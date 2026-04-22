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Bleighv05 (believe05)'s avatar
Bleighv05 (believe05)
21m

Iran, SPLC, Elections, Military -- what do they all have in common?

"We want a black and white binary that makes it easy to judge innocence and guilt."

This comment from Ghost feels like it fits every story. Is that a commentary on much of the storytelling we've been given over the millenia? Good overcomes evil. And in the end, it will. In the meantime, does it?

How do we handle it if evil wins - even when it appears to be a temporary victory? I know my emotions can get volatile in those situations.

I want to thank BB for learning to view the Narrative versus falling into the swinging pendulum of Actuals. It helps me to maintain being an observer and thus a little less likely to swing around on the emotion pendulum.

Thank you for your time and effort into putting the Brief together. I am watching with fascination to see what the next step is in each of these stories.

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Joe Kronner's avatar
Joe Kronner
19m

Thanks for today's Takes.

GBPH you got the biggest laugh out of me today with this excellent analogy: “From the beginning of the conflict, he used narrative to accelerate the escalation of the conflict to a fever pitch, and rather than delivering on the promise of a major war, he is rugpulling the whole thing, leaving the NeoCons and Zionists with blue balls.” This hilariously sums up what Trump 2.0 is constantly doing to the DS Rat Bastards… the Rugpulls are happening to them continuously…Glorious!!!

Ashe I love the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) Take. Not only do they deserve punishment this story highlights the entire DS Rat Bastard’s playbook of lies. They name everything evil a super, duper goody two shoes name to play on our Christian good will nature while in reality they do the exact opposite. Justice is finally coming, and not a moment too soon!!!

God Wins!!!

God Bless!!!

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