The Badlands Brief is your daily drop of Badlands’ takes on the narratives dominating the info war. Read on, and join the conversation in the comments section.

TACO Tuesday Reigns Supreme! (With a Twist.)

President Trump unilaterally extended a fragile US-Iran ceasefire that was due to expire on April 22, 2026, after a second round of Pakistan-mediated talks in Islamabad collapsed. Iran refused to send a delegation while the US naval blockade of its ports and the Strait of Hormuz remained in place, calling the blockade an act of war and a ceasefire violation. Vice President JD Vance canceled his planned trip, and Trump kept the blockade active—U.S. forces boarded a sanctioned Iranian-linked tanker—while warning of potential renewed bombing if no deal is reached and accusing Iran of multiple violations. He also urged Iran to release several women reportedly on death row as a goodwill gesture. Separately, on April 20, Trump invoked the Defense Production Act—wartime powers—to unlock federal funding for new domestic energy projects. He signed five presidential determinations directing the Energy Department to support coal-fired power plants, liquefied natural gas, petroleum refining, and power-grid infrastructure such as gas turbines and transformers. The move aims to overcome financing, regulatory, and supply-chain barriers and address surging electricity demand from AI and industry, as well as high oil, gasoline, and power costs that have been exacerbated by the Iran conflict.

Burning Bright: TACO Tuesday strikes again.

And that's a good thing.

You know the refrain by now—the one the intellectual dark web, alt-media skeptics and the forever-war cheerleaders love to trot out every time Donald Trump rattles the saber at the Iranian regime only to pull back at the last possible moment.

“Trump Always Chickens Out.”

It’s catchy. It’s memetic.

And like so many surface-level narratives in this fifth-generation battlespace, it is also completely, spectacularly wrong.

They simply do not understand that Trump never had the end goal they keep projecting onto him.

To wit, energy is the literal backbone of the multipolar reconstruction process that will not just lead us into the Golden Age, but build it.

Rewiring those routes, realigning those flows and breaking the old scarcity cartel’s grip on supply chains and pricing mechanisms doesn’t happen in a single dramatic strike. It happens through controlled pressure, calibrated signaling and a slow, inexorable squeeze that forces every actor—ally and adversary alike—into first-principles realignment with the emerging order.

That’s why you see Trump signal-boosting the fact that American energy exports are not collapsing under the weight of the Iranian Knot—they’re actually surging.

And that’s why you see precisely-calibrated sanctions relief flowing toward Russia and China even as the Hegemon itself gets squeezed out of the equation.

The surface narrative screams chaos and vulnerability, but the deeper actuals demonstrate a deliberate redirection of the lifeblood of the future toward truly sovereign poles while the Collectorate scrambles for scraps.

Back in March, on the back of the initial flare-up in the Iranian theater, I laid out a potential framework for exactly what we’re seeing right now: Trump invoking and then stepping up the Defense Production Act as the public and global mandate for him to do so reached full crisis levels.

Monday, with the crisis narrative at its peak and the Collective Mind fixated on ceasefires that may or may not hold and on the latest round of failed talks in Pakistan, Trump kicked those wartime powers into high gear.

Five presidential determinations leading to federal funding unlocked for coal, LNG, domestic petroleum, grid infrastructure—the works.

The very same Act he first leaned on months ago is now being supercharged precisely when the engineered squeeze is most visible to the American people.

A squeeze he kicked off in the first place.

In other words, the global energy crisis Trump helped set in motion is functioning exactly as designed: the perfect narrative shield for the Warp Speed domestic energy transition and infrastructure renaissance he promised before he ever took the oath for this second public term.

