department of Justice, the case alleges a network of current and former officials who used their positions to facilitate drug shipments, provide protection, and enable cartel operations across state institutions. The charges, filed by the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, mark one of the most sweeping corruption cases tied to Mexican governance in recent years. While the named officials deny wrongdoing, the indictment intensifies pressure on US-Mexico security cooperation and raises broader concerns about cartel influence inside political systems.

GhostofBasedPatrickHenry: As I have long speculated: Mexico appears to be the real target in Latin America. (Not Venezuela)

In the Venezuela operation, none of the government officials—aside from Maduro—were targeted. No indictments were issued against them. And as soon as Maduro was removed from the picture, the rest of the government was recognized as a great US ally.

The fact that the Sinaloa cartel is the organization targeted supports our standing theory that President Gustavo Petro of Colombia is a white hat working with President Trump to take down the transnational cartel.

A year ago, during a press conference with his generals, Petro accused the Sinaloa cartel of running the National Liberation Army (ELN) and other armed groups in Colombia for the purpose of securing drug routes to smuggle cocaine to Mexico.

Petro described Sinaloa as the “head of the snake” of the Colombian drug trade, and since then has disclosed that he and Maduro had discussed a joint military operation against the cartels. Petro shared this idea with President Trump when he visited the White House this past February, encouraging the US to take the lead in targeting not only the Sinaloa cartel and militant groups in the jungles, but also the bankers helping to launder their money.

Now that the US has indicted governors in Mexico, accusing them of being part of the Sinaloa cartel, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has come out defending those governors, demanding proof from the US of their crimes.

This is after Trump previously accused Sheinbaum of being a cartel puppet, and after Sheinbaum publicly rejected offers from the US to send American soldiers into Mexico to take down the cartels.

The pattern of behavior suggests that Gustavo Petro was right about Mexico.

DOJ Weighs New Classified Leaks Case Against James Comey Following Recent Indictment

The Justice Department is moving forward with a potential new round of charges against former FBI Director James Comey, alleging he leaked classified information, according to Bloomberg, which cited people familiar with the matter. Federal prosecutors in the Eastern District of Virginia have recently revived a separate but connected investigation focused on Comey’s alleged transmission of documents to Columbia Law Professor Daniel Richman. Sources told Bloomberg there have been ongoing meetings between a small group of EDVA prosecutors and officials in the deputy attorney general’s office since Todd Blanche was elevated to acting attorney general. The revived classified information probe had previously stalled after an initial review last year, but officials say it has regained traction under Blanche’s leadership. No final decision has been made on where a potential indictment would be brought, with options including Eastern Virginia, where Comey resides, or possibly New York, where Richman is based. The timing also remains unclear.

Ashe in America: On yesterday’s Badlands Daily, CannCon and I discussed the 8647 indictment, and agreed that it was weak sauce and Comey’s post was likely protected under First Amendment freedom of speech and expression.

Some people in the community got mad. One person even asked Joshua Reid to reprimand us.

As everyone should know by now, I am a First Amendment maxi. Turns out, having to defend your blogs and memes in federal court can be radicalizing freedom of speech and expression.

Today, Comey is set to be further indicted on leaking classified information. As the Director of the FBI, depending on what the information was, who Comey was leaking to, and why, that conduct could arguably be treason.

Brian and I agree this is a much more worthy endeavor for the People’s resources.

Do it by the book. Make it stick.

And leave the Bill of Rights alone. Anyone cheering the government’s erosion of protected rights is the enemy. It doesn’t matter which jersey the government is wearing.

Epic Fury Targets OPEC’s Power as UAE Exit Fractures Oil Cartel

The UAE is set to exit OPEC today, May 1, and the exit marks a major strategic fracture in the global oil order, weakening the cartel’s ability to control supply and defend price floors. Russia is publicly downplaying the risk of an immediate price war, arguing that Iran-war disruptions and Hormuz constraints still dominate the market. But analysts say the real impact comes after the war: once Gulf exports normalize, the UAE can ramp production outside quota limits, potentially forcing Saudi Arabia and others into a market-share fight. That makes the “end of OPEC” not just an energy story, but a geopolitical objective of Epic Fury: break Iran’s leverage, weaken cartel coordination, and drive postwar oil prices lower.

Burning Bright: In order to understand where the Multipolar World is going, you need to understand the underlying mechanisms of the Global Cartel itself, which has always been a centralized collective that has operated across borders for generations, weaponizing financial and energy apparatus against any sovereign nation that dared step out of line.

War, regime change, color revolutions—these were never ends in themselves. They were enforcement mechanisms deployed whenever a player threatened the scarcity model that kept the collective in power, and the OPEC energy cartel was the crown jewel of said apparatus, the throttle ensuring artificial floors, engineered dependence and compliance through economic pain inflicted on any would-be sovereign who tried to step out of line.

And for decades, it worked. Energy markets ‘stabilized’ under an artificially-raised floor in keeping with grand globalist designs—until a disruptor who understands the game better than they do stepped onto the board, and got a few others to join him, as they are beginning to reveal, one by one.

The visible Narrative War serves as the perfect cover for the Actual operations running beneath it: Sovereign Disentanglement, supply line realignments and the quiet cultivation of force multipliers that will define the next era of multipolarity.

Under this framing, short-term disruptions are not bugs, but features of this realignment, with each squeeze exposing the underlying fragility of the old System, while building public mandate and clearing space for the resurgence and long-term radiation of sovereign, free-market dynamics.

And the first domino dropped this week.

Again, the UAE’s decision to formally exit OPEC after nearly six decades is no impulsive wartime defection. It is a deliberate sovereign policy decision, and Abu Dhabi has already invested heavily to expand capacity from roughly 3.4 million barrels per day toward 5 million by 2027.

By stepping outside the cartel’s quota straitjacket, the Emirates are signaling the end of the enforced scarcity model they once helped to perpetuate.

The world, they noted, will demand more energy, and they intend to supply it on their own terms.

That single move rips the first thread from the tapestry.

And the ripple is already forming.

Now, watch as the cascade accelerates, with other Gulf producers long constrained by the same artificial caps following suit.

For example, Saudi spare capacity, long held in reserve for cartel discipline now faces the logic of competition, and they will not be alone.

Once the Hormuz theater resolves—as the timeline has always indicated it would—the uncapping of those production floors will unleash a free-market race to the top in capacity and innovation.

That race inevitably becomes a race to the bottom in terms of the only metric that matters to the people: price.

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Congress Passes Short-Term FISA Extension After Senate Rejects Long-Term Plan

The House and Senate approved a 45-day extension of Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, preserving the federal government’s warrantless surveillance authority just hours before it was set to expire. The move follows the Senate’s rejection of the House’s three-year extension, which included a central bank digital currency ban that drew bipartisan opposition, forcing lawmakers to adopt a short-term fix. The measure passed 261-111 and now heads to President Trump for his signature.

Ashe in America: The drama of the shutdown has lost its impact. I had totally forgotten this “partial shutdown” was even happening. Early on, my sources in DHS told me that ICE and CBP were fully funded in the OBBB, so I kind of checked out…

It’s not like I am going to get bent out of shape about TSA, FEMA, or CISA. The first two are a burden on the people and appear to be fronts for money laundering based on the quality of the services. The third is an arguably treasonous entity that hoodwinked its non-technical overseers into funding a national coup.

Then there is the CBDC.

President Trump said there would never be a central bank digital currency. Is it weird that the Republican-controlled House tried to include one in their DHS funding package?

Because it seems weird…

Maybe it’s as simple as the Congress are illegitimate usurpers, beneficiaries of stolen elections, and its lawmakers continue to be owned and controlled by the invisible enemy.

“Representation”

Voter intent is real. The People voted for the agenda, whether elections are real or not. The lawmakers want us to believe they have legitimate power from legitimate elections…while their actions fly in the face of the will of their constituents.

Weird.

IDF Warning Highlights Risk of Escalation Inside West Bank

A senior Israel Defense Forces (IDF) general has warned that rising extremist violence by Israeli civilians in the West Bank could trigger a broader Palestinian uprising. The concerns come amid a string of internal security incidents, including assaults, trespassing cases, and a notable attack on a French nun, underscoring mounting tensions across multiple fronts. Israeli authorities have made arrests in several recent cases, but officials acknowledge gaps in enforcement capacity—particularly in regions like the Negev, where manpower shortages have contributed to rising crime. The warning signals growing concern within Israel’s security establishment that internal instability, not just external threats, could drive the next phase of conflict.

GhostofBasedPatrickHenry: Jewish terrorism is now sweeping through the holy land, targeting not only Christians and Muslims in Palestine, but Jews in Israel, as well. In cities like Negev (Israel), the murder rate has tripled in recent months. Israeli Settlers recently stormed the home of the Chief of Military Prisons, livid that the IDF has been arresting Ultra-Orthodox students who refuse to comply with conscription orders.

Their refusal is not because the Ultra-Orthodox Israeli Settlers disagree with the IDF’s military campaigns—quite the opposite, actually. The Settlers are refusing to serve in the IDF from a sense of entitlement. For nearly 80 years, they have enjoyed an exemption from required military service on the premise that they were in rabbinical school to become keepers of the faith.

But that special circumstance has been brought before the Supreme Court, who determined that the exemption was never codified into law and therefore not legitimate in practice.

For whatever reason, the hubris of the Israeli Settlers has been emboldened. Something in their hearts has been ignited, unleashing a wave of evil that is so widespread and heavily pronounced that Israeli authorities are now being forced to acknowledge the phenomenon and address it.

The most recent episode in this saga was the seemingly random attack against a French nun in Jerusalem by a 36 year old Israeli man.

The nun was reportedly hospitalized for head injuries. The Israeli police put out a statement affirming that the video is real and that the man had been arrested.

For months, US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee has been trotted out by the Israelis to deny that any of these alleged attacks against Christians are even happening. I suspect that he will continue to ignore the mounting evidence and newly reported events—mostly because I think Mike Huckabee is a tremendous coward who is devoid of any principles. For whatever reason, he has chosen to turn his back on Jesus and on America.

Jewish Terrorism has now become a talking point in the upcoming Israeli elections. Here is PM candidate Naftali Bennett acknowledging the descent into lawlessness across Israel, the rise of terrorism among the settlers, and his vow to restore law and order.

As the knives for Netanyahu come out, it is important to recognize the reason(s) that the world has turned against Israel. It isn’t because of biblical prophesy or antisemitism. It is because God gave people the natural ability of discernment, and people see the Jewish Terrorism and the total lack of candor or concern from the relevant authorities, and they get rightfully angry.

How much longer will self-described Christians (Zionists) make excuses for all of this? How much longer will we forsake the teachings and spirit of Christ to advance the political interests of a foreign government?

BONUS ITEMS

Major Asset Managers Pull Back from SPLC Amid Legal Scrutiny

Investment giants Fidelity Investments and Vanguard Group have reportedly paused charitable contributions to the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) after a federal indictment involving an individual allegedly connected to the organization. The move signals reputational risk concerns among major financial institutions, particularly as scrutiny increases over where corporate philanthropy is directed. While the SPLC has not been charged as an organization, the association has prompted a reassessment by donors wary of legal and public-relations fallout. The development could have broader implications, as large asset managers increasingly face pressure to justify both their political neutrality and their charitable affiliations.

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