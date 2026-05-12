The Badlands Brief is your daily drop of Badlands’ takes on the narratives dominating the info war. Read on, and join the conversation in the comments section.

“This Election Will Be Fair” – President Trump Announces “Election Integrity Army” for the 2026 Midterms

“Palestinian Chuck Schumer is hiring Eric Holder, famous for handing guns to Mexican cartels under the Barack Hussein Obama administration, as part of a Democrat-led “Election Integrity Group” that will no doubt try to suppress Republican voters, and interfere in our Elections. Furthermore, Marc Elias, a terrible lawyer with a horrible track record, is also involved. This is the same disgusting individual who was responsible for the fake Russia dossier from a foreign nation to meddle in the 2016 Election, which I won in historic fashion. The Democrats are totally unhinged and we will not allow them to threaten the integrity of our Elections. During my Historic Election in 2024, when I won every single Swing State, and decisively won both the Electoral and Popular votes by wide margins, the Republicans had an Election Integrity Army in every single State to preserve the sanctity of each legal vote. We will be doing the same again in 2026, but it will be much bigger and stronger. All Americans should have their voices be heard by casting a vote. Be assured this Election will be fair! President DONALD J. TRUMP”

Ashe in America: A “fair” election using the same rigged systems is not a real election. We cannot have real elections until we are honest about how fake they’ve been.

Perhaps the 2026 midterms will reveal the systemic corruption in US elections and deliver that honesty – the reckoning of fake elections. CannCon and I have been talking about that since the 2024 election, debating it really, and we’re closer than we’ve ever been to a critical mass of Americans coming to a realization of the truth about the election machine and the cabal that runs it.

“Blockchain, Good. Blockchain Voting, Bad.” Holly at Altitude [ Source ]

“What truly matters is not which party controls our government, but whether our government is controlled by the people.” – President Donald J. Trump

Fake voters.

Fake ballots.

Fake counts.

There must be honesty about US elections after years of gaslighting by those responsible for public trust. A declaration from President Trump that elections are now “fair” – without systemically addressing why they are not “fair” – is not the truth and reconciliation required for delivering real elections.

I am encouraged by the public exposure happening with regards to US elections across the nation and within the halls of justice.

But we cannot have real elections until we are honest about how fake they’ve been. And the administration knows how fake they’ve been.

They’re so fake that they’re part of a treasonous grand conspiracy.

Prosecute that. Reveal the truth about elections to all Americans, and be brave enough to hold the co-conspirators accountable for their parts.

With all due respect to the President, that’s what it’s going to take for the American people to believe that “this Election will be fair.”

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Media Panics About Trump-Xi Summit While Putin Alludes to An End to His Special Mil Operation In Ukraine

US media outlets are framing this week’s planned meeting between President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping as a potentially “legacy-defining” summit amid simultaneous crises involving Iran, Taiwan, artificial intelligence, and global trade. Reports from Axios and other outlets say the talks are expected to focus heavily on the Iran conflict, sanctions, AI coordination, and escalating US-China tensions over Taiwan and military posture in the Pacific. Analysts cited by Western media argue Beijing enters the summit with increased leverage after months of instability tied to the Iran war and global energy disruptions. At the same time, Russian President Vladimir Putin has publicly suggested the Ukraine conflict may be “coming to an end,” marking one of the strongest indications yet from Moscow that negotiations could eventually emerge. Putin’s comments came during Russia’s Victory Day events and amid a fragile US-brokered ceasefire that both Kyiv and Moscow accuse the other of violating. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected the suggestion that Russia is genuinely seeking peace, while Western analysts argue the Kremlin may be reacting to battlefield attrition, economic strain, and shifting geopolitical realities.

Burning Bright: Donald Trump’s imminent Beijing summit with Xi Jinping is being framed as a flashpoint, not just by us, but by the Globalist Hegemon itself.

This is because what said Hegemon fears most is not any single pillar of my long-theorized Sovereign Alliance, but the coordinated whole, operating under an emergent and accelerating translation layer of pragmatism that is increasingly bipartisan, and which has been accelerated by the very global crises each has kicked off.

Trump’s impending departure for Beijing, accompanied as he is by a delegation of American industrial and financial leadership prepared to lock in investment flows and commercial realignments arrives against the backdrop of an Iran front that has been deliberately kept in a state of suspended animation, or rather, perpetuation, depending on which headline you’re reading at any given moment.

The very prolongation of the polycrisis (one that isn’t running on globalist scripts for a change) supplies the Narrative Shielding required for the three primary pillars of the Sovereign Alliance—Washington, Moscow and Beijing—to advance coordinated interests without triggering the total-spectrum alarm the old architecture requires to maintain control.

To wit, what began as unilateral pressure applied by Putin in Ukraine (and by extension, on central Europe,) Trump in the Western Hemisphere (South America) and the Middle East and Xi in the Pacific has become the cover under which their practical convergence can occur in the open, even if we saw it coming years in advance.

Putin’s recent public signals have shifted the Narrative Timeline on the Ukraine theater in unmistakable ways, with his latest Victory Day address carrying the clear implication that, according to him, the conflict is approaching its terminus on the back of a Trump-brokered détente.