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Trump Extends Ceasefire on Request From Pakistan Leadership

President Trump announced an extension of the US-Iran ceasefire and the continuation of the U.S. military blockade following a direct request from Pakistani leadership. In a Truth Social post on April 21, 2026, Trump stated that Pakistan’s Field Marshal Asim Munir and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif urged additional time because Iran’s government remains “seriously fractured” and is working to develop a unified negotiating proposal. U.S. forces have been directed to keep the naval blockade in place while staying fully prepared for potential further action until Iran presents a complete plan and talks conclude. The extension comes just one day before the original ceasefire deadline of April 22, 2026, and builds on Pakistan-mediated talks that had previously stalled over the ongoing blockade of Iranian ports and the Strait of Hormuz.

GhostofBasedPatrickHenry: It would seem that President Trump is following the trajectory in Iran that many of us have speculated.

From the beginning of the conflict, he used narrative to accelerate the escalation of the conflict to a fever pitch, and rather than delivering on the promise of a major war, he is rugpulling the whole thing, leaving the NeoCons and Zionists with blue balls.

If the narrative is to follow the Venezuela model, then the glide path suggests that President Trump will soon start speaking more favorably of Iran. He's actually already started doing this, but I think we will see it evolve and become his standard position, as he phases out criticism and rebuke of Iranian leadership.

Eventually, he will say that Iran is one of our greatest allies.

When that happens, the ‘Iran is Bad and Must Be Destroyed’ story arc will be complete, and the NeoCons and Zionists will be unable to use it to emotionally blackmail America.

Southern Poverty Law Center Under Investigation Related to Paid Informants & ‘Extremist’ Groups

The U.S. Justice Department has indicted the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) on an 11-count federal indictment in Montgomery, Alabama, charging the organization with wire fraud, bank fraud, and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Prosecutors allege the SPLC defrauded donors by secretly funneling more than $3 million between 2014 and 2023 to paid informants and leaders inside the Ku Klux Klan, neo-Nazis, and other extremist hate groups that it publicly claimed to monitor and oppose. Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche stated that the SPLC “was not dismantling these groups. It was instead manufacturing the extremism it purports to oppose by paying sources to stoke racial hatred.” The paid informant program reportedly ran for years (with roots in the 1980s) before being discontinued; some intelligence gathered was shared with law enforcement. SPLC CEO Bryan Fair confirmed the probe and indictment, saying it centers on the organization’s past use of confidential informants to gather intelligence on violent extremist groups. He vowed the SPLC would not be “intimidated.”

Ashe in America: The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) is a nonprofit, tax-exempt 501(c)(3) organization, and it is an excellent example of unaccountable NGOs wielding unchecked influence across the Republic.

“The Southern Poverty Law Center said it is under a Justice Department criminal investigation tied to its past use of paid informants to infiltrate extremist groups … The SPLC confirmed it previously paid informants to monitor extremist activity and share findings with federal and local law enforcement, saying the program was kept confidential to protect sources and prevent violence.”

The SPLC has effectively admitted the conduct for which they were indicted, and the lawfulness of that conduct is ripe for judicial review.

Leftist NGOs believe themselves to be social monitors and mini attorneys general, keeping tabs on the First Amendment protected belief and advocacy of their political opponents.

For example, take “election denialism” by supporters of President Trump – one of the SPLC’s favorite targets. It follows a playbook…

“The federal case law on voter intimidation is limited. But this is an instance where the law’s relative underdevelopment—in combination with the broad scope of section 11(b) and the often-egregious nature of this ballot security activity—presents an opportunity. Section 11(b) could be a powerful tool for voting rights litigators—both to enjoin ballot security groups from intimidating conduct and to create a body of law that can deter future intimidation… the existing laws are too weak and may be ineffectual against present-day forms of intimidation… A more pragmatic approach is needed. With a careful strategy, litigators can create new precedent and take full advantage of the protections afforded by existing law. Even if such efforts fail, such a failure would only underscore the political case for new legislation.”

That is from “Voters Strike Back: Litigating Against Modern Voter Intimidation,” published by N.Y.U. Review of Law & Social Change: Legal Scholarship for Systemic Change.

The very long article provides a framework for using the judicial system to subvert the First Amendment.

