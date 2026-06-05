The Badlands Brief is your daily drop of Badlands’ takes on the narratives dominating the info war. Read on, and join the conversation in the comments section.

Arizona Supreme Court Rejects Appeal, AG Kris Mayes Moves To Seek New Indictment In Trump Electors Case

The Arizona Supreme Court has rejected an appeal in the 2020 electors case involving allies of President Trump, a decision that Attorney General Kris Mayes followed by announcing plans to seek a new indictment to restart the prosecution. “The Arizona Attorney General’s Office will return this case to the grand jury,” Mayes spokesperson Richie Taylor said. “We decline to comment further at this time.” A judge previously dismissed the indictment after finding prosecutors failed to present the grand jury with the precise statutory language tied to the alleged conduct.

Ashe in America: It’s hard to see this as anything other than a regime puppet outing themselves.

Read the room, and you’ll see that the vibe of the nation has changed. A majority of the electoral franchise thinks scrotus’ 81M so-called “votes” aren’t real.

If they’re right, then the actions of the “fake electors” justifiable. (Spoiler alert: They’re right.)

If you zoom out, then Kris Mayes is doubling down on weaponized government at a time when weaponized government is more acknowledged than ever. That’s hilarious.

It’s a bold move. Let’s see how it works out for them.

US and Russia Set to Sign Agreement Friday on Bering Strait Tunnel Connecting Alaska and Russia

Kremlin special envoy Kirill Dmitriev says Russia and the United States will sign an agreement on June 5 to move forward with the design phase of a proposed tunnel connecting Russia’s Chukotka region with Alaska across the Bering Strait. “Regarding the tunnel. We will have news tomorrow: we are signing an agreement to continue the tunnel design. The tunnel will be built,” Dmitriev said, describing the project as one of the most significant infrastructure initiatives envisioned between the two countries. The proposal envisions a fixed land link between Asia and North America and has been promoted by Russian officials as a potential symbol of expanded economic cooperation with the United States. Dmitriev first introduced the idea in October of last year, estimating that a conventional build could exceed $65 billion, while suggesting costs could fall below $8 billion if construction methods associated with Elon Musk’s The Boring Company were used.

GhostofBasedPatrickHenry: It is my opinion that our government was formally seized by a hostile insurgency on November 22, 1963, when President John F Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas, Texas. It is my opinion that Lyndon B Johnson was part of the coup, as was the CIA and other interested parties inside and outside our government—including the Mossad and Israeli diaspora.

I believe that this same insurgent group killed JFK Jr when he attempted to begin his career in the Senate; And I believe that President Trump is bringing the saga full circle, leading a counterinsurgency against these pirates.

JFK and Nikita Khrushchev once attempted to bridge our continents, and that project was shuttered by the insurgents who seized control of the country and subjugated our people.

An alliance between the Russian and American people is something that these insurgents deeply fear because they despise Jesus Christ, and the Russo-American alliance will represent the resurgence of Christianity and its triumph over the dark forces currently seeking to erase its memory in Lebanon, among other places.

According to Kirill Dmitriev, this agreement will be signed today, marking the formal emergence of the Sovereign Alliance in the public zeitgeist. It is ironic that many of the haters who will seethe over this development are Christian, because they have been brainwashed into hating one other Christian superpower in the world. It will take time to reprogram them out of hating our Christian friends in Russia. We are lucky that Vladimir Putin has exercised such restraint and patience as this process has unfolded. Satan has long sought to fool the God-loving people of this world into annihilating one another. As we continue forward, I suspect we will see the agents of the devil leap forth and demand the subjugation and suppression of God’s chosen people (the followers of Christ). But God will prevail.

We are witnessing the completion of a story that has been generations in the making. The Putin-Trump Tunnel will forever change the world.

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Trump Slams ‘Unpatriotic’ Republicans as Media Cheers For GOP Subversion

President Trump criticized a small group of Republican lawmakers who opposed portions of his agenda, calling them “unpatriotic” and “grandstanders” following Senate debates over administration-backed legislation. The comments came as several Republicans joined Democrats on select votes related to spending and executive authority. Recent media coverage has focused on disagreements within Republican ranks, including opposition from some state and federal lawmakers to specific Trump-backed policies. An Atlantic podcast highlighted examples of Republican officials who have publicly broken with the president on issues ranging from spending to redistricting. Despite those disagreements, most congressional Republicans have continued to support the administration’s major legislative priorities. Recent Senate votes showed only a limited number of Republican defections on key measures, allowing most Trump-backed proposals to advance.

Burning Bright: What we are witnessing in the summer of 2026 is not the external assault we were long conditioned to monitor—the one launched from legacy media ramparts, institutional holdouts or the predictable vectors of lawfare and narrative inversion.

The breach is occurring from within the very walls of the MAGA coalition by elements that have only ever worn its colors when it served their narrower interests.

We saw this pattern during the 2022 midterm cycle.

Then, a chorus of voices positioning themselves as guardians of the movement declared Trump’s 2024 announcement premature, too destabilizing, too early.

The same voices orbiting the DeSantis operation framed that announcement itself as the problem—as a reckless act that would fracture the very ‘unity’ they claimed to champion.

In truth, Trump’s early declaration functioned as a disarmament operation against a weaponized unity play already in motion, one intended to sideline the one figure whose presence alone prevented the movement from being quietly herded back onto partisan rails.

Trump entered that cycle already saddled with the engineered perception of having ‘lost’ a structurally-compromised (i.e., rigged) election, something he hasn’t shut up about in the six years SINCE.

The wolves among the flock used that perception as narrative cover to begin the work of distancing themselves from the core that had delivered 2016 and refused to accept 2020.

Many of those same figures—unelected, unaccountable to the base they claimed to represent—now operate from positions secured in that very cycle.

They are seizing the public discombobulation generated by Trump’s ongoing fifth-generation warfare campaign as fresh cover to break ranks again because the movement they only ever pretended to serve represents an existential threat to the Uniparty architecture they were cultivated to protect.

Every assertion of actual sovereignty, every compression of enemy timelines, every exposure of the old rules-based illusions creates stress in the system.

That stress is an opportunity.

But the Truth Community has not proven immune to the same pattern.

Those of us who have continued to point out the structural falsity of American elections—long after Trump’s 2024 victory, long after the surface restoration of certain guardrails—have been routinely mocked, berated and attacked for refusing to outsource our discernment to partisan outcomes.

We are told the future of the movement now rests on capturing or holding the 2026 midterms, as if the results of another engineered election cycle could magically restore what was never fully present in the first place.

This is the same trap as 2022, repackaged.

It reduces the entire project of American sovereignty to the base function of electioneering and hands the initiative back to the very mechanisms that produced the very systemic tyranny we’re meant to bring down.

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John Bolton Reaches Plea Deal Over Retention of National Security Records

Former Trump National Security Adviser John Bolton is expected to plead guilty later this month to a single count of illegally retaining sensitive national security documents, according to CNN. As part of the anticipated agreement, Bolton has agreed to pay a fine exceeding $2 million. The charge carries a potential prison sentence ranging from no incarceration to up to five years. A plea hearing is currently scheduled for June 26. Federal prosecutors charged Bolton earlier this year after alleging he kept diary entries and other records from his time in the first Trump administration at his residence. The original indictment included eight counts related to transmitting national defense information and 10 counts tied to retaining such material. Investigators also alleged Bolton shared more than 1,000 pages detailing his daily activities through a personal email account with two unauthorized individuals. Those allegations are not included in the charge he is expected to plead guilty to.

Ashe in America:

In which job(s) did Bolton help plan coup d’état?

1981–1983: General Counsel, then Assistant Administrator, U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)

1983–1985: Partner, Covington & Burling (law firm)

1985–1989: Assistant Attorney General, Office of Legislative Affairs, U.S. Department of Justice

1989–1993: Assistant Secretary for International Organization Affairs, U.S. Department of State

1993–1999: Partner, Lerner, Reed, Bolton & McManus (law firm)

1997–2001: Vice President, American Enterprise Institute (AEI)

2001–2005: Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Affairs

2005–2006: U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations

2007–2018: Of Counsel, Kirkland & Ellis (law firm); Foreign Policy Adviser to Mitt Romney (2012)

2018–2019: National Security Advisor to the President

Is this case really about what this guy put in his book, or will there be accountability for Bolton’s portfolio of work that sold out the American people so the rest of the world could rise?

The latter is literal treason.

Trump Says No Need to Get Enriched Uranium; Praises Ayatollah in Face-Turn

President Donald Trump said June 4 that the United States does not need a formal agreement with Iran to obtain the country’s enriched uranium, asserting that the US could get access to it if it chose to, but adding there is currently “no need” because the material is effectively “entombed” at damaged nuclear sites. Trump also said the US is closely monitoring the sites and claimed any recovery operation would be difficult and risky. The comments mark a notable shift from earlier negotiations, in which transferring or surrendering Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile had been reported as a central element of a potential agreement between Washington and Tehran. US officials previously indicated that Iran giving up enriched uranium was a key objective of the talks. Trump also struck a conciliatory tone toward Iran’s leadership. While saying he is not currently seeking a meeting with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, Trump indicated he would consider one if a deal is reached and said he would approach such a meeting respectfully. He has also recently stated that Iran has already agreed not to obtain nuclear weapons, describing that commitment as the central issue in the ongoing discussions.

GhostofBasedPatrickHenry: This is a remarkable shift in rhetoric in the past 48 hours.

We’ve gone from [paraphrased] “the Ayatollah is a crazy religious zealot who cannot be reasoned with and therefore must be destroyed,” to, “…he’s probably a professional; in some circles, he has a very good reputation… some people say bad [things about him], but a lot of people say bad [things] about me—totally false, of course.”

This is a rebranding exercise at Warp Speed.

President Trump is wasting no time in reframing the Ayatollah as a reasonable actor, and seeding the idea that they will eventually meet and strike a deal. And he does this with brilliant tact. Yes, Trump was responding to a question from Peter Doocy on whether he would be willing to meet, and started with, “I don’t want to meet,” but then immediately shifted to say that he would be “honored” to meet with the Supreme Leader, which was a jaw-dropping breakthrough in public diplomacy. It felt like an olive branch, of sorts. He even said that “some people have suggested it.”

After months of exchanging disparaging memes and Lego AI videos with the Iranian government via social media, President Trump now says he would be respectful in a potential meeting, reinforcing the notion that there will be no formal attempt to overthrow the existing system of government in Iran, and instead we will make peace with their current leaders—whoever they may be.

I was curious to see how this development has impacted President Trump’s “friends” in Mossad Media, so I checked in on Mark Levin’s X feed. Levin had not addressed Trump’s comments—and I expect that he will keep the powder dry, for now—though I did see this repost from Israel’s Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon.

A list? Like the lists that the Nazis used to make? Notice how Mike Waltz nods along like a complete dumbass.

So we are clear: the former National Security Advisor is nodding in agreement to the suggestion by a foreign diplomat that a list be compiled of Americans who criticize that diplomat’s government, and those Americans be targeted with some form of retribution.

It would appear that Mike Waltz is a traitor—like so many others in our government—and is fully prepared to support the targeted persecution of American citizens by a foreign government. The fact that this persecution is retribution for Americans exercising their First Amendment right to criticize government (notably, a foreign government) is perfect symbolism for how horribly corrupt and irredeemable our political class has become. What a sniveling coward Mike Waltz is to have remained on that stage after such a statement. Thank God he was fired from the cabinet. (Now we must root out the other rats that remain.)

The world isn’t turning on Israel because they are Jewish; the world is turning on Israel because they are behaving like a bunch of bloodthirsty sociopaths. They are despots, and the world has grown tired of their desire to subjugate all nations under the mantra of antisemitism.

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US-Brokered Israel-Lebanon Talks Produce Ceasefire Framework, Push Toward Expanded Security Deal

The United States convened a fourth round of high-level trilateral talks between Israeli and Lebanese representatives, producing a ceasefire framework tied to new security conditions. Under the US-led agreement, Israel and Lebanon committed to a ceasefire contingent on a full halt to Hezbollah fire and the removal of all Hezbollah operatives from the South Litani sector. The deal also establishes pilot zones where the Lebanese Armed Forces would assume exclusive control, excluding all non-state armed groups. The framework builds on Pentagon talks on May 29 and centers on reinforcing sovereignty, border stability, and dismantling non-state armed organizations. It envisions expanded Lebanese Armed Forces responsibility across national territory, with US support, and emphasizes preventing the re-emergence of armed non-state groups while strengthening state control. The sides agreed to resume political and security talks the week of June 22, with Washington continuing to facilitate negotiations toward a broader settlement.

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