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Samuel E Roberson Jr's avatar
Samuel E Roberson Jr
8h

A lot of people on social media are losing their minds right now because John Bolton isn’t facing prison time or serious charges. After everything he’s been accused of, he looks like he’s just going to walk away free as a bird.

What they don’t understand is how these deals actually work.

The first ones to cut a deal with the DA usually get the best deals, often with no prison time, but it comes at a price, full cooperation. That means turning over everything they know.

To me, this strongly suggests Bolton is singing like a canary right now. He’s likely giving up detailed information on deep state operations in exchange for saving his own skin. If that’s true, his cooperation could end up being far more valuable for holding the rest of the deep state network accountable than any jail time ever would.

The people screaming about “no justice” are actually watching the beginning of real justice playing out right before their eye's.

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HisGloriousVictory's avatar
HisGloriousVictory
8h

As is (or will shortly become) obvious, my contributions to this amazing forum are severely slanted to reflect my heavily researched understanding of eschatology. I think most here agree that, in the end, God wins. I also believe many here understand that He has forecast (since He abides in the Eternal NOW and therefore is Everywhere, Always, All at Once) how His victory will be fulfilled.

Foundational to that understanding (and its implications to what is known as ecclesiology) is the importance of the individual acceptance of His offer to be born into His kingdom. I believe "We Were Made for More" but our achieving the "More" requires us to recognize Him for Who He Is!

It may seem that I am straining at a gnat by insisting that there cannot be a "Christian superpower" let alone several of them; but Jesus made it clear that our love of hierarchies is directly contradictory to His model (in which we are all equally joint-heirs with Him). That followers of Jesus the Messiah (Christ) are the one and only true "superpower" is not my opinion - it is God's stated Order - His kosmos!

I pray for peace constantly; but I stand firm on the reality that peace can only come through Him!

Once again: my thanks for this forum! God Bless Us, Everyone!

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