I consider it to be the playbook for the case brought against me and my codefendants. The title is instructive, however. Voters do need to strike back at the tactics of leftist academia and their NGO change networks.

Similarly, SPLC’s leftist “activism” was used by officials to set policy and undermine the rights of Americans with whom they disagree. Now that conduct has been determined by current officials to be unlawful.

What conduct?

(h/t: Techno Fog for the image.]

The supply of extremism couldn’t meet the demand. So they fabricated it. The SPLC was funding the KKK. That’s hilarious. It’s enraging, but it’s hilarious.

The SPLC was an institutional Jussie Smollet at scale.

Also consider that the SPLC is funding the KKK and the NAACP white-knights for the SPLC.

Is the NAACP defending the KKK by proxy?

Also, the SPLC was behind the “unite the right” rally.

Throw the book.

The SPLC set out to destroy American lives and the Republic itself.

It’s about time they get what’s coming to them.

Declassified NIC Memo Flagged 2020 Election Vulnerabilities

A newly declassified January 2020 memo from the U.S. National Intelligence Council warned that foreign adversaries had the capability to compromise America’s voting infrastructure ahead of the 2020 presidential election, specifically highlighting vulnerabilities in voter registration databases. The memo, dated Jan. 15, 2020 and prepared by then-National Intelligence Officer for Cyber Christopher Porter, assessed that Russia, China, Iran, North Korea and non-state actors could disrupt voting, steal data, or undermine confidence. It noted centralized databases, pollbooks and election websites as most vulnerable because they were internet-connected, potentially allowing data alterations to prevent voting, cause delays or force provisional ballots. President Trump was briefed on the concerns in February 2020. Post-election evidence showed China gained access to voter registration data in multiple states, and Iran also compromised election-related systems—breaches that were reportedly suppressed for years. Despite the pre-election warnings, CISA Director Chris Krebs and other officials publicly declared the November 2020 election “the most secure in U.S. history.” The memo was declassified by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, and the Intelligence Community’s inspector general has opened a full investigation into the alleged suppression.

Ashe in America: There is a newly declassified memo from the National Intelligence Council that was issued in secret before the 2020 elections.

It's a revelation about known vulnerabilities — which the government said were a conspiracy theory in the wake of the coup on November 3, 2020.

The lies we were told in the wake of the stolen 2020 election apply to every election since.

To make this come alive, consider a more recent scandal: Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold's 2020 BIOS password scandal.

Over 600 passwords for devices in 62 of 64 counties were exposed on the website, and the Colorado Department of State tried to cover it up — and they were caught in that cover up.

On a recorded line, the Deputy Secretary of State said they weren't going to tell the clerks because it would cause a media storm. You can find that audio here.

Colorado told the clerks there was no breach. And that's a bit of a problem for their narrative.

Consider:

They didn’t tell the clerks because they didn’t want a media storm. Instead, they told both the clerks and the public that there was no breach and everything was fine. (Note this was early voting in 2024 — we were in an active election. The passwords were also exposed during that year’s primary election.)

According to all the storytelling, a breach would need to involve physical access to the machines.

I believe Jena confirmed that with Kyle Clark when she interviewed with him right after getting caught in a coverup, but it matters not — that decentralization is a feature of the state’s story of election integrity.

Physical access to the machines is required for there to be a breach.

The machines are in the counties.

Because the machines are in the counties, CDOS cannot confirm that no physical access to the machines (breach) occurred unless they tell the clerks about the exposure, and then state and local investigate the issue together, in 62 of 64 counties.

They claimed there was no breach — but they cannot know that unless (1) they worked with the clerks to investigate, or (2) they can remotely determine that there was no physical access breach.

The Deputy SecState at the time admitted that #1 didn’t happen.

But if it was #2, then the impenetrable air-gap story is debunked by their own explanations.

Remote access to Colorado elections without the knowledge of the ELECTED clerks?!? That raises real issues for the entire election narrative about election security controls.

