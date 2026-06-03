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Joe Kronner's avatar
Joe Kronner
5h

Fun Brief today.

ASHE I am with you: "Prosecute all of them. Anyone that violated their oath and caused harm on the American people needs to be dragged into the light and held to account. I hope we see other agencies follow suit with criminal referrals. And I hope they livestream the trials."

Let the fun begin...

God Wins!

God Bless!!!

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Gary's avatar
Gary
5h

It does seem odd to make DNI just one more hat on a hatrack of duties - unless an actual working, highly experienced 𝘊𝘩𝘪𝘦𝘧 𝘌𝘹𝘦𝘤𝘶𝘵𝘪𝘷𝘦 can see that many of those titles were greatly inflated and can be fulfilled by a much smaller competent bureaucracy. Wait - isn't that something we voted for? 😄

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