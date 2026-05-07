The Badlands Brief is your daily drop of Badlands’ takes on the narratives dominating the info war. Read on, and join the conversation in the comments section.

Trump Continues to Signal Sovereign Alliance Coordination While Israel and Globalists Panic

The White House is awaiting Iran’s response to a one-page memorandum of understanding intended to end the war and create a framework for nuclear negotiations, Axios reported Wednesday. U.S. officials expected Tehran’s response within 24 to 48 hours, though one official said no deal had been reached. Reuters reported that Iran was considering a U.S. peace proposal that sources said would end the conflict while leaving unresolved U.S. demands over Iran’s nuclear program and the Strait of Hormuz. Trump told reporters that talks over the prior 24 hours had been “very good” and that a deal was “very possible.” Axios reported the draft 14-point MOU included an Iranian moratorium on nuclear enrichment, U.S. sanctions relief, release of frozen Iranian funds and steps by both sides related to transit restrictions around the Strait of Hormuz. Separately, USNI News reported the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford entered the Atlantic after transiting the Strait of Gibraltar and had been deployed for 315 days.

Burning Bright: Donald Trump’s Wednesday morning Truth Social post did not add fresh layers of opacity to the Iran War, for me. It stripped several away for anyone still tracking the operation through the War of Stories refrain.

By writing that the “already legendary Epic Fury” would reach its end once Iran agreed to “give what has been agreed to”—while noting, almost in passing, that this remained “perhaps, a big assumption”—the President was not hedging, vacillating or telegraphing doubt. He was ratifying, in plain view two foundational premises that have structured this campaign from its inception and that continue to elude those who insist on reading every deployment as either pure kinetic theater or pure narrative invention.

The first premise is that the deals are done.

This is the same observation I first advanced when Russia’s Special Military Operation in Ukraine began reshaping the global map in real time: that the terminal agreements that would allow a Multipolar order to emerge from the controlled demolition of the old Globalist Superstructure were negotiated and substantially settled among the Sovereign Alliance principals long before the current theater opened for public consumption.

What remains visible is the managed withdrawal of the prior paradigm’s enforcement architecture coupled with the isolation of those factions still committed to its defense.

Trump’s phrasing assumes Iran already knows the precise final shape of what “has been agreed to.”

That assumption is ANOTHER public confirmation that coordination persists across the very lines the central narrative presents as adversarial.

The Globalist Warmongers and the institutional remnants that still treat perpetual conflict as the necessary condition of their relevance remain the active opposition to the very disentanglement and realignment Donald Trump is spearheading.

The deeper Sovereign tracks, including those running through Tehran itself are advancing the same structural outcome: the sovereign reclamation of energy corridors, maritime movement and financial flows that the centralized order once weaponized against these very rising powers, with their proxy control over the US Military being the final backstop for their now-fading power projection capabilities.

The second premise concerns Trump’s operational characterization of Epic Fury.

Calling the episode “legendary” while conditioning its public conclusion on compliance with terms already understood signals that the kinetic pressure (for realigning Actuals) and the Narrative architecture are being deliberately sequenced.

While the Actual military posture moves on its own timetable, the story moves on the timetable required for mandate cultivation.

The war does not end when battlefield metrics are satisfied, but rather when the global audience, across multiple layers has been brought to the point of granting the American President the uncontested public authority to declare it concluded without triggering institutional revolt or fresh narrative mobilization.

Or, perhaps more to the point, when the story is brought to the point where the Warmongers LOSE the public mandate to continue opposing him.

This is Fifth-Generation sequencing at scale.

***

GhostofBasedPatrickHenry: While President Trump points to Pakistan (“and others”), Saudi Arabia is widely being credited (or blamed) as the catalyst of peace. Rabid Zionists and anti-Zionists alike are suggesting that Saudi Arabia leveraged President Trump into standing down on Project Freedom by denying him use of their bases and airspace.

However, the real tell is the fact that just nine minutes before President Trump posted his routine [WWE-styled] threat to resume the bombing campaign against Iran, the US Naval Institute reported that the USS Gerald Ford was in the Atlantic on its way home to Norfolk, Virginia.

The article includes an X (formerly Twitter) post of an image of the aircraft carrier passing through the Strait of Gibraltar. The post is timestamped 7:08 AM EST.

What makes this significant is the the Gerald Ford is the flagship of the entire US Navy. Not only is it the largest aircraft carrier in the world, it is the largest warship ever built, and was formally commissioned by President Trump in July 2017. Even though construction on the ship began in 2005, and being christened in 2013—and commissioned by Trump in 2017—the Gerald Ford didn’t see her first deployment until 2023.

