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DJL's avatar
DJL
4d

Please pull out of NATO. I live near Norfolk, Virginia, which is “ NATO‘s home in North America” and believe me there are signs everywhere stating that. Looking forward to having those signs taken down and billions of dollars put back into the American economy that are going to these ridiculous globalist organizations.

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Bleighv05 (believe05)'s avatar
Bleighv05 (believe05)
4d

Good morning -- I believe pulling out of NATO will be in the best interest of ALL involved. Because citizens of other countries will finally see how feeble their own government has led them to be. Unwinding - disentangling - finally seeing. It will be a glorious day. Which may also lead to Israel hanging in the wind as some "allies" may be less willing to step in and help.

SCOTUS -- Public relations? She is something else. It is time to truly make AMERICA First. In all ways. It will be interesting to see how this decision plays out considering what happened with the Colorado case.

Another exciting episode -- and God is in control. Get the popcorn!!

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