The Badlands Brief is your daily drop of Badlands’ takes on the narratives dominating the info war. Read on, and join the conversation in the comments section.

Supreme Court Rejects Louisiana Map, Tightens Limits On Race In Redistricting

The Supreme Court ruled 6–3 that Louisiana’s congressional map creating a second majority-Black district was an unconstitutional racial gerrymander, narrowing how states can rely on race when drawing districts under the Voting Rights Act of 1965. Writing for the majority, Samuel Alito said compliance with Section 2 of the law can justify consideration of race but does not require states to adopt maps that prioritize racial outcomes. He wrote that Section 2, “correctly understood,” does not impose liability that conflicts with the Constitution and did not mandate Louisiana’s redraw. Justice Clarence Thomas joined the Court’s ruling but issued a separate opinion saying he would have gone further. Thomas argued that the Voting Rights Act should not be used to challenge how states draw congressional districts at all. He said the law is meant to protect access to the ballot, not regulate how states design district maps. He said that redistricting decisions fall outside the statute’s scope, writing that no claims under that section should succeed in future districting cases. The case, Louisiana v. Callais, focused on whether the state’s revised map violated the 14th and 15th Amendments by prioritizing race in its design. The dispute followed extended litigation and two rounds of Supreme Court arguments after the state added the second majority-Black district. The ruling leaves Section 2 in place but is expected to constrain how it is applied in future redistricting fights.

Ashe in America: As I said on the Devolution Power Hour last night, I think this Louisiana case is a signal that critical race theory is dead – legally.

As for the decision, the Eisen-Elias et al progressive effort to expand the interpretation of civil rights statutes was punched in the gut yesterday – they lost one of their favorite toys!

This decision is big. It ends race-based manipulation of electoral maps – which, in theory, will recast the districts in a more natural and organic composition. We still have to deal with the political gerrymandering, but the ability to use race to manipulate seats by party is done.

This is a big deal. If you missed Monday’s Culture of Change, I talked about how this case fits in the broader ecosystem of the Voting Rights Act – and I didn’t even know this decision was coming! Check it out here.

Exciting news to share with you today… Scientists recently discovered a little-known nutrient that dramatically reduces joint pain, fights inflammation and improves your joint, heart and brain health... in as little as 7 days… The best part? Unlike Ibuprofen and painkillers, this food has no side effects. In fact, just the opposite: it ALSO protects your heart and helps prevent memory loss... Learn more by clicking the image below.

Sponsored

Trump Signals Possible US Troop Withdrawal From Germany After Merz Criticism

Donald Trump indicated the United States could reconsider its military presence in Germany following criticism of US policy in the Iran conflict by Friedrich Merz. Trump suggested that continued US troop deployments depend on allied support and burden-sharing, reiterating long-standing concerns about the value of US commitments within NATO. Germany hosts tens of thousands of US troops, a key component of NATO’s European defense posture and logistics network. Any reduction would represent a significant shift in US force positioning on the continent. The remarks come amid broader tensions over the Iran war and renewed debate about alliance obligations, defense spending, and the strategic role of US forces in Europe.

GhostofBasedPatrickHenry:

Those little European dandies decided to get a little lippy. Perhaps they forgot who funds their gay little anti-Russia club? Who provides the weaponry and the soldiers so that they can prance around and puff out their chests like they alone are an actual threat to anybody? Perhaps it’s time to pull the plug on that money pit?

NATO is a parasite that contributes nothing of value to the world. In fact, it prevents two great nations—Russia and the United States—from becoming great allies. That alone is enough reason for America to leave.

Trump’s Heel Turn and Operation Economic Fury

The US Department of the Treasury imposed sanctions on 35 individuals and entities tied to Iran’s “shadow banking” network, a system used to move tens of billions of dollars globally to evade sanctions and fund military and proxy operations. The action is part of a broader pressure campaign – described as “Economic Fury” – aimed at cutting off Iran’s access to international finance, including networks linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. This escalation comes alongside a US naval blockade of Iran, initiated in April 2026, which targets shipping and oil exports and has already intercepted or redirected dozens of vessels. At the same time, diplomatic efforts have stalled, with Donald Trump rejecting Iran-backed proposals and insisting nuclear issues be addressed immediately as a condition for negotiations. The combined strategy – financial sanctions plus maritime enforcement – marks a significant intensification of US economic and military pressure on Iran during the ongoing conflict.

Burning Bright: Donald Trump is using one cartel to break another.

According to the central narrative, Hollywood heel-turn Trump is drawing a hard line against the Iranian Regime and its nuclear program in the way the legacy media has scripted.

That story is real enough in one crucial sense—but only as Narrative cover.

What we are witnessing on an Actual level is something far more precise, far more surgical and far more devastating to the old order.

As I have been arguing for some time, Trump is not primarily at war with Tehran.

He is at war with the Western Hegemon itself—the energy infrastructure and the financial rails that have kept the Globalist Machine humming for generations.

And he is doing it the only way these things are ever done at this level: by working with one cartel to shatter another.

Trump continues to pilot the central narrative with ease, as that layer of the story is straightforward.

The naval blockade is choking Iran’s oil exports, their storage facilities are nearing critical mass and the regime is suffocating.

Meanwhile, the real signal emanates from the US Treasury, which, under Scott Bessent, whom I dubbed ‘The Wolf of Main Street’ in 2025 just dropped another salvo—sanctioning 35 individuals and entities tied to Iran’s shadow banking network under the banner of Operation Economic Fury.

