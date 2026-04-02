The Badlands Brief is your daily drop of Badlands’ takes on the narratives dominating the info war. Read on, and join the conversation in the comments section.

Trump Addresses Nation on Iran Wind-Down

Zak and Burning Bright recapped President Trump’s address Wednesday evening. Check it out here:

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Trump Signals US Withdrawal From NATO While Dropping Sovereign Alliance Bomb

President Donald Trump said he is “strongly considering” pulling the United States out of NATO in remarks reported from an April 1 interview with The Telegraph, and multiple major outlets independently matched the substance of that claim. Trump tied his threat to NATO allies’ refusal to back US military action and maritime operations connected to the Iran war, including pressure around the Strait of Hormuz. The remarks are part of a broader escalation: on March 27 Trump said the US does not “have to be there for NATO,” and on March 31 Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth declined to reaffirm the US commitment to NATO’s collective-defense clause, saying that decision was up to Trump. Trump has described NATO as a “paper tiger.” At the same time, the administration has been publicly pushing a “sovereign nations” framework rather than older alliance language: the White House summary of Secretary Marco Rubio’s February Munich speech said Trump’s foreign policy is one that “brings sovereign nations together in common purpose” and rejects “outdated globalist structures.” That “sovereign” framing also appears in Trump’s own recent formal policy documents: the January 7 White House memorandum on withdrawals from international bodies said the administration was exiting organizations it viewed as contrary to US interests and sovereignty. Finland’s president said after speaking with Trump on April 1 that a “more European NATO” is taking shape, underscoring that European leaders are already discussing a security architecture with less reliance on Washington.

Burning Bright: “I always knew they were a paper tiger, and Putin knows that too, by the way.”

Well, I do believe the boss man has finally just come right out and said what some of us have been theorizing for ages.

That the real war is one being fought not against Proxy States and Regimes, but against the Invisible Enemy, and that the Heroes we have deserved all along may just look like the Villains we’ve needed along the way.

The Globalist Western Hegemon’s paper facade is cracking wide open in real time, and no signal cuts through the static quite like President Trump’s latest unfiltered dispatch from the Telegraph interview—where he lays bare the hollow core of NATO and the broader EU entanglement machine, dismissing the whole architecture as a paper tiger whose claws were never real to begin with.

Putin knows it too, he says, and in that offhand reference lies the codification of truths that have been operating beneath the surface of the Info War for years now, truths that the Collective Mind is only now beginning to register.

What we’re witnessing isn’t some fresh pivot or sudden rupture in alliance politics.

It’s the accelerating translation of long-planned Sovereign operations into the visible battlespace, where the true objective was never the theatrical purging of some manufactured Axis of Upheaval.

No.

The deeper aim—evident now from the unfolding theater in Iran, just as it was in Syria and Venezuela before it, with Ukraine’s proxy scaffolding already crumbling and Taiwan’s eventual realignment waiting in the wings—has always been the quiet liberation of would-be sovereign states from the suffocating grip of that same Western Globalist construct.

The one that dressed itself up as indispensable defender while weaving proxy chains, fiat illusions and inverted power structures to keep nations locked in perpetual dependency.

Trump isn’t mincing words when he calls out the one-way street of these alliances; he’s signaling the end of the charade, the moment when the would-be vassals start to see the strings for what they were.

That Sovereign Pincer I first projected years ago between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin—the one framed not as opposition, but as coordinated convergence against the true common adversary—didn’t just materialize in the heat of recent crises.

It was closed long ago, forged in backchannels that hummed through the entirety of the first Trump era and likely stretched back further still, operating in the shadows of trade deals, energy flows and strategic off-ramps that the public narrative never bothered to acknowledge until they were force fed a narrative that fit their warped (finally in a good way) worldview.

The targets of that pincer, the entrenched nodes of the old unipolar order are only now grasping it on the longest of delays: slowly at first, through fractured headlines and panicked policy spasms, and then all at once, in the kind of collective realization that shifts the entire geopolitical board.

***

Ashe in America: As criticism against the President escalates, remember that attacks on the President are attacks on us.

Don’t forget who the real enemy is.

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“That Makes Them Subject to a Foreign Power” – Birthright Citizenship at SCOTUS

The Supreme Court of the United States heard oral arguments in a legal challenge to President Donald Trump’s executive order seeking to limit birthright citizenship. The executive order interprets the Fourteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution as guaranteeing citizenship to persons born in the US and “subject to the jurisdiction thereof.” Lower federal courts blocked the order and related efforts, finding that the Constitution’s text and long-standing precedent protect birthright citizenship regardless of parents’ immigration status. The key precedent is United States v. Wong Kim Ark, in which the Court held that children born in the US to non-citizen parents are citizens under the Fourteenth Amendment. Legal analysts cited in reporting indicate that overturning or narrowing this precedent would require the Court to reinterpret more than a century of constitutional law. The current Court’s conservative majority has shown willingness to revisit precedent in other areas, but immigration and constitutional text cases have produced mixed outcomes.

Ashe in America: April 1, 1865 marked the beginning of the end of the Civil War with the Union victory at the Battle of Five Forks. Exactly five years after that, on April 1, 1870, the United States formally ratified the Fifteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution, prohibiting denial of the right to vote based on race, color, or previous condition of servitude. Exactly 156 years after that, on April 1, 2026 – yesterday – American citizenship got another potentially transformational review at SCOTUS in Trump v. Barbara.

