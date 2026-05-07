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HisGloriousVictory's avatar
HisGloriousVictory
3h

@GBPH - My ongoing prayers for you and your family were honed to a chiseled point with your testimony! Thank you for sharing! It is an honor to know you!!

🙏🏼

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Kelly McCulloch's avatar
Kelly McCulloch
4h

Judges and Lawyers should be on notice. Every day “Trial by Jury” becomes more attractive to anyone who does not benefit from the “rigged and stollen” legal system in this country. I am grateful to see that the Bar Association has been taken down a peg. I overheard a young woman the other day talking about her pre-law education and just wanted to turn around and say “RUN AWAY. RUN FAR AWAY.”

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