Shell companies, exchange houses, front operations funneling tens of billions to the IRGC and its proxies.

The language in the release is all about “Iranian Proxies” and terrorist financing.

And yes, that part is true.

But the key term is ‘proxy’ itself.

Because the real architecture being dismantled is not ‘Iranian.’ It is the ancient mechanism by which the Shadow Banking Empire has operated since its Prussian origins—fused with British imperial precedent and perfected across the 20th century into the invisible rails of the modern Deep State.

As many in this audience know, shell companies are not a bug; they are the feature of the Globalist Deep State, representative of the plausible-deniability layer that has allowed the Hegemon to project power without ever showing its hand.

By squeezing so-called Iranian nodes, Trump and Bessent are not just cutting off one regime’s illicit lifelines, but exposing and severing the broader financial sinews that have sustained the entire unipolar construct.

The net is wide. The net is deep. The net being squeezed is the network itself, while the ‘Iranian’ label is just that, a Narrative veil that makes the Actual operation politically palatable while the guts of the Machine are quietly extracted.

Trump, Putin Hold 90-Minute Call on Ukraine Ceasefire and Iran War

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin held a phone call lasting roughly 90 minutes, described by both sides as “productive” and “businesslike.” The leaders discussed both the Ukraine war and the ongoing Iran conflict, with Putin proposing a temporary ceasefire in Ukraine tied to Russia’s May 9 Victory Day celebrations. Trump said he encouraged Putin to end the Ukraine war first, despite Putin offering assistance on issues related to Iran’s nuclear program. Putin also raised concerns about escalation in Iran and warned of broader global consequences if the conflict expands further. The call comes amid ongoing diplomatic efforts, though major disagreements remain—particularly over territorial demands in Ukraine and conditions for any lasting ceasefire.

GhostofBasedPatrickHenry: President Trump and President Putin have obviously working together behind the scenes for a long time, and that is consistently demonstrated in their behavior and actions.

A perfect example is this 55-second clip of President Trump responding to questions about his phone call with Putin.

Not only did Trump say that the Iran and Ukraine Wars were on the same timeline, he also said that Ukraine had already been militarily defeated—and then crushed the MSM for running propaganda campaigns to make the public think otherwise.

For that reason, I’ve long believed that if you want to gain some insight into what President Trump really thinks about major geopolitical events, just look at what Putin and the Kremlin are saying about it. Whether it is Gaza/Israel, NATO and the EU, Venezuela or Iran, it’s fair to consider that Putin and Lavrov’s perspective on these affairs are also President Trump’s perspective—or at least to some extent.

The Sovereign Alliance is real, and the implications cannot be overstated.

Supreme Court Backs Crisis Pregnancy Centers’ Right to Challenge State Investigations

The Supreme Court of the United States ruled that a New Jersey crisis pregnancy center may proceed with a federal lawsuit challenging a state investigation, siding with the center’s claim that its constitutional rights were implicated. The case involves First Choice Women’s Resource Centers and a subpoena issued by Matthew Platkin seeking donor and operational records. The center argued the demand could chill speech and association rights protected under the Constitution. The Court did not rule on the underlying merits of the subpoena but determined the center can pursue its claims in federal court rather than being limited to state proceedings. The decision is viewed as a procedural victory for crisis pregnancy centers and similar organizations, allowing broader access to federal courts when challenging state enforcement actions.

Ashe in America: This opinion flew under the radar in light of Louisiana v Callais, but it’s an important one.

“An official demand for private donor information is enough to discourage reasonable individuals from associating with a group,” the court wrote. “From its allegations and declarations, and given our many and longstanding precedents in the area and reasonable inferences about third party behavior, First Choice has established that the Attorney General’s demand for private donor information injures the group’s First Amendment associational rights.”

The state of New Jersey has been harassing women’s reproductive centers – and for a long time, it was generally accepted that women’s reproductive centers that refused to murder babies were enemies of the state (because the state appears to be a murder cult). Their champions and their cause — life — were dehumanized and delegitimized.

That’s over now.

“Since pregnancy centers like ours do not perform or refer for abortion, we are targets for a government that disagrees with our views,” Aimee Huber, First Choice’s executive director, said. “If our attorney general can bully us, it can happen in other states that promote abortion.”

The court ruled that crisis pregnancy centers have the same rights to judicial review as their more murdery counterparts.

Of course they do. How could a lower court decide otherwise?

The weaponization of government is being dismantled.

Feels good, doesn’t it?

BONUS ITEMS

Blanche Denies That Trump Had Anything to Do With Comey Indictment

Acting Attorney General Blanche stated that Donald Trump had no role in directing or initiating any prosecution involving James Comey. Blanche emphasized that any legal action tied to Comey is being handled independently through the Department of Justice, rejecting claims that the case was politically driven by the White House. The statement follows reporting that Comey has been indicted, which has prompted scrutiny over whether the prosecution is connected to Trump’s longstanding public criticism of the former FBI director. Blanche reiterated that prosecutorial decisions are based on evidence and standard DOJ procedures, not presidential direction.

Please share the Brief far and wide! Want to join the conversation? Jump in the comments and let us know your thoughts. And if you like the Substack, you should check out our shows — streaming now on Badlands Media!

The opinions expressed in the Badlands Brief are those of the tagged authors and do not necessarily reflect the attitudes or positions of Badlands Media.

The Brief is free, but you can support us by becoming a paid subscriber to help our collective of citizen journalists take back the narrative.