See their problem?

There is a #3 option: They lied.

They never investigated to determine if there was a breach, and they had no intention to until they got caught, after which all of the energy and resources went to the cover story to protect the appearance of gold standard elections (at the expense of election security).

It’s most likely a combination of #2 and #3, and the recently declassified NIC memo reveals that they would have known that their talking points in 2020 and since were false.

Looking forward to whatever is declassified next.

We've been waiting for these ‘I Told You So's’ for years.

British Elite Special Forces Resigning en Masse Over War Crimes Probe

Dozens of elite UK Special Air Service (SAS) troops from 22 SAS are resigning en masse amid a human rights investigation into alleged war crimes during operations in Afghanistan (2010–2013), Syria, and Northern Ireland. At least two squadrons (D and G) have been heavily affected, with soldiers filing for premature voluntary release over fears of prosecution for extrajudicial killings of unarmed civilians and detainees during night raids, planting weapons on bodies, and systematic cover-ups by senior officers. A memo shared with SAS associations reveals that lawyers are pursuing 242 special forces personnel—including 120 currently serving—with potential legal sanctions for non-compliance. The resignations follow a 2022 BBC Panorama investigation that identified 54 suspicious deaths caused by one SAS unit in a single six-month tour in Helmand province, alleging unarmed Afghan men were routinely shot in cold blood with evidence falsified. A later public inquiry heard testimony that the director of UK Special Forces made a “conscious decision” to conceal potential wrongdoing, while the main military probe (Operation Northmoor, 2014–2019) was closed “inappropriately and prematurely” despite serious concerns. Insiders describe “considerable disquiet,” plummeting morale, and a perceived “witch hunt,” with one source telling media “morale is s**t at the moment.”

GhostofBasedPatrickHenry: Twenty years ago, I would have been inclined to defend all soldiers—especially Special Forces—against allegations of war crimes committed during the heat of battle.

In my old age, I have learned more about the world and gained important wisdom.

There is a huge difference between the collateral damage inflicted on civilians during combat, and targeted acts of violence with political motivation.

There is also a grey area, such as when women and children (by western standards) pick up weapons and choose to become enemy combatants, where assigning malice beyond a reasonable doubt is impossible.

There is also cold-blooded murder committed without orders, though I am still inclined to give the most elite soldiers in the world the benefit of the doubt that they are disciplined enough to resist such impulses—while fully acknowledging that elite training is not a cure for sociopathy.

Even the best of us could potentially become susceptible to malevolent impulses while engaging in extreme acts of violence under the most extreme forms of stress.

All of these factors, and more, must be considered when evaluating ‘war crimes.’

I once heard a great prosecutor say to the jury during his closing argument in a murder trial: "You are entitled to your common sense."

Too often, we allow the litigious and cynical nature of our culture to deprive us of common sense. We demand "definitive proof" that a specific event took place, despite the fact that most cases of violent crimes that are brought to trial don't have "definitive proof." So the prosecution requires a totality of evidence that is often circumstantial, but is pieced together with compelling arguments to support the allegation that a crime was committed beyond a reasonable doubt.

Sometimes I think we lean too heavily on that body of evidence in order to avoid having to make difficult discernments. We want a black and white binary that makes it easy to judge innocence and guilt.

Sometimes things just don't feel right. Or there is an overabundance of contradictions and plot holes in theories presented by prosecutors to frame people for crimes. Sometimes the authorities scramble to cover something up, and that act often infers that those authoritative figures likely know their wrongdoing is a criminal act.

We don't want to persecute or excessively scrutinize our warfighters for their earnest effort in combat, but we also have to acknowledge that the CIA and other nefarious groups within the government have used Special Forces and retired Special Forces to conduct illegal operations against foreign governments—and perhaps against the US government under Donald Trump.

All of the parties involved should be held accountable whenever real war crimes have been committed, and not just the soldiers on the ground.

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