It was during this inaugural deployment that the October 7th attack by Hamas against Israel occurred, and the Gerald Ford was rerouted to the eastern Mediterranean to bolster deterrence efforts. The ship returned to Norfolk in January 2024 and remained at port for 17 months.

The second deployment of the Gerald Ford came on June 24, 2025, during the 12 Day War, where it was once again dispatched to Israel to provide support. It didn’t arrive until July, after the war had ostensibly concluded, and spent a month there before heading to Norway for a scheduled visit and joint naval exercises with the Europeans.

In October, the Gerald Ford was redeployed to Venezuela to assist with the operation against Nicolas Maduro, only to be redeployed again to the Middle East in January 2026 to “provide support” to the CIA/Mossad protesters in Iran. It had already exceeded its planned 8-month deployment while en route to Israel, and will be around 11 months at sea by the time it reaches Norfolk—challenging the current record of longest deployment of 332 days, set by the USS Midway during the Vietnam War.

So what does this all have to do with the price of eggs?

The Gerald Ford is not only the US Navy’s new shiny toy, it is the symbol of American naval supremacy, being the largest warship on earth. It is also the leader of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) Twelve—which is currently comprised of at least three destroyers—and that CSG is now escorting the Gerald Ford home.

Traveling at anywhere between 20 to 25 knots, it would likely take the CSG 4-5 days to reach the Strait of Gibraltar from the eastern Mediterranean, meaning that the Gerald Ford would have left the area of operations either on Friday or Saturday. Project Freedom was announced on Sunday, and formally implemented on Monday.

Are we suppose to believe that a day or two after the Navy’s largest aircraft carrier (and strike group) departed from the field, that we actually launched an initiative that could likely lead to a naval engagement?

Are we suppose to believe that the greatest negotiator of this age allowed his most valuable asset to withdraw from the skirmish line right as he was applying maximum pressure to finalize a peace deal?

That’s not how leverage works. That’s not how Donald Trump works.

My guess is that the deal was already done before the Gerald Ford departed, and Project Freedom was nothing more than a narrative vehicle to perpetuate the optics that a conflict was still unfolding. Following this line of logic, that means that the ostensible conflict between Trump and Iran is now performative—no more real than professional wrestling—which also means that the real intended target of the psyop is a third party…or parties.

Those third parties are now openly calling for Israel to defy President Trump and “blow up the peace deal.”

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Vivek Ramaswamy Wins Ohio Primary, Trump-Backed Challengers Unseat Indiana Incumbents

Candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump defeated at least five incumbent Republican Indiana state senators in Tuesday’s primary elections, according to election results reported by multiple outlets. The primaries followed a dispute within the Indiana Republican Party over a Trump-backed proposal to redraw the state’s congressional districts during the 2025 legislative session. Several Republican state senators opposed the mid-decade redistricting effort, and Trump later endorsed challengers against many of those lawmakers. According to The Wall Street Journal, Trump-backed challengers Blake Fiechter, Tracey Powell, Michelle Davis, Brian Schmutzler and Trevor De Vries won their Republican primaries. Trump-endorsed candidate Jeff Ellington also won an open-seat primary race. The contests drew national attention as a measure of Trump’s influence over Republican primary voters ahead of the 2026 midterm elections. Several reports described the Indiana races as a test of the strength of Trump’s support within the GOP following the failed redistricting push.

Ashe in America: Vivek has had quite the journey. He ran for president, spent five minutes hyping doge, and decided to run for governor of Ohio.

He’s got the nomination, and he is expected to win.

Maybe.

Elections are still fake. With 8mi Vivek as the ostensible chief executive of the Buckeye State, they might be even more fake than we thought.

Accelerate.

FBI Raids Office of Virginia Senate President

FBI agents executed court-authorized search warrants Wednesday at the Portsmouth office of Virginia state Sen. L. Louise Lucas and at a nearby cannabis business connected to the longtime Democratic lawmaker, according to federal officials and multiple news reports. The FBI confirmed agents were conducting authorized law enforcement activity in Portsmouth and said there was no threat to public safety. (Associated Press, May 6, 2026; Washington Post, May 6, 2026) Two people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press the searches were part of an ongoing federal corruption investigation involving Lucas. Federal law enforcement officials familiar with the matter told The Washington Post the probe involves allegations of bribery tied to a cannabis dispensary business. One source told both AP and other outlets that the investigation began during the Biden administration. Lucas arrived during the searches and told reporters she did not know why agents were at her office. Fox News reported agents simultaneously searched a cannabis dispensary believed to be connected to the senator. In a later public statement, Lucas described the federal action as politically motivated and connected it to Virginia’s recent congressional redistricting dispute. As of Wednesday evening, no criminal charges against Lucas had been announced.

GhostofBasedPatrickHenry: It’s going down in the Commonwealth.

