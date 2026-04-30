Badlands Media

Badlands Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kelly McCulloch's avatar
Kelly McCulloch
9m

R/T Trump’s Truth last night about Mob signals and discussion on DPH related to Comey:

Having followed Comey history and recent comms (his weekly Substack videos), This kind of talk that is RICO adjacent is at least partially why I still believe that both Comey and Guiliani were part of the Batman inner circle in the 80s.

Ashe, Yesterday, I 86’d my consent to Organ Donation and to affiliation with the Republican Party. Come and get me you Deep State War Mongers!

Reply
Share
1 reply
Danimal28's avatar
Danimal28
1m

Served in Germany 88-90 and my German girlfriends friends called we Americans stupid; "we have free health care, free college, etc."

While I was fixing their cars I asked them who is paying for it... Crickets...

"He is at war with the Western Hegemon itself" Indeed, namely the City of London directly and indirectly through their proxies starting in Iran.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Badlands Media LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture