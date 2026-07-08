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Samuel E Roberson Jr's avatar
Samuel E Roberson Jr
3h

If anyone has earned the right to demand accountability for the #DeathJab, it’s families like mine. I lost my youngest daughter to the FAUXVID-19 shot. I don’t care about the public faces like Dr. Fauci. I want the real decision-makers at the top of Big Pharma, the ones who approved and pushed the #DeathJab onto the public, held fully accountable. No more shielding, no more hiding behind their vast wealth, no more excuses. I want Justice for my beautiful Taylor Michelle.

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Gary's avatar
Gary
3h

"The walls are closing in" - on Tony Fauci.

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