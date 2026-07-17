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Danincommicalifornia's avatar
Danincommicalifornia
14h

As a persecuted, convicted and pardoned J6er, who was sent to Federal prison for a single, bogus misdemeanor charge, I pray that all involved in the theft of a duly elected President, are given every Right, unlike us J6ers, to a fair and speedy trial and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the Constitution. God Bless our Republic and God Bless PDJT!❤️🇺🇸💪🏻

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Gary's avatar
Gary
13h

It was very disappointing last night after the speech to hear a Fox Radio commentator practically falling over himself to defend everything from non-citizen voting to inaccurate registration rolls. With zealots on one side defending the crooks, and zealots on the other demanding shortcuts to the justice system, our best hope - and we've seen it demonstrated repeatedly - is in God.

"𝘚𝘰𝘮𝘦 𝘵𝘳𝘶𝘴𝘵 𝘪𝘯 𝘤𝘩𝘢𝘳𝘪𝘰𝘵𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘴𝘰𝘮𝘦 𝘪𝘯 𝘩𝘰𝘳𝘴𝘦𝘴,

𝘣𝘶𝘵 𝘸𝘦 𝘵𝘳𝘶𝘴𝘵 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘯𝘢𝘮𝘦 𝘰𝘧 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘓𝘰𝘳𝘥 𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘎𝘰𝘥." [Psalm 20:7]

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