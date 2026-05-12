Badlands Media

Badlands Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joe Kronner's avatar
Joe Kronner
8h

Trump 2.0 has been all about the FO phase, especially here in 2026.

ASHE it is amazing to see all the election fraud exposure happening now. I know I have been saying it for years but it sure feels like 2026 is the year the 1st domino falls and the cascade begins...Oh happy days.

BB the trip to meet with Xi has the talking heads twisting in every direction. The fact that Trump 2.0 is hitting the DS Rat Bastards from every direction at once is glorious to watch. It's like playing with a cat using multiple laser lights..

I have no idea how far Team Trump will carry the ball on this China trip but the possibilities are endless.

Man, I love winning!

God Wins!

God Bless!!!

Reply
Share
14 replies
HisGloriousVictory's avatar
HisGloriousVictory
9h

@Ashe: (quoting PDJT) "Be assured this Election will be fair!"

I will choose to read that statement in such a way as to place the emphasis on the action of providing assurance to us (the people); as opposed to a declaration that we should already be assured. So in the "active" voice versus the middle or passive. To which I would respond: "Mr. President - it is my great hope that I and all other voters can be sure of the trueness and fairness of our elections."

Reply
Share
1 reply
44 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Badlands Media LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture