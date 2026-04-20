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Gary
4h

"𝘐 𝘴𝘶𝘱𝘱𝘰𝘴𝘦 𝘪𝘵 𝘢𝘭𝘭 𝘥𝘦𝘱𝘦𝘯𝘥𝘴 𝘰𝘯 𝘸𝘩𝘦𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘰𝘳 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘺𝘰𝘶 𝘣𝘦𝘭𝘪𝘦𝘷𝘦 𝘛𝘳𝘶𝘮𝘱 ..." is the bottom line. 𝔚𝖊 𝖙𝔥𝖊 𝕻𝔢𝖔𝔭𝖑𝔢 have been lied to so much by our leaders at every level from the School Board to the Delaware Dud that many even doubt the President who has consistently kept his promises. "Crisis of confidence" is not just a slogan - when we lose faith in our government - and, worse, transfer our faith to liars in the media and America's opponents elsewhere - the situation is critical. Pray for America.

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🇫🇷 TRUMPist de La Fayette 🇺🇸's avatar
🇫🇷 TRUMPist de La Fayette 🇺🇸
3hEdited

💒🇫🇷🙏🏻💕🕊️🇺🇲💒

At the start of this week, I particularly envy the United States for its ability to rally behind a cause that France 🇫🇷—known as “the eldest daughter of the Church”—is quite incapable of championing, let alone implementing, after having cast aside its Christian values!

President Trump has designated this week as one dedicated to public readings of Bible passages by prominent figures from all walks of life.

He himself is scheduled to give a public reading from the Oval Office of the White House of passages from 2 Chronicles 7.

What touches me the most is that this corresponds precisely to the text that has been referenced since day one in my own Substack profile!

And what strikes me deeply is that I cannot help but connect this specific text to what Q says about Israel "saved for the last" !

But which definition of Israel is this text actually referring to?

The country of Israel, the (Promised) Land of Israel, the Jewish people or the people of the land of Israel, or the entire body of believers, whether Christian or Jewish??

All of this symbolism is breathtaking in its divine power, and I thank God for allowing us all to experience such a moment together!

💒🇫🇷🙏🏻💕🕊️🇺🇲💒

May Almighty God bless and protect you and your loved ones throughout this time, which is becoming increasingly difficult not to see as a striking parallel to the Tribulations of the people of Israel!

May the peace of the Lord be with you!

🇺🇲💕🕊️🙏🏻🇫🇷💒

[Thanks to Deepl for helping me to articulate such a text !]

"President Trump is scheduled to participate in a Bible-reading event from the Oval Office"

https://justthenews.com/government/white-house/trump-scheduled-participate-bible-reading-event-oval-office

"VIDEO — ‘This is more than symbolism’: Weeklong ‘America Reads the Bible’ event commences in D.C."

https://www.breitbart.com/faith/2026/04/19/video-this-is-more-than-symbolism-weeklong-america-reads-the-bible-event-commences-in-d-c

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