Fresh in the history books:

“A boy is born here to an Iranian father who has entered the country illegally. That boy is automatically an Iranian national at birth, and he has a duty to provide military service to the Iranian government. Is he not subject to any foreign power? [...] Well, what I said about a boy born to an Iranian father is true of children born here to parents who are nationals of other countries. If I’m correct, it’s true to a child who’s born here to Russian parents. It’s true to a child who’s born here to Mexican parents. They’re automatically citizens or nationals of those countries and have a duty of --of military service. It sure seems like that’s a --that makes them subject to a foreign power.” – Justice Alito Audio and Transcript Here

History isn’t just rhyming on April Fool’s Day. It’s keeping beats in time.

Speaking of the Fifteenth Amendment, President Trump issued a new executive order on elections on Tuesday. Read about that here. [Fact Sheet Here]

It’s all so transformational.

The oral arguments were wild, and everyone should listen for themselves. Chris Paul had an excellent catch from Autopen Jackson. From his Substack chat:

“I found this moment during today’s SCOTUS hearing to be a rather shocking admission on the part of the Court. The fact that it comes courtesy of Ketanji Brown-Jackson makes it that much better. Here, she argues that language used in Supreme Court opinions was written not to be taken seriously as legal opinion, but to perform public relations on behalf of the Court in rendering its opinion — “to help the public accept the outcome of this case.”

Most of the argument today was in regard to the semantics of particular law precedent (which is, along with statutory law based on the Reconstruction amendments, the bedrock of our legal system). If Court precedent can amount to nothing more than public relations, why would we be determining what the government is allowed to do on that basis?

Oh, right. Because the government is our king, and we are its subjects, and they’re determining what the government allows us to do. This, too, is a product of the Reconstruction amendments.”

In that specific example (and season – Civil War & Reconstruction), the language of the court precedent definitely was a public relations effort to calm and distract the public while [they] overthrew the US Constitution.

If you can wrap your head around that, it’s not hard to imagine that maybe other bodies of legal precedent are “nothing more than public relations.”

Maybe it all is.

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“America is Going Back to the Moon!”

“Tonight at 6:24 P.M. EST, for the first time in over 50 YEARS, America is going back to the Moon! Artemis II, among the most powerful rockets ever built, is launching our Brave Astronauts farther into Deep Space than any human has EVER gone. We are WINNING, in Space, on Earth, and everywhere in between — Economically, Militarily, and now, BEYOND THE STARS. Nobody comes close! America doesn’t just compete, we DOMINATE, and the whole World is watching. God bless our incredible Astronauts, God bless NASA, and God bless the Greatest Nation ever to exist, the United States of America! President DONALD J. TRUMP”

Ashe in America: I asked on Badlands Daily yesterday morning, who made this decision? Who decided to have a sudden manned moon mission on April Fool’s Day?

That video POTUS posted from NASA is awesome. To the moon and back in five minutes!

Shout out to outer space. This space launch is the most real thing to happen since we bombed Iran via video bowling and Wii Golf.

Accelerate.

BONUS ITEM

Cuba Signals Willingness for Economic Deal With Trump Administration

Cuba’s senior diplomat to the United States is proposing expanded economic cooperation with the Trump administration, offering “mutually beneficial discussions,” as a senior US official said the outreach “sounded like the regime is getting desperate.” “There’s a huge range of issues that we can discuss with the US that are, we’re pretty sure, for the benefit of the national interests of the US and the national interest of Cuba,” Lianys Torres Rivera said, adding, “So, the US wants to be engaged in the economic transformation in Cuba? Let’s do it.” Torres Rivera said Havana is open to US involvement in its economic transformation without compromising sovereignty, offering an early glimpse into Cuba’s position in ongoing talks led on the American side by Secretary of State Marco Rubio following a US oil blockade imposed roughly two months ago. Cuba is seeking relief from sanctions, including easing embargo restrictions, waiving Title III of the Helms-Burton Act, and removal from the state sponsors of terrorism list, as largely undisclosed talks continue, confirmed in mid-March by Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel. Torres Rivera also pointed to potential cooperation in areas like Alzheimer’s research and drug trafficking enforcement. US officials say any deal would require major political and economic changes in Cuba, including privatization and greater financial independence for citizens.

Pezeshkian Tells Americans Iran Fighting ‘Israel’s Proxy War,’ Urges Rejection of War Narrative

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian issued an open letter to the American public questioning whether Washington is truly pursuing an “America First” agenda or instead operating as a proxy for Israel, while urging Americans to reject coordinated “war propaganda” surrounding Iran. Pezeshkian argued that portraying Iran as a threat is the result of “manufactured narratives” driven by the military-industrial complex and Israeli political interests, claiming such messaging is used to justify military presence and conflict. He said the US has built extensive military capabilities around Iran despite Tehran posing no direct threat. The Iranian leader also accused Israel of shaping US policy to deflect attention from its actions in the region, and claimed Washington is being pushed into a broader war that serves foreign interests rather than those of the American people. He directly questioned whether current US policy reflects an “America First” priority. He maintained that Iran has not sought war and is instead responding to what he characterized as continued aggression. Pezeshkian called on Americans to question official narratives, stating that the portrayal of Iran as an imminent threat is misleading and serves political objectives rather than public interest. He pointed to growing frustration within the United States over foreign policy decisions, suggesting that ordinary citizens in both countries share an interest in avoiding further escalation.

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