According to the Media Protectorate, European capitals are already preparing, however quietly for eventual engagement with the reformed Russians at the “right moment,” framing that mirrors the timeline both Putin and Trump have been referring to since Trump regained public office.

Of course, as we have discussed in some detail, this détente may be translated on the basis of Russia and Ukraine, but it is actually between the emergent Sovereign Alliance and the Western Hegemon it has so emphatically humiliated, with Trump’s American force posture adjustments on the European continent, along with both his and Putin’s Actual power pincer in the region amidst Xi’s economic rails thoroughly exposing the hollowness of legacy alliance structures that once relied on the very permanent proxies in Ukraine, Iran and yes Taiwan that are currently being disentangled.

Which suggests that these are not random de-escalations, but off-ramps in one theater being used to grease the rails toward on-ramps in others while the Hegemon’s systemic rot is left increasingly exposed to elements it can no longer control without the de facto backing of the most powerful Actual power projection arm in the world, that being the US Military Trump stands at the head of.

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Politico Poll Finds Bipartisan Fears of “Stolen” Elections — Though Voters Disagree On What That Means

A new poll highlighted by Politico found widespread distrust in the American election system across party lines, with large numbers of voters expressing concern that future elections could be “stolen.” According to reporting on the survey, only about 39% of respondents said without reservation that the 2020 election was not stolen, while roughly 40% said the 2026 midterms were unlikely to be stolen. The poll also found sharp partisan differences over what constitutes a “stolen” election. Republicans were more likely to cite concerns about voter fraud, mail ballots, and election administration, while Democrats pointed to voter suppression, redistricting, court rulings, and access to voting. Analysts argue the findings reflect a growing bipartisan erosion of trust in US electoral systems, even as Americans fundamentally disagree on the source of the perceived threat.

Ashe in America: The “source of the perceived threat” is irrelevant to the overall finding that the majority of Americans don’t trust US elections.

This could be called a crisis.

Following the 2024 election, when the blueanons went all “stolen election”, here at Badlands, we were supportive of getting to the bottom of all their allegations. Inquiry into elections is always a good thing because elections are fake.

They can’t be real until we are honest about how fake they’ve been.

And, according to Politico’s “bipartisan” polling, a majority of Americans have concerns about elections.

Of course, that’s true. The reasons vary, but the net effect is the same.

Elections are fake, and everyone knows it.

Our elections, in their centralized and complex context, are based on a pinky promise of trust with people that have proven themselves wholly untrustworthy.

The president knows that.

Y’all think the people are going to figure it out anytime soon?

BONUS ITEM

Top CEOs Expected to Join President Trump on China Trip

Several high-profile business executives are expected to accompany President Trump on his trip to China this week as the administration pushes for new economic agreements with Beijing. According to a White House official, the business delegation is expected to include: Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla

Tim Cook, CEO of Apple

Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock

Kelly Ortberg, president and CEO of Boeing

David Solomon, CEO of Goldman Sachs

Stephen Schwarzman, CEO of Blackstone

Jane Fraser, CEO of Citigroup

Dina Powell McCormick, president and vice chair of Meta

Ryan McInerney, CEO of Visa

Brian Sikes, chairman and chief executive of Cargill

Chuck Robbins, chairman and CEO of Cisco

Jim Anderson, CEO of Coherent

H. Lawrence Culp Jr., CEO of GE Aerospace

Jacob Thaysen, CEO of Illumina

Michael Miebach, president and CEO of Mastercard The trip is expected to focus heavily on trade and investment, with the administration aiming to secure a series of business deals and purchase agreements during President Trump’s summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Trump Says He Plans Temporary Suspension of Federal Gas Tax

President Trump said Monday that he plans to suspend the federal gas tax “for a period of time” before gradually restoring it once fuel prices decline. Trump made the comments during a phone interview with CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes, saying the tax would be phased back in “when gas goes down.” The president also addressed Iran’s latest response to the US peace proposal, saying Tehran offered some concessions tied to its nuclear program but that the proposal still fell short. “They made concessions, but not enough,” Trump said, calling the response a “very stupid proposal.”

Man Accused of Assassination Attempt at WHCA Dinner Pleads Not Guilty

The man accused of attempting to attack President Trump during the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner pleaded not guilty Monday to federal charges, including attempted assassination and assaulting a federal officer. Allen appeared briefly in federal court Monday, where one of his attorneys entered the plea on his behalf. His legal team is seeking to remove at least two senior Justice Department officials from involvement in the prosecution, arguing Acting AG Todd Blanche and US Attorney Jeanine Pirro, who attended the event, could be considered victims or witnesses in the case, creating a possible conflict of interest. Defense attorney Eugene Ohm indicated the request could expand to seeking the recusal of Pirro’s entire office. US District Judge Trevor McFadden did not immediately rule and asked the defense to further explain the scope of the request. Allen also faces additional firearms charges and a count accusing him of assaulting a federal officer with a deadly weapon. The attempted assassination charge alone carries a possible life sentence if convicted. He is scheduled to return to court June 29.

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The opinions expressed in the Badlands Brief are those of the tagged authors and do not necessarily reflect the attitudes or positions of Badlands Media.

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