Louis Lucas is not just a Virginia state senator, she is the President pro tempore of the entire Senate, and has been in office for 34 years. She is also a close ally of CIA-soccer-mom-turned-governor Abigail Spanberger.

The Senate President is not the only Virginia official facing DOJ scrutiny. The DOJ has announced that they have launched an investigation into Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano, specifically his behavior related to plea deals and sentencing.

The DOJ is accusing Descano of offering “preferential treatment” to migrants, as he has allowed a number of violent offenders to serve minimal jail time—or none at all.

The obvious concern here is that Descano has been bought off by a cartel or foreign entity to do this in order to subvert and destroy American society.

This is actually an issue that is personal for me. Virginia is a unique state in that its prosecutors—known as “Commonwealth’s Attorneys” (CA’s)—are categorized in the Virginia Constitution as “Constitutional Officer,” that is not technically under the Executive Branch, as prosecutors in most states typically are. This obscure designation is effectively a fourth branch of government, as the CA’s are not accountable to anyone but the voters every four years. Meaning that even when overwhelming evidence of corruption exists, there is no mechanism to recall the CA, remove him from office, or even remove him from a specific case where there is a blatant conflict of interest.

In most states, the governor would hold the power to remove prosecutors from cases—as we saw with the infamous Jesse Smollet case many years ago. That is not the case in Virginia.

I know this for a fact because in July 2019 my family sued the state to challenge this constitutional decree, after a judge was forced to reject a plea deal related to my brother’s death. The man accused of killing him cut a deal with the prosecutor to provide a full confession in exchange for one year in county jail (not prison).

The prosecutor (who I later learned [and exposed] was a career con artist with a criminal record and no experience as a prosecutor) mistakenly told the property owner where my brother was killed that the plea deal was the best chance we had for justice based on a conversation he claimed to have had with the judge. The property owner then decided to write a letter to the judge expressing his outrage—as he was well aware of the facts of the case—and that led to the judge walking out into the court room on the day of the plea deal hearing with tears in his eyes, expressing his own incredulity that he would be accused of having such a conversation. He explained to the packed courtroom that had this conversation taken place, it would have been in violation of the law and likely cost him his position as a judge, if not also his license to practice law. For this reason, he rejected the plea deal and recused himself from the case, setting us on an odyssey that would take an additional three years (five years total), two more judges, and two more prosecutors, to resolve.

We immediately filed a lawsuit demanding that the second judge—who proved to be an honorable man—remove the crooked prosecutor from the case, citing private conversations we had with him where he told us, “I don’t care about you, or your dead son. I only care about getting re-elected.” (Yes, he really said this on multiple occasions. I later learned that he needed to serve a fifth year as a prosecutor in order to qualify for a six-figure state pension. I made it a personal mission to not only achieve a historic defeat against him in the election—one so overwhelming that it couldn’t be contested via election-theft—I also saw to it that he lost his law license. He never did get that pension.)

The lawyer we hired to argue the case for us gave the best trial performance I’d ever seen. It was the best possible presentation we could have asked for to challenge the legitimacy of the statute in the Virginia Constitution. The judge noted the compelling argument, but begrudgingly denied the motion, citing the language in the Constitution. (That same judge did ultimately reject the plea deal and recuse himself from the case, as well, which pushed the prosecution back enough into the next calendar year, meaning it would be handled by the new prosecutor. It finally went to trial in January 2022 and got a conviction.)

Given the similarities to this case, I will be very interested to see how this unfolds.

In a totally unrelated note: I somehow missed that former Lt Governor Justin Fairfax (served under Governor Ralph Northam—the guy who talked about killing new born babies on the radio) murdered his wife and committed suicide three weeks ago. Terrible tragedy, and there doesn’t seem to be much information or indication that this was related to a public corruption scandal. However, given the recent developments, the fact that all of these people knew one another and were all part of the Democrat Party, it certainly is worth mentioning.

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BONUS ITEM

Comedian Heckled by Snowflake Zionist

We have reached this strange moment where Zionists are now behaving the same way trannies and leftists were behaving 10 years ago, demanding speech codes, safe spaces, and even trying to sensor stand-up comedians during a live show. Zionists have become the new Snowflakes, and we have a moral and cultural obligation to ridicule them in order to preserve the First Amendment— just like we did with the lunatic leftists. You are entitled to have different political opinions, but you are not entitled to demand that others be censored for disagreeing with you. Ever. And I will die on that hill fighting you over it—just like I did with that con-man/prosecutor.

(Pro Tip: Don’t ever heckle a talented stand-up comedian. You will end up getting embarrassed and going viral on the internet.)

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The opinions expressed in the Badlands Brief are those of the tagged authors and do not necessarily reflect the attitudes or positions of Badlands Media.

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